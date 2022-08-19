Myanmar to import Russian oil, army says

The Japanese government wants young people to drink more alcohol in a bid to reverse falling sales, which it has blamed on demographic changes in the Far Eastern country.

The “Saka Viva!” launched by Japan’s National Tax Agency, wants young people between the ages of 20 and 39 to come up with new ideas to help revitalize the industry.

The agency says alcoholic beverage sales are down due to declining birth rates, an aging population and the coronavirus pandemic. He hopes the project will encourage young people to come up with “business plans” that would help promote alcoholic beverages “among the younger generation”.

The tax agency also suggests creative ways to help people promote alcohol consumption, such as using artificial intelligence and the metaverse.

But the response from the Japanese public has been less than enthusiastic, especially since the trope of the “drunken salaryman” was all too common on social media just before the pandemic.

Some Twitter users criticized the Japanese government for encouraging drinking – usually a social activity – when infection rates in Japan rose this summer from 16,544 new Covid cases in mid-June to 231,361 case on August 16.

Others criticized the campaign for promoting an unhealthy habit, while questioning why they hear about the competition from foreign newspapers, rather than domestic newspapers.

Candidates have until the end of September to submit their ideas. The selected plans will then be developed with the help of experts before the final proposals are presented in November.

The coronavirus pandemic has had a massive impact on tax sales of alcoholic beverages in Japan. In 2020, revenue fell 110 billion yen ($800 million) from the previous year to 1.13 trillion yen.

This is the biggest drop in alcohol tax revenue since 1989, the Japan Times reported.

According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, an intergovernmental organization made up of 38 member countries and five partner countries that focuses on global trade, alcohol is a leading cause of poor health and premature death.

It accounts for 1 in 17 deaths and is the cause of a significant proportion of disabilities, particularly among men.

The latest data from an OECD study on alcohol consumption found that Japan ranked 38th out of 49 countries surveyed, consuming just 6.7 liters (1.8 gallons) of alcohol per capita. in 2020.

In comparison, Latvia ranks first on the list with 12.6 liters per capita. The United States ranks 22nd with 9.3 liters per capita.

In Japan, the minimum age for selling alcohol is 20, one of the highest of all OECD and partner countries.