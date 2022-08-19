latest news 70 girls sexually assaulted in juvenile camps, lawsuits say

News
At least 70 girls incarcerated in juvenile camps and detention centers in Los Angeles County have been sexually assaulted by probation and detention officers, with abuse spanning more than three decades, according to a newly-filed expanded lawsuit Thursday.
The allegations follow a similar lawsuit filed in March in which 20 women said they were sexually assaulted over a dozen years at Camp Joseph Scott, the girls-only juvenile detention center in Los Angeles County. Two new lawsuits filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court replace this case and develop his charges.
The alleged abuses occurred from 1985 to 2019 at Camp Scott, Camp Kenyon Scudder, Camp Challenger, Dorothy Kirby Center, Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall, Central Juvenile Hall and other locations across LA County.
In some cases, the same attackers found new victims as different girls entered the facilities over the years, according to the lawsuits.
A deputy probation officer is accused by more than a dozen women of sexually abusing them when they were incarcerated minors. He is one of four police officers charged with assaulting several girls.
“Los Angeles County’s juvenile probation system has been infested with a culture of child sexual abuse for decades,” said Courtney Thom, a former sex crimes prosecutor and one of the county’s trial attorneys. of Orange in charge of the prosecution.
Karla Tovar, spokeswoman for the LA County Probation Department, said “the department does not comment on ongoing litigation.”
A 2010 investigation by The Times found that at least 11 LA County juvenile probation officers have been convicted of crimes or disciplined for inappropriate conduct involving current or former probationers, including several instances of assault or beatings of young people in their charge. There were 102 allegations of officer misconduct involving youths at county juvenile camps from 2007 to 2010.
In 2018, a $1 million settlement was approved in a lawsuit involving former probation officer Oscar David Calderon Jr., who was sentenced to a year in county jail in 2017 after pleading guilty. to two counts of assault under the guise of authority for ‘inappropriately touching’ two girls at Camp Scudder.
The latest lawsuits, which include 51 victims under 40 and 19 plaintiffs over 40, allege what started with probation officers watching young girls shower would turn into sex acts. Even after the girls left the camps, many were forced to pursue sexual liaisons, often in motels, for fear of being returned to juvenile hall, the lawsuits say.
In one case, an assistant probation officer is accused of impregnating a teenage girl, according to court documents.
The alleged abusers were left alone with juvenile probationers, in violation of county and state policy, without supervision, according to court documents filed in the lawsuits. The documents go on to say that the male officers were able to touch young women on probation in full view of their colleagues, were able to take the young girls “alone behind closed doors” and were able to enter the dormitories “unsupervised”.
“Vulnerable children often enter the system because of abuse they have experienced at home or on the streets,” Thom said. “The probation system should provide these young offenders with restorative justice instead of perpetuating their cycle of abuse.”
In some cases, despite previous allegations and investigations, some of the officers were able to “remain in a position of authority and trust” and find new victims, according to the lawsuits.
An assistant probation officer at Camp Scott, Thomas Jackson, is accused of sexually abusing 15 girls.
In the lawsuits, all of the plaintiffs are identified by pseudonyms of Jane Doe, but one woman spoke with The Times using her name. The Times does not name sexual assault victims unless they choose to be identified.
Akeila Jefferson, 38, was 16 when she entered Camp Scott in Santa Clarita a second time.
Jefferson said Jackson began grooming her for sexual favors — providing her with toiletries, including soaps and other items her grandmother couldn’t bring her.
First, he started touching her sexually and eventually assaulted her four or five times in the laundry room, the guards’ hut and the camp office, she said.
When Jackson became the camp’s acting assistant director, he ordered her into his office to perform oral sex, she said.
When Jefferson was released from the camp for a second time, Jackson took her to eat, shop and to a rented motel room for repeated sexual encounters, court records show.
“I always felt like I had to go,” she told The Times in March.
The abuse continued when she returned to the camp for the third time, according to a lawsuit, and even after her release at age 18 in 2001, Jackson continued to demand sex acts.
Jefferson said she was questioned once by probation officials about her interactions with Jackson. “I told them none of this was happening and stuff like that, so he wouldn’t get in trouble. Because he told me that, you know, he’s going to jail for a long time,’ she told the Times, adding that Jackson told her he had been investigated multiple times. times before.
Jackson could not be reached for comment.
According to one of the lawsuits, Jackson was abusing other girls at the same time as Jefferson’s accusations.
In one instance, a complainant identified as Jane WM19-A Doe accused Jackson of isolating her at Camp Scott, “whispering sexual comments in her ear so no one else could hear, including acts sex he would like them to indulge in each other”. He then forced her into the unoccupied administration building after hours, where he sexually assaulted her, according to a lawsuit, noting that he ‘raped’ her on at least three occasions.
Daniel Santana, another probation officer at Camp Scott, is also accused of molesting several girls. In one instance, a plaintiff in the lawsuits alleges he forced her to rub her penis in an office out of sight of camp cameras.
Another plaintiff alleges that as a teenager in 2016, she ran away from Camp Scott to escape sexual harassment from Santana, only to be captured and sent to Dorothy Kirby Center, where another assistant probation officer touched her genitals and breasts, according to the lawsuit. After a suicide watch, she reported that officer, the lawsuit says.
Santana is also accused of impregnating a Camp Scott youth, identified in the lawsuits as Jane BA11-A Doe. Court records show the girl “became pregnant with his child and then had a miscarriage”, which he demanded she kept secret.
Santana continued to harass the girl after she was released at age 17, according to the lawsuit. She told her guardian about the miscarriage after “she was raped by the probation officer” and the sexual abuse was reported, but the county responded by moving Santana to another facility, the lawsuit says.
Santana could not be reached for comment.
The county’s juvenile detention facilities have come under intense state scrutiny in recent years. A state board of corrections ruled in November that the county’s juvenile halls were “appropriate” to house young people after previous inspections put the facilities at risk of closing.
In 2020, county officials approved the eventual dismantling of the county’s juvenile probation system in favor of a new agency that will focus on emotional support, counseling, and treatment. Federal oversight of the facilities ended in 2015.
In January 2021, the county reached a settlement agreement with the California Attorney General’s office to improve conditions in juvenile facilities after a state investigation found detention officers were using pepper spray unnecessarily. , confined minors to cells for long periods of time, forced them to urinate into milk cartons, and prevented them from receiving medical treatment and attending school.
How W4 plans to monetize the Godot game engine using Red Hat’s open source playbook – TechCrunch
A new company from the creators of the game engine Godot is poised to grab a slice of the $200 billion global video game market – and to do so, it’s taking inspiration from commercial open-source software giant Red Hat.
Godot, for the uninitiated, is a cross-platform game engine first released under an open-source license in 2014, although its initial development dated back several years. Today, Godot claims some 1,500 contributors and is considered one of the top open source projects in the world by various metrics. Godot has been used in high-profile games such as the Sonic Colors: Ultimate remaster, released by Sega last year as the first mainstream Godot-powered game. But Tesla too, apparently used Godot to power some of the most graphics-intensive animations in its mobile app.
Among the founding creators of Godot is Juan Linietsky, who has been responsible for the development of the Godot project for the past 13 years, and who will now serve as CEO of W4 Games, a new company that aims to take Godot to the next level. superior.
W4 quietly left stealth behind last week, but today the Ireland-based company released more details about its aims to develop Godot and make it accessible to a wider range of commercial use cases. On top of that, the company told TechCrunch it raised $8.5 million in seed funding to make its mission a reality, with backers including OSS Capital; Lux Capital; Sisu Game Ventures; and – somewhat notably – Bob Young, the co-founder and former CEO of Red Hat, an enterprise-focused open-source company that IBM later acquired for $34 billion in 2019.
But first… what exactly is a game engine?
Game plan
Simply put, a game engine provides the basic building blocks needed by developers to create games, and can include anything from renderers for 2D or 3D graphics, to scripting and game management. memory. It’s basically a software framework that developers can use and reuse without having to redesign the wheel with every new game they create.
“This allows developers to use pre-built features common to most games when creating their own, and only create the parts that make the game unique,” Linietsky told TechCrunch.
While many companies, especially large game studios, develop their own engines in-house, as games and associated development processes have become more complex, general-purpose third-party game engines have grown in popularity. This includes long-established incumbents such as Unity, developed by tech powerhouse Unity Software, which is currently in the process of merging with IronSource.
One of the reasons a studio might use a third-party game engine is to reduce in-house development costs, but a trade-off here is that they then have to work with a gargantuan codebase over which they have limited control. . And that’s why Godot has won fans over the years – as an open source project, it gives developers a baked-on game engine that they can tweak and tweak to their own needs, with improvements sent back to the development community for everyone to benefit from.
“The result is reduced development costs and greater freedom to innovate,” Linietsky said. “Godot brings the same benefits to the gaming industry that enterprise software has enjoyed [open source software] for decades.”
The open source factor
Anyone who has paid even remote attention to the tech sphere over the past decade will have noticed that open source is big business now. Companies like Elastic and Cockroach Labs have built billion-dollar companies through open source projects, while Aiven recently achieved double unicorn status for a company that helps businesses get the most out of technology. open source in cloud environments.
But Red Hat arguably remains one of the open source world’s greatest success stories, selling enterprises premium support and services for some of the world’s biggest community projects, from Linux to Kubernetes.
“Companies like Red Hat have proven that with the right business offerings on top of that, the appeal of using open source in enterprise environments is huge,” Linietsky said. “W4 intends to do exactly the same for the gaming industry.”
It’s an interesting parallel, of course, and one that seems pretty obvious when presented with such a comparison. Linux’s open source credentials have led it to become the main operating system for web servers, while Android’s dominance in the mobile market can largely be attributed to its Linux kernel base. Elsewhere, other open source projects such as Kubernetes are driving enterprise adoption of microservices and container technologies.
In truth, Godot is far from having the kind of impact in gaming that Linux has had in the company, but it’s still in its infancy – and that’s exactly where W4 could make the cut. difference.
“We expect Godot to take the same path in the gaming industry that other open source software has taken in the enterprise, which will slowly become the de facto standard,” Linietsky continued. “It’s very difficult for companies creating proprietary software to compete with the huge pool of talent that popular open source projects have, and unattractive for software users to concede the freedom to use the software as they see fit. to a third party entity.”
On top of that, having one of Red Hat’s original founders on board as an investor can only be construed as a major blow for a startup that is only eight months old.
“Bob is an incredible human being who has helped create a whole new kind of business where no one expected it to be possible,” Linietsky continued. “He identified the opportunity for Godot and W4 as very similar to Linux and Red Hat two decades ago, and was very kind to share his wisdom with us, as well as become an investor in our company.”
Support and Services
W4’s primary target market will be broad – it caters to independent developers and small studios, as well as medium and large game companies. The problem it seeks to solve, ultimately, is that while Godot is popular with hobbyists and indie developers, companies are hesitant to use the engine on commercial projects due to its inherent limitations – currently it doesn’t. There’s no easy way to get technical support, discuss the product development roadmap, or access any other type of value-added service.
But perhaps more importantly, while Godot is touted as a cross-platform game engine spanning web, mobile, and desktop, it has so far lacked direct support for game consoles. The reason is that as an open source project served under a permissive MIT license, Godot cannot provide support for consoles because it would not be allowed to release the code needed to interact with proprietary hardware – the studios of games that develop for consoles must sign strict nondisclosure agreements. Additionally, console makers will only work with registered legal entities, which Godot is not.
Simply put, Godot cannot be both a community open source project and support consoles. But there are ways around this, which is why W4 hopes to make money by offering a porting service to help developers convert their existing games into a console-compatible format.
“W4 will offer console ports to developers on very accessible terms,” Linietsky said. “Indie developers won’t need to pay upfront to publish, while for larger companies there will be commercial packages that include support.”
Elsewhere, W4 is developing a range of products and services that it is currently keeping under wraps, Linietsky noting that they will most likely be announced at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco next March.
“The goal of W4 is to help developers overcome any issues developers may encounter when trying to use Godot for commercial purposes,” Linietsky added.
It’s worth noting that there are already a handful of commercial companies, such as Lone Wolf Technology and Pineapple Works, helping developers get the most out of Godot, including console porting. But Linietsky made a point of emphasizing a fundamental difference between W4 and these incumbent operators: it is expertise.
“The main distinguishing feature of W4 is that it was created by the leaders of the Godot project, who are the most understanding and insightful people about Godot and its community,” he said.
Distributed
Of the approximately 1,500 contributors to Godot, 10 are more or less permanent hires, paid through community donations. Likewise, W4’s current 12-person team is largely made up of long-time Godot contributors spread across eight different countries in the Americas and Europe. It’s kind of like how other companies built on an open source foundation got their start, including Red Hat and WordPress.com’s parent company, Automattic, which was one of the better-known “distributed” companies. , long before the arrival of the remote working revolution. along in 2020.
Indeed, distributed work is one of the main defining characteristics of open source software development. As an example, Linietsky is based in Spain, while co-founder and COO Remi Verschelde works from Denmark. The other two founders, CTO Fabio Alessandrelli and CMO Nicola Farronato, operate from different locations in Italy.
But each legal entity must choose somewhere as its headquarters. And like many tech companies, W4 has elected Dublin, Ireland, as its official headquarters – although that presence is really only on paper, only.
“We are based in Ireland because two of the co-founders have already settled there, have relatives and are very familiar with the Irish ecosystem,” Linietsky said.
Florida is in the process of arresting 20 people for voter fraud
Florida is arresting 20 people charged with voter fraud, Sunshine State officials announced Thursday.
Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed a landmark Election Integrity Act in April, creating an Office of Election Crimes and Security under the Florida Department of State, which reviews and investigates allegations of voter fraud.
“I don’t think there’s a place in the country where you should have more confidence that your vote matters than in the state of Florida,” DeSantis said at the time.
The governor addressed critics on Thursday, many of whom questioned Florida’s moves to crack down on voter fraud — from making ballot harvesting a criminal offense to banning “Zuckerbucks.”
“You can have all these big political reforms and it’s important to get it, but if it’s not actually enforced then what difference will it make in the end?” DeSantis asked.
“The fact is if there are certain rules and regulations in place, if people don’t believe they will be enforced, you will have more violations. That’s how it goes,” he said, praising the Bureau of Election Crimes and Security, tasked with investigating such matters.
“We want to make sure we have laws in place and we want those laws enforced,” DeSantis continued before announcing that through this office and in conjunction with the Attorney General’s office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), “The State of Florida has charged and is arresting 20 people statewide for voter fraud.
Most of the illegal votes, he said, came from individuals in Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade.
“Although there are others in other parts of the state, these people voted illegally. In this case, and there will be other grounds for other prosecutions in the future, they are disqualified from voting because they have been convicted of murder or sexual assault and they have not the right to vote. They were disenfranchised under Florida law,” he said, explaining that they hadn’t gone through the process to restore their suffrage, “and yet they went from there. before and still voted”.
“Now they will pay the price. They will therefore be billed. They are accused and arrested today for electoral fraud. This is a third degree felony in the state of Florida,” he said, adding that individuals could face up to $5,000 in fines and up to five years in prison.
“To have someone who is clearly an illegal felon voting and yet he did and nothing happened until we intervened with this new office, until we said this is something we take seriously, now it’s just a class of voters that we know broke the law,” he said, adding that there are ongoing investigations “into people who voted in two different jurisdictions”. DeSantis also said they had people voting who were illegal aliens and therefore not eligible to vote.
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody (right) echoed the governor’s remarks.
“Today we are announcing actions against 20 defendants in five different circuits across the state of Florida,” she said:
And I can tell you from my past experience and working alongside these great men and women when you have a specialized unit, when you can make sure that you can attract and retain people who have been trained and are competent in a particular area of law, you will be able to respond more quickly and effectively to violations of the law. This legislation was therefore essential.
“So today is a very important milestone as we in Florida work diligently to ensure free and fair elections and the trust of our citizens,” she added. “These are free and fair elections.”
Governor DeSantis abides by election integrity laws
— Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) August 18, 2022
Quick-action parent saved 13-year-old child struck by lightning in Garfield Park: Doctors – NBC Chicago
A 13-year-old girl survived a lightning strike in Garfield Park earlier this month after a family parent sprang into action, performing life-saving CPR at the scene.
On Aug. 3, the girl was visiting Garfield Park Conservatory with her family around 2 p.m. when she was struck by lightning during a thunderstorm that began Wednesday afternoon, according to the Chicago Park District. She was rushed to Stroger Hospital, where doctors said she was lucky to have received a quick response from a family member, as lightning knocked down the young girl in cardiac arrest.
“It was only because the patient immediately received high-quality CPR that she survived,” said Dr. Thomas Messer, trauma physician at Stroger Hospital. “There is no doubt that without CPR his outcome could have been devastating.”
The girl was able to return home just four days after the incident. Despite the traumatic experience, she is now fully recovered and should start school without a problem.
After her release, the girl’s family expressed their gratitude for their relative’s prompt application of CPR until first responders from the Chicago Fire Department arrived to continue the lifesaving measure, adding that more people should familiarize themselves with the emergency procedure.
“His survival depended on the full expertise of first responders,” they said in a statement Thursday. “We hope that our extraordinary experience will inspire others to undergo the CPR training required to intervene in the immediate life-saving procedures.”
Local CPR training can be found at www.redcross.org/take-a-class/.
Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs – The Denver Post
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Apple has disclosed serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs that could potentially allow attackers to take full control of these devices.
Apple released two security reports on the issue on Wednesday, though they haven’t received much attention outside of technical publications.
Apple’s explanation of the vulnerability means a hacker could gain “full admin access” to the device. This would allow intruders to impersonate the owner of the device and then run any software on their behalf, said Rachel Tobac, CEO of SocialProof Security.
Security experts have advised users to update the affected devices – iPhone6S and later models; multiple iPad models, including 5th generation and later, all iPad Pro models, and iPad Air 2; and Mac computers running macOS Monterey. The flaw also affects some iPod models.
Apple did not specify in the reports how, where and by whom the vulnerabilities were discovered. In any case, he quoted an anonymous researcher.
Commercial spyware companies such as Israel’s NSO Group are known to identify and exploit these flaws, exploiting them in malware that surreptitiously infects targets’ smartphones, siphons their content, and monitors targets in real time.
NSO Group has been blacklisted by the US Department of Commerce. Its spyware is known to have been used in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America against journalists, dissidents and human rights activists.
Security researcher Will Strafach said he hasn’t seen any technical scans of the vulnerabilities Apple just patched. The company has previously acknowledged equally serious flaws and, on what Strafach estimated to be perhaps a dozen occasions, noted that it was aware of reports that such security flaws had been exploited.
Confidential records seized from an accused
New Delhi:
Manish Sisodia, Delhi’s deputy chief minister who also manages the excise department, was raided by the CBI today over the Centre’s allegations of corruption in liquor policy. The Aam Aadmi party government has denied the allegations.
Here are the top 10 updates on Delhi’s liquor policy line:
-
The CBI carried out searches of Manish Sisodia’s home in Delhi and 20 other locations in seven states. The mandatory sanction for registering a corruption case was issued by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.
-
Sources said agency officials seized confidential official records relating to the new excise policy from the home of an official. The location of the seizure has not yet been revealed. No cash collection has been made to date. Research should continue.
-
Lieutenant Governor Saxena had recommended a CBI investigation last month after a report by Delhi’s chief secretary alleging irregularities in Delhi’s new alcohol policy. As part of the policy launched in November, the licenses of drinking establishments have been transferred to private actors. The CBI has filed an initial information and investigation report into the case.
-
Mr Sisodia said the policy was aimed at tackling corruption at government liquor outlets. The Centre, he said, was troubled by “the excellent work done by the Delhi government in the health and education sector” and that is why ministers of the two departments were targeted. Health Minister Satyendar Jain has been in jail since May.
-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the CBI landed on Mr Sisodia’s doorstep “on the day Delhi’s educational model was hailed” and Mr Sisodia’s photo landed on the front page from the New York Times. “There were raids in the past too, but nothing came out, and nothing will come out this time,” he said.
-
BJP Minister Anurag Thakur said fear of a CBI investigation had forced Mr Kejriwal and Mr Sisodia to link the CBI raids to their work in the education sector. “Corruption in excise policy has exposed the true face of Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia,” Mr Thakur said.
-
“The flip side of the agency’s relentless abuse of political rivals is that even lawful and legitimate agency actions come under suspicion,” Congressional Spokesperson Pawan Khera tweeted.
-
The Lieutenant Governor accused the AAP government of introducing the excise policy “for the sole purpose” of benefiting private liquor barons. “Individuals at the highest levels of government leading to Manish Sisodia” were involved, he alleged.
-
After an investigation was initially launched by the Economic Crimes Wing of the Delhi Police, Mr Sisodia announced a rollback of the policy.
-
To the Centre’s allegation that AAP was trying to introduce an alcohol culture in Delhi, it cited Gujarat, a dry state where 43 people died recently after drinking smuggled alcohol.
Dina Asher-Smith: Olympic medalist calls for more research on impact of rules on performance
“People don’t always talk about it either because you see girls who have been so consistent and there’s a random drop off,” Asher-Smith told BBC Sport.
“Behind the scenes they are really struggling, but outside everyone is like, ‘What is this? It’s random,” so it could just do with more funding.
“I feel like if it was a men’s issue, we’d have a million different ways to tackle things, but with women, you just need more funding in this area.”
The 26-year-old stormed 60m into the race on Tuesday suffering from calf cramps and finished last, but brushed aside any lingering doubts about her injury when she returned to the track on Thursday night for the semi-finals of 200m.
“[It was] girl stuff [on Tuesday]. It was frustrating, but just one of those things,” she told BBC Sport after winning her 200m race with a time of 22.53 seconds.
“It’s a shame because I’m in really good shape so I was really looking to come and run fast here, but sometimes that’s not how it goes.”
“It’s something that I think more people really need to research from a sports science perspective because it’s absolutely massive.”
Nevertheless, several female athletes have begun to publicly address the impact of periods on their performance, breaking the taboo that still exists around the subject.
Olympic champion heptathlete Jessica Ennis-Hill, meanwhile, recently launched her own fitness app that incorporates menstrual cycle tracking into her exercise planning, allowing users to train around their cycle.
Asher-Smith will then compete in the 200m final tonight.
