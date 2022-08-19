Japan asks young people to come up with ideas to promote more alcohol consumption

A riff between two justices of the most conservative federal appeals court in the United States reflects the ongoing debate over liability when a government potentially violates the First Amendment.

Trump-appointed judge James Ho had some words for Chief Justice of the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, Priscilla Richman, in an August 12 court opinion on a citizen journalist case. .

Laredo, Texas, citizen journalist Priscilla Villarreal was arrested for questioning police in 2017 after she was able to confirm the names of subjects in stories she wrote by contacting a Laredo Police Department officer. Six months later, two arrest warrants have been issued, alleging Villarreal violated a state law that makes it a criminal offense to obtain information from an official for economic gain. The majority opinion notes that Villarreal ‘didn’t hesitate to criticize law enforcement’.

After Villarreal’s release, she filed a lawsuit alleging violation of her First Amendment right, wrongful arrest and conspiracy. The district court rejected all of Villarreal’s claims, saying City and the officers were protected by qualified immunity. However, on appeal, the Fifth Circuit found that the state law regarding economic gain was unconstitutionally enforced and had not been enforced “in the nearly three decades that this provision has existed.”

The Fifth Circuit ultimately dismissed Villarreal’s claims against the city of Laredo last November, but allowed the First, Fourth and Fourteenth Amendment claims to proceed in remand against police. Ho wrote the majority opinion, writing that “if the First Amendment means anything, surely it means that a citizen reporter has the right to ask a public official a question, without fear of being imprisoned.”

“Yet that’s exactly what happened here: Priscilla Villarreal was jailed for asking a policeman a question. If that’s not a clear violation of the Constitution, it’s hard to imagine what it would be. And as the Supreme Court has repeatedly affirmed, public officials are not entitled to qualified immunity for clear violations of the Constitution,” he continued.

On August 12, 2022, the court withdrew its original opinion in the case and presented a new one to include a dissent from Richman, a Bush appointee, as well as a critical response from Judge Ho.

In his dissent, Richman argued that “it requires a lot of law enforcement officers to know and then apply the doctrine of constitutional avoidance.” Ho, in response, argued that “we don’t just ask—we require—every member of law enforcement to avoid violations…given the sweeping coercive powers we give police.”

Richman also argued that the officers’ actions cannot be questioned because a magistrate issued the warrants and a federal court granted the officers qualified immunity.

“If I understand the dissenting theory, however, it is that it is simply too insulting for us to deny qualified immunity, when a fellow member of the federal bench has already voted to grant such immunity” , replied Ho. “But that would mean that, if a member of the judiciary were to grant qualified immunity, the rest of us would have no choice but to follow. That cannot be true. qualified immunity – this is an alarming theory of our role under the Constitution.

Richman further claimed that Villarreal acted with intent to obtain economic gain in violation of state law because it “sometimes enjoys a free lunch from grateful readers.” Ho hit back at this claim, arguing that Richman’s reading of the law makes it “a crime to be a reporter in Texas.”

“Other journalists are paid full salaries by their media. And they also talk to government sources of non-public information. Should they also be arrested? Surely not. Yet that is precisely (albeit alarmingly) what dissent seems to have in mind. To quote the dissent, “the statute does not exclude journalists,” Ho wrote.

Ho singled out the police, saying he was disturbed by their “shameless selective behavior”.

“In these already troubling times, this is an extremely troubling case. It’s bad enough when private citizens mistreat others because of their political views. It’s beyond pale when officials law enforcement militarize the justice system to punish their political opponents. One is terrible. But the other is totalitarian,” he said.

“I am grateful that the majority of our court will not tolerate this here,” he continued. “I just wish we were unanimous on that.”

The case is Villarreal vs. City of Laredo20-40359 with the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.