Finance
New Credit Card Offers From American Banks – Benefits and Detailed Description
There are hundreds of credit card offers available in the market. The credit card companies compete against each other with attractive incentives such as cash back, points reward schemes and balance transfer offers at zero percent. There are lot of new offers have been introduced in U.S by worldwide banks. Let see some good deals and their detailed descriptions.
BoatU.S.™ Platinum Plus® Visa® Card: This card offers 0% Intro Annual Percentage Rate (APR)on balance transfers and cash advance checks for the first 12 billing cycles. The card user can earn 1 point for every net retail purchase dollar spent and also he can redeem points for travel, merchandise, gift certificates, and cash. Provides Access to the MyConciergeSM service, a unique personal assistance service. There is absolute fraud protection against unauthorized use, online and offline. And there is no annual fee.
Bank of America Visa® Platinum Plus®: This card offers 0% Intro Annual Percentage Rate (APR)on purchases and balance transfers for the first 6 months.There is no no annual fee. The Credit lines as high as $25,000. Provides online Banking Service and Total Security Protection.
Bank of America® WorldPoints® Platinum Plus® MasterCard®: This Card offers 0% Intro Annual Percentage Rate (APR) on balance transfers and cash advance checks for your first 12 billing cycles. The card user can earn 1 Point for every dollar you spend in net retail purchases. Points are redeemeable for cash, brand name merchandise, travel with no blackout dates dining certificates and more. There’s no annual fee, free 24/7 Concierge Service and Absolute Fraud Protection.
Financial Rewards® Visa® Platinum Plus® Card: This card offers 0% Intro Annual Percentage Rate (APR) on purchases and balance transfers for the first 6 billing cycles. The card user can earn 5 bonus points with your first purchase. The earned points do not expire for 5 years. There’s no annual fee, provides online banking service and Total Security Protection.
TripRewards® MasterCard® Credit Card: This card offers 0% introductory APR on balance transfers and cash advance checks for the first 12 billing cycles and the card user can earn 2 points for every $1 in net retail purchases and earn 13 points for every $1 spent for qualifying TripRewards hotel stays. There’s no no annual fee, provides 24-hour online access and Absolute Fraud Protection.
Bank of America Student Visa® Platinum: The Intro APR is 19.24% and there’s no intro period and no annual fee. This card helps the card user to build his own credit history. No cosigner required for this card. provides features like online banking service and Total Security Protection.
Bank of America Rewards™ American Express® Card: This Card offers 0% Intro Annual Percentage Rate (APR) on balance transfers and cash advance checks for the first 12 billing cycles. There is no annual fee and the flexibility to pay over time. The user can reedeem the points for travel with no blackout dates, discounts at hotels, cash, brand-name merchandise, or gift certificates. Earn one point for every net retail purchase dollar. The card user gets Access to special Cardmember offers from American Express to save on shopping, dining, travel, hotels, and much more. Provides free 24/7 Concierge Service.
Alaska Airlines Visa® Signature: The Intro APR for this card is 15.24% and there is no intro period. The annual fee are $75 for Visa Signature® and $45 for Preferred. But there are certain considerable benefits such as $50 round-trip companion ticket upon approval and on each anniversary as a cardholder. 5,000 Bonus Miles upon approval and 1,000 additional bonus Miles upon approval for applying online. 2,000 Anniversary Bonus Miles. The card user can redeem miles with Alaska or any of its 10 airline partners – award travel begins at just 20,000 miles. Additionally this card provides 1 mile for every net retail purchase dollar spend.
Money Return Visa® Platinum: This card offers 0% Intro Annual Percentage Rate (APR) on purchases and balance transfers for the first 6 billing cycles. The card user gets back 10% of yearly interest charges and there’s no annual fee, provides Online Banking Service and Total Security Protection.
Pet Rewards™ Visa®: This card offers 0% Intro APR and the Intro Period is Six Billing Cycles. There is no annual fee. Gives 500 bonus points after first purchase. 1 point for every dollar spend on everyday purchases and rewards begin at just 750 points. The card user can earn points toward veterinary services, pet food discount certificates, and shelter donations also earn two PetRewards Points for each dollar spend at participating veterinary clinics, pet food retailers, farm and feed stores, and neighborhood pet specialty stores.
Finance
Tips to Burn Calories to Earn Money
Every day, tens of thousands of people are getting married. There is a popular saying “weight gain shows how happy the couple are together”. This is a false saying. This saying can be put in a different way, something like “weight gain shows how happy and unhealthy the couple is”! Why is it that people after getting married start gaining weight? Don’t they want to be attracted to one another no more? Or are they taking each other for granted? Are they thinking that they can be like however they want to, they are inseparable? Well this is a wrong ideology.
Okay now its not true that only married people are over weight. ‘Obesity is a slow killer’. This we can read in many nursing homes, clinics, and hospitals. Why don’t we take it seriously? Now a man who earns a good living should also make it a point that he maintains good health and physique. Good health and physique are as important as earning money at your workplaces. Now married couples are chosen as examples only because of personal experience with obese individuals, who turned out to be majority of married men and women. This is no offense to anyone. When we aren’t married and are single and dating someone, we somewhere always have an insecurity that the opposite person, our loved one, may just not like us being obese so we keep a check on our weights. But after marriage the opinion changes entirely. Anyway leaving the married alone now, nothing against marriage institution and married beings.
What will you do if you come across an Internet site where you get healthy methods of burning extra calories, a whole nutrition plan and also money earning opportunities? Well you grab such an opportunity where you pay money to get the weight losing program and then you get full opportunity to get back the money promoting the same site. I am talking about weight loss program sites with healthy affiliate commission. This is a great opportunity to sit at home in front of your computers, scrolling down to get your diet plan, getting the work-out agenda, and also chance to be an affiliate to such a helpful site.
Finance
Some California Injury Victims Receive Less Compensation Because of Their Health Insurance
People who suffer traumatic brain injuries, spinal injuries or other serious injuries as the result of the negligence of a third party must receive appropriate medical care. Victims who do not have health insurance typically obtain medical care on a lien basis, and their liens are resolved after settlement or a judgment is rendered in the case. To determine damages based on medical expenses in these cases the judge or jury must determine whether the treatments were necessary and the charges were reasonable. The entire medical bill is presented to the fact-finder (usually a jury) at the trial.
This procedure is very different from that of cases involving medical expenses submitted to a health insurer. A victim whose medical bills are paid by an insurance carrier is only responsible for a co-payment or the deductible. And, insurance carriers almost never pay medical bills in full. Usually, a large portion of the medical bill is discounted because of rate reductions negotiated by the insurance company.
As the law stands victims in California personal injury lawsuits who have health insurance receive less compensation than victims who lack insurance. How do the courts assess damages for a personal injury victim who pays medical bills with private health insurance. The cases that deal with this issue have emphasized the public policy of not penalizing victims who have medical insurance. Less emphasis has been placed on cases in which medical bills are written off or deeply discounted due to contracts between insurers and healthcare providers. The issue is important to victims in cases of traumatic brain injuries, spinal injuries, and other serious injuries in which the treatment is usually long and very expensive.
The California Supreme Court has ruled that medical bills paid by health insurance should be included in the evidence given to the jury. The Court has stated that a victim should benefit from purchasing health insurance. A victim in a personal injury case can put forth evidence of all medical bills charged regardless of how the bills were paid. Those bills provide the jury with evidence of the amount of damages the victim should receive to compensate him for his bills. The bills also aid the jury as they assess the injuries of the victim. Presentation of the total bills assists a jury or judge in determining how much to award a victim for his or her pain and suffering.
But, following a trial at which the full medical bill are presented the defense may request a hearing to reduce the amount of the damages awarded to compensate the victim for medical bills to reflect the write offs or reductions due to health insurance contracts with medical providers.
The solution the courts have come up with is eliminating from damages the medical bills that have been written off. This is at odds with the original rationale for allowing the medical bills of insured victims to be introduced at trial. The rule was designed to prevent the negligent party from benefiting from the decision of the victim to purchase insurance. The idea was to encourage victims to have insurance. Reducing the recovery of the victim because of write offs or insurance adjustments benefits the negligent party. If the victim had no insurance the negligent party would be responsible for the full cost of the treatment. It seems logical that since the victim paid the premiums for the insurance, he or she should receive the benefit of any write-offs or contract reductions.
Finance
Being an Artist – Why It’s Not About the Money
What is an artist, the fine artist, artisan, and a craftsman?
Artist-is an individual who creates products for commercial businesses. Two examples are graphic designers and book illustrators.
Fine Artist-An inherited talent to create original, visual, and beautiful objects of art for aesthetic values. Examples include oil paintings and hand sculptures.
Artisan-independent craftsmen who create projects for both beauty and utility. Two examples are glass blowers or a carpet maker.
Craftsman-Replicates utilitarian objects as a tradesman or craftsman. Examples: carpenters build houses and tradesmen build furniture.
Often people use these words as they choose and not by definition. Misuse of these words cause confusion.
Most important for any artist or artisan is gainful employment. Fine artists have gainful employment during prosperous economies. Their creations are original or one-of-a-kind and the price will be high. People with disposable incomes purchase nonessential works of art.
Craftsman replicates utilitarian type art and work year-round regardless of the economy. People need houses, clothing, shoes, tools, vehicles, furniture, and more compared to owning original jewelry, a statue, or an oil painting.
Artists and artisans need to be entrepreneurs and function as solo business owners or contract employment. Craftsmen or tradesmen work for salaries in larger companies.
Why are artists and artisans struggling to make money?
- They do not talk about money because it is impolite, or it is not important.
- There is a lack of money sense, interest, status, or money management
- .Money is thought to be the root of all evil.
- The creation of art or craft work is more important.
- Money is not important because love, saving the planet, and world peace are more important.
- Families and communities make them feel uneasy as artists. They appear to be playing and lack no work value.
- Money is not important, and they never seem to have money to understand its value.
- A lack of money or financial knowledge and understanding of how money works. Feeling of a sense of worthlessness or shame for not making money.
- Fear of having money.
- People consider artists as being poor and struggling; those who believe this are.
- Feelings of uneasiness asking for money.
- No knowledge of how to price am object or how to sell it.
- Lack of self-confidence and not knowing our worth.
- Too critical of our work as we see flaws in our workmanship. We cannot see or understand that buyers see the beauty or the personal use of the product; not its flaws.
- Not comfortable selling a piece of our creativity, which makes us feel that we have put a price on our self and sold our souls to the devil.
- Under charging the price of an article to not look greedy.
- Poor negotiation skills with potential customers.
- Dislike or hate preparing paperwork associated with recording our profits and expenditures, income tax forms, and other matters of financial business.
These attitudes, misgivings, or lack of knowledge will keep artists and artisans from making comfortable earnings from their talents and skills.
Finance
100% Mortgage Financing – A Way to Avoid Private Mortgage Insurance
Ideally, traditional mortgage lenders want new homebuyers to have a 20%
down payment when purchasing a new home. Thus, if purchasing a $200,000
home, you should be prepared to have $40,000 as a down payment.
Unfortunately, many people do not have this kind of money lying around.
For this matter, private mortgage insurance (PMI) was created as a way
for mortgage companies to recoup their money if a homeowner defaults on
the loan. There are various loans available to assist people with down
payments. In some instances, homeowners can obtain 100% financing, and
avoid PMI
What is Private Mortgage Insurance?
Because Americans are earning less money, and home prices are steadily
increasing, the majority of the population is unable to save the
recommended down payment of 20%. In order to make owning a home possible,
mortgage companies created a particular mortgage insurance, (PMI), for
people with less than 20% to put down on a home. This insurance protects
the lender if you default on the mortgage.
How to Avoid Paying Private Mortgage Insurance
On average, PMI may increase your mortgage payment by $100 – sometimes
less, sometimes more. However, there are ways to avoid paying this
additional insurance. The obvious involves having at least 20% as a down
payment. If this is not an option, homeowner may agree to a higher
interest rate. Another tactic entails getting approved for 100% financing.
How Does 100% Mortgage Financing Work?
100% mortgage financing makes it possible to buy a home with no money
down. Also referred to as a piggyback loan or 80/20 mortgage loan, 100%
mortgage financing involves obtaining a first mortgage for 80% of the
home cost, and a second mortgage, or home equity loan, for 20% of the
home cost. Together, the first and second mortgage allows a home purchase
with no money down, and no private mortgage insurance.
Visit www.abcloanguide.com to find a list of reputable online lenders for 100% mortgage
financing. To qualify for 100% mortgage financing, you must have good credit. In
addition, homebuyers must be in a financial position to pay closing
costs. Of course, there are ways to avoid this out-of-pocket expense. This
option involves 103% mortgage financing, which is intended to assist
homebuyers with down payments and closing fees.
Finance
Elevator Pitch or Staircase Pitch: Which Is Better In Insurance Sales Training
Good, talented insurance sales trainers are adept at improvising effective sales techniques from experts in fields other than insurance sales to improve and strengthen their insurance sales training efforts. Two techniques worthy of attention are the elevator pitch and the staircase pitch. Both offer sound advice to would-be sales professionals on how to develop their sales pitch and create real-life scenarios around which the technique is built.
The elevator pitch is always from the salesperson’s perspective and the idea behind it is this. If you were in an elevator with a potential business prospect and you had only 30 seconds (or an elevator ride to the top floor of an office building) to make a memorable impression, what could you say in that time to make an impact? What statement of yours could make the difference between being remembered and being forgotten? The staircase pitch is typically from the prospect’s perspective and the idea behind it is this. What if your description of who you are and who and what you represent is so interesting that the prospect really wants to hear more? Shouldn’t your pitch be good enough to prompt a conversation lasting as long as a walk up the stairs to the top floor, not just a quick ride up on the elevator?
Each of these techniques have built-in components that ensure success at the time of delivery and both find common ground in key assumptions like these:
• You only have one shot, one opportunity to seize the moment. Will you capture it or let it slip away?
• You only have 30-60 seconds (or a little longer, if you’re taking the stairs!) to make a powerful first impression;
• The attention span of the average person is 30 seconds. After that, minds starts to wander.
• People lead busy lives. You need to grab them quickly or lose them forever.
Here’s my list of what I consider to be the basic elements of a powerful 30-second presentation. These elements could easily be integrated into any insurance sales training program.
• Be clear, concise and targeted. Use language everyone understands. Don’t try to sound smarter or more knowledgeable than you are and definitely don’t use company or industry lingo.
• Develop your pitch so that it is unique to you and to the company you represent and be excited to talk about both.
• Let your personality come out in the pitch and let your voice convey your passion and enthusiasm about your job.
• Create something visual. Paint a picture with your words and let your words tell a story. Let those words and that story come alive in your prospect’s mind and let those two things bring to light who you are and what you do.
• Always have a “hook”, the one thing that grabs your prospect’s attention. It’s the part of your pitch that stimulates their curiosity. It’s what prompts them to ask questions, like “How do you do that?”
Though the staircase pitch hasn’t been around as long as the elevator pitch, it is, nonetheless, grounded in a good, solid approach and, it, too, can be easily integrated into any insurance sales training program. Many of the same elements found in an elevator pitch are found in the staircase pitch, but its perspective is always from the vantage point of the prospect, not the presenter. I particularly like the use of the “staircase” scenario because it lends itself nicely to the real-life sales situations encountered by insurance salespeople.
The key components of the staircase pitch are:
• It communicates action and results to the prospect, not position. It’s not enough to simply state what your position is. Saying that to a prospect doesn’t interest or excite them. You haven’t said anything about what you do and the results you have produced. Always use action verbs and talk about results quickly.
• It implies exclusivity. Create a conversation with the prospect and make it clear that you and the company you work for are special, unique, unlike no other. If you do this effectively, you’ll get the attention of your prospect, mainly because no one wants to feel left out of something that someone else has exclusive access to.
• It prompts everyone in your office to ask and creatively answer the question, “What do you do for a living?” and it gives you the opportunity to create together a shared mission. Skillfully crafted and delivered with true conviction, it can be used by every salesperson and communicated in every sales situation. Like the elevator pitch, it, too, prompts your prospect to ask, “How do you do that?”
The goals of a staircase pitch are communication and conversation and the real-life scenario created in the pitch is this. To be effective, don’t you want your pitch to be unique? You want your prospect to want to hear more about you and what you do, right? Don’t you want to find yourself in a productive conversation with a prospect that lasts as long as it takes to climb the stairs to the top floor rather than take the elevator up? You want to take the prospect step by step up these stairs into your world and what you have to offer, don’t you? And on your way up the stairs, don’t you want to really talk to your prospect and find out how you can help them? Don’t you want to begin to forge a long-lasting relationship with them?
It’s these questions and the three components of the staircase pitch that make this technique so appealing to insurance sales trainers as you work to develop your agents into good salespeople. Your salespeople don’t sell iPhones or appliances or home entertainment systems. Your insurance agents are like doctors, dentists, bankers, investment brokers. They are service providers, relationship builders, and they spend their career working with individuals to meet their short-term and long-term insurance needs and handle all life changes that occur in between. They invest considerable time and resources daily, mapping out a future that gives these individuals stability, security and peace of mind.
As good, talented insurance sales trainers, you can easily and effectively incorporate both of these sales techniques in your ongoing insurance sales training program. It isn’t so much a question of which sales technique is most effective. Rather, it’s a question of taking some of the more powerful elements of the elevator pitch and integrating them with the three key components of the staircase pitch. Use the goal and real-life scenario of the staircase pitch. Blend in some of the more powerful elements of the elevator pitch, but let the key components of the staircase pitch be the driving force of the presentation. That way, you create for yourselves a new and innovative insurance sales technique and sales strategy that will, without question, make your agents better salespeople and improve and strengthen your insurance sales training efforts for years to come.
Finance
Group Term Life Insurance to Get a Better Family Insurance Quote
Among the most important things most persons shopping for life insurance cover think is really vital for them to consider are price lines and future financial commitments. While rates for policies and the kind of financial liabilities, such as how many dependents one has and any mortgages etc., the policy holder may want to cover the financial needs for, are indeed important aspects to consider for taking out a life insurance policy. However, in the case of group term life insurance coverage, there are other equally important factors to think about as well.
We cover some of these crucial factors every group term life insurance policy buyer must know before signing up for the plan from even a reputed insurance company as many providers have a lot of important details covered up in fine print that reduce the real value of a policy.
Therefore, comparing various plans is a good way to save money on buying coverage and since rates can vary from company to company, even if providers offer the same coverage, it makes sense to opt for the best coverage one can afford, especially if the employer has a scheme for group term life insurance at a lower than market rate.
Furthermore, for those joining new jobs at bigger companies, often it is found that insurance as provided to employees under a company benefit scheme will typically come at a lower rate than the retail ones if one were to purchase this individually. But, personal finance experts advise those looking at insurance as a financial tool for providing financial death benefits to their families in the event of their death, to consider a program even if it means a slight increase in premiums.
This is because financial experts know that policyholders are more at peace after having provided a lot more financial protection in terms of death benefits for their family with a coverage plan, which is offered by an employer to workers because it usually comes into force around the retirement age of the employee. Since this is usually 65 years of age for most companies and a time when money is most needed, this kind of coverage as offered under a employee benefit package has an advantage of the major part of the premiums taken care of by the employer. (Employees only contribute a small, monthly portion of the premiums).
So, policies are in the interest of any long-term employee who wants to extend financial death benefits to his or her family paying low monthly premium rates with employer covering most of the amount and also getting medical as well as policy coverage – under one plan!
This is the reason why policies offering greater coverage are often used as an incentive for drawing more employees into a company during their recruitment period.
