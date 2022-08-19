‘Minor’ bulging disc could keep Taijuan Walker off next start – The Denver Post

ATLANTA — Mets right-handed pitcher Taijuan Walker, last seen pitching just two innings Tuesday night before leaving with back spasms, took some time during treatment to explain how he was feeling.

“Much better than expected,” he said. “Tuesday, I would say, was a lot, a lot of pain. One of the worst pains I’ve ever felt. So with where I am today, I’m a bit shocked.

Walker said his MRI revealed a bulge in one of his discs which he immediately declared “minor” and “nothing too concerning”.

“They use a lot of swear words,” Walker said of the team doctors. “I do not know.”

Walker played catch from 60 feet on Thursday, rolled on the elliptical and did what he called a “modified lower body workout.” He doesn’t know when he will kick off a bullpen, which according to his normal routine would have been on Thursday. He and the Mets aren’t fully committed to the idea of ​​him making his scheduled departure on Sunday, but they haven’t ruled him out either.

“We did a lot of treatments, a lot of exercises, just trying to stabilize the trunk and everything.”

The Mets have Chris Bassitt set to kick off Friday’s game against the Phillies, and the team opted to send him to Philadelphia ahead of Thursday’s game to avoid the potential situation of him arriving at the hotel in the wee hours of the morning. . After that it will be David Peterson and Trevor Williams in some order for Saturday’s doubleheader. Sunday being Walker’s day, the Mets are hoping he’s feeling good enough to pitch, otherwise it’s likely to be the rehab Tommy Hunter and a combination of relievers and minor league calls.

“It doesn’t really make sense to push him,” Walker said. “Obviously if I feel 100 per cent I’ll go there. I don’t want to go out 90 per cent and make it worse and then I’m in IL and miss two, three, four weeks.

Carlos Carrasco is already on IL 15 days with an oblique strain that should be a three to four week injury. For a team battling to stay atop the National League East, losing another starting pitcher for an extended period is a heartbreaking thought.

“I think it’s important to listen to my body,” Walker said. “At the end of the race and in the playoffs, that’s probably when I need me the most.”

A reporter also reminded Walker that he is 30 now – the tall right-hander celebrated the milestone on August 13 – and that minor back problems can become much more common at this age.

“The older we get, the more we have to stick to our routines,” Walker agreed. “We don’t want any more pushes.”

METS CLAIM YOLMER SANCHEZ

In today’s roster move, the Mets picked up infielder Yolmer Sanchez off waivers from the Boston Red Sox. In the corresponding move, receiver Patrick Mazeika was designated for the assignment.

Sanchez is a 30-year-old Venezuelan. His two main claims to fame are winning a Golden Glove as a second baseman for the White Sox in 2019 and leading the American League in triples in 2018. During his 44 plate appearances for the Red Sox this season he hit .108/.214/.108. The Mets expect him to join the Philadelphia team on Friday.

The switch hitter was once a regular White Sox contributor, appearing in more than 140 games each season from 2017 to 2019. Although he did his best defensive work at second base, Sanchez also recorded more than 1,600 innings. MLB at third base.

“Versatile player, switch hitters,” Buck Showalter assessed. “He can play a lot of positions and do a lot of things. It is really well regarded in many ways. We’ll see how it fits in.

Mazeika, who has been the team’s insurance policy at receiver, has hit .190 with a .515 OPS since debuting for the Mets in 2021. He now has seven days to be traded or claimed by another team on waivers . If none of that happens, the Mets can either release him or send him to the minor leagues.

LONG ROAD TO NIDO

Tomas Nido did not play at all during this series in Atlanta. He was placed on the injured reserve list with an illness, and although the Mets didn’t come out right away and said it was COVID-19, Showalter’s explanation of the travel plans for Nido basically confirms this.

“There’s a chance he’ll join us in Philadelphia,” Showalter updated. “I talked to him [Wednesday] and he was much better. I think he got back to New York yesterday. We can’t do anything else.

The trip from Atlanta’s Truist Park to Citi Field, probably the only option to get Nido away from the rest, takes about 14 hours.

