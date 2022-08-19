News
‘Life has come full circle’: Joe Girardi returns to the Chicago Cubs as a game analyst for the Marquee Sports Network
Joe Girardi’s connection to the Chicago Cubs traces to his childhood.
While growing up in Peoria, his father, Jerry, brought Girardi and his siblings to Wrigley Field about five times each year. He would snack on Ron Santo’s Pro’s Pizza at the ballpark and watch the Hall of Fame third baseman and outfielder José Cardenal, his two favorite players. Decades later, those memories still resonate. The annual trips instilled Cubs generational fandom that further deepened when the organization drafted him out of Northwestern in 1986.
This weekend Girardi returns to the organization with whom he began his professional baseball career and spent seven seasons on the North Side.
Girardi is joining Marquee Sports Network as a game analyst alongside play-by-play announcer Jon “Boog” Sciambi and analyst Jim Deshaies in the booth when the Cubs play the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. Girardi, who lives in the Miami area, also will be part of the broadcast for the Cubs’ three-game series against the Marlins on Sept. 19-21 at LoanDepot Park.
“It’s kind of like life has come full circle in a sense for me,” Girardi told the Tribune on Thursday. “Because I think about all the good times that we had as kids coming up to the ballpark with my father. … It brings back a lot of fond memories. My belief is my father will be in heaven laughing at me doing a game knowing how many we used to listen to.”
President of business operations Crane Kenney reached out to Girardi through his agent in July to gauge interest in Girardi joining the TV broadcast and getting him involved again in the Cubs organization. Girardi made clear he absolutely was on board, and the sides identified these two series in which Girardi, 57, will be part of the Marquee broadcast.
The pivot to the broadcast side comes after the Philadelphia Phillies fired Girardi on June 3 only two months into his third season as manager. Although he is embracing this opportunity, Girardi wants to manage again.
“But I understand that these jobs are precious,” Girardi said. “And being let go is disruptive for families, so I hope it doesn’t happen to anyone. This is an interesting business because you have to move around a lot. It’s difficult.
“So if I broadcast for the rest of my life, I’m good with that. I’ve been fortunate I’ve gotten a chance to manage 14 years, and I feel really good about that. But if the opportunity came, yeah, I’m definitely interested, but I understand that it may not too.”
After the Phillies dismissed Girardi, he stuck around the Philadelphia area because his daughter, Lena, played on a local 15-U AAU basketball team. He also twice drove to Burlington, N.C., to visit his son, Dante, who was playing in the Appalachian League. Girardi wanted to wait until Lena, a high school sophomore, and Dante, a junior at Florida International, were back in school this week before making commitments.
Girardi also has taken time to reflect on what went wrong with the Phillies. They posted a 132-141 record under Girardi and missed the postseason in his his first two seasons. Girardi wants to learn from his experiences, making self-assessment part of the process. This isn’t the first time he has had to cope with losing his job. The Marlins fired him after one season in 2006, and the New York Yankees dismissed him in 2017 after 10 seasons and a 2009 World Series title with the organization.
“You try to think about all the good things and what you love about the game and how precious it is to have one of these jobs, and you reflect on things that maybe you would have done a little bit different,” Girardi said. “But then you have to start to move on in a sense because it can consume you.
“When a manager gets let go, no matter what time it is, it’s disruptive, not just to you but to your family too. You’ve got to get things back to normal where there’s consistency, especially when you have kids at home, and that’s what I focus on.”
Girardi’s previous broadcast experience includes working for YES Network, MLB Network and Fox Sports. He has been watching a lot of Cubs and Brewers games in preparation for the weekend series. The Phillies did not play either team before he was fired. Girardi is looking forward to seeing Keegan Thompson and Justin Steele pitch against the Brewers.
“It’s a great opportunity for these young players to prove, ‘Hey, I’m part of the puzzle next year as we continue to improve,’ and they are acquiring minor-league talent, which I think is important for the depth of the organization,” Girardi said. “It’s important that some of these guys come up and be a big part of this, and other guys may be traded to get that one or two pieces that you need to get you over the top.”
At the moment, Girardi’s commitment to Marquee is for only two series. But he would love to do more games next season, though that likely depends on whether a managing opportunity arises in the offseason. The team and city, where nephews and his mother-in-law live, remain appealing to Girardi.
“I’ve been a Cubs fan my whole life, that has never changed,” Girardi said. “The only time I didn’t cheer for them is when I played against them. Obviously Chicago is a fantastic city, so yeah, I hope it works out.”
U.S. Attorney Luger: Violent crimes, gang activity in Minnesota near record high
MINNEAPOLIS– Officials working in law enforcement provided an overview of recent law enforcement actions that have been taken as part of the federal government’s strategy to combat violent crime, and said the shootings, carjackings and gang activity in Minnesota are near all-time highs.
Officials say dozens of violent felons have been removed from the streets of Minneapolis and beyond since the program began, with more arrests to come. Many face more than 30 years in prison, US Attorney Andrew Luger said. Luger added that many of those arrested show a “complete disregard” for the rule of law and say they will be back on the streets and continue to commit crimes even while in treatment.
Luger pointed out that a significant portion of the crimes they pursue center around the distribution of fentanyl.
Acting Minneapolis Police Chief Amelia Huffman said so far this year, 673 firearms have been recovered.
The federal violent crime strategy was launched earlier this year. Luger previously announced increased capacity for his office to prosecute violent crimes, hire more prosecutors and prioritize carjackings, phantom guns and other gun-related incidents.
How to watch
- What: United States Attorney, Andrew Luger
ATF Deputy Special Agent in Charge, Jeffrey Reed
FBI Deputy Special Agent in Charge, Michael Krause
DEA Special Agent in Charge, Justin King
U.S. Marshal, Eddie Frizell
BCA Superintendent Drew Evans
Acting MPD leader Amelia Huffman
Hennepin County Deputy Chief Tracey Martin
- When: Friday August 19
- Time: 10:30 a.m.
- Where: In the player above or on your streaming device via CBS News Minnesota, also streaming on Pluto TV
Frankie Montas pounded early as Yankees lose all momentum and fall to the Blue Jays, 9-2
The age-old saying in baseball is that momentum lasts only as long as the next day’s starting pitcher. Unfortunately for the Yankees, less than 24 hours after a dramatic, extra-inning walk-off grand slam, Frankie Montas came up short.
The Blue Jays killed any momentum the Bombers had from Wednesday night’s dramatic win and hit Montas for a season-high runs allowed and beat the Yankees 9-2 at the Stadium on Thursday night.
The Yankees (73-46) have lost four out of their last five games and 12 of their last 15. Since the All-Star break, the Bombers are 9-18. The Blue Jays (63-54), whose own struggles did not allow them to gain ground during the Yankees slide, made up some ground in the American League East race. They and the Rays are tied at nine games behind the Yankees, who held a 15.5-game lead on July 7.
Montas allowed a season high-tying six runs on eight hits over six innings. He walked one and struck out two. He generated six swings-and-misses, two on his splitter.
“I mean, to be honest, I just feel like the second inning was the inning that kind of got me off the game,” Montas said, “but besides that, I felt like I threw the ball pretty good.”
Montas gave up a lead off single to Teoscar Hernandez in the second. Matt Chapman hit a one-out double, but was tagged out on Santiago Espinal’s ground ball to shortstop, which allowed Hernandez to score the Blue Jays’ first run. Montas walked Whit Merrifield and gave up an RBI-single to George Springer, who finished 5-for-5 on the night.
Montas hung a fastball flat over the plate for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who hammered it for a three-run home run. It was Guerrero’s fifth home run and 13th RBI against the Bombers in 13 games this season. The 362-foot shot to right field was a Yankee Stadium special, meaning it would only be a home run in the Bronx.
Montas retired the next six batters he faced, before Guerrero reached on a fielder’s choice, advanced to third on a Lourdes Gurriel Jr. single and scored on Alejandro Kirk’s double.
The Yankees acquired Montas at the trade deadline to be a No.2 starter behind Gerrit Cole in the playoffs. It’s a small sample size, but so far, it’s hard to imagine that. He has given up six runs in two out of his three starts as a Yankee. Since coming over to the Bombers, Montas has allowed 14 earned runs over 14 innings pitched.
Montas’ arrival to the Yankees was delayed by a death in the family and he arrived in St. Louis the night before making his Bombers debut in a day game. He was also still coming back from a shoulder issue.
“Just some fastballs in the center of the plate,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “Just not quite the put-away, splitter-fastball combo that he’s had in the past.”
Albert Abreu took over in the seventh and promptly gave up three runs, two earned. Springer got his fourth single of the night to lead off the inning and Vladimir Guerrero reached on a fielder’s choice, but LeMahieu missed the throw at second, so Springer advanced to third. Abreu walked Gurriel, Jr. and Kirk brought in Springer on a sacrifice fly. Teoscar Hernandez doubled in two more runs.
Montas might have quickly killed the momentum, but the Yankees offense was just as flat. In fact, the eight runs they scored Wednesday night was double their combined offensive production in their four previous games.
Jose Berrios and the Blue Jays held them in check Thursday night. The Bombers were 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position and stranded eight.
“The long ball hasn’t been there and that’s a big scoring component (of the offense),” Boone said. “But I thought tonight was better than say what we saw in that seven game stretch where it was really tough. But we need to be better.”
He walked Jose Trevino and hit Estevan Florial with a pitch to lead off the third. DJ LeMahieu, making his first start since missing four with an inflamed right big toe, singled in Trevino and Florial scored Judge’s ground out.
Oswaldo Cabrera singled to lead off the seventh and advanced to third on LeMahieu’s two-out single, but Anthony Bass came in to strike out Judge and strand the runners.
()
Okizu Camp for Families Battling Cancer Takes on New Life in Temporary Location in Livermore
LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) — A camp designed for families dealing with cancer is back after losing everything in the North Complex Fire in 2020.
This week, Camp Okizu is being held in Livermore, thanks to the Taylor Family Foundation.
Both camps are well known to ABC7 viewers, as former ABC7 presenter Cheryl Jennings has regularly showcased their wonderful work.
RELATED: Camp Okizu marks 35 years of helping children with cancer
Nestled in the hills of Berry Creek in Butte County, with its own lake, Camp Okizu was once a welcome retreat.
“Camp Okizu is a magical space, a magical camp, for families affected by cancer, and it’s a place where the whole family comes to find respite, community, support, love and fun. “, said Amy Siegel, board member of Camp Okizu, he says.
But decades of memories created here were reduced to rubble in the ruthless path of the 2020 North Complex fire.
EXCLUSIVE: Visit the harrowing wildfire damage at Camp Okizu in Butte County
It’s something that one longtime camper, 17-year-old Julian Carter, remembers as yesterday.
“I cried for a while, it was kinda hard, and I’m sure it was hard for a lot of people because Berry Creek was Okizu,” Carter said.
Carter had been visiting since he was in middle school after learning of his brother’s cancer diagnosis.
“Before coming to camp, I was much more withdrawn and bottled up all my feelings because I didn’t really know who to talk to. But after coming here for the first time, I met a bunch of people who looked a lot like me, so it was a lot easier to open up,” he said.
With no place left to go, that’s when the Taylor Family Foundation stepped in to help.
“Well, they lost their camp and I know how important camp was to them because we used to fund it, and I couldn’t imagine families not having that service for them- themselves and for their children,” Elaine Taylor, co-founder and president of the Taylor Family Foundation, said.
The foundation opened the doors of Camp Arroyo in Livermore free of charge for two weeks to Okizu, its campers or their families.
“The beauty of camp is that magic can happen anywhere. It’s really the kindness, the love, the community, that makes camp, camp,” Siegel said.
Although Camp Okizu may be in a different location, the essence of Camp Okizu is to follow these campers wherever they go.
“Berry Creek meant a lot to everyone, but what matters most is that we can still be here together and that’s what makes this so special,” Carter said.
Camp Okizu plans to eventually rebuild in a new location.
If you would like to donate to their mission, visit their website here.
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
Kia Soul thieves, you’re tainted. But you and you and you and you … you’re Sainted
Tainted. And Sainted … and Sainted … and Sainted … and …
I’m one of the many Kia car theft victims you’ve heard about. Earlier this week, my little silver Soul disappeared off the residential street I park it on by my workplace near St. Clair and Hamline Avenues. I called 911 to report it missing and was told it had been towed to impound. I called impound, and was told it had been stolen and abandoned, and was not drivable.
Long story short, thieves had broken my window after 4 p.m., ripped out my ignition, fired things up and went for a ride. Eighteen hours of paperwork and phone calls later, my vehicle is at the shop, next to a row of other Kias awaiting back-ordered parts after suffering the same fate.
This is the second time in five months I’ve had a major auto mishap (my Honda was totaled in March after a hit and run) and had to dig deep for my $1,000 deductible. Despite the financial burden, the inconvenience and my disgust with the segment of humanity who caused these situations, I am buoyed by the efficiency and hard work of those helping me:
The St. Paul Police Department, who arranged to get my damaged and abandoned car off the street to the impound lot less than two hours after its theft.
The police dispatcher, who relayed to me, in less than a minute, where my car was.
The impound lot, who answered the phone right away and told me exactly what I needed to do to get it off the lot and into the shop, and who took the time to give me the police report number.
My agent, Steve Woog of State Farm (in Highland Park), who got right on it the second I reached him, long after his work day ended, and graciously walk me through the claims process.
The auto shop employee who called me with an estimate, and listened to me emote.
The State Farm insurance adjuster who set up a rental, explained things thoroughly and clearly, and, very professionally, redirected me when I was rambling.
My husband, who kept his cool while I ranted and raved and cried.
–
My boss, Encore Boutique owner Molly O’Keefe, who offered to come in for me the next day so I could use the day to get things in order. I didn’t need to do that, but her offer for that option comforted me greatly.
My friend who interrupted his day to drive me to the car rental location.
The folks at Hertz Corporation, who put me back in business with a beautiful rental vehicle.
While the car thieves chose the lazy, irresponsible way out, the helpers listed above did their jobs and then some. As the late, great Fred Rogers once said, “Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.”
Catherine Condon, Mendota Heights
Sainted
I would like to Saint the young lady and her driver who took the time to catch my runaway dog.
On Wednesday, Aug. 3, I had just gotten home from a doctor appointment and when I opened the door, my retriever, Gus, bolted past me and ran across the street. He didn’t stop there, but proceeded to run down Dodd Avenue, which was getting pretty busy with traffic at that time of day.
A car immediately pulled over when they saw Gus, and the young lady jumped out and gave chase.
I have health issues that keep me from running the way I used to, so I was thankful she was able to grab Gus and hold onto him until I was able to catch up.
We had just had to say goodbye to Gus’ “brother,” Louie, on Monday, due to age and health issues. I was so afraid that Gus was going to get hit before I could reach him, but because of those caring folks who took the time out of their day to lend a hand, I still have Gus!
Cindy Nipp, Mendota Heights
Sainted
I would like to thank Bob Desch, Gerry Falkowski and the many volunteers of Crosscroft of Evermoor for their endless hours of hard work on the irrigation system for our community. These individuals put in over 200 volunteer hours to improve our system. The seniors in the development can’t thank each and every one of you enough for your hard work during those hot days.
Kathy Cleveland, Rosemount
Sainted
I would like to Saint the owner of Smokey’s Bar in East Bethel.
While we were celebrating my father-in-law’s birthday, the owner, Chris, stopped by our table to see how our evening was going. Chris quickly noticed the WWII Vet sweatshirt worn by Grandpa Ken and thanked him for his service and let us know he was comping both Grandpa Ken and Grandma Janette’s meal.
He spoke briefly with Grandpa Ken, letting him know his father also was a WWII vet. At the end of our meal, owner Chris stopped by once again to thank Grandpa Ken for his service. He made our grandparents feel extra special.
Lawrence Brown, New Brighton
9-year-old girl raped and murdered in UP; Accused arrested: cops
Ghaziabad:
Two girls aged nine and six were allegedly abducted by a youth, who raped and murdered one of them, police said on Friday in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.
While the nine-year-old girl was found dead in a field with bloodstains on her clothes, the other managed to escape, they said.
The police arrested the accused.
Chief Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muniraj G said the youths residing in the girls’ village took them for a bike ride on Thursday.
The girls were cousins and the police started looking for them when their families approached them.
Police recovered the body of the nine-year-old girl from a field on Friday morning.
The accused confessed to the crime, the SSP said. The body was sent for an autopsy, he added.
The Loop Fantasy Football Preview: Our Favorites for 2022
Is there life beyond the Frozen Tundra?
Throughout NFL history, you can find many receivers who have amounted to very little without the quarterback that made them famous.
Andre Reed without Jim Kelly? Don Maynard without Joe Namath? Isaac Bruce without Kurt Warner? Hence, there’s a belief that all-pro wide receiver Davante Adams will suffer greatly now that he won’t be suckling at the bosom of future hall of fame quarterback and great protector Aaron Rodgers in eastern Wisconsin.
But Adams is in Las Vegas now thanks to the mega-March trade.
In Nevada, he will find:
— His old Fresno State buddy Derek Carr, who has passed for 31,000 NFL yards.
— The best pair of fellow pass-catchers he has ever had in Hunter Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller.
— An AFC West Division filled with offensive firepower that could make every week a scoreboard shootout.
Adams will likely still be a first-round receiving talent, and he’ll be available in most drafts later than that because fantasy football lemmings will presume him lacking.
He’s not the only potential fantasy star getting short shrift in the days leading up to the 2022 drafts. Here are a few, mostly on the slightly aged side:
OUR FAVE RUNNING BACKS
Saquon Barkley (NYG) — Two years ago, this former Penn State star was considered all-world. Then came a devastating knee injury. He returns to a Giants offense considered feckless. But he’s healthy now, and he is the Giants’ ONLY offensive weapon. So his workload should produce stats that will make him a second-round fantasy steal.
Miles Sanders (PHA) — If you’re looking for a bargain, you can’t do better than a dude who had 163 touches last season without managing a single touchdown, and is STILL his team’s No. 1 running back. So why not take another Nittany Lion primed for a bounce-back season? No other back in the fifth fantasy round will provide this much upside.
Chase Edmonds (MIA) — The Dolphins’ biggest offseason acquisition not named Tyreek, Edmonds has shined in his scattered opportunities as a No. 1 back. And he’s very likely to have that role in Miami despite the Dolphins’ other acquisitions of Raheem Mostert and Sony Michel. If he’s available in the seventh round of your draft, he could be a league winner.
OUR FAVE RECEIVERS
D.J. Moore (CAR) — This Panthers star has been a poster child for both bad touchdown luck (498 targets and only 14 TDs) and bad quarterback luck (Cam Newton, Kyle Allen, Teddy Bridgewater, Sam Darnold). We’re not saying Baker Mayfield is a hall of famer, but Moore could finally emerge as a top 10 receiver after years of diving for underthrown and overthrown balls.
Courtland Sutton (DEN) — He was expected to have a breakout season thanks to the Denver arrival of QB Russell Wilson. Then came the season-ending injury to Tim Patrick, who was expected to be a valuable Bronco. We’re guessing this elevates Sutton significantly above his preseason projections, which had him as a fourth-round pass catcher.
Robert Woods (TEN) — The Rams’ Super Bowl run was especially bittersweet for Woods, who blew out his knee in a midseason practice and watched from the sideline. But he’s back now with the Titans, where he’ll likely fill the No. 1 receiver role after the trade of A.J. Brown. He’ll likely outshine rookie Treylon Burks and be a huge steal in the middle rounds.
Michael Thomas (NO) — So what are you going to believe? His record 149 catches from 2019? Or his zero touchdowns in the injury-plagued seasons since? The former all-pro has reportedly looked great in camp. And while he no longer has Drew Brees to play pitch and catch with, Jameis Winston is no slouch. Available in the sixth round of many drafts, he could be the steal of 2022.
Adam Thielen (MIN) — Sure, the Mankato legend has been more banged up recently, but he’s still going to benefit from the defensive obsession to cover all-world Justin Jefferson. Until Kirk Cousins proves incapable of finding his most-familiar target, Thielen’s going to be valuable, far more than his sixth-round fantasy draft label would indicate.
Julio Jones (TB) — The fall from “future hall of famer” to “fossil” has been abrupt, but reports of Jones’ demise proved to be greatly exaggerated after he signed with the Buccaneers. He’s practically a kid compared to new teammate Tom Brady, and there could be a resurrection ahead with Tampa Tom missing Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Brown, and with the status of rehabbing Chris Godwin still uncertain. Could be late-round gold.
OUR FAVE QUARTERBACKS
Aaron Rodgers (GB) — Despite the fact Wisconsin’s top prima donna led the NFL in offseason headlines, he’s dropping out of the top 10 of fantasy quarterbacking prospects. While No. 12 is not immune to criticism, if nothing else, he’s certainly not deserving of falling out of the top 10, especially when his ego leads him to several surprise rushing touchdowns this fall.
Dak Prescott (DAL) — The quarterback ranks are so overflowing talent that Dallas’ QB has dropped out of the top tier since his gruesome leg injury two years ago. But he’s all good now, and he had a career-best 37 passing TDs last season. We’re guessing he’ll start running more again this year. Another great reason to wait until the late rounds before grabbing a QB.
OTHER FAVES
Gabriel Davis (Bills WR), Keenan Allen (Chargers WR), Hunter Renfrow (Raiders WR), Elijah Moore (Jets WR), Randall Cobb (Packers WR), Brandon Aiyuk (49ers WR), Devante Parker (Patriots WR), George Kittle (49ers TE), Deandre Hopkins (Cardinals WR), Zach Ertz (Cardinals TE), Derek Carr (Raiders QB), Kirk Cousins (Vikings QB).
