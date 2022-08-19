News
Myanmar to import Russian oil, army says
Russia is seeking new customers for its energy in the region as its main export destination, Europe, will impose a phased embargo on Russian oil later this year.
“We have received permission to import oil from Russia,” military spokesman Zaw Min Tun told a press conference on Wednesday, adding that it was preferred for its “quality and low cost.” .
Myanmar would consider joint oil exploration in Myanmar with Russia and China, he said.
The army has set up a Russian oil purchase committee headed by a close ally of Min Aung Hlaing to oversee the purchase, import and transportation of fuel at reasonable prices based on Myanmar’s needs, according to a statement published Wednesday in an official journal.
In addition to political unrest and civil unrest, Myanmar has been hit hard by high fuel prices and power cuts, prompting its military rulers to turn to imports of fuel oil that can be used in power plants. .
Gasoline prices have jumped about 350% since the February coup last year to 2,300-2,700 kyat (about $1) a litre.
Last week, gas stations closed in various parts of the country due to shortages, according to media reports.
Russia is also a major arms supplier to the Burmese military.
News
Japan asks young people to come up with ideas to promote more alcohol consumption
The Japanese government wants young people to drink more alcohol in a bid to reverse falling sales, which it has blamed on demographic changes in the Far Eastern country.
The “Saka Viva!” launched by Japan’s National Tax Agency, wants young people between the ages of 20 and 39 to come up with new ideas to help revitalize the industry.
The agency says alcoholic beverage sales are down due to declining birth rates, an aging population and the coronavirus pandemic. He hopes the project will encourage young people to come up with “business plans” that would help promote alcoholic beverages “among the younger generation”.
The tax agency also suggests creative ways to help people promote alcohol consumption, such as using artificial intelligence and the metaverse.
But the response from the Japanese public has been less than enthusiastic, especially since the trope of the “drunken salaryman” was all too common on social media just before the pandemic.
Some Twitter users criticized the Japanese government for encouraging drinking – usually a social activity – when infection rates in Japan rose this summer from 16,544 new Covid cases in mid-June to 231,361 case on August 16.
Others criticized the campaign for promoting an unhealthy habit, while questioning why they hear about the competition from foreign newspapers, rather than domestic newspapers.
Candidates have until the end of September to submit their ideas. The selected plans will then be developed with the help of experts before the final proposals are presented in November.
The coronavirus pandemic has had a massive impact on tax sales of alcoholic beverages in Japan. In 2020, revenue fell 110 billion yen ($800 million) from the previous year to 1.13 trillion yen.
This is the biggest drop in alcohol tax revenue since 1989, the Japan Times reported.
According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, an intergovernmental organization made up of 38 member countries and five partner countries that focuses on global trade, alcohol is a leading cause of poor health and premature death.
It accounts for 1 in 17 deaths and is the cause of a significant proportion of disabilities, particularly among men.
The latest data from an OECD study on alcohol consumption found that Japan ranked 38th out of 49 countries surveyed, consuming just 6.7 liters (1.8 gallons) of alcohol per capita. in 2020.
In comparison, Latvia ranks first on the list with 12.6 liters per capita. The United States ranks 22nd with 9.3 liters per capita.
In Japan, the minimum age for selling alcohol is 20, one of the highest of all OECD and partner countries.
News
Boy injured in fall in Little League World Series alert, walks
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The family of a 12-year-old Little League World Series player from Utah who suffered a head injury after falling from the top of his bed at the dorm complex said on Thursday he was released intensive care and was able to sit, eat and walk with assistance.
Easton Oliverson, pitcher and outfielder for Team Snow Canyon in Santa Clara, Utah, was injured Monday and was listed in critical condition Tuesday.
But according to a Thursday post on an Instagram account the family set up to share updates, he is now back in a standard hospital room and can communicate with his parents, Jace and Nancy, and others. family members.
A video attached to the post also showed Easton drinking and eating.
“We’re amazed at his strength and willingness to try new things,” the post said. “He communicated more frequently with his mum, dad and uncles who were in the hospital with him. His voice is noticeably clearer when he talks! He asked Nancy about his hair and why he was there.
The Santa Clara team, for which Jace Oliverson is also an assistant coach, was the first from Utah to compete in the Little League World Series. He represents the Mountain Region and is scheduled to play his first game on Friday against the Nolensville, Tennessee, team representing the Southeast Region.
Little League World Series officials also announced in a statement Thursday that Snow Canyon is filling Easton’s open spot with his brother, Brogan Oliverson.
Little League said adding an eligible player is common in certain situations, including medical absence. The decision was approved by the tournament committee and Brogan will be eligible to play Friday’s match.
The boy’s uncle, Spencer Beck, served as the family’s spokesman and told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Easton fell out of bed while he was sleeping and hit his head.
“Teammates heard him fall, thank goodness,” Beck said in a phone interview. “When they had surgery, the doctor spoke to Jace and said if he hadn’t had surgery, but 30 minutes later he would be dead.”
The family created a Venmo account for the child dubbed “Tank” to help with bills and expenses.
“He is making great progress and we as a family couldn’t be more grateful,” the Instagram statement read.
News
Lincoln Model L100 is a futuristic concept with nods to the past
Concept cars are often thinly veiled looks at future production cars, but every once in a while we get one that’s an absolutely jaw-dropping flight of fancy. Discover the Lincoln L100 model.
Making its debut Thursday during Monterey Car Week, the L100 model is a wild glimpse into Lincoln’s ambitious future, but it’s also a nod to the brand’s century-old roots. The 1922 Model L was the first vehicle built by Ford after the Lincoln purchase, and if you look through the concept’s clear hood you can see a crystal greyhound hood ornament – something Edsel Ford chose In the 1920’s.
The rest of the L100 is about what lies ahead, and Lincoln makes some bold claims about what’s behind this concept. According to Lincoln, the L100 model “uses next-generation cell and battery pack technologies, which will deliver breakthrough energy density and enable efficient structural integration by treating the entire vehicle as a system.” Of course, the company doesn’t have any technical details to back up this claim, so use your imagination, I guess.
The overall shape of the concept is definitely influenced by aerodynamics first and foremost, and it looks a lot like the Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX — not that that’s a bad thing. But where the L100 absolutely steals the show is in the way it opens, with reverse-hinged doors and a glass roof that all lift up to reveal the cabin. It’s super cool.
Lincoln says the L100’s cabin is totally vegan and there are hints of amethyst inside the recycled suede fabric. The long center console has what Lincoln calls a “jewel-inspired chess piece controller”, which replaces the car’s traditional steering wheel. That’s right, as well as having fancy new battery technology, the L100 is also self-contained. Cared for.
The front seats can be rotated to face the rear passengers, and the L100 has what’s called a “digital floor”, which is pretty much exactly what it sounds like, with different themes that can feature all sorts of designs while working with interior ambient lighting. . The set is quite magnificent.
Following its unveiling on Thursday, the L100 model concept will be on display at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance on Sunday, where Lincoln is the featured marque.
News
Gender burnout turns bad in Australia
Sex reveals burnout gone awry after police slapped a hoon with more than 260 counts – and warned other parents to pop a balloon instead
- Driver hit with more than 260 misdemeanors of theft and burnout reveals gender
- 22-year-old allegedly stole catalytic converters from over 70 cars
- A man allegedly practiced revealing sexual exhaustion for his future children
A driver will be slapped with more than 260 counts after allegedly driving dangerously, stealing car parts and making ‘sex hoon revelations’.
The 22-year-old is said to have performed the burnouts for his soon-to-be-born children in south-east Melbourne.
The first gender reveal was reportedly made in Keysborough on July 10, 2022 and the second in Dandenong South on July 5, 2020.
He was also charged with working with three other people to steal catalytic converters from 70 cars and cause damage worth $300,000.
Driver to be slapped with over 260 counts after allegedly driving dangerously, stealing car parts and making ‘hoon sex reveals’
The 22-year-old is said to have performed the burnouts for his soon-to-be-born children in south-east Melbourne
The converters were allegedly stolen from vehicles in Dandenong, Cranbourne, Mordialloc and Cheltenham between May and August.
He is expected to be charged with 213 theft offences, including motor vehicle theft, motor vehicle theft, criminal damage and handling of stolen property.
Police allege he was also involved in three hooning incidents in Dandenong South between April 24 and July 4.
The man will be charged with 48 other offences, including reckless driving endangering life and reckless driving endangering serious injury.
A 27-year-old man from Cranbourne North will be charged with 64 offenses while a 25-year-old man from Seaford will be charged with 63 offences.
Both men will be charged with theft from a motor vehicle, possession of proceeds of crime and indictable offenses while out on bail.
A 24-year-old man from Cranbourne West will be charged with 69 offenses including theft from a motor vehicle and possession of proceeds of crime.
The man was also charged with working with three others to steal catalytic converters from 70 cars and cause damage worth $300,000.
Police allege he was also involved in three hooning incidents in Dandenong South between April 24 and July 4
He was also charged with working with three other people to steal catalytic converters from 70 cars and cause damage worth $300,000.
Dandenong High Risk Driving Unit Sergeant Paul Holtzinger described sex burnout as dangerous.
“If you’re celebrating an impending birth and want to reveal your child’s gender, pop a balloon or cut a cake,” he said.
“Do not tear up our roads or recklessly put your family and friends at risk of serious injury or death.
“It’s not just bizarre and illegal behavior, but it has the real ability to turn a moment of celebration into tragedy.”
The man will be charged with 48 other offences, including reckless driving endangering life and reckless driving endangering serious injury
News
“That’s where his head is”
Sir Jim Ratcliffe is likely to aim for a full takeover of Manchester United, even if he buys a minority stake to start, talkSPORT has been told.
The Ineos chief executive, who is notably a Red Devils fan, has been linked with a decision to buy shares in the Premier League giants following heightened anger towards current owners, the Glazer family.
Ratcliffe’s Ineos are the owners of French club Nice after agreeing a deal to buy the Ligue 1 side for £88.77million in the summer of 2019, with the British billionaire’s side finishing fifth in the French elite last season.
European football expert Andy Brassell has closely followed Ratcliffe’s reign with Nice over the past three years, and although the French club’s supporters are likely to be put off by the self-serving United report, Brassell believes it is a decision that seems inevitable.
Speaking to Hawksbee and Baker about Ratcliffe’s handling of Nice, Brassell said: “Bob, his brother, deals with the day-to-day and that changed a bit this summer as they had a mid-term date of Dave Brailsford, of Ineos connect, to take care of a large part of daily life, I almost became de facto sports director after the departure of Julian Fournier, the former sports director.
Brailsford played an important role in the arrival of Aaron Ramsey, who shared his views on whether he was fit enough to make a regular contribution to Nice, and it looks like his role could be extended. .
“The Ratcliffes also liked having him there, they want to become more international but I’m interested to see what happens from now on because when you talk about the interest from Manchester United, when Jim Ratcliffe was trying to There was quite a backlash at Nice with fans quite passionate and upset about it.
“The feeling was that they had become less important. I guess it’s a much bigger version of how the fans felt at Udinese when the Pozzo family bought Watford and Granada, they thought they were deprioritised.
"If they were to play for Manchester United, and that's clearly where Jim Ratcliffe's head is, I guess Nice fans would be like 'where are you going? although Brailsford's appointment and continued appointment had suggested they wished to remain rooted to the club.
Brassell added: “You know he has the money to effect a takeover of the club and buy out the small shareholders.
“If he buys a minority stake, it’s to do something else. It’s to mount a bigger leadership challenge, you think, but we’ll see.
“Overall people are not unhappy with the way he is running things at Nice. They have a new stadium after Euro 2016, they have a great training facility, they were ambitious in bringing in Patrick Vieira and Vieira wanted to go there when the Ratcliffes arrived, but they convinced him to stay and l was later sacked when the results took a turn.
“There is a general feeling that they did things the right way. They invested in younger players, they looked durable and obviously it’s a lot harder to do those things at Manchester United.
“It’s not quite the recovery of a distressed asset, but it is a depreciated asset to some extent, certainly in a sporting sense.
“Clearly he would involve the sportsmen and if there was a bigger takeover at Manchester United or even a significant minority stake, Dave Brailsford would get involved there because that’s the speculation in France. “
Sports
News
Ether (ETH) Price Surpasses Bitcoin (BTC) As Ethereum Merger Approaches
Ether has hugely outperformed bitcoin since the two cryptocurrencies bottomed in June 2022. Ether’s higher gains came as investors anticipate a major upgrade to the Ethereum blockchain called “the merger.”
Yuriko Nakao | Getty Images
Since hitting a low in mid-June, ether has massively outperformed bitcoin as investors anticipate a major Ethereum blockchain upgrade.
Bitcoin hit a low of $17,601 on June 19 and has since risen around 31% during Friday’s trading, according to data from CoinDesk.
Ether also hit its recent low on June 19 at $880.93, but has surged 106% since then.
The huge performance discrepancy between the two cryptocurrencies comes down to one major factor: a big Ethereum blockchain upgrade. Ether is the native cryptocurrency of the Ethereum network.
Ethereum’s upgrade, dubbed “merger,” is set to take place on September 15 after numerous delays. The blockchain will move from a so-called proof-of-work system to a model called proof-of-stake. A full explanation of the merger can be found here.
Proponents claim that this move will make the Ethereum network faster and more energy efficient.
“The upcoming Ethereum meltdown is the biggest story in crypto right now and explains why Ether has left Bitcoin in its wake over the past month,” Antoni Trenchev, co-founder of crypto trading platform Nexo, told CNBC via email.
“A blockchain that advertises itself as energy-efficient will always capture the imagination of the masses and that’s why Ether is riding high ahead of the merger, a move to proof-of-stake.”
Sustainable rally?
But Ether’s recent rally, which saw its price double in the space of two months, was quick.
One analyst said the rally may continue, but there may be some resistance around the $2,000 mark. Ether was trading at $1,814 on Friday.
Jacob Joseph, research analyst at data service CryptoCompare, said that with no Federal Open Market Committee meeting scheduled for August and stocks rebounding, “it is reasonable to believe that Ethereum can still rally then that we are getting closer to merging”.
“However… $2,000 turned out to be a major resistance for Ether and the asset needs more wind behind its sail to break this level.”
Joseph added that bitcoin is unlikely to outperform ether in the near term.
Rising ether prices pose risks, according to Trenchev.
“Any further (unlikely) delays to the mid-September merge will unravel much of Ether’s 50% rally since mid-July,” he said.
There is always the possibility that traders will also take profits on the huge rally, Trenchev said.
“The merger, if successful, could well turn out to be a ‘buy the rumour, sell the news’ event, given the jaw-dropping gains we’ve seen in Ether,” Trenchev added.
cnbc
