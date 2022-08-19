Finance
Medical Alert Systems – The Top 10 Questions You Should Ask Before Buying
Medical Alert Systems (or personal emergency response systems) are wonderful devices that allow aging adults the opportunity to remain in their homes (more safely), and stay as independent as possible. Keeping up with this new technology is difficult, and knowing the right questions to ask is even harder! If you haven’t seen our Medical Alert System Round Up you should check it out, and provide feedback (especially if you’ve had experience with any of the featured manufacturers). Today’s focus on Medical Alert Systems is aptly titled The Top 10 Questions To Ask When Evaluating Medical Alert Systems. So without further adieu… Here is our Top 10 List (drum roll please):
1. Does this medical alert system work with VOIP (voice over internet protocol) telephone services? If you have Comcast or Verizon cable at home, chances are that you might also be using them for your (home) phone service. If that’s the case, you are likely are using a VOIP plan (just as we do with Vonage, another major VOIP provider). Many of the traditional medical alert system providers recommend checking with your home (VOIP) phone provider to see whether they offer local 911 (and other) services. So keep this in mind, and ask*. (*Note: The alert system providers will know about their compatibility with the major phone service providers.)
2. What is the range of my alert system? MOST of the major medical alert system providers have the following components included in their “systems”. A base station and a pendent of some kind (necklace – worn around the neck, belt clip, or wrist watch like device. The myHalo system even has a chest strap). MOST of the pendants need to communicate (wirelessly) with a base station that is connected to your home phone line. So, you need to know the range of that pendant to the base station. Usually this range covers most normal sized homes, and is in the neighborhood of 400-600 feet. After installation be sure to test out the range inside (and outside) the home.
3. Does someone install this for me, or do I do it myself? Many manufacturers have sales/marketing representatives that will come to your home and install/test the system for you. They usually charge a one time set-up fee for this service so ask about that fee is ahead of time! If all they do is send the alert system to you, make sure there is ample literature (on and off line) for assistance with set-up AND testing. Always TEST your medical alert system before using it.
4. Do I need a land line to use this medical alert system? In most cases the answer will be YES, but there are a few exceptions. For example, The MobileHelp Medical Alert System has a small hand-held device that connects to AT&T Wireless for use outside the home (anywhere covered by AT&T). To use their pendant (small necklace) device around the home, you still need a land line however. Also, The Wellcore Personal Emergency Response System boasts the ability to interface with some cell phones to extend the range of their device outside the home.
5. Who staffs your call center, where are they located, and what are the average response times? OK, this is a bit of a loaded question, because “outsourcing” call centers has been a trend that many, many companies take advantage of. Frankly, I’ve found great service from call centers all over the world, and the only thing you need to be wary of here is PERFORMANCE.
6. Does the medical alert system come with other services? Some medical alert systems come with additional services such as medication reminders, glucose monitoring reminders, and the like. It’s good to know what other services can be included with the purchase of your services, so make sure you ask what’s included.
7. What happens if something goes wrong with my equipment? Most of us hate reading the fine print. I challenge anyone out there to read the “terms and conditions” of the 5 or 6 medical alert devices you want to evaluate (gives me a headache even thinking about doing that again). So that in mind, I would encourage anyone making a decision on a particular device to ask; What happens if your system goes down? Does someone come out to fix it? Will they send you another one asap? Do you need to send the dysfunctional system back? etc. Also, one other point… when you have narrowed down your choice, read the fine print by looking up the terms-and-conditions of the particular provider on their websites.
8. Does the medical alert system include “automatic fall detection”? Medical alert systems have come a long way in the last 5 years. Today’s advanced systems can detect when a user has fallen automatically. It’s all in the advanced algorithms developed by brilliant engineers and embedded into small devices which are saving lives everyday. These smart-systems can distinguish (in most cases) between when someone has actually fallen, and when someone has decided to sit down abruptly. “The big three” that (currently) offer automatic fall detection are Halo Monitoring Systems, Wellcore Personal Emergency Response, and Philips Lifeline with auto alert.
9. Am I purchasing these devices, or leasing them, or neither? Goes back to my prior suggestion about reading the fine print… Find out (ahead of time) whether the equipment is yours or not. What happens if you no longer require the equipment? What happens if you damage the equipment?
10. What is my total yearly cost? This gets down to “brass tax”… How much does this cost me each year (total cash outflow). Enough said.
Hotels in Mumbai – Attractions & More Travel Tips to Enjoy a Holiday at This Cosmopolitan City
It has everything to keep you fascinated for life and it is Mumbai! The city has a flavor of everything that makes up the real India. Opulence or poverty, heritage buildings or slums, swish restaurants or roadside eateries, Mumbai is home to a dizzying array of contrasts, something that makes it a city of dreams. The journey of Mumbai from an obscure village to the country’s financial capital is a long and interesting one. Who started this transformation and when is still a point to debate, yet, it remains without doubt that Mumbai is the place for all wannabes.
Charmingly located on the Konkan Coast, Mumbai is swept by gentle breezes from the Arabian Sea. Owning some fine golden beaches with swaying palms, the city has a natural charm of its own. Undoubtedly, the main charm in Mumbai is the Marine Drive. As the sun goes down, the drive gets illuminated by street lights that make up what is famously called the Queen’s Necklace. Another beach which is almost synonymous to Mumbai is the Chowpatty Beach. Best known to be the spot where Ganesha idols are immersed during the annual festival, the beach is a venue for many religious celebrations. The major draw here, however, remains the scores of small eateries that serve popular local cuisines. Another crowded breach in Mumbai is the Juhu beach, which is a rather happening place with all celebrities of the film industry Bollywood, residing around it.
Mumbai has done well in trying to preserve it natural beauty too. Even as the urban jungle has grown manifold, the population has still kept pockets of greenery within the city. The Sanjay Gandhi National Park is a testimony to this fact. It boasts of being the most visited National Park in Asia and the largest National Park within city limits in the world. The park has within it an ancient art preserve too. The Kanheri Caves are age old caves which were carved out of the rocks there. An important archaeological site, Kanheri Caves is a major tourist attraction. Another green spot on the face of Mumbai is the Hanging Garden or the Pheroze Shah Mehta Garden. This is located on the upscale Malabar Hill area and is definitely a pleasant place to spend some relaxed time.
The charm that the city holds is further enhanced by the architectural wealth it possesses. An architectural wonder and an amazing colonial structure is the Gateway of India, a Twentieth century ceremonial gateway erected for Queen Victoria, the then Empress of England. Fort St. George, the fort within and around which the city of Mumbai thrives is a formidable structure. Beautiful with ancient Victorian and Gothic buildings, the place is still a major financial and commercial hub. The Prince of Wales Museum can be a treat for architecture maniacs and culture buffs. A fine collection of ancient odds the place is a must-visit for all tourists. The most precious gem in this treasure called Bombay is undoubtedly the Chhatrapati Shivaji terminus (originally Victoria Terminus). A world heritage structure, it is a monumental building and a protected site. The magnificence and splendor of the structure can make anyone take it for a fine palace or a royal structure.
A cosmopolitan city in its true sense, Mumbai is a melting pot for people from various cultures and different walks of life. It is this feature of the city that has given it some of the finest religious places in the country. One of the most revered sites for followers of Islam is the tomb of Haji Ali. A white structure located in the middle of the sea, the place can be accessed only during low tide. According to the belief, Haji Ali was a wealthy merchant who erected this mosque. While on his trip to Mecca he died and his body miraculously flowed back to this point where his tomb stands now. The most noted and highly revered temple in Mumbai is the Siddhivinayak Temple, dedicated to Lord Ganesha, most definitely the favourite god of the city. The richest temple in the city, it is patronized by big politicians and most celebrities. A huge number of Churches, Parsi Agiaries, and even a few Jewish synagogues are present in the city, representing its multi-cultural dimension.
The more flamboyant side of Mumbai can be seen in Bandra and Colaba areas. These areas afford the most lavish markets, the swankiest of pubs and the classiest of restaurants. Kemps corner, Breach Candy, Fashion Street and Colaba Causeway are some of the best places to either hangout or simply shop till you drop. The urbane spirit is thoroughly felt throughout the city though. The best and largest of malls can be found towards the suburbs of the city.
To accommodate the huge number of travelers and tourists who arrive here, there are huge numbers of hotels in Mumbai. From simple to the most luxurious ones, you get it all here. There are also a number of serviced apartments as well as classy business hotels that cater to the needs of thousands who stay here.
Not just another Indian city, Mumbai is a world of its own, Indian in every aspect, yet so different and amazingly mysterious.
Mobile App Development Services
Companies from Fortune 500-size to startups use mobile applications to target customers, streamline their processes, provide a service or, increasingly, as the backbone of their entire business. While there is currently a strong push for mobile-first (or even mobile-only) within the business ecosystem, there are a few things to consider before hiring the developer or writing the check.
Here are five things to consider before kicking off a mobile app project:
Identify your users: Is this app internally-facing or external (meaning customers will see it)? Who are the people using the app and what are the demographics? Who will serve as the admin who can add/delete users and data? Without drilling closely into this question, you might waste money building for whom you think is your user and not who your real target audience is. Don’t fall victim to this – early in the brainstorm process, get all key stakeholders in a room for a discovery workshop to hash out requirements and agree on direction.
Research your competition: If you are moving into a crowded space, building a matrix of your competitors can be very helpful in building an app of your own. Identify what you like and don’t like about their applications – and why. Read their customer reviews and find out how users feel about the apps and what they are lacking. Then, see if that is something you can capitalize on.
What problem does my app solve? Maybe you are building an extension of your e-commerce website onto a mobile platform. Perhaps you want to take advantage of the features a phone provides like location, push notifications, and onsite photos in a new way. But beware – if your app isn’t going to enhance your existing business or present a unique interaction with users, really take some time to consider the money and time you are about to spend.
Native or Hybrid? For fast proof-of-concepts or simple data entry applications, a hybrid platform like Phonegap or Ionic might be the right choice. This option lets a development team save time by writing only one codebase that works for both iOS and Android. However, if you’re envisioning a more complex app, consider spending the extra time for native development, meaning a different build for the different operating systems of iOS and Android. This allows the app to utilize the latest features of a native-only experience, such as Apple Pay, rich push notifications, Android Pay and TouchID. These all let the developer and client utilize the innovation happening in our pockets and purses. Furthermore, in general, native apps see better mobile behavior and research shows are more accepted by users. However, the cost and time to market difference may be worth a discussion.
Plan for post launch: Okay, you have a great idea and the plan is in place. What happens after you launch? How will you gather and respond user feedback? Who will make changes for incremental releases – the original build team or someone in-house? And realize that mobile phones change often, with new functionality added every few months. An app is different in that, unlike a website, you can’t make changes on the fly. Setting a plan with a release schedule to add features, make changes and continually provide a reason for users to open the app will help you be successful once you release your new mobile baby to the wild.
The Underlying Protocols of the Internet
As development work of the wide area networking was going on in the early 1970s leading to the emergence of the internet, the TCP/IP protocol was also developed. TCP stands for Transmission Control Protocol, while IP stands for Internet Protocol. The adoption of the TCP/IP protocols as an internet protocol led to the integration of networks into one big network that has rapidly grown hitting a mark of approximately 2,267 billion users as at the end of Dec 2011 (Internet World Stats). Today we have many application service protocols co-existing with TCP/IP as the underlying protocol.
TCP/IP is a transport protocol. It can be used to support applications directly or other protocols can be layered on TCP/IP to provide additional features. These protocols include:
- HTTP (Hypertext Transfer Protocol) – Used by web browsers and web servers to exchange information. On the other hand when a secure connection is required, SSL (Secure Socket Layer) protocol or its successor protocol Transport Layer Security (TLS), which use encryption are used to create a secure connection through the web browser but this time instead of HTTP it uses HTTPS.
- SMTP (Simple Mail Transfer Protocol) – Used to send and receive email over the TCP/IP protocol. Due to its limitation in message queuing it is normally used with other protocols like POP3 or IMAP.
- TELNET (Telecommunication Network) – Used to connect to remote hosts via a telnet client. This results in making your computer a virtual machine while you work on the remote computer as if it were on your desktop.
- FTP (File Transfer Protocol) – Used to transfer files from one host to another using FTP client software over a TCP/IP network.
- NNTP (Network News Transfer Protocol ) – Used to transport news articles between news servers.
TCP (Transport Control Protocol) and UDP (User Datagram Protocol) are both internet protocols used for transport of data. IP (Internet Protocol) works as the underlying protocol of the internet virtual network. It sits beneath the UDP and TCP protocols. IP datagram provide the basic transmission mechanisms for all TCP/IP networks. This includes the internet, ATM, local area networks such as Ethernet, and token ring networks. TCP is reliable and is connection oriented. It establishes the connection first before transmitting the data and the data can flow in either direction. UDP is a datagram protocol with limited capabilities. It has no guarantee of the arrival of the message on the other end. The datagram packets get to their destination in any order and will need to be reassembled. At times UDP is preferred over TCP where there is small amounts of data to transmit therefore the amount of received data at the destination does not take up much time to reassemble causing it to be faster. UDP is also a preferred choice in sending packets of data which need no response. It also provides a checksum capability to ensure all the data has arrived.
Application protocols sit above the two building blocks of the internet protocols; namely UDP and TCP. These two protocols have a unique tradeoff. UDP provides a simple message relaying protocol that has omission failures but has minimal costs due to the fact that there need not be accountability for message relay failure. This protocol is often used for broadcasting; like in video streaming. TCP has guaranteed message delivery, but at the expense of additional messages with much higher latency and storage costs.
Social Networking With Lotus Connections 2
Facebook is one of the fastest growing social networking sites in the world. It has garnered over 200 million users to date and shows no sign of slowing down. Facebook serves many purposes for many people. It began as a way for college students to stay in touch. They could share information about each other, let each other know what they are doing, what they like and dislike. It even became somewhat of a dating service. Facebook is the ultimate contact manager and networking tool.
However, it isn’t a suitable environment for businesses to conduct themselves. Given the success of Facebook, it is only reasonable to explore a similar environment in the business world. Lotus Connections 2 is the Facebook for the business world. It contains everything you need to develop your own version of the infamous social network site.
Lotus Connections offers you the ability to create customized corporate experience. Using your own logos and design, the site becomes an extension of your own corporate identity. Users enter through a portal or home page from which they can link to the various components of the network. A profile system makes finding co-workers with the organization easy. Communities are established based on common interest or project assignment. Blogs can be managed within the system updating others on projects or for a wide range of other uses. Connections maintains a built in task management system for groups as well.
Unlike customer management systems such as the MS CRM application, Connections offers an internal system of contacting, managing, maintaining and growing coworker relations. Using two separate applications guarantees separation of internal activity from customer management. Many employees appreciate the virtual space within which they can foster stronger business relationships. Colleagues that can easily interact with each other are more likely to experience increased productivity.
Setup and management is easy with plenty of support using Lotus Connections 2.0 Infocenter. IBM provides you with an expanse of information via this dedicated web space. There is little difficulty in getting the answers to set up and ongoing management of your Connections space. You can proceed at your own pace, activating areas as you need them. Although you will probably have people to provide tech support for your Connections installations, the depth of the Infocenter can fill gaps and empower the technological do-it-yourselfer.
Facebook exploded on the scene and quickly attracted millions of users. There is something to be said for this platform. Lotus Connections is your business’s own internal networking system.
Bitumen Waterproofing in Pakistan
WATER PROOFING
we’re a best Water Proofing Company in Pakistan there is the range of our services in Waterproofing:
LCS ideas of life provides best chemical Waterproofing Service with 100% warranty. Our work is highly admired by our clients. Our waterproofing treatment is completely water resistant. Our procedure of work includes following technical steps:
1ST LAYER
Fills the cracks holes and penetrates in the Roof, repair the old damaged concrete surfaces. This layer is also called as primer or base coat.
2ND LAYER
Basically this layer is spreading of NON FABRIC CANVAS with chemical application. This layer plays basic role in roof waterproofing and extend the life of the work.
3RD AND FINAL COAT
This coat is final touch to the all work, which provides complete bonding, flexible and tensile strength to the complete treatment. Which provides the complete resistant to water. This complete procedure is followed on the complete roof to avoid future leakage problems. This complete process is good enough to resist water from penetration into the roof.
We are Deal In All Type of Water Proofing Roof In Pakistan
Torch Applied Bitumen Membrane Roof Waterproofing
Chemical Elastomeric Waterproofing With Non Woven Fabric Sheets
Leakage in roofs, water tanks, basement and bathroom sewerage system produces water droplets into walls, roof and foundation in building caused seepage appearance at close to bathrooms, roof ceilings and walls that seriously damage expensive interiors, art work, weaknesses in building structure, corrosion in concealed electric and other fittings as well as it may significantly exceed the maintenance cost.
We offers the best available solution for leakage and seepage control without any bit of dismantling building structure at most reasonable prices with service guarantee.
We have the industries best waterproofing and protective coatings for all types of difficult waterproofing situations like Top roof, retaining walls, basement walls, floors swimming pools
Etc.
WATERPROOFING
Waterproof Coating of roof is an important Task for roof repair and preservation. Many roofs throughout the world are constructed using poured concrete. They are inexpensive but require a great deal of maintenance to keep them from leaking since it can seep, move, and crack easily.
Waterproofing Compounds.
You Build We Save
• Free Consultancy & Survey
• Save your Money & Time.
OUR SPECIALTIES
Water proofing / ROOF TREATMENT
Bitumen Waterproofing
ROOF / WALL /WATER TANK /BASEMENT LEAKAGE SEEPAGE AND DAMPNESS
Expansion Joint Treatment
Quoted after site visit. (Survey is free of cost)
If you have any question and concerns, please contact us
Mobile: 0334-2266273 / 0315-2220060
ADDRESS:
Office Number 105 1st Floor Unity Corner, Abul Hassan Isphani Road, Karachi.
How to Choose the Right PA System for You: Size, Portable, Sound Coverage, Features
Do you need to buy a Public Address System for your school, business, or organization? It can be a tough task to pick the right PA system with so many different sizes and features available.
The following tips will help you narrow down the competition and find what system will best meet your needs:
1. Portable or Stationary?
Do you need to use your Sound System indoors, outdoors, or both? Are there a variety of activities that you could use a Public Address System for? If you answered “yes” to either of those questions, then you should choose a portable system. Portable sound systems give the planner and presenter the versatility to easily move your system wherever you want.
Many portable pa systems include rechargeable batteries and AC power options. This is a must for outdoor events like cross country meets and parades because it allows you to follow the action without tripping over wires, scouting out electrical outlets, or untangling pesky wires.
2. Estimate your Audience Size
Portable PA systems reach anywhere from 50 to 7500 people (in optimal conditions). Formulate a good estimate on the number of people you want to cover. It is always better to overestimate than underestimate because you can always turn down the volume on the bigger, louder, PA systems.
3. Estimate the desired area of Coverage
Top of the line systems can cover anywhere from 600 square feet to 25,000 square feet with one device (additional speakers add more coverage). Remember: just like estimating audience size, it is better to error on the side of overestimating.
4. Determine Desired Features
Portable PA Systems offer a wide variety of options including audio accessibility (iPod/iPhone, MP3 Player, CD players/recorders…) and microphone options. Mic options include the type of mic (wireless, handheld, lapel, headset, etc) and how many wireless mics are able to be used simultaneously. Volume and tone controls are pretty standard. Many systems have additional features like a Voice Priority Feature that dulls down music when speaking into the mic.
5. Research.
It is important to diligently search for a good PA system that will meet your needs and will be worth the investment purchasing a quality system. Looking for customer reviews, testimonials, and warranty options are great ways to ensure that you are getting the best quality system available. It is not strange to hear about a PA system that has lasted over fifteen years.
With all of these tips in mind, a savvy consumer should have all of the tools and knowledge they need to make the right purchase.
Good luck in choosing a PA system!
