Home Depot CEO Ted Decker to replace retired Craig Menear as chairman
Home Depot has named CEO Ted Decker as chairman of the board, the company announced Thursday.
He replaces former CEO Craig Menear, who will retire as chairman on September 30. Decker took over as CEO in March, when Menear stepped down from the role. Previously, Menear served as the company’s chief executive since 2014.
The announcement comes two days after Home Depot’s second-quarter earnings report showed strong performance even as consumers grappled with high inflation. The company statement did not give a reason for Menear’s retirement.
Home Depot also announced a new $15 billion stock buyback program on Thursday.
The board thanked Menear for his service to the company and commended Decker’s performance thus far as CEO.
“During Ted’s tenure as CEO and member of the Board of Directors, we have witnessed his passion for customer experience and our associates, and we look forward to continuing to work with him as Chairman,” said Greg Brenneman, Senior Director of the Board. in a press release.
Both men are veterans of the business. Menear started at Home Depot in 1997 and Decker began his tenure there in 2000. Decker started as Director of Business Valuations and served as Executive Vice President of Merchandising before being named Director of operations and president in October 2020.
Shares of the company were indeed flat after hours.
Vikings QB Kirk Cousins reunited with Mike Shanahan, his coach at Washington
In December 2013, Washington fired Mike Shanahan as head coach. When he departed, it was the last time he saw Kirk Cousins.
That is, until this week.
Shanahan, who was the coach when Washington picked up Cousins in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL draft, was reunited with the veteran quarterback on Wednesday and Thursday during a joint practice between the Vikings and San Francisco at the TCO Performance Center. Shanahan showed up because he wanted to see his son Kyle Shanahan, head coach of the 49ers, and Cousins, who has been with Minnesota since 2018.
“He’s always been one of my favorite guys, not only as a football player but also as a person,” Shanahan said. “He’s everything you look for in a person and, to me, everything in a quarterback.”
Though the two had not seen each other in person in nearly nine years, they have kept in regular communication.
“We’ve always been very close,” Shanahan said. “We’ve communicated throughout the years. I just always have been a big fan and I text him or call him on the phone, but anytime you’re in different cities, it’s pretty hard to get together sometimes.”
Shanahan, 69, lives in Denver, where he coached the Broncos from 1995 to 2008 and led them to Super Bowl wins after the 1997 and 1998 seasons.
Shanahan later coached Washington from 2010-13. His tenure included the selection of Cousins out of Michigan State just three rounds after the team made another quarterback, Robert Griffin III, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2012 draft.
“When we went into the draft, I knew that we were going to get a quarterback in the third or fourth round, and we had two or three guys we wanted and we were hoping one of the guys we wanted would be there, and we were able to get (Cousins), and he was exactly what we were hoping for,” Shanahan said. “I was at the Senior Bowl (and) I could see how talented he was and how he handled himself and, obviously, how he threw the football.”
Griffin was Washington’s primary starter from 2012-14 before Cousins took over that role from 2015-17. During his final season in Washington, Cousins’ quarterbacks coach was current Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell.
“I’ve known (O’Connell) for awhile,” Shanahan said. “He’s a class act, and he’s very sharp, so I think (Cousins and O’Connell will) get along great.”
This week wasn’t the first time Shanahan visited a Vikings facility. He spent the 1979 season as offensive coordinator for the University of Minnesota, and said legendary Vikings coach Bud Grant would invite him and other Gophers coaches to watch practice.
“He probably had no idea who I was but it was pretty cool for (Grant) letting us come and watch his practices,” Shanahan said.
After one season with the Gophers, Shanahan was hired as Florida’s offensive coordinator, and spent four seasons with the Gators. He said he was involved in the interview process when Kyle was born in Minneapolis on Dec. 14, 1979.
“He wasn’t here for long,” Shanahan said of his son. “My wife (Peggy) had just gotten out of the hospital, so they were probably here for about a month and a half before they actually moved down (to Florida).”
Could the rain spoil this weekend’s festivities? – NBC Chicago
The Chicago Air and Water Show is expected to bring plenty of excitement to the skies and waters of Lake Michigan over the weekend, but could the showers and thunderstorms dampen the excitement of those hoping to catch the show?
According to the latest forecast models for the weekend, it looks like both days could see rain affect proceedings, with scattered showers and thunderstorms expected on Saturday.
This system could potentially end a long stretch of dry weather in the Chicago area, with the city reporting measurable precipitation only once in the first 18 days of August.
Saturday is expected to see scattered showers and thunderstorms, so it’s still possible the show will continue, according to forecast models. It doesn’t appear that any of the storms are severe at this point, with parts of western Illinois facing a “marginal” risk of severe weather, according to the Storm Prediction Center.
Sunday will see the possibility of widespread showers in the region, which could lower the ceiling enough to disrupt the aviation portion of the air and water show.
Fortunately, according to the NBC 5 Storm team, there is at least a glimmer of hope that rain may clear the area before the show begins, allowing North Avenue Beach viewers to still catch the show. .
The show will start at 10 a.m. and continue until 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free, and Chicagoans are urged to arrive early to take up positions at the lake.
Residents can download the NBC Chicago app for all the latest forecasts and Doppler 5 radar, and can visit the City of Chicago website for more event information.
Orioles’ farm system ranked No. 1 in baseball after trade deadline and draft acquisitions
Even without rookie catcher Adley Rutschman leading Major League Baseball’s top prospect lists, the Orioles are now owners of the best farm system in the sport.
Rutschman has established himself as an American League Rookie of the Year candidate with the big league club, but with shortstop Gunnar Henderson taking his place as the top prospect in the game, Baseball America ranked Baltimore’s farm system No. 1 in Thursday’s midseason update. In ESPN’s updated rankings, the Orioles also took the top spot.
In Baseball America’s preseason rankings of organizational talent, the Orioles were No. 4. They’ve risen as a result of Henderson’s development, as well as draft and trade deadline acquisitions. Baltimore selected Oklahoma high school shortstop Jackson Holliday with the first overall pick last month, and the publication ranked the 18-year-old as the No. 39 overall prospect. Despite not pitching since June because of a right lat muscle strain, right-hander Grayson Rodriguez is considered the No. 4 overall prospect and the best pitching prospect.
The Los Angeles Dodgers, Cleveland Guardians, Arizona Diamondbacks and Cincinnati Reds round out the top five in Baseball America’s rankings.
Henderson became the top-ranked prospect behind his results at Triple-A Norfolk, where he entered Thursday hitting .286 with a .906 OPS. Executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias said last week on MLB Network Radio that Henderson was “on the radar” for a promotion to the majors this season, and the young infielder played first base for the first time Thursday in a move to potentially increase his versatility.
With left-hander DL Hall (No. 56), outfielder Colton Cowser (92) and infielder Jordan Westburg (93) also highly tanked by Baseball America, the Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals are the only clubs with more Top 100 prospects with seven each.
Baltimore added more pitching talent through deadline trades of All-Star closer Jorge López to the Minnesota Twins and first baseman Trey Mancini to the Houston Astros. Right-hander Seth Johnson is ranked No. 10 in the organization, right-hander Chayce McDermott is No. 17 and left-hander Cade Povich is No. 29. McDermott and Povich have already made the jump to Double-A Bowie.
Elias has emphasized his desire to build an “elite talent pipeline” in Baltimore, and with Rutschman already a graduate of that system, there are plenty more prospects on the way.
“We just sat there and plugged away at pushing young talent into the organization from every angle and improving the capabilities and the infrastructure of the organization,” Elias said last week on MLB Network Radio. “This year, it seems like it kind of organically spilling over into major league success. … We have all sorts of good stuff to look forward to.”
The No. 1 ranking farm system just reinforces that idea.
()
Bharti Airtel rises after making advance payments for 5G spectrum
Bombay (Maharashtra):
The share price of telecommunications service provider Bharti Airtel jumped on Thursday after the company made advance payments for the purchase of 5G spectrum.
Bharti Airtel’s share price jumped 1.59% to close at Rs 733.25 on BSE on Thursday. The certificate reached a high of Rs 735.70 during the day.
Bharti Airtel’s share price has gained 4.5% over the past two trading sessions.
Shares of the company rose sharply after making advance payments for 5G spectrum. Bharti Airtel announced on Wednesday that it has paid Rs 8,312.4 crore to the Department of Telecommunications (Government of India) for spectrum rights acquired in the recently concluded 5G auction.
Airtel has prepaid 4 years of 2022 spectrum rights. The Company believes that this upfront payment, together with the moratorium on spectrum usage rights and AGR-related payments for four years, will free up streams of future cash flow and allow Airtel to dedicate resources to focus squarely on the rollout of 5G.
Over the past year, Airtel has also written off Rs 24,333.7 crore of its deferred spectrum liabilities well ahead of scheduled maturities.
The government announced that the telecom operator had been awarded the spectrum within hours of making the payments.
Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal praised the government for a quick allocation of 5G spectrum. “No fuss, no follow up, no running down the halls and no big complaints. This is the ease of doing business at work at its best. In my 30+ years of direct experience with the DoT (Department of Telecommunications) is a first! Business as it should be,” Mittal said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Browns’ Deshaun Watson suspended 11 games, fined $5 million
By TOM WITHERS
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will serve an 11-game unpaid suspension, pay a $5 million fine and undergo professional evaluation and treatment as part of a settlement with the NFL following accusations of sexual misconduct by two dozen women.
The league had sought to ban Watson for at least one year for violating its personal conduct policy. He was accused of sexually harassing and coercing the women during massage therapy sessions while he was with the Houston Texans.
Watson signed a $230 million fully guaranteed contract after being traded to the Browns in March. Because the team structured Watson’s deal so he’ll make $1.035 million in his first season, he’ll lose $632,500 in salary during the suspension.
As part of the settlement, Watson can return for the Browns’ game in Houston on Dec. 4.
“My whole life I just have to be able to move forward and that’s the plan,” Watson said shortly after the settlement became public. “I have to be able to move forward with my career, move forward with my family, my personal life and everything.”
The settlement ends months of speculation and headed off a ruling from former New Jersey attorney general Peter C. Harvey, who was appointed by Commissioner Roger Goodell after the league appealed a six-game suspension issued by disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson.
As part of the settlement between the league and the NFL Players Association, Watson will have to be evaluated by behavioral experts and follow their treatment program.
Watson apologized last week before the Browns’ preseason opener for the first time since the allegations surfaced. He tried to offer more contrition Thursday while maintaining he never has been inappropriate with women.
“I’ve always stood on my innocence and always said that I’ve never assaulted anyone or disrespected anyone and I’m continuing to stand on that,” he said. “But at the same time, I have to continue to push forward with my life and my career.
“I’m going to continue to stand on my innocence and keep pushing forward, and I’ve always stood on not disrespecting or sexually assaulting anyone.”
Along with his $5 million fine, the league and Browns are donating $1 million each to a fund that will support nonprofit organizations across the country to educate young people on “healthy relationships, promote education and prevention of sexual misconduct and assault, support survivors, and related causes.”
Watson can practice until the suspension begins on Aug. 30, but coach Kevin Stefanski said he will not play in any preseason games. He won’t be allowed to return to the team’s facility until Nov. 28.
Attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents all 24 women who sued Watson, was critical of the NFL’s handling of the case and settlement.
“By settling this matter the way he has, Roger Goodell has proven one of two things: Either his recent rhetoric was utter baloney, or his bark is much worse than his bite,” Buzbee said in a statement. “My belief is that he is nothing more than a paper tiger.
“The message today to all victims is clear, if you believe you have been sexually assaulted by a powerful person, keep your mouth shut and go away. The NFL has certainly demonstrated that its ownership and the organization doesn’t care.”
Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam, who have been widely criticized for trading for Watson, stood by the QB. They said they expect him to learn and grow from the experience.
“Since Deshaun came into our building in April, he has done everything we have asked of him and more,” Jimmy Haslam said at a news briefing with his wife and Browns general manager Andrew Berry. “And he has been the person, the leader that we expect him to be and I think he understands where he is in his life, it’s a pivotal point, and we as an organization are going to do everything we can to help him not only be the best football player he can be but more important to be the best person he can be.”
Haslam was asked if he’s still comfortable with Watson being on Cleveland’s roster.
“Absolutely,” he said. “100%”
Dee Haslam was pressed on whether she believes Watson is innocent.
“We respect his opinion. I do think in counseling, Deshaun will grow to learn a lot more about himself,” she said.
On Aug. 1, Watson was suspended six games by Robinson, a former federal judge jointly appointed by the league and union to act as an independent disciplinary officer. As part of her ruling, she called his behavior “egregious” and “predatory.”
Watson wouldn’t comment directly on Robinson’s assertions.
“I know who I am,” he said. “I know what type of person I am. I know the character of the person I was raised to be and I have always been. That is the biggest thing for me is continue to show who Deshaun Watson really is, and the people that meet me and that are around me, they will figure out who I really am.”
Believing the suspension was too light, the league appealed and pushed Watson’s case back to Goodell, who had handled all player discipline in the past. The league previously pushed for an indefinite suspension and hefty fine.
At the owners’ meetings this month, Goodell said the league’s pursuit of a yearlong ban was warranted following its investigation and Robinson’s findings.
“She reinforced the evidence,” Goodell said. “There were multiple violations that were egregious, and it was predatory behavior.”
In her conclusion, Robinson cited Watson’s lack of remorse as a factor in her decision.
Watson was asked what was he apologizing for if he’s innocent. “For everyone that was affected by this situation,” he said. “There were a lot of people that were triggered.”
Watson was accused of being sexually inappropriate with the women from March 2020 to March 2021. In the civil lawsuits filed in Texas, the women accused him of exposing himself, touching them with his penis or kissing them against their will. One woman alleged Watson forced her to perform oral sex.
Two separate grand juries in Texas declined to indict Watson, who also settled 23 of the 24 lawsuits.
For now, the suspension ends months of speculation about whether Watson would play in 2022 for the Browns, who outbid several other teams and traded three first-round draft picks to the Texans.
The Browns believe Watson could make them a Super Bowl contender. Without him, they could struggle to simply contend in the AFC North against defending conference champion Cincinnati along with Baltimore and Pittsburgh.
All along, the Browns’ plan was to turn their offense over to veteran Jacoby Brissett, who has made 37 career starts. But it’s now possible Cleveland will explore other options at quarterback.
The suspension also means Watson will be idle longer. One of pro football’s elite QBs, he sat out last season in Houston after demanding a trade and before the sexual allegations surfaced.
AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.
More AP NFL: and
Senior Nadler executive appears to provide legal services to congressman, breaking House rules: watchdog
FIRST ON FOX: A senior manager for Jerrold Nadler, Chairman of the House Judiciary CommitteeDN.Y., appears to be providing legal services to the congressman, which would violate House rules, according to a watchdog group.
Fox News Digital has learned that Nadler District Manager Robert Gottheim provided fiduciary services as the New York Democrat’s attorney between 2019 and 2021 while meeting the senior executive threshold.
Gottheim has been on Nadler’s staff since 1998 and was paid for his services by the congressman’s campaign between 2003 and 2018, but he did not meet the payout threshold for senior executives.
NEW YORK CANDIDATE ENDORSED BY JUSTICE DEMOCRATS DROPPED FROM RACE DUE TO REDISCIPTION
According Data from the Federal Election Commission (FEC)Gottheim received $81,345.00 between 2019 and 2021 through Nadler’s campaign for legal and strategic services, as well as $940 from the New York Democrats’ leadership Political Action Committee (PAC).
The House of Representatives Ethics Rules prohibit senior executives, members and officers of the chamber from “receiving remuneration for the exercise of any profession involving a fiduciary relationship, including, for example, law or accounting” as well as from receiving “any remuneration either to provide legal services to a political organization or to serve as an officer (such as a treasurer) of such an organization.”
A spokesperson for Nadler’s campaign told Fox News Digital that Gottheim “does not practice law in any capacity, including campaigning” and served as a “strategic advisor” to the campaign.
“He is a campaign adviser, who has no fiduciary responsibility,” the spokesperson said. “When the campaign files the quarterly reports, the treasurer has to choose a category to list their expenses, so they chose ‘legal and strategic advice’. He’s a strategic advisor, not a lawyer.”
However, the New York City West Side Democrats officers’ page, which lists Gottheim as treasurer, notes that the congressman’s district manager is “Nadler’s attorney for Congress, handling all matters of campaign finance and compliance with the FEC” since 1997.
Nadler’s campaign did not immediately respond to follow-up questions from Fox News Digital.
Caitlin Sutherland, executive director of government watchdog Americans for Public Trust (APT), told Fox News Digital that “Jerry Nadler brags about being the ‘conscience of the House,’ but he can’t even ensure that its best employee is in compliance with simple rules of House ethics.”
“It is absolutely against the law to be paid for campaign work that involves fiduciary duties, and accordingly, we will consider filing a complaint with the Congressional Ethics Office,” Sutherland continued.
A similar situation arose in 2017 regarding the late Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., when an ethics complaint was filed against the congressman and his chief of staff for the chief’s dual role in the official office of Lewis and as his campaign treasurer.
Nadler was highly praised by the party leadership during his tenure, along with Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Due to New York’s shrinking delegation, the Empire State Democrat finds herself in a member-to-member contest with House Oversight Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, DN.Y., for the new 12th state district.
Nadler is already heading into the November general election as a candidate for the Working Families Party, so even if Maloney wins the Democratic nomination, she will again have to face off against the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.
