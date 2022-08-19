latest news 70 girls sexually assaulted in juvenile camps, lawsuits say

At least 70 girls incarcerated in juvenile camps and detention centers in Los Angeles County have been sexually assaulted by probation and detention officers, with abuse spanning more than three decades, according to a newly-filed expanded lawsuit Thursday.

The allegations follow a similar lawsuit filed in March in which 20 women said they were sexually assaulted over a dozen years at Camp Joseph Scott, the girls-only juvenile detention center in Los Angeles County. Two new lawsuits filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court replace this case and develop his charges.

The alleged abuses occurred from 1985 to 2019 at Camp Scott, Camp Kenyon Scudder, Camp Challenger, Dorothy Kirby Center, Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall, Central Juvenile Hall and other locations across LA County.

In some cases, the same attackers found new victims as different girls entered the facilities over the years, according to the lawsuits.

A deputy probation officer is accused by more than a dozen women of sexually abusing them when they were incarcerated minors. He is one of four police officers charged with assaulting several girls.

“Los Angeles County’s juvenile probation system has been infested with a culture of child sexual abuse for decades,” said Courtney Thom, a former sex crimes prosecutor and one of the county’s trial attorneys. of Orange in charge of the prosecution.

Karla Tovar, spokeswoman for the LA County Probation Department, said “the department does not comment on ongoing litigation.”

A 2010 investigation by The Times found that at least 11 LA County juvenile probation officers have been convicted of crimes or disciplined for inappropriate conduct involving current or former probationers, including several instances of assault or beatings of young people in their charge. There were 102 allegations of officer misconduct involving youths at county juvenile camps from 2007 to 2010.

In 2018, a $1 million settlement was approved in a lawsuit involving former probation officer Oscar David Calderon Jr., who was sentenced to a year in county jail in 2017 after pleading guilty. to two counts of assault under the guise of authority for ‘inappropriately touching’ two girls at Camp Scudder.

The latest lawsuits, which include 51 victims under 40 and 19 plaintiffs over 40, allege what started with probation officers watching young girls shower would turn into sex acts. Even after the girls left the camps, many were forced to pursue sexual liaisons, often in motels, for fear of being returned to juvenile hall, the lawsuits say.

In one case, an assistant probation officer is accused of impregnating a teenage girl, according to court documents.

The alleged abusers were left alone with juvenile probationers, in violation of county and state policy, without supervision, according to court documents filed in the lawsuits. The documents go on to say that the male officers were able to touch young women on probation in full view of their colleagues, were able to take the young girls “alone behind closed doors” and were able to enter the dormitories “unsupervised”.

“Vulnerable children often enter the system because of abuse they have experienced at home or on the streets,” Thom said. “The probation system should provide these young offenders with restorative justice instead of perpetuating their cycle of abuse.”

In some cases, despite previous allegations and investigations, some of the officers were able to “remain in a position of authority and trust” and find new victims, according to the lawsuits.

An assistant probation officer at Camp Scott, Thomas Jackson, is accused of sexually abusing 15 girls.

In the lawsuits, all of the plaintiffs are identified by pseudonyms of Jane Doe, but one woman spoke with The Times using her name. The Times does not name sexual assault victims unless they choose to be identified.

Akeila Jefferson, 38, was 16 when she entered Camp Scott in Santa Clarita a second time.

Jefferson said Jackson began grooming her for sexual favors — providing her with toiletries, including soaps and other items her grandmother couldn’t bring her.

First, he started touching her sexually and eventually assaulted her four or five times in the laundry room, the guards’ hut and the camp office, she said.

When Jackson became the camp’s acting assistant director, he ordered her into his office to perform oral sex, she said.

When Jefferson was released from the camp for a second time, Jackson took her to eat, shop and to a rented motel room for repeated sexual encounters, court records show.

“I always felt like I had to go,” she told The Times in March.

The abuse continued when she returned to the camp for the third time, according to a lawsuit, and even after her release at age 18 in 2001, Jackson continued to demand sex acts.

Jefferson said she was questioned once by probation officials about her interactions with Jackson. “I told them none of this was happening and stuff like that, so he wouldn’t get in trouble. Because he told me that, you know, he’s going to jail for a long time,’ she told the Times, adding that Jackson told her he had been investigated multiple times. times before.

Jackson could not be reached for comment.

According to one of the lawsuits, Jackson was abusing other girls at the same time as Jefferson’s accusations.

In one instance, a complainant identified as Jane WM19-A Doe accused Jackson of isolating her at Camp Scott, “whispering sexual comments in her ear so no one else could hear, including acts sex he would like them to indulge in each other”. He then forced her into the unoccupied administration building after hours, where he sexually assaulted her, according to a lawsuit, noting that he ‘raped’ her on at least three occasions.

Daniel Santana, another probation officer at Camp Scott, is also accused of molesting several girls. In one instance, a plaintiff in the lawsuits alleges he forced her to rub her penis in an office out of sight of camp cameras.

Another plaintiff alleges that as a teenager in 2016, she ran away from Camp Scott to escape sexual harassment from Santana, only to be captured and sent to Dorothy Kirby Center, where another assistant probation officer touched her genitals and breasts, according to the lawsuit. After a suicide watch, she reported that officer, the lawsuit says.

Santana is also accused of impregnating a Camp Scott youth, identified in the lawsuits as Jane BA11-A Doe. Court records show the girl “became pregnant with his child and then had a miscarriage”, which he demanded she kept secret.

Santana continued to harass the girl after she was released at age 17, according to the lawsuit. She told her guardian about the miscarriage after “she was raped by the probation officer” and the sexual abuse was reported, but the county responded by moving Santana to another facility, the lawsuit says.

Santana could not be reached for comment.

The county’s juvenile detention facilities have come under intense state scrutiny in recent years. A state board of corrections ruled in November that the county’s juvenile halls were “appropriate” to house young people after previous inspections put the facilities at risk of closing.

In 2020, county officials approved the eventual dismantling of the county’s juvenile probation system in favor of a new agency that will focus on emotional support, counseling, and treatment. Federal oversight of the facilities ended in 2015.

In January 2021, the county reached a settlement agreement with the California Attorney General’s office to improve conditions in juvenile facilities after a state investigation found detention officers were using pepper spray unnecessarily. , confined minors to cells for long periods of time, forced them to urinate into milk cartons, and prevented them from receiving medical treatment and attending school.