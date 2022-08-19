News
Indian higher education startup Sunstone raises $35 million – TechCrunch
Sunstone, a higher education startup that works with academic institutions to help their students improve their skills for employability, has raised $35 million in a new funding round as it seeks to spread to other Indian cities.
Sunstone’s founders said Friday that WestBridge Capital led the startup’s Series C funding round. Alteria Capital also participated in the funding, which brings its round to date to approximately $68 million.
There are thousands of colleges and management institutions in India, but apart from those that top the rankings, most are unable to attract enough students. Their programs are also generally outdated and they struggle to get their students to get jobs.
Founded in 2019, Sunstone addresses these challenges by offering students a wide range of additional courses and helping them find jobs, co-founder Piyush Nangru told TechCrunch in an interview.
“Colleges operate at 40% occupancy. This amounts to a perishable inventory for them, due to which they are unable to amass resources and hence the quality of education suffers,” he said. “We partner with these institutions to provide soft skills and development courses as well as campus life programs for students to improve the quality of their education.”
Through these partnerships, the institutes continue to offer hundreds of hours of “core” courses to students. “Take the MBA, for example. It is a 900 hour program, which covers key topics like accounting, marketing and finance. The curriculum is outdated, so we are integrating our own 600-hour modules – half of which are soft skills focussed and the rest industry ready skills – on top of that,” he explained.
Part of the value proposition of the New Delhi-based startup, which currently services undergraduate and postgraduate students at more than 40 institutions in nearly three dozen Indian cities, is bringing parity in the quality of education and employment opportunities in all establishments with which it is a partner.
“India’s higher education system is on the brink of a long overdue transformation,” said Ashish Munjal, co-founder and chief executive of Sunstone. “Sunstone is well positioned to enable this change and impact the lives of millions of students. Over the years, we have made significant progress in this direction, but we still have a long way to go, because the market opportunities and the problems that we are trying to solve are very important. »
Sunstone, which says it has grown 10-fold over the past two years, is currently focusing on business schools. It is also beginning to expand into engineering and other tech sectors and that expansion is part of how it plans to roll out the new funds, the founders said.
“Over the past year, we have seen Sunstone grow and continue to improve the quality of education provided to every student. Seeing the ever-increasing demand and its potential to be a major disruptor, we are delighted to double our investment to support its mission to transform the higher education sector in India,” said Sandeep Singhal, Managing Partner, WestBridge Capital , in a press release.
techcrunch
News
2 Arrested in connection with reported fatal beating of New York cab driver
Two suspects have been arrested and charged in the fatal beating of a New York City taxi driver in Queens, according to the New York Police Department (NYPD).
Kutin Gyimah, 52, of the Bronx, was completing a five-passenger ride in a New York City yellow taxi minivan around 6:25 a.m. near Beach 54 Street and Arverne Boulevard in the Queen’s Rockaway neighborhood when passengers weren’t paid. their fare for the ride and took off.
After Gyimah chased the suspects down the street, graphic images released by the NYPD show four of the suspects surrounding the taxi driver, punching and kicking the victim while she was on the ground.
Three of the suspects were seen leaving Gyimah as he got back to his feet, but one suspect then approached the taxi driver and knocked the victim unconscious with a punch to the head.
Footage then showed the five suspects leaving the scene and entering a building.
When authorities arrived, the victim was lying on the sidewalk with a traumatic brain injury to the back of his head, police said.
Gyimah was rushed to Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Queens by EMS, but was later pronounced dead.
Two 20-year-old male suspects from Queens were arrested and charged Thursday, authorities say. Both Austin Amos and Nikolas Porters face charges of gang assault and theft of services, while Amos faces additional charges of manslaughter and assault.
Amos, who turned himself in Wednesday night, has previous arrests for “theft, criminal mischief, criminal contempt and sexual misconduct,” according to the Daily mail.
Police are still looking for three other wanted suspects – all believed to be teenage girls – in connection with the victim’s death.
Gyimah’s death devastated his family and the Ghanaian community in New York.
“I don’t know what to do now. I lost. I lost,” Gyimah’s wife, Abigail Barwuah, told CBS New York. “He was a good, good man. He was my backbone. I’m lost right now. My kids’ hero.
Gyimah, described as a devout Christian, leaves behind a wife and four children, aged three to eight.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for the taxi driver’s family, who received over $150,000 on Thursday night.
The New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to the suspects’ arrest.
Overall, crime in Democratic-run New York City was up 38.6% from the same time last year, although murders were down 8.1%.
Rising crime has Big Apple residents worried about their safety, as a recent poll found that 76% fear becoming a victim of violent crime.
You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.
Breitbart News
News
European stocks lower at the open
- Eurostoxx -0.6%
- DAX Germany -0.7%
- France CAC 40 -0.6%
- FTSE UK -0.3%
- IBEX Spain -0.3%
This is not a good look at stocks towards the end of the week as we see the markets starting to move now in the day. The Dollar continues to rise, with USD/JPY now up 0.5% to 136.50. The rise is supported by higher bond yields, with 10-year Treasury yields up more than 6 basis points at 2.943% for now.
Elsewhere, US futures are also down on the day with S&P 500 futures down 0.5%. The rejection earlier in the week at the 200-day moving average could be the cause for a downward extension now.
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
Apple releases updates to fix security flaws in iOS and Safari
Apple this week released back-to-back updates for iOS and Safari, both numbered 15.6.1. The iOS update was released on Wednesday and the Safari update was released on Thursday, and both fix security vulnerabilities. Apple wrote that it is aware that these vulnerabilities may have been exploited, so people should update their iOS and Safari as soon as possible.
The iOS update fixes two vulnerabilities that iPhone and iPad users may encounter. One vulnerability could have allowed an application to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges, and the second vulnerability was in WebKit, the engine that powers Safari and other third-party browsers on iOS. The WebKit vulnerability can also lead to arbitrary code execution by malicious content.
The Safari update also fixes a vulnerability in WebKit, but in some older operating systems. This update is intended to fix a vulnerability that could lead to the execution of arbitrary code on Mac OS Big Sur and Mac OS Catalina.
CNET
News
Taiwan says it was not told about ‘Chip 4’ meeting
TAIP:
Taiwan said on Friday it had not been told of a so-called ‘Chip 4’ meeting that would include it, the United States, South Korea and Japan, but added that the island had always cooperated. closely with the United States on supply chains.
South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin said Seoul is expected to attend a preliminary meeting of the four major chipmakers, describing the meeting as led by the United States.
He did not specify what would be discussed.
The timing, location and other details of the meeting have yet to be decided, said a South Korean official who was not authorized to speak to media and declined to be identified.
Taiwan’s economy ministry said in a statement to Reuters on Thursday evening that it did not yet have relevant information about the meeting.
“In past exchanges and dialogues between Taiwan and the United States, the United States offered similar ideas, but there was no specific content at the time,” he added.
Taiwan is a major semiconductor producer and home to the world’s largest contract chipmaker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), a major supplier to Apple Inc.
He was keen to show the United States, its most important international supporter at a time of growing military tensions between Taipei and Beijing, that he is a friend and reliable supplier as a global chip crisis affects car production. and consumer electronics.
Asked about the meeting, Japan’s Cabinet Secretary for Public Affairs Noriyuki Shikata said that semiconductors are a “very strategically important industry” for Japan and that “in due course there may be better cooperation between countries”.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
News
Sylvester Stallone cheered as Vitali Klitschko had an epic, bloody brawl against Lennox Lewis that left him with 60 stitches and put Ukrainian boxing on the map with Oleksandr Usyk and others in the wake.
Vitali Klitschko showed the world his courage in his role as mayor of Kyiv during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – but it was an epic brawl 19 years ago that shook opinions in the world of boxing from this so-called “quit”.
Lennox Lewis vs. Vitali Klitschko ended in a loss for ‘Dr. Ironfist’, but it was a heavyweight fight in which the loser proved to be much more than his opponent; an exciting competition that saved the reputation of the two Klitschko brothers.
It was also a heavyweight title fight that should never have happened.
The former Klitschko was Lewis’ third-choice opponent in June 2003, a date originally booked for Lewis’ rematch with Mike Tyson.
However Tyson, beaten to defeat in the first fight, waived his contractual right to a rematch, although it was Tyson in the early 2000s, ‘Iron Mike’ ended up fighting on Lewis Day -Klitschko after all, because he was arrested for punching a man outside a hotel in Brooklyn.
Canadian Kirk Johnson was Lewis’ next opponent, but pulled out late due to an injury sustained in training camp.
Cue Klitschko, with only two weeks notice, took on the role of opponent. In coming to terms with the late switch, Lewis clearly didn’t think much of the clumsy 6ft 7in, 31-year-old Vitali – in part because of the loss on his 32-1 (31 KO) record.
In that fight three years earlier, Klitschko had pulled out of a fight he won easily due to a torn rotator cuff.
“In the Chris Byrd fight, he was winning and he still had about two rounds left – and he decided to quit,” Lewis said before the fight. “That’s why I question his heart, because if it was me, I would have sucked him in for two more rounds and he didn’t.”
Klitschko had won five straight since losing Byrd, but was desperate for a chance to prove he had the heart of a champion; that he was ready to fight through pain and punishment to achieve victory.
This fight at the Staples Center in Los Angeles gave him his chance and he grabbed it with both fists.
On HBO’s pre-fight show, analyst Larry Merchant described, “The Klitschko brothers – who look like American villain Ivan Drago from the Rocky movies – come from a country whose world-class fighters don’t come not: Ukraine.”
A wild-sounding statement given the rise of the Klitschkos, Vasiliy Lomachenko, Oleksandr Usyk – who now faces Anthony Joshua for the titles – and many more have since made the country a brilliant boxing hotbed. But that was correct at the time.
Vitali Klitschko was about to put Ukrainian boxing on the map.
After a good first round for the challenger, the fight caught fire in the second, with Klitschko hurting Lewis with a straight right hand that would have demolished a pillar box. This drew a roar from the crowd of 16,000 and the pair began trading power punches.
“It’s Gatti-Ward at the highest level of the ladder!” exclaimed Marchand.
Lewis, 38 and with a career-high 248lbs (18th 4lbs), struggled to get his jab going, but showed a quality not always associated with him throughout his great career: resilience.
As the pair exchanged shots, both were injured but neither went down. Klitschko was getting the upper hand, but it was a right hand from Lewis early in the third round that would eventually settle the fight.
That jab opened up a horrific gash just above Klitschko’s left eye in the worst possible place.
But Vitali, the man who chose to step out of the ring against the smaller and lighter Byrd, sat stoically in his corner as his team rushed to stem the flow of blood to his face.
More than that, Klitschko went on to win the fight. He landed a clip higher than Lewis and even when the champ fought back – as he did with a titanic uppercut (one eerily similar to the headbutt Anthony Joshua would land on Wladimir 14 years later) – Vitali absorbed them and carried on.
However, a second cut under his eye and worsening damage to his face gave the ringside doctor no choice but to stop this heavyweight classic after six rounds.
Finally letting go of his emotions, Vitali protested the stoppage by walking around the ring shouting, “No, no, no!”
When he raised his fist, the crowd – including Sylvester Stallone, who must have thought he was sitting in front of one of his Rocky movies – cheered. When Lewis raised his glove in victory, they booed.
Klitschko needed 60 stitches in his face afterwards. However, he had a 4-2 rounds lead at the time of the stoppage and a rematch seemed inevitable.
“If the money is right, definitely,” said Lewis, who added, “He’s lucky the fight was stopped. It was just a matter of time. He was definitely deteriorating. I would have knocked him out in two more rounds.
A heartbroken Klitschko said in the ring: “Right now I feel like the people’s champion. I didn’t want them to stop the fight… He’s a great fighter [but] I won this fight on points. I want revenge. I showed everyone that I could fight Lennox Lewis.
He certainly had, but Klitschko needed to outrun an even tougher opponent to secure a rematch: Lennox’s mother, Violet.
After consideration, Lewis opted to retire rather than fight Klitschko again. In his mind, at 38 and after avenging every setback to his 41-2-1 record, he had done enough. But one story – one echoed by Lewis coach Emmanuel Steward – is that it was Lewis’ mother who ended her son’s career.
“Lennox promised me [a rematch] but his mother decided he wasn’t going to fight,” Klitschko said years later. “He invited me to London, with no managers, he said he just wanted to talk together. I came into the bedroom and his mum is there. We talked for two hours and his mum was looking at me and scanning me. After that I left and he called me a few hours later and said, “Sorry, but no.” I felt it was not his decision, his mother decided.
Klitschko would never get Lewis back in the ring, but he got the next best thing: a fight against original opponent Johnson to unofficially set himself up as Lennox’s successor. He blitzed Kirk in two rounds and Vitali would never lose another fight as he won 13 in a row over two reigns.
Eventually, Wladimir – the most skilled but most vulnerable of the brothers – also became a longtime heavyweight champion. But when Vitali met Lewis in the summer of 2003, Wlad had just suffered a shock knockout loss to Corrie Sanders. It seemed that – with one brother seemingly heartless and the other chinless – the Klitschkos were both destined to be heavyweight flops.
Instead, Vitali showed his inner steel in the loss, withstanding wild cuts and huge reapers to be ahead on points when the doctor stopped the fight against Lewis.
It may have taken a heroic effort to pull it off, but the Klitschko era began in this ring as a blood-soaked Vitali established himself as the successor to the Lewis crown.
Usyk vs. Joshua 2 on talkSPORT
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
News
Brian Stelter dropped by CNN: Why the ‘Reliable Sources’ host was shown the door
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
Major changes were expected at CNN when longtime TV executive Chris Licht took over and signaled efforts to restore a less opinionated reputation to the network and improve programming — and the sudden exits of Jeffrey Toobin and Now by Brian Stelter seem to put his vision in place.
Less than a week after Toobin’s exit, the network announced on Thursday that Stelter, the “Reliable Sources” host derided by conservatives for years as a “janitor” for liberal and mainstream media, was out. It will air another show on Sunday.
The writing had been on the wall since high-powered media executive John Malone, a Warner Bros. board member. Discovery, which mentored CEO David Zaslav, said last year that CNN should return to nonpartisan journalism once the liberal network comes under the Discovery umbrella. Months later, on the heels of Zucker’s expulsion ahead of the long-planned merger, Stelter accused Malone of “not watching CNN directly” and relying on talking heads and columnists who complain about the network.
BRIAN STELTER AT CNN AS NETWORK CANCEL ‘RELIABLE SOURCES’ MEDIA SHOW
Stelter’s fate had long been sealed.
The day Licht was announced as CNN’s new chief in February, everyone around him knew Stelter was toast, a media insider told Fox News Digital. Those in his orbit expected Stelter to be fired because Licht had complained to his peers that the show was bad television. In removing Stelter, Licht’s desires to bring the network back to the middle and purge unexceptional broadcasters overlapped.
Effectively miscast as a political pundit in Donald Trump’s savage era – he went all out on Russiagate, loved Andrew Cuomo’s coronavirus response and once memorably played the hoax cleanup racial Jussie Smollett – Stelter was a Jeff Zucker-era figure who didn’t fit into Licht’s world.
Licht, who accepted the role in February but didn’t officially start until weeks later, was quick to focus on “news,” amid an indication he wanted to steer CNN away from the liberal reputation it she developed under former boss Zucker as CNN and President Trump. became acute mutual antagonists.
Over the next few months, CNN toned down the nonstop “Breaking News” graphic, which became commonplace on the network, and announced that the “New Day” morning show would be “reimagined,” but much of CNN remained. the same. On-air pundits still expressed partisan views, Zucker-era liberals continued to thrive, and low-rated programs were kept on the schedule despite Licht’s goal of “cutting down the show” on the network.
The status quo began to change last week when Toobin, the CNN legal analyst, announced his split from the network just 14 months after being taken in after a bizarre scandal in which he was caught masturbating during of a Zoom meeting with his New Yorker magazine colleagues in 2020. While Toobin claimed he had “decided” to leave, insiders told Fox News Digital he likely had no choice given of Licht’s goal of restoring the credibility of the network under the new parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.
TRUMP SAYS CNN HAS ‘WORSE’ UNDER NEW OWNERSHIP: ‘THEY’VE LOST HUGE CREDIBILITY’
The polarizing Stelter emerged as one of the CNN personalities conservatives loved to hate because of his constant criticism of illiberal news organizations and his relentless disapproval of Republicans. NewsBusters editor Curtis Houck, who monitors liberal media, believes Stelter was doing more harm than good.
“Stelter is leaving CNN after damaging both the reputation of the network and the reputation of the wider media like few others could. Posing as a media reporter seeking to help explain the profession of journalism to the public and to show how stories are made and shaped, Stelter in effect exposed the national press to the deceitful liberal partisans they have become by inadvertently displaying their arrogance and childish refusal to accept even mild outside criticism.” Houck told Fox News Digital.
“His spiteful apologies, firings and omissions of major media stories and failures have only deepened his reputation as a liberal media janitor and right-wing hate object,” Houck continued. “With this move and the departure of Jeffrey Toobin last week, these past seven days could mark the beginning of a turning point for CNN under Chris Licht.”
However, Houck believes CNN’s “tone and tenor remains indistinguishable” from the Zucker era when it comes to on-air product.
“At the end of the day, that’s what will matter most to viewers in terms of giving them even a shred of confidence,” Houck said.
JEFFREY TOOBIN ALMOST CERTAINLY ESCAPED FROM CNN, INSIDER SAY
Licht, who spent the summer assessing who should stay through a thorough review of all talent and executives, still needs to clean up, according to an industry insider linked to CNN.
“Brian Stelter is one of Jeff Zucker’s most embarrassing legacies, and it’s no surprise that he was one of the first people the new regime fired. But canning Stelter is only CNN mixing up the deck chairs on the Titanic,” the insider told Fox News. Digital.
“The partisan liberal rot goes way beyond that,” the insider continued. “Chris Licht will have to bring a hammer to the spot to bring about meaningful change and if the past is prologue it will never happen.”
Stelter first rose in the industry as a TV blogger in college and earned a reputation as a tireless journalist at The New York Times. He wrote a book about morning information wars and was eventually chosen by Zucker to join CNN and take over the Sunday morning media program in 2013, the same year Zucker arrived.
Puck’s Dylan Byers, who previously worked alongside Stelter at CNN, wrote that his former colleague was widely known as “Zucker’s inside media operative” and reported that “many began to wonder if Stelter was vulnerable.” once Zucker was shown the door to a long-planned merger that brought CNN under the control of Warner Bros. Discovery.
“It was a curiosity that resurfaced after Licht was hired,” Byers wrote.
CNN WILL ‘RE-IMAGINE’ LONG-TROUBLED MORNING SHOW ‘NEW DAY’, CEO SAYS
Licht had a ringside seat for one of Stelter’s most embarrassing moments, as he was executive producer of CBS’s “The Late Show” in 2021 when host Stephen Colbert held the CNN reporter’s feet on fire because of the “strange conflict of rules” of its network. regarding then-anchor Chris Cuomo. The exchange was shocking, as Stelter was forced to defend his employer’s handling of Cuomo to Colbert, who was presumably to be friendly with his liberal colleague. weeks later when Zucker was forced to fire Cuomo, largely because of the scandals Stelter was forced to defend.
“In many ways, [Stelter’s] leaving may be the true end of the Zucker era,” Byers wrote.
Outkick media columnist Bobby Burack also believes Stelter didn’t stand a chance under CNN’s new ownership.
“He had really become a face of what I think Chris Licht wanted to get away from, which is, you know, a network that will unfairly blanket conservative news media, you know, whether the criticism is still valid or not. It’s become the perception and the perception of a network like this is the reality,” Burack told Fox News Digital, noting that Warner Bros. Discovery “have not been able to fulfill the mission they have set themselves” with Stelter and Toobin on the list.
“As for Stelter, I think he’ll be fine. I know the cool decision now is to bury him, and look, I don’t think he was a good fit for this new era of CNN with Jeff Zucker is gone. But I think he’ll have a market because whether you like him or not, he gets a lot of reactions,” Burack continued. “Overall, it’s a good decision for both parties. For CNN, you’re getting rid of someone who damaged your reputation and who you wanted to change. And for Stelter, he’s probably going somewhere now. more aligned with how he wants to cover the news.”
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Others mourned her exit and berated CNN for canceling the show.
“The problem is that killing Reliable Sources doesn’t bring CNN so much closer to the center than it confirms what the network’s worst critics have said, and gives those people the satisfaction of seeing Stelter fired. CNN indeed amplified those voices when it easily defended its longest-running show and made it a part of the network’s future,” Forbes contributor Mark Joyella wrote on Thursday.
It’s unclear what other changes are in store at CNN, where it looks like Licht is finally putting his stamp on the network. In June, Stelter and Jim Acosta were named by an Axios reporter as the faces of the “network’s liberal turn” in the eyes of conservatives. While Stelter is gone, Acosta remains despite a long history of sharp editorialization in his reporting. After an explosive run as a White House correspondent where he constantly clashed with the Trump White House, he began hosting an unapologetically leftist weekend schedule.
The future of CNN’s “New Day” is also unclear, but Licht announced earlier this year that it would be “reimagined.” Current co-host Brianna Keilar has developed a reputation for combative interviews with conservatives, and it’s not publicly known whether she will be part of the revamped morning program set to begin this fall.
Outkick and Fox News share common ownership.
Fox
Indian higher education startup Sunstone raises $35 million – TechCrunch
3 Benefits of Web Analytics
2 Arrested in connection with reported fatal beating of New York cab driver
European stocks lower at the open
Business Technology in Small Business
Apple releases updates to fix security flaws in iOS and Safari
Taiwan says it was not told about ‘Chip 4’ meeting
Sylvester Stallone cheered as Vitali Klitschko had an epic, bloody brawl against Lennox Lewis that left him with 60 stitches and put Ukrainian boxing on the map with Oleksandr Usyk and others in the wake.
Review of the BCIT GIS Program: A Boon to Canadian GIS Job Seekers
Brian Stelter dropped by CNN: Why the ‘Reliable Sources’ host was shown the door
History of Asia Cup: Winners and losers of the past
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
Three tips to quit smoking cigarettes!
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports4 weeks ago
History of Asia Cup: Winners and losers of the past
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance1 week ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters
-
News1 week ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Three tips to quit smoking cigarettes!
-
News1 week ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Sports2 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
-
News1 week ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races