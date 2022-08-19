News
Hulu Hosts ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Pop-Up in NYC Ahead of Season 2 Finale
NEW YORK CITY — Ahead of the Season 2 finale of the hit show “Only Murders in the Building,” featuring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, Hulu is hosting a “Third Arm Gallery: An Only Murders in the Building Experience” pop-up ” for fans in New York.
From inside the walls of the Arconia to sitting in the famous Pickle Diner, the event – taking place Friday and Saturday at the Prince George Ballroom at Greenley Hall – features an art exhibition full of twists and turns , secret passages, hidden galleries, Easter Eggs and more.
The exhibit also features artwork from the series, including Bunny’s painting and Mabel’s Chopped Statue.
Fans can even work on Mabel’s mural with Gomez’s Rare Beauty brand.
Beyond the gallery, fans will find themselves in an artistic version of the Arconia, from Charles’ apartment to a “Bloody Mabel” wall to Oliver’s favorite game, “Son of Sam.”
Guests will dive deeper into the story as they try to find out who killed Bunny, while posing for fun photo moments along the way.
The exhibition is open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, with the last entry at 9:30 p.m., and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, with the last entry at 8:30 p.m.
All tickets have been reserved, but there will also be a queue on site for everyone else.
The Season 2 finale drops on Hulu, owned by the same parent company as that ABC station, on August 23.
Justin Fields’ connection with Cole Kmet highlights a short night for the Chicago Bears first-team offense
Two thousand miles was a long way to travel for one series of football that lasted 10 plays and less than six minutes. But Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields at least had a few positives to review during the trip back from Seattle on Thursday night.
Bears coach Matt Eberflus limited many of his offensive starters to just the first drive of the Bears’ 27-11 preseason victory over the Seahawks at Lumen Field. He didn’t want to put too much on them given they played their preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs just six days earlier.
But that caution meant a limited sample size for Fields, whose every step is being scrutinized for signs of progress in his second season.
So here’s what Fields can take away from his drive — a better start, points on the board, a connection with tight end Cole Kmet and more work under new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.
Fields completed 5 of 7 passes for 39 yards, helping set up a 35-yard Cairo Santos field goal, the first preseason points by the first-team offense after three scoreless series in the opener.
“The operation was good. His preparation was great,” Eberflus said of Fields. “He handled the offense the way we wanted him to, had a nice drive and scored the field goal. It’s progress. And guys see more progress in practice sometimes, where his footwork is getting better, his delivery when he feels pressure, how he slides in the pocket and delivers the ball. So he’s improving every single day.”
The highlight came when Fields faked a handoff to Khalil Herbert, rolled to his left and found his second read, Kmet, wide open. Fields delivered a strike, and Kmet powered forward 8 extra yards for a 19-yard gain. Kmet similarly rumbled to a 12-yard gain on a short pass on the Bears’ first play from scrimmage.
“Cole’s a great tight end. He can do pretty much all,” Fields said. “He can block. He’s a great route runner. He has great hands, so he definitely brings another weapon to our offense.”
Fields still hasn’t played with his full array of playmakers. Running back David Montgomery and wide receivers Byron Pringle, N’Keal Harry and Tajae Sharpe were among the players to sit out with injury Thursday.
Kmet didn’t play in the preseason opener because of injury, so the connection in Seattle was notable, with Kmet leaping up and thumping his helmet in celebration after the 19-yard catch.
“It builds your confidence,” Kmet said. “All the work you put in through the offseason, the experience I’ve been having these past two years, it continues to grow each game we play. It feels good.”
It wasn’t all good. Fields was under pressure several times during the drive, and the Bears didn’t convert on two third downs.
On a chaotic third-and-3 play with Seahawks players all around him, Fields tried to scramble forward to the first-down marker but his diving reach was well short. He said afterward he thought he was closer. But Seahawks outside linebacker Darrell Taylor committed a neutral zone infraction on fourth-and-2, and the Bears got a first down.
On third-and-4 from the Seahawks’ 15, Fields dumped a short pass to Herbert, who was clobbered for a 2-yard loss, and the Bears went to Santos.
“It was zone — I should have worked through to the middle of the field,” Fields said. “So that was my fault for sure.”
Most of the rest of the night was about the backups and the rookies, including third-round wide receiver Velus Jones Jr., who made less of an impact on offense than he did with a kickoff return of 28 yards and a punt return of 48 yards. Right guard Teven Jenkins and right tackle Larry Borom also got work beyond the first drive.
The Bears now have five practices and three off days before their third and final preseason game against the Cleveland Browns on Aug. 27. Eberflus said the coaching staff still is determining whether Fields will play in that game and the pros and cons of such an appearance.
For his part, Fields thinks he could benefit.
“I feel like every time I touch the field I can get something out of it,” Fields said. “Every time I get on the field it’s an opportunity for me to get better.”
News
Amid raids, The New York Times comments on its Manish Sisodia report
New Delhi:
In a massive confrontation over the CBI raids today against Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rejected the BJP’s accusation that a New York Times article highlighting featured M. Sisodia is “paid information”.
The New York Times told NDTV that the article is “not an advertisement or paid for in any way” and is based on reports from the field.
“Our report on efforts to improve Delhi’s education system is based on unbiased, on-the-ground reporting, and education is an issue The New York Times has covered for many years. New York Times Journalism is always independent, free from political or publicity influence. Other news outlets regularly license and republish our coverage,” the newspaper said in a statement.
The article came into being when the AAP and its leader Arvind Kejriwal linked the CBI raids on Mr Sisodia to the Centre, praising the minister’s education model. In a way, Mr. Kejriwal said, Mr. Sisodia has been declared the best education minister in the world. “The biggest newspaper wrote about the education revolution in Delhi and also published Sisodia’s photograph,” he said, adding that the last time India’s name appeared in the NYT was about the mass deaths from Covid.
“But one day later, CBI arrived home. There will be many obstacles, but our work will not stop. CBI has orders from above to target us. Let it do its job,” did he declare.
The BJP accused AAP of paying The New York Times to spotlight Mr Sisodia. An executive said the “same” article was published in the Khaleej Times.
Speaking to the media, BJP leader Parvesh Varma held up the New York Times and the Khaleej Times and said, “This is a photo of the two newspapers. Both newspapers have a reporter, the article is the same , word for word, the same six pictures are in both. Does that ever happen?”
Many BJP leaders reinforced the allegation through their tweets.
विदेशों में भी विज्ञापन ।
More information @ArvindKejriwal वोहि सेम तो सेम times khalij में भी छापा है।
वोहि फ़ोटो वोहि भाषा।
क्या ग़ज़ब विज्ञापनजीवी है @AamAadmiParty वाले pic.twitter.com/vgamnOLonI
— Harish Khurana (@HarishKhuranna) August 19, 2022
चोर की दाढ़ी में तिनका
बताइए खुद ही बोल पड़े यॉर्क टाइम्ज़ में ‘खबर छपवाना’ आसान नहीं।।
?
Chief Minister है या Marketing Manager? pic.twitter.com/TS6NYbss0O
— Meenakashi Lekhi (@M_Lekhi) August 19, 2022
AAP fired back, pointing out that the Khaleej Times article is syndicated and credits The New York Times.
“They are lying on national television! The New York Times article credits their staff (Karandeep Singh). In the Khaleej Times it is written below the article – Courtesy of The New York Times,” said Saurabh Bharadwaj of AAP.
“I challenge them, use all the money you have, whatever power you have. You try to get an article published in The New York Times if you think it’s possible,” he said. added.
It’s laughable. No news from a BJP leader has ever been published there. The BJP calls itself the largest party in the world. It is the richest political party. They should appear daily on the front page of the New York Times if anyone can buy them: AAP MP Raghav Chadha on BJP’s Kapil Mishra tweet pic.twitter.com/lbqmHBZHqS
— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2022
Another AAP leader, Raghav Chadha, called the claim laughable. “No news of a BJP leader has ever been printed there. The BJP calls itself the largest party in the world. It is the richest political party. New York Times if anyone can buy them,” Chadha tweeted.
ndtv
News
ASK IRA: Should Heat, Panthers have worked to reduce schedule conflicts?
Q: Hi, Ira. Can’t the Heat and Panthers do a better job planning their home-game schedules together? They both had great seasons last year and deserve to start their seasons without competing with one another. They each deserve their night in the limelight on opening night. Twenty-five percent of their home games overlap, (10 games). I have season tickets to both. I will have to sell my tickets to the Heat on those ten nights because Heat tickets sell better than Panther tickets do online. The Panthers came out with their schedule five weeks before the Heat, so I blame the Heat and the NBA for this more than the NHL and the Panthers. Just like the overlap of games during the playoffs last year, it’s not helping to grow the fan base for the Panthers. – David, Fort Lauderdale.
A: Which I’m not sure should be the Heat’s concern. And I do believe the teams have divergent season-ticket bases. The primary factor is that both leagues have greater flexibility when NHL and NBA teams don’t play in the same building. So first they have to navigate the markets where teams share arenas, such as Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Toronto, Washington, Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, Denver and Dallas. Then, with the Heat and Panthers also involved with the management of their facilities, there is the need for other revenue-earning events throughout the calendar. All of that said, yes, it is a shame that there will be overlaps on 35 of the 82 dates for the two teams this season, including 10 when both are at home, including the Heat’s first two regular-season home games. But, hey, Bally Sports has a new app, so you can be at one and watch the other simultaneously. No, not optimal. But, hey, it’s business.
Q: Maybe more content on the upside of Marcus Garrett, Gabe Vincent, Omer Yurtseven, et al would give credit to how the genius of Erik Spoelstra gets the most out of the Heat roster. – Leonard, Cornelius, N.C.
A: In due time. But the offseason generally is about thinking big. It also is about imagining even more from the top tier of the roster, be it Bam Adebayo’s scoring, Kyle Lowry’s conditioning, Victor Oladipo’s rehab, Jimmy Butler’s shooting. But if last season’s run to the No. 1 seed in the East showed anything, it was that the ancillary pieces not only can’t be overlooked, but at times will become essential.
Q: Ira, given Kevin Durant’s history and demands and ability to change his demands, “I want this coach” and “it’s either him or me,” do we really want to add that to the mix that came so close to the Finals this year? I question if the Heat Culture is a fit for him. – Richard, Rhode Island.
A: When it comes to greatness, you make concessions. Jimmy Butler has been Example 1 in recent years. So, yes, accommodations clearly would be made for Kevin Durant, just as they were made last season for Kyle Lowry. In fact, that may be the one aspect where Heat Culture has changed the most in recent years, with player empowerment altering the equation. For Kevin Durant, you rewrite your rulebook. Because as close as the Heat got last season, in the eyes of Pat Riley it likely was not close enough. There is a reason Kevin Durant has brought the NBA to a personnel standstill. In the NBA, greatness finds a way (to get whatever they want).
News
What happens when a black founder is ousted? – Tech Crunch
To play on a Langston Hughes poem – what happens to an ousted black founder? Are they forgotten, like words on the tip of the tongue? Or worshiped as a deity then thrown into the sun?
The topic is often difficult to ponder and delve into, as the reasons for starting a black founder are shrouded in unknown intentions:
A Black Founder Could Have Been Seriously Wrong – But Is Retaliation Right? Is it harder than what their white counterparts would have received?
A black founder could face an accusation – but was it washed down with micro-aggressive anger?
Would things have gone the way they did if the founder was white?
Whenever a black founder is fired or criticized at their company, apprehension arises to figure out what happened. This makes those conversations difficult.
“It is in our interest to operate knowing that our mistakes cost more, hurt more and are rarely forgiven.” Oladosu Teyibo, founder of Analog Teams
For example, news broke last week that Kimberly Bryant, the founder of Black Girls Code, had been fired from the organization she had taken decades to build. The reception was mixed. Founders who spoke to TechCrunch agreed that employees who alleged misconduct by Bryant were right to speak out; they also said the BGC board was too quick in ousting Bryant and denied due process.
“Two things can be true at the same time,” equity and inclusion consultant Minda Harts told TechCrunch of BGC’s situation. “All participants deserved better.”
Besides Bryant, there have been a few high-profile cases of black founders being ousted from their organizations. Marceau Michel was recently removed from his Black Founders Matter venture capital fund over matters not yet publicly disclosed. Brian Brackeen was shown the door to his company, Kairos, in 2018, with the board citing “wilful misconduct”. Other founding situations have gone under the radar; many are still too afraid to speak out.
What is known is that when black founders are lost, the whole community suffers.
techcrunch
News
Government worker suggests veterans get euthanized to treat PTSD
A Canadian Armed Forces veteran with brain injury and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) was offered medical assistance in dying by a Veterans Affairs Canada employee as he was being treated.
The unnamed veteran reportedly sought help for his brain injury and PTSD from Veterans Affairs Canada (VAC), a government agency that offers a variety of programs for veterans, including mental health services.
The veteran claims that a VAC employee causally suggested to him that the government could help him with what they call medical assistance in dying (MAID) during their conversation, although the veteran has expressed no prior interest, reports broadcaster Global News.
The broadcaster, which says multiple sources confirmed the conversation took place, said VAC later apologized to the veteran in question after he repeatedly complained about the conversation.
VAC also released a statement saying it “deeply regrets what happened” and that “appropriate administrative action will be taken.”
It’s unclear how many veterans have been offered assisted suicide by VAC since laws surrounding euthanasia were liberalized by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government last year. It was initially legalized in 2016.
EPIC: Canadian veteran confronts Justin Trudeau over Canadian government backlash on veterans pic.twitter.com/JWt41nf1j1
— Matt Batzel (@MattBatzel) February 4, 2018
In March next year, Canada will begin allowing people with a variety of mental disorders to be eligible for euthanasia, including depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and PTSD.
The country will become one of the few countries, like the Netherlands, to allow physician-assisted suicide for people whose only condition is a mental disorder, rather than those with serious physical illnesses, diseases or disabilities. and incurable.
Dr Grainne Neilson, former president of the Canadian Psychiatric Association and a forensic psychiatrist, commented in April on the changes planned for next year, saying: ‘I hope psychiatrists will act with care and caution to ensure that MAID is not used as something in lieu of equitable access to good care.
According to Health Canada statistics, the number of assisted suicides has jumped since legalization in 2016, when 1,018 cases were reported, until last year when there were 10,064.
New Zealand’s Ministry of Health has confirmed that Wuhan coronavirus patients may be eligible for a lethal injection under the country’s new euthanasia law.
— Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) December 26, 2021
Follow Chris Tomlinson on Twitter at @TomlinsonCJ or by e-mail at ctomlinson(at)breitbart.com.
Breitbart News
News
Cafe Stars, anyone? Opening of the successor to Starbucks in Russia
MOSCOW — Moscow residents who were disappointed when Starbucks closed its cafes after Russia sent troops to Ukraine can now feel a pang of hope: an almost identical operation is opening up in the capital.
The name is almost the same: Stars Coffee. The logo could be the Starbucks mermaid’s estranged twin at birth, with flowing hair, an enigmatic little smile and a star atop her head – although instead of a Starbucks crown, she wears a Russian headdress called kokoshnik.
The menu, judging by the company’s app introduced a day before the store officially opens on Friday, would look familiar to any Starbucks customer.
Starbucks said Thursday it had no comment on the new stores.
Seattle-based Starbucks was one of the most visible in the wave of foreign companies that pulled out of Russia or suspended operations in response to Russia’s military operation in Ukraine. Others include McDonald’s, IKEA and fast fashion giant H&M.
The departure of these companies was a psychological blow to Russians who had grown accustomed to the comforts of Western-style consumer culture. But Russian entrepreneurs saw opportunities in suddenly empty stores.
Former McDonald’s outlets reopen and draw large crowds as Vkusno-i Tochka. Although the name doesn’t roll off the tongue easily and is a little difficult to translate (basically: it’s tasty – period), the menu testifies that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.
Yunus Yusupov, a popular rapper who uses the stage name Timati, and restaurateur Anton Pinsky teamed up to buy the assets of Starbucks, then took the copycat strategy one step further by giving the operation a name in English.
At a press conference on Thursday, they pledged to reopen all old Starbucks under their new identity and even expand the business. The US company had built its Russian operation to around 130 stores since entering the country in 2007. The stores were owned and operated by a franchisee, Alshaya Group of Kuwait.
While the new operations’ close resemblance to their predecessors could be seen as someone else’s inspiration and efforts, the successors to Starbucks and McDonald’s also fit a concept of national pride. Since Russia has been hit by sanctions and foreign withdrawals, officials frequently argue that Russia will overcome by relying on its own resources and energies.
“Now the economic situation is tough, but it’s a time of opportunity,” Oleg Ekindarov, chairman of the holding company that partnered in the Starbucks deal, told state-run Tass news agency. “For the past four months, we have been very actively looking for exiting companies like Starbucks. There are several other similar examples, but we can’t talk about them yet.”
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
