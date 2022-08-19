“Nothing approaching such a stupid order has ever been given”

Former President Donald Trump.Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Trump’s new defense for having “top secret” documents in his home is that they have been “declassified”.

18 former top Trump officials say it’s “complete fiction,” according to a CNN exclusive.

John Kelly and Mick Mulvaney said they had never heard of a standing declassification order.

Former President Donald Trump says documents found at Mar-a-Lago during the FBI’s August 8 search of his home have been “declassified”. However, 18 of his former senior officials say they believe that claim is “complete fiction”, according to a CNN exclusive.

Trump and his allies argue he had a “standing order” allowing him to declassify documents he took from the White House after his four-year term as president.

Many officials who spoke to CNN did so on condition of anonymity so they could speak candidly and avoid potential backlash from Trump himself at a time when the Justice Department has publicly confirmed that he was in the midst of an unprecedented federal criminal investigation into the former president.

But some of its former officials, including two White House chiefs of staff — John Kelly and Mick Mulvaney — told CNN on Thursday they “never heard of such an order” while working for the Trump administration.

“Nothing approaching such a senseless order has ever been given,” Kelly, who served as chief of staff from 2017 to 2019, told CNN. “I can’t imagine anyone who worked in the White House after me who would have just shrugged their shoulders and allowed this order to go ahead without dying in the ditch trying to stop it.”

Mulvaney told CNN he was “unaware” of a standing order during his tenure as chief of staff.

CNN’s Jamie Gangel, Elizabeth Stuart and Jeremy Herb reported that they spoke with a number of former national security and intelligence officials, whose combined terms equaled Trump’s entire tenure as commander. chief. Every official they spoke with had knowledge or would have been included in conversations about the declassification process.

John Bolton, a former national security adviser, told the president “there is no standing order” and that it is a “complete fiction”.

“I wasn’t briefed on anything like that when I started as a national security adviser,” Bolton said on CNN’s “New Day” program earlier this week. “I’ve never heard of it, I’ve never seen it in operation, I’ve never known anything about it.”

An anonymous source familiar with the process of declassifying White House documents and archives told the outlet that the claim was “laughable” and that if there was a standing order, it was “the best-kept secret in Trump”. A number of sources CNN spoke to also laughed off the idea, with one senior administration official calling it “bullshit.”

All 18 officials who spoke to CNN agreed that this is not how declassification of documents is handled at the White House.

“There’s a declassification process, the president can’t just wave a magic wand,” a former senior Trump White House official said.

A source, familiar with how Trump works, told CNN the former president was under the impression he could declassify any document at any time, but was “advised that is not the way to go.” it works”.

The FBI reportedly took 11 sets of classified documents, some of which were marked “top secret”, from Trump’s estate in Palm Beach.

