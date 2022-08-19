Finance
Maintain Your Hair Weave or Hair Extensions on Vacation
Hair Weave on Vacation…
The snow has finally thawed and the summer vacation season is here. Whether you head south to Florida, cruise to a Caribbean island or travel abroad, fabulous hair is a necessary accessory to accompany your bikini-clad body. After working months to get your body perfect, why mess up your look with a baseball cap, a scarf or worse – a scrungie! (yikes!)
The beaches down south will be super hot and humid this year. You can count on 90Ëš temps with just has much humidity; this will be a killer for your relaxed hair styles. The best way to deal with this is to get a wet and wavy (sew-in) hair weave. The maintenance is surprisingly low, after you cleanse and towel dry the hair, you can just wear it wavy. If you want to look chic for a night of dancing, once the hair dries you can straighten it with a flat iron or use flexi-curlers for a bouncy spiral look. You can go from poolside to night club with minimal time spent on your hair, after all – you are on vacation!
I know what you’re thinking…after spending so much money on the travel arrangements – Who has money for a sew-in weave? Answer: You can order The Ultimate Hair Weave Guide from Amazon to get step-by-step instructions on how to properly install and maintain your own hair weave. It’s a life saver. I used this process last year while traveling abroad and I was the only one in my group who looked just as fabulous on the flight going to Europe as I did on the flight home. After day four of our ten day trip, everyone else was in baseball caps and scarves. And let’s face it there’s no way to look sophisticated in a baseball cap.
Check out the tips below to help maintain your vacation hair style:
1. Wet your hair before swimming. The best way to protect your hair from the discoloration and drying damage that salt water and chlorine can cause is to saturate your hair with water and add a coat of conditioner prior to entering the water. The hair can only absorb so much water, so it’s best if it’s not chlorine or salt water.
2. Cleanse your hair immediately after you take a dip. You can’t simply ring the excess water from your hair after swimming. Both salt and chlorine can strip the hair of essential lubricants. Be sure to wash hair with a conditioning shampoo, or sometimes I skip the shampoo and do a co-wash (cleansing with conditioner only) to prevent drying the hair out any further. I love Mixed Chicks leave-in conditioner, while I am not a “mixed chick” chances are the hair on my head is indeed “mixed”.
3. Air dry instead of blow drying. Frequent blow drying can be very harsh on the hair.
4. Sleep in a silk/satin scarf. This will prevent breakage and make styling easier the next morning.
Bon voyage!
WordPress And It’s Contribution To The E-Commerce Industry
The popular notion that WordPress is meant for blogging is now history. It powers millions of websites for a diverse industry verticals. With the e-commerce trend catching on rapidly, you can now turn your website into an amazing e-commerce website seamlessly. It’s no longer tagged as a platform solely used for content management. It is well equipped to rule the e-commerce world!
The contribution of this content management system to the exponentially expanding trend of e-commerce is astounding. WordPress has a range of e-commerce products among which are over 900 plugins and over 60 free themes. Other than this, there are over 400 paid templates as well as over 800 paid plugins available.
Here’s how WordPress has revolutionized the e-commerce world.
The first and most popular e-commerce contribution is Woo-commerce. This simple plugin became immensely popular within a very short period of time. Today it has approximately seven million downloads and more importantly over a million active installs. It also powers around 30% of the online stores globally. It integrates seamlessly and supports actual products as well as digital downloads. What’s more, it’s mobile friendly and enables you to deliver the best online shopping experiences to your mobile as well as desktop customers. It has the ability to scale as your business grows.
The second major contribution by this platform to the e-commerce industry is the Easy Digital Downloads. This is a simple solution for selling digital products online. It is one of the leading plugins that is exclusively built for the sale of digital products online. It is lightweight and offers simplistic features instead of adding all possible e-commerce features. Along with an easy to use shopping cart, it also provides excellent features for payment gateway integration. You can also extract reports in comma separated file format or PDF formats.
The number of people buying and selling products online is increasing exponentially. WordPress development and customization of your existing site for e-commerce makes it easy for businesses to set up their online stores within minutes. There’s no doubt that there are many platforms that solely support e-commerce, but with its advanced e-commerce features ensures that it is a new revolution that will sweep the market and enable businesses large and small to built awesome online experiences for their customers.
Overall, WordPress is seen as a perfect solution for websites that require an integration of great content management as well as e-commerce features.
Rigorous Belief and Application Always Wins
Many people who begin the challenging journey to set up in business and who ultimately succeed, start with a concept they passionately believe in.
However, no matter how much you believe in a thing, you have to convince others that its worth investing in. It was Robert Louis Stephenson who once said “Everyone lives by selling something”.
When you have that amazing idea in your head and you just know it is something that many other people need, bringing this ‘product’ to market becomes your total focus in life. This is an exciting time. A time which fills you with energy and determination.
You have yet to overcome the biggest barrier.
Whilst you may have something that you think people need, the real challenge is to create something that they actually want. You see we don’t often buy on needs, but we always buy on wants. That delicious, mouth-watering, high cholesterol death by chocolate cake after a full meal is definitely something we don’t need, but when the mind shouts ‘I want, I want’, the sale easily takes place.
It is essential therefore to undertake as much research as possible into your chosen ‘product or service’. This may be costly and you will make a number of easily avoidable mistakes along the way. Remaining focused on your perfect customer and how you can help them and fulfill their ‘wants’ rather than their needs is key to your success. Asking the right, well prepared questions will result in progress towards your goals.
Keep asking yourself, what do I need to do to HELP my potential customers. Why should they look to me for help and no-one else. When you can truly satisfy these issues you will have a product or service that is ready for market and will ultimately achieve success.
I’ve learnt the hard way, but now I have just that product and service that will help millions of managers become highly respected, successful leaders, in control of their lives, their teams and their business performance.
This is the most exciting time of my life…
Wireless Networking – Wireless Local Area Networks
In the present Information Age, computer networks have contributed greatly to information sharing, through support for electronic communications and access to the Information Superhighway – the Internet. A “Computer Network” refers to an interconnection of two or more computers and other related devices, basically for information sharing. The whole world is going wireless! The new technologies and standards that have been published in the past decade mean that almost everything we touch, every aspect of our lives have a wireless component in it. From cordless phones in the homes to cellular phones that are used throughout the world – to wireless local, metropolitan and wide area networks.
Just as personal computers (PCs) in the 1980s forever changed how we work, and the internet in the 1990s dramatically changed how we acquire information, wireless communication is revolutionizing the way we live. Using wireless networks to send and receive messages, browse the internet and access corporate databases from virtually any location across the globe has become a commonplace. A wide array of devices, ranging from computers to digital cameras, laser printers and even refrigerators can already communicate without wires.
Almost every type of business needs a computer network, but many are unable to install traditional wired networks because of the physical limitations of such systems. Wireless networks can go where regular wired networks cannot. Wireless Applications i.e. the use of wireless communication technology in conducting day-to-day business activities, can be found in any industry whose employees need the mobility and freedom to conduct business without being confined to a specific location. Industries and fields such as education, construction, healthcare and government agencies are among those using wireless technologies to make a number of activities to occur more quickly and conveniently.
All wireless networks transmit and receive data over the air, using the electromagnetic wave – specifically infrared, microwave or radio wave signals. Wireless networks can be grouped into three main categories; Wireless Personal Area Networks (PANs), Wireless Local Area Networks (LANs) and Wireless Wide Area Networks (WANs).
Why Are Indians Good at Math?
Historical Background
India has made significant contributions in the evolution of Mathematics. Aryabhatta, Brhamagupta and Bhaskara II are some of the famous mathematicians from ancient India. Concept of zero and the decimal system came from India. Significant work was done in the field of algebra and trigonometry. There is Vedic Math which teaches various computation techniques through sutras(rules). The growth and development by the mathematicians would have trickled through to the general population, making them interested and adept in computations.
Socioeconomic factors
Another factor is the Indian socioeconomic circumstances. Historically, engineers and doctors were the only professionals who had a prospect of lucrative jobs. Number of seats in colleges for these two streams was limited. In order to get admitted to engineering or medical school, a student has to pass very difficult entrance exam with stress on Math and Science subjects. Only the best of the best can get admission to a reputable college or university. This led parents, students, teachers and the school system to focus on doing well in math and science.
Rigor of Math
Kids learn multiplication from early childhood. Every evening, you recite multiplication tables. This practice makes kids good at mental math. As they grow older, they start learning math rules and formula. Indian methodology is based on learning and practicing. Kids are made to solve many problems in each of the mathematical concepts so that it becomes second nature to solve the problems. Unlike the US system, Indian education system does not put much importance on creative thinking and deep understanding of the subject. There are pros and cons of this approach. Pro is that there is less fear of math – You get mechanized about computations and problem solving. Being good and quick on basic math makes it easy to learn higher concepts. The disadvantage is the lack of innovation and creativity. But in a country with a population of over a billion and not enough educational or job opportunities, being good in giving a test is essential for the short-term goal of getting into the race.
Computer Industry Boom
This knack towards math and science and the knowledge of English language became great assets when the Computer and software industry blossomed. US had need of tons of software engineers. India had its potential base ready. Young graduates grabbed this opportunity and took classes in learning programming languages, databases and other technologies. Being good at math generally leads to being good in programming and analytical thinking. People who did not get into engineering colleges and did graduation in Math or Physics also started doing diplomas and masters in Computer applications. Year after year there are hundreds of thousands of Indians who come to US, get jobs in IT industry and make US their home. When they have family and kids, they apply the Indian method to their kids who go to US schools. Children of Indian origin living in US excel in math and science. This trend applies to kids from other Asian countries as well.
Math in US
In my opinion, US math books are very well-written and illustrated. They explain the concept, history and application of a particular topic. This gives a kid well-rounded education rather than learning the formula. However, the trouble is the lack of rigor. Be it physical fitness or mental fitness, a strong discipline, regular drill and successive goals for improvement and achievement are needed. Mathematics inherently needs practice. When you solve a math problem, it is either right or wrong – there are no grades like average or fair. In order to solve a problem correctly and quickly, one needs rigorous workout. If the teachers do not instill this discipline, students get more incorrect answers than correct. They get into the vicious circle of ‘I am not good at math-I hate math-Why do we need math’ and so on. If the teachers can guide the students towards a regular math work program, the circle can be reversed. They start solving problems, get excited about it and develop an interest in the subject. It will build math confidence and the fear will be gone. After all, school math is no Rocket Science! If students in India can be good at math, students in other countries can be good as well.
The Stolen Digital Generation
Abstract
In the current political climate, no greater need for security has been evident with the rise of global terrorism and politically motivated violence. Increased security measures are not only costly, but are manpower exhaustive and often intrusive.
Furthermore, data, in the most basic sense, has been secure in datacenters with the advent of strong security procedures, access control systems and a myriad of technological advances. Over the last three decades, various forms of metal detection have been used, in some degree, to screen datacenter workers for potential hardware that may have left the center.
In some cases, it has shown progress in stopping some larger items from going undetected. The challenge for the industry though, has always been smaller hard to detect items like thumb drives and mini SD drives.
Recent advances in software algorithms and hardware detection levels have allowed newer, more novel approaches to help organizations secure even more potential threats. Additionally, testing has shown that new systems capable of facial recognition with both biometric recognition and iris scanning, adds another level of critical authorization and advanced screening.
In this discussion, we will highlight the issues many organizations face with older technology and the latest advancements in both object detection, as well as combined threat analysis with biometrics and iris advancements. This paper will explore current issues with both personal security and cyber security.
Introduction
George S Clason, Businessman and ‘The Richest Man In Babylon’ stated that “In those things toward which we exerted our best endeavors, we succeeded.”
With so many magnificent by-products of innovation, entrepreneurship, genius and bravery, that statement rings true in so many ways and is demonstrated through the technology we use in our daily lives.
In this the technological age, we as humans have achieved some truly amazing feats of advancement. In the short space of the past 130 years, we have come from the horse and cart to the automobile, from phonographs to iPods, we’ve mastered flight, space travel, communication, and of course the internet. We are truly enjoying the golden age of technology.
We have discovered that with every problem, there is a solution.
And with every solution, our instinctive curiosity and intuition causes us to improve and develop these solutions to make them better. That is how we have evolved as a civilized society.
As we come up with answers, we then discover new problems to solve. The wheel may certainly have been invented, but it went through, and still goes through, various stages of improvement to make it an optimal commodity. We are a Research and Development society.
We have created ways to do things through technology, and it has become a valuable part of our day to day lives. Some would argue that it is the ultimate level to Maslow’s hierarchy of needs
1. Cyber Security
The word Cyber Security was unheard of 30 odd years ago, but has now become an industry in itself as we struggle to maintain integrity and privacy. The issue of Data Theft has outweighed the fear of property theft in many cases, and this is what I’m here today to talk about.
McAfee estimates a loss to the global economy of between $400 and $575 billion dollars in cybercrime per year. These figures are based on known data only- it is likely much higher.
An IBM study found the average consolidated total cost of a data breach is $3.8 million, representing a 23% increase from 2013.
• The average cost per record breach is $154,
• for healthcare organizations $363, and
• 47% of data breaches are malicious!
• A further study found that 36% of data breaches were from employee misuse or negligence, while 25 percent were intentional attacks from an insider.
Think about that for a moment.
Let us then ask ourselves the following questions:
• How does data leave the data center, and
• what can we do to minimize these breaches?
2. Physical hacks
Many Data Centres have firewalls and other network security measures to minimize risk, and for the most part these are effective. Cyber Security experts though, claim that the five simplest ways to hack into a data center are by;
1. crawling through void spaces in the data center walls,
2. lock-picking the door,
3. “tailgating” into the building, (tailing other employees)
4. posing as contractors or service repairman, and
5. jimmying open improperly installed doors or windows.
You’re effectively leaving the front door open for thieves!
With emerging trends such as Big Data, bring-your-own-device (BYOD) mobility and global online collaboration sparking an explosion of data, the data center will only become more important to your organization and will continue to be the target of not only breaches, but advanced malware and other cyber-attacks.
Additionally, compromised targets can unwittingly become attackers themselves. At the bidding of cybercriminals who can control comprised systems remotely, the data centers are commandeered as potent weapons in attacks against fresh targets
The emphasis on Data Centre Security is paramount, and whilst hacking and cyber-attacks require their own defence mechanism, today I’m here to address the physical breaches, and how to best counter them within an organization.
3. Front line defence
For those familiar with SAS 70 compliance and audits, the ‘Data Center Physical Security Best Practices Checklist’ below contains a data center physical security best practices program that is quite comprehensive and no doubt costly, time consuming, and resource heavy.
Data Center Physical Security Best Practices Checklist
• Built and Constructed for Ensuring Physical Protection
The exterior perimeter walls, doors, and windows should be constructed of materials that provide Underwriters Laboratories Inc. (UL) rated ballistic protection.
• Protection of the Physical Grounds
The data center should have in place physical elements that serve as battering rams and physical protection barriers that protect the facility from intruders.
• Bullet Resistant Glass
Certain areas within the data center, such as the lobby area and other entrance mechanisms, should be protected by bullet proof or bullet resistant glass.
• Maintenance of Vegetation Flowers
Plants, trees and other forms of vegetation should be appropriately maintained for purposes of not allowing these elements to conceal or hide an intruder.
• Security Systems and 24×7 Backup Power
The data center’s security systems should be functioning at all times, complete with
uninterruptible power supply (UPS) for ensuring its continuous operation.
• Cages, Cabinets and Vaults
These physical structures which house equipment must be properly installed with no loose or moving components, ultimately ensuring their overall strength and rigidity.
• Man Trap
All data centers should have a man trap that allows for secure access to the data center “floor”.
• Electronic Access Control Systems (ACS)
Access to all entry points into and within the data center should be protected by electronic access control mechanisms which allow only authorized individuals to enter the facility. Included within the framework of electronic access control should also be biometric safeguards, such as palm readers, iris recognition, and fingerprint readers.
• Provisioning Process
Any individual requesting access to the data center should be enrolled in a structured and documented provisioning process for ensuring the integrity of the person entering the facility.
• Off-boarding Process
Personnel working for the data center or clients utilizing the facility services must be
immediately removed from systems that have allowed access to the facility itself. This includes all electronic access control mechanism along with removal of all systems, databases, Web portals, or any other type of sign-in mechanism that requires authentication and authorization activities.
• Visitors
All visitors must be properly identified with a current, valid form of identification and must be given a temporary facility badge allowing access to certain areas within the data center. This process must be documented in a ticketing system also.
• Alarms
All exterior doors and sensitive areas within the facility must be hard wired with alarms.
• Cameras
The facility should have a mixture of security cameras in place throughout all critical areas, both inside and out, of the data center. This should include the following cameras: Fixed and pan, tilt, and zoom (PTZ) cameras.
• “Threat Conditions Policy”
Consistent with the rating scale of the Department of Homeland Security, the facility should have a “threat conditions policy” in place whereby employees and customers are made aware of changes in the threat.
• Badge and Equipment Checks
Periodic checks should be done on employees and customers regarding badge access and equipment ownership.
• Local Law Enforcement Agencies
Management should have documented contact information for all local law enforcement officials in the case of an emergency.
• Paper Shredding
A third-party contractor should be utilized for shredding documents on-site, then removing them from the facility, all in a documented fashion, complete with sign-off each time shredding is done.
• Data Center Security Staff
As you can see, this is a comprehensive list of measures that no doubt add to the effectiveness of security, but ultimately ‘Data security starts with physical security.’
4. Layers of Security
The Anixta White Paper suggests a Four Layer approach to Data Center security.
First Layer: Perimeter Security
Second Layer: Facility Controls
Third Layer: Computer Room Controls
Fourth Layer: Cabinet Controls
Not all organisations have the resources to be able to take this approach, and as you can see from the following example, some companies have spent a fortune securing their data.
Example: A top-secret financial data center on the East Coast, an 8-acre facility is a model of a serious approach to physical security with perimeter safeguards such as hydraulic bollards to stop speeding cars and a drainage pond that functions as a moat.
That is the millennial version of a castle with a protected outer layer.
It is the Inner Layers though, that are the most crucial in securing Data.
This is where Entry Control Points (ECPs) can be secured with technological security rather than Human Resources in a cost effective, discreet Threat Detection System (Ronin) that will detect even the smallest of devices such as USBs from entering or leaving a building.
Access control systems act as the primary keys to the castle and should use methods that cannot be shared, such as biometric access. Coupling a key card with biometrics requires the user to match the access card and the biometric such as fingerprint or retinal recognition.
Sharing access is strictly forbidden.
Physical security is broken into two pieces: the physical elements such as cameras, access control systems and locks; and the operational processes such as visitor and contractor policies and general awareness training. If both elements are not addressed, neither will be 100 percent effective.
The most important aspect though, is to be diligent against the biggest threat: People!
Unless you are pro-active in your approach, you will always be a target for theft.
Don’t make the assumption that it will never happen to you.
As stated in the opening sentence “We have discovered that with every problem there is a solution.” As far as reducing the ‘front door’ risk, the focus must be on implementing technologies to assist human resources in detecting security breaches that either introduce, or remove devices such as USBs etc. that intend on stealing data. A small, hidden device may or may not show up on a metal detector, and can definitely be strategically hidden to avoid such measures (internally).
In developing security systems that have;
• pinpoint accuracy of detection,
• simultaneous detection of location, size, & orientation,
• requires minimal manpower to operate and, more importantly,
• is discreet, unobtrusive, and can be hidden
5. Real Time Threat Detection Systems – The Keys To The Castle!
To this point, we have covered the protection and security of data and suggested solutions in maintaining data integrity. But a growing and ever present threat to humanity is the rise of terrorism, violence, and attacks on people and property. Airports, venues, military installations, schools, and government installations to name a few, have all increased security measures in an attempt to minimise harm but opportunistic criminals will always find ways to exploit defences and conduct attacks. Physical security, that is to say security personnel, are a deterrent but can still be overcome by force at close range. Weapons are also easy to conceal, and can avoid detection via personal searches or visual inspection. Knives, guns, pistols etc. are primarily used at close range and require the user to be in close quart range. Explosives on the other hand, can be detonated at distance, keeping the perpetrator out of range.
It is therefore necessary to be able to screen people in large volumes from a distance, and fortunately the technology for this is now available with products that are able to do the following:
• Reduce human error-
• No Dedicated Monitoring
• Inconspicuous
• Simple Training
• Large Traffic Throughput
• One System/Multiple Gates
• Updates Via Cloud
Conclusion
This paper has discussed key issues surrounding both cyber and personal security. As threats continue to increase, so must the capacity to outwit and defeat those who would seek to do harm.
It has highlighted deficiencies in the above-mentioned areas of security and presented possible scenarios for applicable solutions for each.
It is in no way exhaustive, but indicates the main security threats to organisations and people today.
Early Addiction Recovery – Essential Things You Need to Know For Your Marriage to Survive Recovery
The first year of addiction recovery is often cited as the most difficult period of time in recovery-not just because early recovery is so fragile and the probability of relapse is greatest-but because relationships change in early recovery. Many marriages that survived decades of alcohol/drug addiction, do not survive early recovery.
The alcoholic/addict is making major changes in the first year of recovery and family members still feel neglected and unimportant. As the alcoholic/addict struggles to maintain sobriety, regroup with work and career goals, and recapture a positive sense of self, the spouse or other family member is usually still smarting over past hurts. They observe the alcoholic focusing on their own recovery and issues and wonder when they will carve out some time and attention for the family.
Family members who have picked up the slack as the addict has abdicated more and more responsibilities within the family, may now be expecting the recovering addict to reclaim those responsibilities. Once the drinking/using has stopped, family members expect the addict to be the person that they always want him/her to be. Family members may not even know that they hold this expectation, and are often confused by their anger at the addict over not changing fast enough, working a good enough program, or not accepting enough responsibilities.
Family members may also have the hidden expectation that the addict in recovery will be able to say or do something that will erase all the pain caused by the addiction. They think that when the addict “makes amends in the proper way” by being sorry enough, or really understanding how the family member feels, that it will take away the pain.
Although family members harbor these hidden expectations, they fear talking to the recovering person about them. They fear that such a discussion could cause a relapse in the addict. The fear is often rooted in memories of past behaviors and discussions.
Sometimes when they try to talk about the issues, the addict gets defensive and wants to leave the past in the past, and not dwell on old hurts and angers. The addict often does not want to hear about the pain of the family members brought about by his/her addiction because it hurts to hear it. The addict usually carries around a great deal of shame and guilt about having the addiction, about things that they did in the addiction, especially misdeeds involving loved ones. They still have denial and defenses that have kept the extent of the pain caused by the addiction to not be fully revealed to them.
Alcoholics/addicts often have skill deficits that keep them from effectively communicating and problem solving, or even identifying and managing feelings. Couples in recovery are often handicapped in problem solving on important issues because they operate from this skill deficit position and from a history of failed attempts. These failed attempts create more emotional debris that gets in the way and makes it more difficult the next time that they try to solve that same problem. As a result, the recovering couple is often trying to resolve old relationship issues that they have been unsuccessful in resolving. They may also be struggling over changes in power in the relationship, which may further hamper resolution.
In the midst of all the changes occurring in early recovery, relationships and families seek to regain a certain equilibrium or balance. Recovering couples and families struggle to redefine relationships, to restore old roles, responsibilities and power in the relationship(s). Sometimes it is not quite so simple or easy for the family member who has taken on all the addict’s roles and responsibilities to give them back. The addict trying to regain their roles and responsibilities can be experienced as a threat to the family member.
The recovering addict may still be acting irresponsibly, continuing to lie, or continuing to be completely self-absorbed and narcissistic. The recovering person may, according to the perception of the family member, that they care little about the needs or feelings of others. The recovering person may want to be rewarded for the extreme sacrifice of giving up the chemical. Family members struggle to understand this line of thinking, hopefully watching and waiting for the recovering person to step up to the plate and take care of business-without being asked, bribed or rewarded for doing so. So, often the family has different expectations for the addict in recovery than the addict does. Often when this happens, the addict still feels controlled. Family members still feel taken for granted, taken advantage of, and often manipulated.
The newly recovering addict may also be making new friends and relationships and this can be threatening as well. The addict may not be as dependent as they were in active addiction. As they return to their previous level of functioning (or even higher), they may be growing past the level of functioning of the family member.
Another factor that threatens the relationship in early recovery is the extreme emotional ups and downs that the addict experiences. In trying to figure out what is going on with all this emotion, and with figuring out how they ended up where they are, the addict often questions their feelings about the marriage-whether they love their spouse, or even whether they ever loved their spouse. Addicts in early recovery often think about, or actually act upon, leaving their spouse.
The non-addicted family member often experiences a similar reaction, with trying to figure out if there is anything left that they have in common, or if too much damage has been done to the relationship. Family members may even feel that now that the addict is clean and can take care of himself/herself, that they are free to leave them. Or family members may be overwhelmed with a fear of relapse and think that they will never stay clean and sober.
Other stressors on the newly recovering marriage could include the unrepaired damage of the disease including legal problems, financial problems, career and work problems, unresolved anger and resentment among the in-laws-all of these want repair or resolution at a time when couples are often least equipped to resolve them. So often, the recovering addict and the family member have the expectation that when the using stops, everything will just fall into place. In most circumstances, nothing could be further from the truth. Being armed with knowledge about the typical difficulties of the marriage in early recovery, empowers a couple to begin to problem solve and work through those difficulties. Marriages strengthened by recovery of the members can ultimately be among the healthiest, happiest, and most secure marriages. But first, they have to make it past early recovery.
