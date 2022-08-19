Finance
Mobile App Development Services
Companies from Fortune 500-size to startups use mobile applications to target customers, streamline their processes, provide a service or, increasingly, as the backbone of their entire business. While there is currently a strong push for mobile-first (or even mobile-only) within the business ecosystem, there are a few things to consider before hiring the developer or writing the check.
Here are five things to consider before kicking off a mobile app project:
Identify your users: Is this app internally-facing or external (meaning customers will see it)? Who are the people using the app and what are the demographics? Who will serve as the admin who can add/delete users and data? Without drilling closely into this question, you might waste money building for whom you think is your user and not who your real target audience is. Don’t fall victim to this – early in the brainstorm process, get all key stakeholders in a room for a discovery workshop to hash out requirements and agree on direction.
Research your competition: If you are moving into a crowded space, building a matrix of your competitors can be very helpful in building an app of your own. Identify what you like and don’t like about their applications – and why. Read their customer reviews and find out how users feel about the apps and what they are lacking. Then, see if that is something you can capitalize on.
What problem does my app solve? Maybe you are building an extension of your e-commerce website onto a mobile platform. Perhaps you want to take advantage of the features a phone provides like location, push notifications, and onsite photos in a new way. But beware – if your app isn’t going to enhance your existing business or present a unique interaction with users, really take some time to consider the money and time you are about to spend.
Native or Hybrid? For fast proof-of-concepts or simple data entry applications, a hybrid platform like Phonegap or Ionic might be the right choice. This option lets a development team save time by writing only one codebase that works for both iOS and Android. However, if you’re envisioning a more complex app, consider spending the extra time for native development, meaning a different build for the different operating systems of iOS and Android. This allows the app to utilize the latest features of a native-only experience, such as Apple Pay, rich push notifications, Android Pay and TouchID. These all let the developer and client utilize the innovation happening in our pockets and purses. Furthermore, in general, native apps see better mobile behavior and research shows are more accepted by users. However, the cost and time to market difference may be worth a discussion.
Plan for post launch: Okay, you have a great idea and the plan is in place. What happens after you launch? How will you gather and respond user feedback? Who will make changes for incremental releases – the original build team or someone in-house? And realize that mobile phones change often, with new functionality added every few months. An app is different in that, unlike a website, you can’t make changes on the fly. Setting a plan with a release schedule to add features, make changes and continually provide a reason for users to open the app will help you be successful once you release your new mobile baby to the wild.
The Underlying Protocols of the Internet
As development work of the wide area networking was going on in the early 1970s leading to the emergence of the internet, the TCP/IP protocol was also developed. TCP stands for Transmission Control Protocol, while IP stands for Internet Protocol. The adoption of the TCP/IP protocols as an internet protocol led to the integration of networks into one big network that has rapidly grown hitting a mark of approximately 2,267 billion users as at the end of Dec 2011 (Internet World Stats). Today we have many application service protocols co-existing with TCP/IP as the underlying protocol.
TCP/IP is a transport protocol. It can be used to support applications directly or other protocols can be layered on TCP/IP to provide additional features. These protocols include:
- HTTP (Hypertext Transfer Protocol) – Used by web browsers and web servers to exchange information. On the other hand when a secure connection is required, SSL (Secure Socket Layer) protocol or its successor protocol Transport Layer Security (TLS), which use encryption are used to create a secure connection through the web browser but this time instead of HTTP it uses HTTPS.
- SMTP (Simple Mail Transfer Protocol) – Used to send and receive email over the TCP/IP protocol. Due to its limitation in message queuing it is normally used with other protocols like POP3 or IMAP.
- TELNET (Telecommunication Network) – Used to connect to remote hosts via a telnet client. This results in making your computer a virtual machine while you work on the remote computer as if it were on your desktop.
- FTP (File Transfer Protocol) – Used to transfer files from one host to another using FTP client software over a TCP/IP network.
- NNTP (Network News Transfer Protocol ) – Used to transport news articles between news servers.
TCP (Transport Control Protocol) and UDP (User Datagram Protocol) are both internet protocols used for transport of data. IP (Internet Protocol) works as the underlying protocol of the internet virtual network. It sits beneath the UDP and TCP protocols. IP datagram provide the basic transmission mechanisms for all TCP/IP networks. This includes the internet, ATM, local area networks such as Ethernet, and token ring networks. TCP is reliable and is connection oriented. It establishes the connection first before transmitting the data and the data can flow in either direction. UDP is a datagram protocol with limited capabilities. It has no guarantee of the arrival of the message on the other end. The datagram packets get to their destination in any order and will need to be reassembled. At times UDP is preferred over TCP where there is small amounts of data to transmit therefore the amount of received data at the destination does not take up much time to reassemble causing it to be faster. UDP is also a preferred choice in sending packets of data which need no response. It also provides a checksum capability to ensure all the data has arrived.
Application protocols sit above the two building blocks of the internet protocols; namely UDP and TCP. These two protocols have a unique tradeoff. UDP provides a simple message relaying protocol that has omission failures but has minimal costs due to the fact that there need not be accountability for message relay failure. This protocol is often used for broadcasting; like in video streaming. TCP has guaranteed message delivery, but at the expense of additional messages with much higher latency and storage costs.
Social Networking With Lotus Connections 2
Facebook is one of the fastest growing social networking sites in the world. It has garnered over 200 million users to date and shows no sign of slowing down. Facebook serves many purposes for many people. It began as a way for college students to stay in touch. They could share information about each other, let each other know what they are doing, what they like and dislike. It even became somewhat of a dating service. Facebook is the ultimate contact manager and networking tool.
However, it isn’t a suitable environment for businesses to conduct themselves. Given the success of Facebook, it is only reasonable to explore a similar environment in the business world. Lotus Connections 2 is the Facebook for the business world. It contains everything you need to develop your own version of the infamous social network site.
Lotus Connections offers you the ability to create customized corporate experience. Using your own logos and design, the site becomes an extension of your own corporate identity. Users enter through a portal or home page from which they can link to the various components of the network. A profile system makes finding co-workers with the organization easy. Communities are established based on common interest or project assignment. Blogs can be managed within the system updating others on projects or for a wide range of other uses. Connections maintains a built in task management system for groups as well.
Unlike customer management systems such as the MS CRM application, Connections offers an internal system of contacting, managing, maintaining and growing coworker relations. Using two separate applications guarantees separation of internal activity from customer management. Many employees appreciate the virtual space within which they can foster stronger business relationships. Colleagues that can easily interact with each other are more likely to experience increased productivity.
Setup and management is easy with plenty of support using Lotus Connections 2.0 Infocenter. IBM provides you with an expanse of information via this dedicated web space. There is little difficulty in getting the answers to set up and ongoing management of your Connections space. You can proceed at your own pace, activating areas as you need them. Although you will probably have people to provide tech support for your Connections installations, the depth of the Infocenter can fill gaps and empower the technological do-it-yourselfer.
Facebook exploded on the scene and quickly attracted millions of users. There is something to be said for this platform. Lotus Connections is your business’s own internal networking system.
Bitumen Waterproofing in Pakistan
WATER PROOFING
we’re a best Water Proofing Company in Pakistan there is the range of our services in Waterproofing:
LCS ideas of life provides best chemical Waterproofing Service with 100% warranty. Our work is highly admired by our clients. Our waterproofing treatment is completely water resistant. Our procedure of work includes following technical steps:
1ST LAYER
Fills the cracks holes and penetrates in the Roof, repair the old damaged concrete surfaces. This layer is also called as primer or base coat.
2ND LAYER
Basically this layer is spreading of NON FABRIC CANVAS with chemical application. This layer plays basic role in roof waterproofing and extend the life of the work.
3RD AND FINAL COAT
This coat is final touch to the all work, which provides complete bonding, flexible and tensile strength to the complete treatment. Which provides the complete resistant to water. This complete procedure is followed on the complete roof to avoid future leakage problems. This complete process is good enough to resist water from penetration into the roof.
We are Deal In All Type of Water Proofing Roof In Pakistan
Torch Applied Bitumen Membrane Roof Waterproofing
Chemical Elastomeric Waterproofing With Non Woven Fabric Sheets
Leakage in roofs, water tanks, basement and bathroom sewerage system produces water droplets into walls, roof and foundation in building caused seepage appearance at close to bathrooms, roof ceilings and walls that seriously damage expensive interiors, art work, weaknesses in building structure, corrosion in concealed electric and other fittings as well as it may significantly exceed the maintenance cost.
We offers the best available solution for leakage and seepage control without any bit of dismantling building structure at most reasonable prices with service guarantee.
We have the industries best waterproofing and protective coatings for all types of difficult waterproofing situations like Top roof, retaining walls, basement walls, floors swimming pools
Etc.
WATERPROOFING
Waterproof Coating of roof is an important Task for roof repair and preservation. Many roofs throughout the world are constructed using poured concrete. They are inexpensive but require a great deal of maintenance to keep them from leaking since it can seep, move, and crack easily.
Waterproofing Compounds.
You Build We Save
• Free Consultancy & Survey
• Save your Money & Time.
OUR SPECIALTIES
Water proofing / ROOF TREATMENT
Bitumen Waterproofing
ROOF / WALL /WATER TANK /BASEMENT LEAKAGE SEEPAGE AND DAMPNESS
Expansion Joint Treatment
Quoted after site visit. (Survey is free of cost)
If you have any question and concerns, please contact us
Mobile: 0334-2266273 / 0315-2220060
ADDRESS:
Office Number 105 1st Floor Unity Corner, Abul Hassan Isphani Road, Karachi.
How to Choose the Right PA System for You: Size, Portable, Sound Coverage, Features
Do you need to buy a Public Address System for your school, business, or organization? It can be a tough task to pick the right PA system with so many different sizes and features available.
The following tips will help you narrow down the competition and find what system will best meet your needs:
1. Portable or Stationary?
Do you need to use your Sound System indoors, outdoors, or both? Are there a variety of activities that you could use a Public Address System for? If you answered “yes” to either of those questions, then you should choose a portable system. Portable sound systems give the planner and presenter the versatility to easily move your system wherever you want.
Many portable pa systems include rechargeable batteries and AC power options. This is a must for outdoor events like cross country meets and parades because it allows you to follow the action without tripping over wires, scouting out electrical outlets, or untangling pesky wires.
2. Estimate your Audience Size
Portable PA systems reach anywhere from 50 to 7500 people (in optimal conditions). Formulate a good estimate on the number of people you want to cover. It is always better to overestimate than underestimate because you can always turn down the volume on the bigger, louder, PA systems.
3. Estimate the desired area of Coverage
Top of the line systems can cover anywhere from 600 square feet to 25,000 square feet with one device (additional speakers add more coverage). Remember: just like estimating audience size, it is better to error on the side of overestimating.
4. Determine Desired Features
Portable PA Systems offer a wide variety of options including audio accessibility (iPod/iPhone, MP3 Player, CD players/recorders…) and microphone options. Mic options include the type of mic (wireless, handheld, lapel, headset, etc) and how many wireless mics are able to be used simultaneously. Volume and tone controls are pretty standard. Many systems have additional features like a Voice Priority Feature that dulls down music when speaking into the mic.
5. Research.
It is important to diligently search for a good PA system that will meet your needs and will be worth the investment purchasing a quality system. Looking for customer reviews, testimonials, and warranty options are great ways to ensure that you are getting the best quality system available. It is not strange to hear about a PA system that has lasted over fifteen years.
With all of these tips in mind, a savvy consumer should have all of the tools and knowledge they need to make the right purchase.
Good luck in choosing a PA system!
The Theory of Cost-Effective NOx Reduction for Saving the Environment
NOx IFGR is one of the primary air pollutants emitted from combustion processes and environmental regulations are the only driver forcing industry to install NOx control systems. In the Houston Galveston area alone, there is over 6,000 point sources that would need to be controlled to comply with the new State Implementation Plan adopted by the TNRCC. Many in the industry are in the process of evaluating control techniques to comply with the new regulations.
Before evaluating NOx control strategies, it is important to establish the present baseline emission levels and to understand the NOx formation mechanism. Most of the NOx formed during combustion of gas and light oil is from high temperature oxidation (or “fixation”) of atmospheric nitrogen and is referred to as Thermal NOx. NO is the major constituent of thermal NOx and its formation can be modeled by the Zeldovich equation:
[NO] = k 1 ·exp (-k2/T) · [N2] ·[O2]1/2 · t
where, [ ] = mole fraction, k’s = constants, T = temperature, and t = residence time. The equation indicates that NOx formation is an exponential function of temperature and a square root function of oxygen concentration. Thus, by manipulating the temperature or oxygen concentration, the formation of thermal NOx can be controlled. Systems manipulating the oxygen concentration are referred to as stoichiometry-based combustion control techniques (e.g. Low NOx Burners or LNBs) and those reducing the temperature are referred to as dilution-based combustion control techniques (e.g. Flue Gas Recirculation or FGR). LNBs control NOx emissions by providing air staging to create an initial, fuel-rich zone (partial combustion zone) followed by an air-rich zone to complete the combustion process.
Some burner designs incorporate fuel staging that results in lower levels of NOx. Since NOx formation is a square root function of oxygen concentration, the reduction capability of stoichiometry-based technologies is limited. According to the theory, NOx formation should increase with oxygen concentration or with the amount of excess air. In practice, however, increasing the amount of air lowers NOx formation due to reduction in flame temperature. Typical reduction in NOx as a function of actual air to theoretical air ratio is shown in Figure 1. For comparison, typical NOx reduction as a function of flue gas recirculation rate.
Reduction in NOx due to fuel staging or varying the oxygen levels can be as high as 40%. NOx reduction due to dilution with flue gas can be as high as 80%. Newer LNB designs such as ULNBs attempt to capture the concept of dilution by incorporating internal recirculation to obtain lower levels of NOx. Unfortunately, to obtain the desired levels of internal recirculation, higher fuel gas pressure and a larger burner throat are required. In retrofit applications, larger burners result in a need to rebuild furnace floor. Rebuilding furnace floor is both expensive and time consuming; and, increases the LNB installation cost exponentially! Performance of ULNBs is also very sensitive to several factors including hydrogen in fuel gas, air preheat, particulates, liquid droplets and air leakage. Fuel gas containing hydrogen, air leakage into the furnace and air pre-heat result in increasing NOx emissions from ULNB. Changing the fuel gas system to remove hydrogen, particulates and droplets from fuel gas and sealing the furnace to ensure no air leakage also increases the cost of installing ULNB significantly. Eliminating air pre-heat for ULNB application not only increases installation costs, but also increases operating costs in terms of additional fuel cost.
Most combustion experts agree that once the air preheater is removed, the unit never returns to the original operation! Furthermore, at reduced loads, the internal recirculation rate is reduced due to lower fuel flow. This results in limiting the turndown ratio of the newer burner designs. To avoid limitations of the newer burner design but to capture the concept of lower NOx reduction, some burner vendors offer external FGR along with LNB, but for a cost equivalent to that of SCR! Since the total installed cost of burner systems is an order of magnitude higher than FGR; and, since most of the NOx reduction in the newer burners is due to FGR, the most cost-effective alternative is the proven standalone FGR technology.
In a typical FGR application, about 5 to 25 % of the flue gases is recycled back to the combustion zone resulting in NOx reduction as high as 80%. Thus, NOx levels that can be achieved with newer burners can also be achieved by external FGR- at a significantly lower cost and without limiting the turndown capability of the unit. Elimination of air pre-heater operation to reduce NOx is not necessary with FGR. Major cost of traditional FGR technology is due to an additional hot gas fan requirement to transport the flue gas.
To reduce the cost even further, a very cost-effective technology has been developed that eliminates the need for a separate FGR fan and windbox mixing devices. The proprietary Induced FGR technology (IFGR) technology is based on utilizing the existing forced draft fan to induce flue gas into the combustion air at the fan inlet. FDF capacity required for IFGR is equivalent to operating the fan with extra 1 to 4 % O2 in flue. IFGR technology (patent pending) reduces NOx emissions by as much as 80%, and typically improves the combustion efficiency and performance. IFGR technology requires very minor modifications and can be installed in less than a week. IFGR has relatively little or no impact on performance and operation.
For fan limited units, there are several low cost debottle-necking options to accommodate IFGR flow. For operators of natural draft units planning on installing SCR technology, A modified technology exists called Slip Stream FGR technology (patent pending), where a slipstream from downstream of SCR fan is recirculated back into the flame zone to obtain high levels of NOx reduction. A combination of FGR based systems with post-combustion SCR technology is more cost-effective compared to application of only SCR technology. This is because when SCR is used in combination with FGR systems, the costs associated with catalyst and ammonia-handling systems are significantly reduced due to lower NOx concentration. In certain situations, reduction in ammonia usage alone payback technology costs in less than 6 months. BCCA estimates about $ 8 billion will be spent in the Houston-Galveston area to comply with the rules. It is believes that the approach presented here can reduce the costs by more than 35%.
Setting Up Your Fire Stick Device
Initial Setup For Firestick
You must plug the power cable into the wall jack and the other side of the cable plugs into the Amazon fire tv stick.
You cannot plug the fire stick power cable into the usb port of the TV. It must get power from the wall jack, not your tv. The Amazon fire tv stick itself plugs directly into the hdmi port of your tv.
There is a Hdmi extender that comes with the Amazon fire stick and its optional to use.
Now you should have your amazon fire stick plugged into the hdmi port of your tv, the power cable should be connected to the fire stick while is plugged into the wall jack for power.
Turn to the correct hdmi channel on your TV, and you will see amazon fire tv splash screen.
Next you you will need to connect to your wifi and enter in your password.
Once you connect your amazon Fire Stick to your wifi, the screen will ask for your amazon log in information.
For Any other issues concerning your Firestick device, please feel free to notify us at anytime and we will be happy to help.
You Can register an amazon acct. Make a free account here, if you don’t already have an amazon account.
You can use a free account, or an Amazon prime account. Both simple get you access to the home page, and then you can use Kodi.
If you decide make an amazon account on your computer or phone, it will not ask for credit card information.
Once you log in with your Amazon Account, you will be on the Amazon home page.
Once you turn on Kodi (for the fist time) let Kodi go through the process of installing its apps for at least 3-5 minutes.
After loading the first time, it should only take a couple of minutes to load when viewing again.
Note: Always give Kodi 2 to 3 minutes to Load its Builds before clicking any button on your Fire Stick Remote. Not doing so can lead to your Kodi to not working properly do to apps not fully installing. After the initial setup, you should be ready to stream anything at will.
We hope you have enjoyed this article and will do what we can to Help those experiencing issues with there Firestick Devices. We look forward to answering any questions you may have in the future. Thanks
