Newsom funnels nearly $5 billion into mental health resources
With their worlds closed at the start of the pandemic, Sonja Morse was forced to watch her children deal with anxiety and depression as they struggled with the new normal.
“She wasn’t going outside,” Morse said of her 6th grade daughter. “We were just at home. I’m an adult, I can handle it. Kids are totally different. And you don’t know what they’re going through because sometimes she wouldn’t even tell me.”
However, this did not only affect her daughter, but also her two boys.
“I have two boys who used to play sports,” she said. “They couldn’t play football or basketball.”
Morse’s children are not alone. To help children and teens struggling with anxiety and depression, like Morse’s children, Gov. Gavin Newsom said he’s earmarking billions from the existing budget to fund programs to tackle mental health issues. .
“$4.7 billion to focus on universal testing, support and services for all of our children in the state of California,” he said.
The governor stressed the critical need for immediate action, pointing to California’s child suicide rates. From 2019 to 2020, suicide rates among people aged 10 to 18 jumped 20%. Research has also shown that more children experience chronic sadness and depression. Newsom hopes to hire and train 40,000 other mental health professionals to get help.
However, Newsom’s critics said it was his policies that helped create a mental health crisis.
“The consequences of this are already very clear,” said Assemblyman (R) Kevin Kiley. “You’re seeing a huge widening of the achievement gaps. The less well-off students are hitting the hardest.”
Psychologist Dr. Shané P. Teran said children will continue to struggle to cope with the new reality.
“During the height of the pandemic, it was a constant message of not being able to connect,” Teran said. “Especially, for our middle schoolers. They started out experiencing friendships, socializing — that excitement of going out and connecting that is innate to all of us as humans.”
As the pandemic dragged on, Teran said his clients were starting to feel more depressed.
Wall Street is betting the Fed is bluffing in a high-stakes inflation game
‘Minor’ bulging disc may keep Taijuan Walker from next start
ATLANTA — Mets’ right-handed pitcher Taijuan Walker, last seen throwing just two innings on Tuesday night before leaving with back spasms, took some time out of his treatment to explain how he’s feeling.
“A lot better than expected,” he reported. “Tuesday, I would say, was a lot, a lot of pain. One of the worst pains I’ve ever felt. So with where I’m at today, I’m a little shocked.”
Walker said his MRI revealed a bulge in one of his discs that he immediately declared “minor” and “nothing too concerning.”
“They use a lot of big words,” Walker said of the team doctors. “I don’t know.”
Walker played catch from 60 feet on Thursday, rode the elliptical and did what he called a “modified lower body workout.” He does not know when he’ll throw a bullpen, which, under his normal routine, would have happened on Thursday. He and the Mets are not fully committed to the idea of him making his scheduled start on Sunday, but they also have not ruled it out.
“We’ve been doing a lot of treatment, a lot of exercises, just trying to stabilize the core and stuff.”
The Mets have Chris Bassitt ready to throw Friday’s game against the Phillies, and the team elected to send him to Philadelphia before Thursday’s game to avoid the potential situation of him arriving at the hotel in the wee hours of the morning. After that, it will be David Peterson and Trevor Williams in some order for Saturday’s doubleheader. With Sunday being Walker’s day, the Mets are hoping that he feels well enough to pitch, otherwise it will likely be the currently rehabbing Tommy Hunter and some combination of relievers and minor-league call ups.
“It doesn’t really make sense to push it,” Walker said. “Obviously, if I’m feeling 100%, I’ll go out there. I don’t want to go out there at 90% and make it worse, then I’m on the IL and missing two, three, four weeks.”
Carlos Carrasco is already on the 15-day IL with an oblique strain that’s expected to be a three- to four-week injury. For a team fighting to stay on top of the National League East, losing another starting pitcher for any type of prolonged period is a harrowing thought.
“I think it’s important to listen to my body,” Walker offered. “Down the stretch and into the playoffs is probably when I’m most needed.”
A reporter also reminded Walker that he is 30 years old now — the big righty celebrated that milestone on Aug. 13 — and that little back issues can become much more common at that age.
“The older we get, we really have to stay on our routines,” Walker agreed. “We don’t want any more flare ups.”
METS CLAIM YOLMER SANCHEZ
In today’s roster move, the Mets picked up infielder Yolmer Sanchez off waivers from the Boston Red Sox. In the corresponding move, catcher Patrick Mazeika was designated for assignment.
Sanchez is a 30-year-old from Venezuela. His two main claims to fame are winning a Gold Glove as a second baseman for the White Sox in 2019 and leading the American League in triples in 2018. During his 44 plate appearances for the Red Sox this season, he hit .108/.214/.108. The Mets are expecting him to join the team in Philadelphia on Friday.
The switch hitter was once a regular contributor for the White Sox, appearing in over 140 games each season from 2017 to 2019. While he’s done his best defensive work at second base, Sanchez has also logged over 1,600 MLB innings at third base.
“Versatile player, switch hitter,” Buck Showalter assessed. “He can play a lot of positions and do a lot of things. He’s really well regarded in a lot of ways. We’ll see how he fits.”
Mazeika, who’s been the team’s insurance policy at catcher, hit .190 with a .515 OPS since debuting for the Mets in 2021. He now has seven days to either be traded or claimed by a different team on waivers. If neither of those happen, the Mets can either release him or send him to the minor leagues.
LONG ROAD FOR NIDO
Tomas Nido has not played at all during this series in Atlanta. He was placed on the injured list with an illness, and while the Mets have not come right out and said that it’s COVID-19, Showalter’s explanation of Nido’s travel plans basically confirms that.
“There’s a chance he may join us in Philadelphia,” Showalter updated. “I talked to him [Wednesday] and he was markedly better. I think he drove back to New York yesterday. We can’t do anything else.”
The drive from Atlanta’s Truist Park to Citi Field, likely the only option to keep Nido away from others, is about 14 hours.
Biden administration tightens hostage policy
Hostage negotiations are a delicate test in diplomacy and are conducted at the highest levels of the US government. The Biden administration recently clarified its stance on this issue — but is it coming in time for the release of several high-profile hostages held overseas? VOA’s Anita Powell reports from Washington.
Husband sentenced to 65 years in Fitbit murder case
ROCKVILLE, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut man was sentenced to 65 years in prison on Thursday for the 2015 murder of his wife, who prosecutors say wore a Fitbit fitness tracker with data that contradicted his statements to police .
Richard Dabate, 46, of Ellington, was found guilty by a jury in May of murder and other counts. He maintains his innocence and intends to appeal the verdicts, his attorney, Trent LaLima, said after the hearing in Rockville Superior Court.
The fatal shooting of Connie Dabate, 39, at the couple’s home two days before Christmas in 2015 while their two young sons were in school drew national attention, with the unusual Fitbit evidence and link details of Richard Dabate with a woman who was pregnant at the time of the murder and later gave birth to their child.
The sentencing hearing included moving testimony from Connie Dabate’s relatives.
“It allows us to get some closure, although it won’t bring Connie back. As a family, we can move forward,” Connie Dabate’s brother Keith Margotta said outside the courthouse. after sentencing.
Dabate told police a masked man broke into their home, killed his wife and tied him up. Police found him with superficial stab wounds, with one arm and one leg tied to a folding chair.
State police said Dabate gave them a timeline of events that conflicted with data on his wife’s Fitbit, which showed she was moving around for about an hour after the time Dabate said. she had been shot. There was also no sign of a struggle in the home, state police said.
In closing arguments, prosecutor Matthew Gedansky said Dabate hatched a plan to kill his wife and stage a home invasion when his life was on the verge of falling apart due to the affair with the other woman and of her pregnancy.
LaLima questioned the reliability of Fitbit data. He also said Dabate’s version of events was bolstered by unknown DNA found in the house and a witness who said she may have seen an unknown person or a deer in the neighborhood on the day of the murder.
More than 100 people testified during the five-week trial.
Column: The Chicago White Sox were pummeled 21-5. So is it time for another leadership meeting?
The link in the NBC Sports Chicago tweet Wednesday begged to be opened.
“Tony La Russa calls White Sox leadership meeting, fuels win streak.”
Could it really be that the White Sox manager was responsible for the five-game winning streak against the Detroit Tigers and Houston Astros after calling a meeting of his key players? The same Tony La Russa who spent the last four months dealing with almost daily criticism over his team’s lackluster play?
Before I could open the link to find the answer, the winning streak ended Wednesday night.
The Sox followed up Thursday with an embarrassing 21-5 loss to the Astros, finishing with a split in the four-game showdown against the best team in the American League.
“Brutal afternoon,” La Russa said.
Confirmed.
“I don’t think I’ve ever been on a team that’s scored that many runs,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said.
Baker has managed or played in 5,881 major-league games. But you never know when you’ll see something new in baseball, and on Thursday he was treated to 21 runs and 25 hits against La Russa, his oldest and fiercest rival.
Things got so bad at Guaranteed Rate Field a “Let’s go, Astros” chant erupted in the left-field bleachers in top of the ninth inning when Sox second baseman Josh Harrison served up the final runs of the blowout.
Time for another meeting of the leadership council?
Obviously the tweet from the Sox’s flagship station jumped the gun in suggesting La Russa’s move to call the leaders together led to a turnaround in this maddening season. Sometimes a brief winning streak is just a brief winning streak, not a reaction to anything that was said or any idea springing from the manager’s head.
But if some want to credit La Russa or the leadership-council meeting for the sweep of the lowly Tigers and the two comeback wins over the Astros, go for it.
Liam Hendriks, the unofficial spokesman for the leadership council, told reporters Wednesday that fellow leader José Abreu said the team’s “confidence turned into cockiness” and that several players mentioned the “complacency level is we just expected to come in and roll over like we did last year.”
That’s a damning statement if true, as the Sox didn’t “roll over” teams all last season. They went 35-32 in their final 67 games before losing to the Astros in the division series. They’re 96-90 since July 21, 2021, a .516 winning percentage.
And calling players together for a meeting isn’t exactly a novel concept. Former Bulls coach Jim Boylen formed a “leadership group” in his first season in 2018 to give him input on “what we do and how we operate.”
“I’m juiced, man,” Boylen said. “I’m jacked up about it.”
Boylen’s decision came in response to a franchise record 56-point loss to the Boston Celtics and a report of a group text exchange among players suggesting they boycott a practice.
Whether Boylen accepted any input is difficult to ascertain. He didn’t last long enough to see his leadership group amount to much. The 2018-19 Bulls finished 22-60, and Boylen was fired after the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season.
Sox players might be right in thinking La Russa gets too much blame when things go bad. Sports-talk radio couldn’t invent a character who could generate as much discussion, from the intentional walk to Trea Turner with a 1-2 count to the “eyes wide shut” moment in the dugout to the viral video of a fan telling La Russa to pinch run Adam Engel before he made the move.
But that’s the life of a manager or head coach in any sport.
The maxim is “You can’t fire the players, but you can get rid of the manager.” The Sox have flipped the script. They can’t fire La Russa, but they can shake up the roster if his team doesn’t get to the postseason.
The Sox are uber-defensive about the heat La Russa receives, which is what you might expect when he’s Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf’s hand-picked choice. But Baker got as much heat, if not more, from 2004-06 when his honeymoon as Cubs manager ended.
Baker shrugged if off. La Russa probably does, too, knowing it’s an occupational hazard. You can’t manage in this game with thin skin.
Despite the outcome of Thursday’s game, Baker was impressed by the Sox this week and said the Astros could see them again in October.
“They’ve got a good team,” he said. “If they get healthy … they’ve got an outstanding pitching staff, and a very explosive offense. You just don’t know when they’re going to explode. They’re right in the thick of things. Here we are in the middle of August, and there’s a lot of baseball left and a lot of high-pressure baseball left.
“They’re going to Cleveland now and have Minnesota again, so this is the best and most exciting race in baseball.”
So this is another fork in the road for the White Sox, who have taken the wrong path before, only to find themselves at another fork. It might be baseball’s most exciting race, but it’s also its most forgiving. The Sox would be 15½ games behind the Astros in the AL West.
If the Sox manage to sweep the Cleveland Guardians this weekend at Progressive Field, they can move into first in the Central. Even if they are swept, they still can compete for a wild-card spot.
The White Sox are a team made for die-hards and rubberneckers alike.
A season like this one can’t have an ordinary ending.
5 investors explain why longevity tech is a long-term game – TechCrunch
Of all the stories passed down through history, the tales of endless life have persisted in the human imagination without much change. The details differ, but almost every civilization since the time of the Egyptians has in one way or another sought to delay death.
Although we are still a long way from achieving this lofty goal, science has come a long way and as life expectancy increases, longevity is now an area of technology and medicine that aims to increase lifespan. in good health.
“There is a common misconception among the general public that longevity means being frail and looking old for longer (‘Curse of Tithonus’),” said Nathan Cheng and Sebastian Brunemeier of Healthspan Capital. “The goal is to slow the rate of aging, and even reverse the clock – this is already possible in animals. Longevity therapies mean we will live longer and healthier lives.
We are expanding our focus, seeking more and more diverse investors to include in TechCrunch surveys where we ask top professionals about challenges in their industry.
If you are an investor and would like to participate in future surveys, complete this form.
But the cost and time involved in developing longevity solutions present a major hurdle, which means founders must be prepared to take a long-term view. “It’s very difficult to convince people to do things that only leave a visible impact in the long term. Longevity is one of those things,” said Samuel Gil, partner at JME Ventures.
“The space is just beginning and will seep into every aspect of our lives over the next five to ten years.” Samuel Gil, Partner, JME Ventures
But Gil noted that the breadth of opportunity offered by space is almost unprecedented:
There are several angles for solving problems for very heterogeneous groups with different requirements. Lifespan versus lifespan, longevity of pets versus humans, biotechnology versus wellness, seniors versus young people, dependency versus autonomy, prevention versus treatment, analytics, education, infrastructure… Almost like fintech was not just about creating from credit card startups, we’re going to see longevity APIs, back-ends, and more.
It is becoming clear that longevity as a theme has resonated with investors, although it looks like it will be some time before more generalist investors pick up on it.
To keep you up to date on the situation and developments in the longevity market, we spoke with:
Samuel Gil, Partner, JME Ventures
What’s the most important thing longevity founders need to know for the first time?
Longevity is a loaded word. While most people are interested in longer lifespan (the number of years you live without major age-related health problems), not everyone is interested (and some have prejudice against) extending lifespan (delaying human death).
There are several reasons for this. Some think life has meaning because it’s over (who wants to live forever?). Others are thinking about environmental or economic issues.
So my advice here is to use the term “longevity” with caution or use alternatives.
As we all know, it is very difficult to convince people to do things that only leave a visible impact in the long term. Longevity is one of those things. My advice here is that your product should solve a problem for the user at the moment – help them with back pain or knee pain, look better, etc. – to entice him to buy now. Then you can use the longevity program as a way to build long-term user loyalty.
There are several angles for solving problems for very heterogeneous groups with different requirements. Lifespan versus lifespan, longevity of pets versus humans, biotechnology versus wellness, seniors versus young people, dependency versus autonomy, prevention versus treatment, analytics, education, infrastructure… Almost like fintech was not just about creating from credit card startups, we’re going to see longevity APIs, back-ends, and more.
Analysts estimate that the human death delay market could be worth $610 billion by 2025. What would unlock more growth in this industry?
Let me take the opposite view: I think the main challenge in space is that the bolder approaches and products need to be clinically tested on large samples of the population for very long periods of time. However, there are plenty of other things you can already try with a big benefit and almost no downside.
As soon as a clinical trial shows positive results in humans, it will be a gold rush.
What excites you most about longevity?
We all know how powerful technology can be in shaping behavior. I believe there is huge potential in using technology to shape positive health behaviors (sleep, exercise, nutrition) in the population. The impacts on the healthcare system can be enormous.
I also really like quantized self-movement. I find it very disgusting that we know in real time what is going on in our cars, but we have no idea what is going on inside our bodies. Continuous monitoring will become a reality at some point.
