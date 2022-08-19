Finance
How To Get Your Solar Energy Tax Credit
There are a lot of good reasons to go solar for your home or business. Many Bay Area homeowners have a solar system installed to protect themselves and their families against rising energy rates. While it is difficult to forecast exactly how much electricity costs will rise, or how quickly, one thing is certain – they will continue to go up. Conversely, an investment in solar for your home or business not only decreases or even entirely eliminate monthly electricity costs, it can also increase the property value of a home and lower the operating costs of a business. A third and very important financial incentive is the federal government’s generous solar energy tax credit.
The solar energy tax credit allows a homeowner to reduce the amount of income tax that they would otherwise have to pay the federal government. This credit is good for 30 percent of homeowner’s investment in their solar system, including solar panels, a charge converter, battery, and inverter, but only for the next three years. The credit will drop to 26 percent in 2020, and 22 percent in 2021. After 2021, the solar energy tax credit for residential customers will be eliminated entirely. While there is a chance the credit could be extended, many homeowners considering solar are planning to install their systems within the next few years to take advantage of the credit.
For commercial businesses looking to go more green, they can qualify for up to 70% off with solar tax incentives. Not only will you qualify for a 30% Federal Tax Credit but you can accelerate the depreciation of your solar system over 5 short years. These tax incentives are equivalent to 60%-70% of the system cost, leaving you needing only 3-4 years of energy savings to recover your entire investment.
In addition to the financial benefits of the solar energy tax credit, many people choose to go solar because they feel solar energy is a more environmentally responsible solution. Solar energy is both sustainable and renewable. Solar energy provides a zero-emission way to power buildings, and appliances, heat water, and refuel electric vehicles. The more popular and widespread that rooftop or carport solar panels become, the more they reduce the load on coal-burning power plants.
With buildings accounting for 38 percent of all carbon emissions in the U.S., going solar can significantly decrease our carbon footprint. A typical residential solar panel system will eliminate three to four tons of carbon emissions each year-the equivalent of planting over 100 trees annually. Going solar is not only a great way to go green, but taking advantage of the solar energy tax credit – before it expires – is a great way to save some green.
Step by Step Guide For Developing an Employee Time and Attendance Management System
Regardless of the size of your organization, maintaining accurate employee attendance records is crucial- and not only because it is the law! The costs associated with labor are generally the largest expense incurred by a business, so workforce management is more than about compliance; it is also about protecting your business’ bottom line. However, designing/selecting the right type of attendance management system for your organization can be daunting…and it is important. If you select the wrong system for your organization, you could end up spending more time and resources than you would normally need to.
On that note, we have created a step by step guide for developing an employee time and attendance management system.
Types of Attendance Management Systems
• Timesheet
• Time Clock
• Automated Attendance System
– Badge Reader (swipe, proximity, etc.)
– Biometric (Fingerprint, Hand Reader)
• Software/Internet/Mobile App Options
Step 1. How many employees do you need to manage?
Up to 5 Employees
If your organization has fewer than 5 employees, you are looking at two options for an attendance management system: a time sheet or a time clock with time cards. The lure of the time sheet is one of cost. All you have to do is create a time sheet and you are good to go. However, while time sheets do satisfy the government’s requirement of documenting the hours of employees, they are easy to falsify or to pad time. A basic employee time clock does discourage falsifying time records and is particularly effective in smaller organizations.
Up to 25 Employees
If you have a small business with fewer than 25 employees, a time clock will (most likely) be a good fit for your organization. An automated attendance system might be a better option though. As a general rule, if you are not spending more than 1-2 hours per pay period on attendance management, a time clock is an acceptable time recording method for your organization. However, if you are spending any more time than 1-2 hours per pay period, you will want to look into an automated attendance system.
Over 25 Employees
For any business with more than 25 employees, we recommend using an automated attendance system. The systems available today are robust, comprehensive and cost efficient.
Please note that all questions after step one are to determine the right automated attendance system for your company.
Step 2. What industry is your business in?
While this question may seem unimportant or as a marketing ploy to gain demographic information from you, this information is indeed important in determining the right type of attendance management system for your company. Each industry has certain characteristics. Some industries need credentials; others deal with chemicals so fingerprints are all but non-existent. A general rule for determining the right system in step 2 is detailed below.
Badge Readers
Badge readers come in handy in industries that require credentials as they can double as both a credential and attendance management tool. The media and entertainment industry is a good example. Badge readers also work well with access control systems in companies with heightened security. There are several variations badge swipe, barcode scanners and proximity attendance systems.
Fingerprint Reader
Fingerprint readers are most commonly used in retail and business environments. Fingerprint readers are excellent in industries that require heightened security or where buddy punching is a common and prevalent problem. They can also double as access control systems where necessary.
Hand Reader
Hand readers represent the other biometric automated attendance option on the market. Hand readers measure and analyze the overall structure, shape and proportions of the hand (i.e. width, length and thickness of hand) and manages to still maintain accuracy when hands are dirty or injured. Hand reader systems are the most widely used scanning devices and can also work as an access control terminal as well. Hand readers are most commonly used in industries where buddy punching is prevalent and where relying on a fingerprint is not the best option. Industries include: manufacturing, food processing, health care and restaurant chains. Arguably, hand readers are the best biometric option on the market, however, their chief barrier to the small business is in their pricing as they are also among the most expensive terminal options on the market.
Step 3. What does your attendance system need to be able to do?
HR Functions. Aside from the basics of recording/setting punches, meal breaks and breaks, a good software programs should be able to cover basic HR functions. This broad category covers the essential HR functions including: tracking employee attendance, applying rounding rules, calculating overtime and calculating employee time and wages. It is what a software has beyond these basic functions is what determines whether or not it can tout heavy weight status. The following are some of the features to look for in a comprehensive attendance management software:
Payment Policies. Do you work in an industry where your employees are paid differently based on the type of job they are doing? Do you need to define holiday, overtime and exception rules differently? Are there payment policies/practices specific to your industry?
Scheduling and Shifts. Does your company have flexible shifts or floating shifts?
Reporting. What types of reports does your business need? What type of information do you need available instantly? What can you live without?
Payroll Export. This is a big one. Who does your payroll? Your software needs to be compatible and fully supported.
Polling. Who is in? What are they doing? A good software program should allow you to do this and some hardware terminals will allow you to do this at the terminal itself (for example, HandPunch).
Benefit Accruals. If your organization has a policy for vacation or sick time, your software should be able to apply that policy to your attendance management.
Database Backup and Restore. A few of us know the pain and agony of losing your data, but we all fear it. Your software should have a database backup and restore option. If it doesn’t, don’t buy it.
In sum, what you need is determined quite literally by what you need and software is where you will get the full potential and efficiency of an attendance management system. Also, while this guide does make the attempt at helping you determine the right solution for your organization, getting expert advice from a time and attendance professional is always recommended.
4 Tips to Keep Your Air Clean in Winter
When winter is around the corner, people start spending most of their time indoors. Since you don’t get out that much anymore, we suggest that you try your level best to keep your indoor air free of pollutants. According to statistics, air pollution takes the lives of more than 3 million people across the world. Apart from this, poor air quality may cause a lot of health conditions, such as lung cancer, heart disease, and stroke, just to name a few. Given below are some simple strategies to help you keep your indoor air clean in the cold season.
1. Open Your Windows
Ventilation is of critical importance when it comes to keeping your indoor air neat and clean. If your apartment is full of stagnant air, you may fall sick due to breathing harmful chemicals. However, it can be a challenge to keep your windows open throughout the fall.
If you work from home, it will be even difficult for you. In this case, you can sit in another room for a while and keep that window open for a couple of minutes.
2. Use Some Natural Plants to Decorate your House
If you keep a few flower pots in your house, you can kill two birds with one stone. Apart from decorating your house, they can also filter a lot of air pollutants, such as chemicals and pathogens. For example, you can keep a few pots of English Ivy. This plant does a very good job of cleaning your indoor air.
According to many experiments, English Ivy can remove as many as 60% of particles of mold in a couple of hours. Therefore, you may consider decorating your house with some of the common house plants.
3. Choose a Good Essential Oil Diffuser
Some essential oils feature antimicrobial properties like tea tree oil. Therefore, you can mix some tea tree oil in your domestic cleaners for filtering airborne bacteria. Besides, many research studies have proven that it can help protect you against viruses.
Apart from tea tree oil, you can also go for rosemary, clove, eucalyptus for this purpose. All these types of oils can help eliminate different types of insects, such as dust mites. According to doctors, dust mites are responsible for causing asthma.
4. Burn Beeswax Candles
According to many research studies, you can use beeswax candles as they can help generate ions with a negative charge. Therefore, it can help you decrease the number of harmful pollutants in your indoor air. What happens is that your indoor air has positively charged ions.
When positive ions bind with negative ions, they become heavier and come down. Therefore, you don’t breathe a lot of negative ions.
In short, following these tips can help you clean your indoor air without any problem. Hopefully, these steps will help you breathe clean air. You can also invest in a good air purifier if none of these tips work for you for some reason.
Finding Good Slot and Casino Gaming Sites on the Internet
You have very likely heard about people playing poker, slots and other online casino games; however you may not know where to go to find these games. Some of the sites are either pay sites or ones that you have to be invited to join, however there are some sites that you can find that you can play for free.
Going to your favorite search engine and typing in free virtual slot sites or other free online sites for other casino games should bring up several choices; this means you can be playing your favorite games online in just a matter of a few moments.
Finding the best sites can be a little difficult since there are so many from which to choose so you want to make sure that you check out each site thoroughly, especially for those do have money involved in some way. It is always a good idea to check each sites privacy policy to find out if they collect private information, how they collect it and what they do with it once it has been collected; make sure they do not sell your email address so that you will not start to get a ton of spam.
Often time’s these sites will offer some kind of special deal or free games to get you into their site, just be sure that you real all of the fine print to make sure that you are not buying into any kind of a subscription deal that you may not want. There are many sites that do offer really good deals so try not to waste too much time on the ones that only offer something really small or insignificant.
Another think to keep in mind is that many sites will offer to let you play some free games but only after you have opened an account with them. And, sometimes you will have to deposit money with them or give them your credit card information so be sure you check it out carefully. Some sites will ask you to open an account in order to play and say they will not charge your card so, again, make sure you read everything thoroughly to make sure that you understand it completely.
Some of those sites that require you to open an account will still offer deals such as matching the amount that you deposit with them. Say you open an account with them and deposit $50, they will in turn match that $50 and you will then have $100 with which to play. You can also visit different chat sites and forums relating to gaming and specifically online slots and casino games as they can be a valuable source of information when you are looking for the best sites. This can also be very helpful if you are looking for any tips that can help you increase your winnings.
There are plenty of good gaming sites on the Internet; you just need to take the time to check them out before deciding which one you want to play on.
FTP Hosting For Home Businesses
In this era of Internet technology home businesses are no more restricted within a geographic border. People who are running business from home are taking full advantage of technological development to spread their business across the globe. More you spread your business much will be the chance of gaining market share, keeping other factors unchanged.
Thinking in this line people started creating websites for their home based business. Through your own home business website you can easily reach on the desktops of prospective clients and customers. Whether it is an MNC or a Home Business, you need to implement speed and security in communication system to share information and to make your business process effective.
There is no doubt that web hosting is the right option to make your home business global. It is recommended to go for a global platform from where you can operate your home business round the clock. FTP Hosting Service provides all the features to improve the popularity and growth of your home business. Find some significant features of FTP Hosting Service that can turn any home based business – ‘Online’.
- Reliable as well as effective FTP hosting platform
- Required bandwidth
- Disk storage ranging from 100MB to 2TB
- Sufficient space to store any type of files
- Custom FTP site address
- SSL Security and file encrytion
- FTP support to upload and download files
- Support from the service provider
Clients, Vendors and Customers or End Users are the entities of your home business system. In a home based business you need to interact with your clients, vendors and/or customers. To establish an efficient communication system for your online business you need to select a right protocol. File Transfer Protocol (FTP) hosting service comes with all the facilities to establish a reliable mode to communicate with your business entities over the Internet.
An overview of FTP Hosting Services
File Transfer Protocol, commonly known, as FTP is a popular method to exchange information over the Internet. FTP hosting service comes with two components – FTP Server and Client Server. Each FTP user will have his/her FTP account with unique user name and password. Copies of the files are uploaded in the FTP Server and only the authorized FTP account holder can download the copies from the server through their FTP account. Reliability and privacy are maintained throughout the process of sharing information over the Internet. Often the size and type of the file matters while sending them through general Email. With the introduction of FTP hosting service, you can upload files in the server irrespective of their size and type.
Advantages of FTP Hosting
In any home business process Email is the common source to establish communication between clients, vendors and customers. But when it comes to share large text, images and multimedia files FTP hosting is the ONLY way to go. With FTP hosting service you can keep the information well protected from the hackers and unauthorized FTP account holders. To run a home business online you have to ensure all the security issues including the privacy of the communication between the entities of your home business process.
FTP hosting service allows you to create separate FTP account for your clients, vendors and employees with same domain name. By doing this you can easily restrict your one of your client to view and access information that was sent to another client. Similarly, you can restrict your venders and employees to access files, which were sent to the clients. SFTP or Standard FTP is an advanced communication protocol that comes with features of Secure Shell. It encrypts data or content of the file and then uploads the encrypted file with a ‘key’ in the FTP server. Only the authorized FTP account holder of your business process can access the encrypted files and decrypts the content with the ‘key’.
Features of FTP Hosting Services
With FTP hosting services you can store files in a central location, i.e., FTP Server and can share or diversify that information to targeted clients, vendors and other authorized entities of the home business process. It is observed that FTP hosting services are designed for business processes, which require high quality FTP hosting space. You can use this FTP hosting space to store content and images for online home business to share them with clients, vendors and customers.
FTP hosting service comes with quality bandwidth at reasonable price to fulfill the objectives of home business process. People who are running online business from their home requires high speed file hosting service – FTP hosting service, which offers ultimate reliability and quality performance. FTP hosting service provider hosts all FTP accounts on their high performance servers and allow your FTP Site to share business information over the Internet in a secure mode.
Mobile Mechanics: 5 Reasons To Have Your Mechanic Come To You
Back in the day, the milk man would deliver bottles of milk to your front door. Back in the day, if you needed a doctor, a phone call would bring your local doctor to your home and he’d take care of you and your family’s needs. Today, the closest thing to specialized home service like that could be your car mechanic. But this mechanic will go anywhere your car may be. At your home, on the street, or even at your place of business… and all the repairs or services are done on the spot.
Yes, we are consumers of convenience with the ability to nuke our food in seconds, change the channel on our TV’s from the comfort of our couch, or make and receive phone calls, not from our homes, but no matter where we are. Not to mention the ability to send letters, documents and short messages from our computers in lightning speed, and now even from our phones. No more running to the mail box, or waiting days or weeks for that important letter. Talk about convenient.
Having car problems at an inconvenient time? Of course it’s never convenient. Now meet the Mobile Mechanic. A throw back from a doctors house call. This new niche can serve car owners in many ways for all their auto repairs. Here are 5 reasons to seek out a mobile mechanic.
* Convenience
* Trust
* Time Saving
* Money Saving
* Getting your life back to normal
Yes back to normal, because without our car, chaos can occur. Hear a funny noise in your car, time for your regular maintenance, or worse your car won’t start? Now there’s no need to have your spouse pick you up at the garage. No need to swap cars, bum a ride or rent another vehicle. Just go about your daily routine, work, school, meeting… and a mobile mechanic will go to where your car is parked, and fix it. And if it’s bad enough that you can’t drive, there’s still no need to call just to have it towed to your dealer or garage downtown. In many cases a mobile mechanic can diagnose and repair your car on the spot. This may save some money, but it definitely saves time and inconvenience.
What kinds of services are offered by a mobile mechanic? All the basic services you would expect, including complete diagnostic, no starts, alternators, batteries, starters, check engine lights and other dash messages and monitors, complete brake services, cooling system, belts, hoses, water-pumps, oil changes, and much more. And of course factory parts can be used. Just make sure you ask your mobile mechanic first.
A high quality and personalized auto service is needed in today’s market, and just as families could once rely on their local doctor to show up at their front door, you will find that a mobile mechanic can do the same and become a trusted friend who takes care of one of your most prized and valuable possessions… your car.
The Best Platform For Wealth Creation – Forex Trading
Forex or FX stands for foreign exchange, which is the exchange of one currency for another. The forex market is the largest traded market in the world, with an estimated $2 trillion average daily turnover. Speculators, big and small, can and do trade this huge market, and its increasing popularity has been due to the advent of sophisticated electronic trading platforms, which allow people to trade from anywhere, anytime, including from the comfort of their home.
The following attributes of the forex market illustrates why forex trading has been one of the best platform to generate consistent cash flows for wealth creation.
Unique Attributes of Trading Currencies
I trade the forex market full-time as a principal means of creating wealth because the spot forex market has so many unique advantages that make it an attractive asset class to trade.
– Largest and most liquid market in the world
According to the 2004 Triennial Central Bank Survey of the forex market conducted by the Bank for International Settlements, daily trading volume far exceeds the amount traded on all of the world’s stock exchanges combined. EUR/USD continued to be by far the most traded currency pair, with 28 per cent of global turnover, followed by USD/JPY with 17 per cent and GBP/USD with 14 per cent. Such high liquidity means that you can instantaneously buy and sell at will, without fear of being stuck in a trade or having partial fills during normal market conditions.
– 24 hour trading action for 5.5 days a week
The forex market operates from early Monday morning to early Saturday morning non-stop. This 24-hour trading action means that you can trade anytime you want, and this is very convenient for traders as they do not need to wait for any exchange to open, and also for part-time traders to trade after work. It also means that price gaps over the weekdays are almost non-existent.
– Can profit in bull, bear or sideways markets
There are no exchange-regulated restrictions on buying or short-selling currencies, unlike for stocks or futures, since there is no central exchange for the forex market. You can long (buy) a currency pair if you anticipate that the pair is going to appreciate in value, or you can short (sell) if you think that the exchange rate is going to decline. To me, it is the ultimate recession-proof business and investment. Whichever direction the market goes, you can stand to profit from its moves if you have the knowledge of how to time your entries and exits.
– Higher leverage than that offered in stocks
In forex trading, you are required to put a small margin deposit that allows you to control a much larger currency face value. A 100 times leverage is commonly offered in forex trading, although it is preferable to keep within 10 times leverage for the purpose of capital preservation. A 100 times leverage means that with an initial margin of only $1,000, you get to control $100,000 worth of currency. While leverage allows traders to maximise their profit potential, the potential for loss can be equally large. However, it is up to the individual to select the amount of leverage he or she is most comfortable with.
