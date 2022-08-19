latest news Son left his father’s corpse in his California home and assumed his identity for years to use funds, officials say

A man who died last month in Jackson, California, is believed to have left his father’s body on a chair in their home in the Sierra Nevada foothills for years after the older man died in order to access its funds, authorities said.

Randall Freer, 63, died July 13 after leaving a business in Jackson, Amador County and experienced an undisclosed medical condition, according to Lt. Greg Stark of the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office.

To make a notification to next of kin, a Calaveras County sheriff’s deputy arrived around 10 a.m. July 13 at a residence in the 9000 block of Camanche Parkway in Wallace, Stark said. The deputy thought no one was home but heard a noise he thought was a fan running.

The deputy looked out the window and saw a deceased person sitting in a recliner, Stark said. He alerted the Detective Division to come and help investigate.

Evidence suggests the man had been there for more than three years due to the level of decomposition of the body, according to Stark.

“He was badly decomposed with partial skeletal remains,” he said. “In my 28 years in law enforcement, this type of investigation is extremely rare. We don’t usually find someone who’s been dead that long inside a residence.

Calaveras County Coroner Kevin Raggio identified the man inside Wallace’s home as 91-year-old Ada Clinton Freer and Randall Freer’s father. There were no signs of foul play; cause and manner of death are undetermined due to natural causes.

Raggio said he conducted his own investigation and went to a bank, confirming that the last time Ada Clinton Freer wrote a check was in 2016. However, Randall Freer was on the account of his father and was fundraising until his own death last month.

“The son took on the identity of the father, and I suspect he probably lived with his father and lived off his father,” Raggio said. “When his father died he found out and just left him sitting in the house chair and continued to use his funds for his own purposes. To use the money he couldn’t tell the father had died, so he received social security and retirement.

Stark said he couldn’t confirm details, citing the ongoing investigation.

Since the father’s date of death was listed as the date he was found, Raggio said the funds would not be recovered unless the family decides to hire a lawyer themselves.

Raggio said Ada Clinton Freer was found without clothes and the sheriff’s office had already been called to perform wellness checks before her death.

The coroner’s office contacted one of Ada Clinton Freer’s nephews in San Andreas to repossess the estate.

Because the body had been sitting there for so long, there was no pungent smell and the skin had taken on a “leathery” appearance, Raggio said.

“It had all dried up for so long,” Raggio said. “He had been there for years and years and years. If the son was still alive, the guy would still be sitting there, basically.