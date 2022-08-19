Finance
Online Video Poker Games
Video poker is a popular casino game played on a computerized console, similar in size to a slot machine and typically derived from a combination of slot machines and five-card draw poker. With video poker, you don’t play with real people, but against automated computer opponents. Below are some of the most visited websites that offer online video poker games.
Alljackpots.com provides a personal online video poker game, featuring over a dozen classic video poker games ranging from Aces and Faces video poker to Jacks or Better and Tens or Better. The software (which you need to download) features Stats, Analyze Chart, and Autoplay, among others.
Freevideopoker.com is a click-and-play poker video website where users don’t have to install or download any software. There are nineteen different variations of Video Poker available, and if you win at least 100 credits, you can enter the FreeSlots Monthly Sweepstakes to win five $500 prizes and ten $250 prizes.
Intercasino.com video poker games are available twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week and include All American, Double Bonus, Deuces Wild, Jacks or Better, Joker Poker, Tens or Better, Super Jackpot 25c, Super Jackpot $1, as well as Single-Play, Triple-Play, Five-Play and Ten-Play options. You can play for fun or for real with the download or no download version.
Cyberbingo.com offers video poker games that are all flash-based, so that means no download hassles. You need to get a registered username name before playing the video poker games that include All American, Jacks or Better, Deuces Wild, Double Joker, Deuces and Jokers, to name a few.
Casino.com offers web-based, online video poker, based on Shockwave Flash. The latest version, Shockwave 6.5+, works best for the game. You can play without registering a username but, if you want your game score to be recorded on the high score list, you need to log in.
Trademarks, Service Marks and Copyrights – How The Laws Have Changed As Of October 2010
When clients engage us to create a logo for their brand, we are often asked whether they need to register the logo as a trademark or service mark. While it is not a requirement, doing so provides broad-reaching legal protection for the use of the mark in commerce.
Whether a trademark attorney should handle the registration is another common concern. Our advice is that you may attempt to do the registration yourself for a maximum filing fee of approximately $375 but the involvement of an attorney who would conduct formal searches and submit acceptable proofs of use in the registration process may prove to be a wise decision when considering the liability, inconvenience, expense and negative outcome of conflicts of rights or flawed filings.
What is a trademark?
According to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), “a trademark is a word, phrase, symbol or design, or a combination of words, phrases, symbols or designs, that identifies and distinguishes the source of the goods of one party from those of others.” That means that logos, taglines and slogans may be eligible for trademark registration if they meet all qualifying parameters and are approved by the registrar.
What is a service mark?
The USPTO defines a service mark as “the same as a trademark, except that it identifies and distinguishes the source of a service rather than a product.” The terms “trademark” and “mark” are used equivalently to refer to both trademarks and service marks.
What is a copyright?
The United States Library of Congress’ Copyright Office, which is the registrar for copyrights, describes a copyright as “a form of protection provided to the authors of ‘original works of authorship’ including literary, dramatic, musical, artistic, and certain other intellectual works, both published and unpublished.” Protecting the form of expression rather than the subject matter of the writing, a copyright would only prevent others from copying the description. It would not prevent others from writing a description of their own.
When to use the superscript symbols: TM, SM and ®
Another question we are often asked to address involves when it is appropriate to use the superscript trademark, service mark or registered trademark symbols: TM, SM and ®. The use of the first two symbols is a way to formally claim eventual intent to register either the trademark or the service mark but such registration is never a requirement. Furthermore, if use of the trademark or service mark can be adequately shown with dates of use clearly evident, the inclusion of the superscript symbols TM or SM in conjunction with such usage is not a requirement as proof of ownership. The symbol ® can only be used after formal trademark registration has been completed and approved by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and doing so without approval would be noncompliant with federal law.
When to use the Copyright Notice
To protect your “original work of authorship,” it is recommended by the Library of Congress Copyright Office that a copyright notice be placed on copies of the work “to inform the world of copyright ownership that generally consists of the symbol or word ‘copyright,’ the name of the copyright owner, and the year of first publication, e.g., © 2008 John Doe. While use of a copyright notice was once required as a condition of copyright protection, it is now optional.”
What the Copyright Protects
It is important to note that documentation from the United States Copyright Office states that “a copyright does not protect ideas, concepts, systems, or methods of doing something. You may express your ideas in writing or drawings and claim copyright in your description, but be aware that a copyright will not protect the idea itself as revealed in your written or artistic work.”
According to this office of the U.S. government, “your work is under copyright protection the moment it is created.” Such “work” now includes websites, but not domain names, which are registered and protected as such through The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), a nonprofit organization responsible for domain name system management and administration through accredited registrars.
Why Register a Copyright
Copyright registration is strictly voluntary but will be required in the event that you wish to bring a lawsuit for infringement. It is helpful to have your certificate of registration a matter of public record, possibly making your work eligible for statutory damages and attorney’s fees in successful litigation. Proving copyright infringement requires skillful understanding, interpretation and defense of the frequently changing copyright laws which contain many gray areas of application and usually deter legal pursuit due to inordinate expense.
How to Register a Copyright:
If you choose to file online, registration of your copyright is $35 per work. If you file conventionally, the fee is $50 per work. You are not required to disclose your real name; pseudonyms are acceptable forms of identification. Also, it is advisable to keep in mind that your registration will become a matter of public record so you should be careful about disclosure of your private information. With more than 600,000 submissions received by the United States Copyright Office per year, the registration process can take up to six months if filed online, and up to two years or more if filed on paper. Fees are nonrefundable. You must also submit at least one nonreturnable electronic or hard copy of the work(s) you wish to register subject to an array of other requirements depending on the type of work, whether published and other variables. The length of this process should not impact your plans to publish either the copyright notice or the work itself. Only your need to file copyright infringement may be affected by the date of actual registration. For more information about this, go to http://www.copyright.gov.
How to Register a Trademark:
Before applying for trademark registration, a formal search of existing or pending trademarks is conducted in order to avoid conflict of rights. This can be done for free by the registrant or his attorney via the online federal TESS (Trademark Electronic Search System) database as well as at selected public search facilities nationwide. In the event that the trademark is defined by a unique design, it will need to be searched with the use of a design code available within the government’s Design Search Code Manual. If a possible conflict is detected, it can be checked further by searching the federal TARR (Trademark Applications and Registrations Retrieval) database. In order to conduct this type of search, you will need the serial number or registration number of the conflicting mark.
If no conflict is revealed, the next step is to prepare a “drawing” of the mark you intend to register. There are two formats possible for mark registration: (1) standard character format; or (2) stylized/design format. The USPTO describes the first as a mark that includes “word(s), letter(s), number(s) or any combination thereof, without claim to any particular font style, size, or color, and absent any design element. Registration of a mark in the standard character format will provide broad rights, namely use in any manner of presentation.” The second format would seek to protect a mark having a particular stylized appearance, such as logos we design for our clients. In the past, such a drawing had to be submitted in black and white with a range of patterns to depict differentiation of tones used. Today, the drawing can be submitted in color with precise accompanying descriptions detailing where the colors are used. Such drawings must be consistent with proofs of actual use also required for submission in the application process. These proofs are referred to as “specimens.”
In the registration of a product trademark, as opposed to a service trademark (or service mark), an acceptable example or specimen must show the mark used on the actual goods or packaging for the goods. This includes a tag or label for the goods; a container for the goods; a display associated with the goods; or a photograph of the goods that shows use of the mark on the goods. Actual products are not acceptable examples in the registration process.
When seeking to register a service mark, the USPTO states that approved samples of use can include “a sign; a brochure about the services; an advertisement for the services; a business card or stationery showing the mark in connection with the services; or a photograph showing the mark as used in rendering or advertising the services.” However, it is specifically stated that if the mark does not include terms that describe what kind of service is offered, it would not be an acceptable specimen of use.
It is essential to file the trademark registration form and its required components of application properly to avoid ensuing problems and delays in the process. If filing electronically, an immediate reply with a serial number of the application should be expected. However, the entire process can take up to several years depending on what legal issues arise during the course of the examination of materials. Findings by a federal attorney citing conflict of previously registered or pending rights, or failure to qualify as a trademark are common reasons for delay. These may include use of a surname or determination that the mark is purely ornamental or even deceptive in its presentation. Such criticisms can be appealed but often are unsuccessful and tend to add further postponements and additional expense to the process if you have engaged an attorney to represent you.
If all obstacles are overcome and the mark is approved, the registration remains valid for a period of approximately five years at which time a subsequent Affidavit of Use must be filed, with a Renewal filing due prior to expiration at ten years. Should any of these deadlines be missed, there is a six-month grace period allowance for either filing with the payment of additional fees.
In any case, it seems that the major reason to pursue formal registration of a trademark, service mark or copyright is to provide tangible grounds for suit if unlawful infringement of rights becomes an issue. For some small businesses, the cost to prevail in such a lawsuit would probably be so prohibitive that the decision to bring a case forward would be ultimately discouraged, rendering the effort and expense to submit all trademark or copyright registrations an exercise in futility. Therefore, the value of such registrations is dependent on the circumstances affecting each individual case.
For further information from The United States Patent and Trademark Office, go to http://www.uspto.gov/
A Thorough Knowledge of Everything About E-Commerce: Know It Better
Within a decade, the importance of e-commerce sites has increased 10 times. The hectic life, busy schedule, restless lifestyle, lack of commodity management &decrease of unemployment have actually cast a spell behind this sudden hike. People get less time to go out and shop and window shopping? Who has the time? Everyone is running behind money and once coming back to the home exhausted in the evening, turn on the desktop, PC, Tablet or mobile and order something from the e-commerce store.
This is somehow the daily routine of all the busy people out there? Isn’t it?
Well, the luxurious deals that the e-marts promote to allure us in the festive seasons are quite lucrative and unavoidable. Moreover, the discounts that they provide us simply help us to pick up some awesome products at a very cheaper price and that really works! E-commerce has mobilized business truly and has given it a new aspect from both the ends of the customers and the sellers.
What is an e-commerce site?
E-commerce sites simply mean shopping through the internet. The history of online shopping dates back some two decades ago in 1991 when commercial use was allowed on the internet. At the beginning, the term was used only for the implementation of the electronic commercial dealings via EFT & EDI. Later the coinage was changed in the presently used meaning, i.e. the e-commerce websites or the websites that deal with the retailed products or services.
History In Brief
It all started like this. In early 2000, a huge number of business organizations in the United States and the Western Europe started representing their business on the internet. This led to a revolution and people started to buy goods directly online. Even that time the term e-commerce development company didn’t exist.
The internet was also new that time and dot-com collapse had damaged a lot in the international market. But one of the retailing companies ‘Brick & Mortar’ stood irresistibly and utilized the benefits of the electronic commerce stratagems. Once the concept was established, the types of e-commerce, such as the Business-to-Business model or B2B, Business-to-Consumer model or B2C and other models started approaching.
Revenue Generation
A recent survey has revealed that within three months, the global e-commerce sites generate over $1,50,000 monthly revenue and approximately $3,30,000 yearly revenue. It is estimated that after few years the amount will rise up to $1 million, which means it will increase some 230% within the gap of 3 years.
Some E-Commerce Sites
Within the time span of 1971 or 1972, the ARPANET was executed to organize a cannabis sale among the students of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Stanford and the Artificial Intelligence Laboratory. It was an online seminar and is thought to be the first e-commerce sale activity of the world.
In today’s world, with the huge success of the Amazon and Flipkart, e-commerce sites have started popping up like crazy. The importance and convenience of selling products and services through just one click have approached many business people positively. So, as the consequence, thousands of e-commerce websites are mushrooming up almost every day. But creating an e-commerce site requires a good management skill, marketing knowledge and development caliber that can optimize your site in the crowd of other such online shopping sites.
So what to take care of? Let’s have a look-
Web Hosting Service
Hosting your website on the internet properly will help your customers’ to access your website easily. Choosing a good hosting service is, thus, so important for launching your e-commerce site. The best web hosting service uplifts your website loading speed, makes it secure and deteriorates offline going rate. Before you choose a proper web hosting service, check out its availability, reliability, proper uptime and authenticity. Jimdo, Weebly are some of the web hosting services that have the drag and drop feature that facilitates hosting e-commerce websites.
Mediators or not?
The term ‘affiliate marketing’ depicts the presence of a mediator between the vendor and the customer. It prevents them to interact and transact directly with each other. The entire task is managed by the mediators for which they receive commissions for each transaction. But it’s up to you, whether you want to keep a mediator between or not? Many e-commerce sites work via a mediator and sometimes, the businessmen want to become the mediator as it generates more profit than a direct sale.
There are some sites that directly sell the products or services without any mediator. Sites like e-bay, OLX interact the customers and the sellers directly without any kind of mediators.
Call-To-Action
Transforming your promotions into conversion for generating ROI requires a call-to-action strategy. Call-to-action is not only the button that your end users click on their purchase. It depicts the benefits that your clients get from you or want to get from you. Thus, the discounts or offers that they get can also be the call-to-action strategy.The margin cut for the products or services depends on the discount or deduction you are providing for its each sale. The availability of the products and the proper categorization also attracts the attention of the consumers.
E-Commerce Platform
Hiring an experienced e-commerce development company for creating your own e-commerce site provides you benefits from all the aspects. But do you know, there are many online e-commerce platforms that provide you the benefits of customizing your e-commerce site? Well, there are many to learn about. Let’s have a look on them.
Shopify delivers online e-commerce software for stores and retail sales.
You can easily add e-commerce functionality in the Wix.com, a cloud-based web development platform that permits its customers to create HTML5 websites and mobile sites by using online drag and drop tools.
BigCommerce creates e-commerce software in order to enhance your business.
There are some technical platforms too.
WooCommerce is the best of them, which is basically an e-commerce plugin for WordPress.
Magento is one of them. This open-source e-commerce platform is written in PHP.
So, if you are looking for creating an e-commerce site of your own, ask few questions. Determine the products or service you want to sell, the group of customers you want to target and make a thorough survey of the market and then try the tips given above.
Resume Tips For Military Spouses
My friends came over for the weekend and brought two small gifts for my kids. One gift was a small stuffed animal and a book, the other a small puzzle; but what stood out was the presentation! Clear cellophane wrap around the book and beautifully tied rawhide ribbons tied in a bow that was so beautiful I didn’t even want to open it, or at least I wanted to somehow save it for re-gifting purposes. Presentation does make a difference! So I keep this in mind when I am looking at clients resumes. I like a resume printed on a good quality printer with no smudging, thick ecru paper, and if you are delivering it via email no italics and I like a little white space. If you are delivering the resume in person to a company or passing it along at a networking event, make sure you have a fresh manicure and a good haircut to boot. Clients often want to know a savvy way of combining their chaotic work history and how to package the gifts they have obtained throughout their military lifestyle. Should they go for “spouse-friendly employers” or hide the fact that they are a spouse on the run; they remember the hiring managers making comments on why they should or should not hire a candidate. Consider these tips as you go after the job of your dreams and remember that the law of attraction also applies to resumes, so regardless of my tips, if you love your resume others may love it as well!
1. Looks matter.
First impressions count so make your resume pretty! Consider limiting any bold or italic font as it often looks messy if the resume is scanned; better yet, try creating a clean PDF version of your resume as well so that it can be submitted to jobs electronically and not lose its professional appearance. Hiring managers are turned off by hard to pronounce names so if you have a difficult name put a nickname in parenthesis next to it for the job hunt-they can learn how to pronounce Vandana after you are hired. If you have an equally exquisite email address, consider changing that too. While friends may enjoying sending email to [email protected] consider revamping the email listed on your resume to your initials or your first and last name and the internet provider; it will appear much more professional. You never know if a hiring manager is spying on MySpace or judging your personal address. In addition, make sure your home and cell phone voice mails are short, professional, and clear while you are job hunting.
2. Don’t play hard to get:
You don’t want a potential employer to call your house and be scared off by your sarcastic recording. Bottom line, make sure that you include a correct name, email, and mobile phone number that you can access at all times. Try to send resumes when you will have time to interview as well. If you are working full time, taking night classes, and about to have a baby you may not be free for potential interviews, and if a company calls you to come in and you postpone the date, another candidate may be hired on the spot just because they show up first. Perhaps postponing sending the resume until your summer holiday or three months postpartum will up your chances of being picked.
3. Making up for lost time:
Spouses often struggle with the proverbial gaps in their resume. Stop worrying about it so much and just think of what you did during that time that would still be worth listing. When you have a career gap it is OK to include those part-time extra jobs you took just to earn some money, and remember to word them as professionally as you can and include transferable skills such as customer relations or multitasking so your future employer sees some benefit to the work. You can also fill a gap with any volunteer work or schooling that may have been completed, especially if it is relevant to the job you are after. If you do have a lengthy gap in your resume try filling the gap with a few bullets rather than a lengthy explanation in a cover letter that should be focused solely on your strengths. If the gap is so big that you can’t even fill half a page, then go take an intro to computer class and volunteer at organizations associated with the type of work you want to do, join some professional organizations or attend a conference so you have something current to brag about.
4. Boldly define benefits:
Job selection experts are not mind readers so don’t assume they will understand military-spouse jargon; make sure your resume is clear and to the point. Write the resume with the company’s needs in the forefront of your mind rather than highlighting what you are seeking. Resumes are not job descriptions of what you did, but rather a personal press release that displays accomplishments in clear succinct bullets highlighting your strengths, your transferable skills, and past contributions that will cause you to stand out and pique their interest rather than a recap your entire employment history. Companies should be able to quickly see your credentials and spot highlights that make you a good match for their company.
5. Size doesn’t matter:
While one really good page is better than two so-so pages, don’t cut back or start shrinking text to comply. Remember that short and sweet is all you need; and I say go for the trendier “profile” instead of a generic objective (description of the job you are after). The company knows the objective if you are applying for a job and a profile summarizes your selling points. One page resumes are back in style so consider moving some of those accomplishments to the cover letter and pairing down the resume content to look more like a sales brochure than a dissertation. In addition to choosing a clean simple typeface, have your resume professionally edited, and avoid any jargon. Keep in mind that a positive tone and active first-person tense reads more attractively.
6. Don’t fake it:
Some spouses hire a fancy resume writer that rewords what they have done in old jobs to percentages and dollar signs of what they have accomplished, but then get stumped during interviews when they are quizzed on their own resume. Don’t list that you are an expert at databases if you have never worked with one. And instead of scattering resume buzz words and clichés throughout, make the resume authentic. First think of your top strengths and then use a strong verb that describes where you really excel rather than what looks good on paper. Not only will your confidence shine through, but once you are hired for the job it will end up being a much better match than if you exaggerate in your resume and end up being placed in a job that requires the “attention to detail” work you abhor.
7. Peeking isn’t cheating:
Go have a coffee at the library or local bookstore and peek at the resume book section. Do an online search, or better yet ask friends who are in good jobs if you can use their resume as an idea template. I am not saying to plagiarize a resume manual word for word, but as you read others’ resumes it may “remind you” that you also were awarded something that slipped your mind. It can even be useful to go back to your old employee handbook that describes your past job description to help jog your memory about your skills and successes. As long as your ideas come from enough different sources and really resonate with who you are, it isn’t cheating.
8. Tell your friends to brag:
As with everything else in military life, it never hurts to be over prepared. When you go to an interview bring a few extra copies of your resume in case you need to pass it along for a second interview-you never know. If you wrote “references available upon request” make sure that you actually have references and have a pre-typed one pager of these references and their contact information ready and on hand. Don’t forget to let folks know you have used them as a reference so they don’t blow your cover and say “Sara who” when a future employer actually calls.
9. Don’t assume:
Don’t assume the hiring manager knows how you are connected. If you know someone in the organization well, include your “contact” in the cover letter’s first paragraph. Some spouses assume that an employer knows they are proficient at the computer or that they have references available upon request. It never hurts to include all relevant job skills. Another assumption people make is that the human resource professional reviewing your resume knows all the jargon associated with each job. You want to stay away from abbreviations and jargon no matter how common you think the word is.
10. Show off your stuff:
A beautiful resume that stays on your computer isn’t going to get you that job. Contact all the military-spouse job resources and post your polished resume. In addition, print some extra copies and bring them with you so as you network you can pass them out. Try traditional job-search sites as well and don’t be afraid to put yourself out there. You have to kiss a lot of frogs before you find your prince, and the same goes for job hunting. Buy some nice folders and place a few resumes in them to drop off at your idea organizations. If an organization isn’t hiring, ask them if they can keep your resume on file just in case something opens up.
Now let’s get started!
o Write down everything you have done in the past about your work history from your first job until now. Include relevant volunteer work, seminars, and training you have received, and next to each item list the skills you acquired, such as answered a 5-line phone, presented to a group of 50, brought in X number of dollars in revenue, etc.
o Create a skeleton resume with the main content you want to share with potential employers, and then save this as “resume skeleton” on your computer; and then you may want to create two different resumes for the two directions you are headed. For example, one resume may include all your military volunteer work and be terrific for applying for that perfect position with a spouse-friendly employer, and the other resume may look more corporate and include only your work history, a P.O. box, and that “great” corporate contact in the cover letter.
o Have mentors (outside the military) review your resume and give you honest feedback. Consider the resources available to you on base or e-mail me at [email protected] to schedule a resume consultation, which includes editing, discussing your resume, and lots of support, coaching you to take the next step in your career!
If you would like to work with me as your coach or have any questions about the profession, please feel free to write: [email protected] and please sign up for The Military Spouse Coach ezine that offers low cost, high quality coaching products that you can take advantage of!
The Only Way You Can Acquire Capital For Business Opportunities
The only way you can acquire capital for business opportunities and have one hundred percent ownership of your business is to be committed, dedicated, focus, and hard working to realize your goal. There are other alternatives of getting finance for a business in your country.
Decide on where and how to source for funds to pay employees, rent smart office, sales and marketing, equipment and related operating cost. You should decide either to source for loans from banks, friends, relatives, club or personal savings. You can get money by way of overdraft and other investors to start your trade.
Angel investors can help you to get income for your business enterprise. Angel investors are private financiers that invest in starting firms that are likely to make huge money within the short time. The investors foresee receiving about tenth of the amount invested in few years.
Before you get a bank loan, you must prepare an in depth business plan to prove your business is capable of generating enough money. It provides an overview of the business structures, the amount required to fund the business organization, projected cash flow and sales analysis. The proposal will includes trading, profit and loss account forecast, earning projection and returns on investment for at least three years. The bank may demand for your business credit card and personal guarantee. Your stock, bonds, real estate and investment, mutual funds and life assurance coverage can be used as collateral to acquire capital for business opportunities. You may get some financial institutions or private investors that are interested in funding your business concern.
In conclusion, if you need small capital to start a business you may choose angel investors. Ensure you research to get the best way to acquire capital for business opportunities. You can get free information on the internet that will show you how to finance your business, how to start a business and how to manage your business risk. You can also join some free business organization online.
Internet Marketing – Marking New Sets for a Marketing Strategy
Marketing is defined as the total of activities that are included from the transfer of goods from the seller to the buyer, including shipping, storing, advertising and selling. These accounts even for the way your voice mail is reverted, the way your phone is answered and even who your business card looks. Everything speaks in marketing.
Most people simply jumps into business without having a firm marketing strategy for their products and services. This is like going to a battlefield and start firing uselessly. In a battle field you go, decide your position and then you search for your aim and then you shoot. Similar steps must be followed while starting a business. You need to have a marketing strategy for your products and services.
Your marketing strategy needs to have a set goal and specific strategies to niche your goals. Traditional marketing appeals for masses and it requires a huge sum of money and time. If you are able to locate your niche, or people those who are interested in what you are offering and target them. This way you will increase your ROI by increasing your conversion rate and will also be able to crosscut your expenditure by not appealing to the people who do not need your products or services. You would always want to spend your marketing energy on people who want what you have.
Now, with the boom of internet marketing you only need to set specific strategies which best suits your products. You do not have to visit people and then refine from them the masses that need your products. You just have to strategies your marketing scheme and start collecting your profit.
Your system should initially focus on brand promoting. You must let people know what you are and what you are offering. The best way to do this is to promote it socially is through social media sites like Facebook, Twitter and YouTube and should also go for content marketing strategies like article, press release and reviews. To start up go for one strategy and master it. Once you have mastered it hit for the other one.
You need to expose your products and services to as many numbers of people as possible. So, it is very important that it reaches to maximum number of people who are in need of what you are offering. Now days, people mostly use search engines for searching what they need. Hence, search engine optimization came into existence. Once your products are shown at the top most rankings for when they are searched for. You are going to make bundles of money.
To get your website of your products to the topmost rankings for the searches, you need to go through anatomy of search engines and see what would work for the proper exposure of your products. Or, you can hire a company providing affordable SEO services. In this way you can save your time and focus more on public relationships. Once you have set your goals and activities you can increase your business by many folds. You want to do what works.
Duct Detectors and New Construction Coordination
Finger pointing, passing the buck, shifting responsibility… This seems to be a common theme when it comes to installing in-duct smoke detectors on new construction projects. Mechanical contractors, electrical contractors, fire contractors… Who’s responsible for making sure these detectors get installed properly? Perhaps this confusion is less about whose scope of work the detectors fall under, and more about the uncertainty contractors feel regarding the proper installation and placement of such fire protection devices. I wish I could say differently, but the answer regarding responsibility is probably not as cut and dry as we would prefer. Like many other endeavors on a construction site, the installation of in-duct smoke detectors requires a coordinated effort between all parties. The mechanical contractor is often responsible for mounting the detectors. I would expect he wouldn’t want anyone else cutting in to and attaching to his ductwork anyhow. The electrical contractor is often required to run conduit to the location of the detector and frequently required to manage the subcontract for the fire alarm company. In the end, the fire alarm contractor is responsible for making sure the device functions properly and reports to the fire alarm control panel. Coordinate effort.
NFPA 90A, Where Required
NFPA 90A is the Standard for Air Conditioning and Ventilation Systems. This code states that an in-duct smoke detector is required on the SUPPLY side of any HVAC unit greater than 2000cfm. Those detectors must be located downstream of air filters and ahead of any branch connections. If you can’t get ahead of any branch connections – you must have one provided in each branch. In addition to the supply side detector, NFPA 90A states that an in-duct smoke detector is required on the RETURN side of any unit greater than 15,000cfm. These detectors are required at each story prior to the connection to a common return and prior to any recirculation or fresh air inlet. They are not required where the entire space is protected by area smoke detection.
NFPA 72, Means of Installation
NFPA 72 is the National Fire Alarm Code, the standard for the installation of fire alarm system components. This first of all, the NFPA 72 code reminds us that in-duct smoke detectors are NOT a substitute for open area detection. NFPA defers to manufacturer’s published instructions for installation requirements. Manufacturer’s instructions advise that in-duct smoke detectors be located at a minimum of 6 duct-widths from a bend or other obstruction. This means that if you have an 18″ wide duct, the detector should be located a minimum of 9′-0″ downstream of a bend or other obstruction. This is often difficult to accomplish. The contractor needs to be aware that the 6 duct-width guideline is based on the fact that airflow is disrupted as it comes around a bend. The duct detector requires the conditioned air to flow through a 1/2″ diameter sample tube that protrudes into the ductwork. If the airflow is bouncing all over the ductwork, it is less likely to make it into the sample tube as required for proper smoke detection. Because the code states “should” instead of “shall” be located a minimum of 6-duct widths, it is the responsibility of the contractor to use his own best judgment in locating the detector as far away from a bend as possible. Since HVAC ducting is often located above the finished ceiling or high up in the rafters out of visible range, the location of in-duct smoke detectors must be permanently and clearly identified and recorded. Fire officials and service personnel must be able to identify the location of these detectors. Where in-duct smoke detectors are installed more than 10′-0″ A.F.F. or where the detector is not visible to responding personnel, remote indicators must be provided to locate the device with ease. On occasion, where it is acceptable to the AHJ, remote indicators may be eliminated if the detector is specifically identified and clearly annunciated at the FACP and annunciators.
Alarm/ Supervisory & Fire Alarm Shut Down
Once the in-duct smoke detectors have been sufficiently installed, there seems to be an ongoing debate as to whether the detectors should annunciate a supervisory signal, requiring investigation to determine if there is a fire, or if the detectors should annunciate an alarm signal, immediately evacuating the building and calling the fire department to the site in response. Proponents of the supervisory signal argue that in-duct smoke detectors are a common source of false alarm signals. Often when heaters are first started up at the start of winter, the heat blowing through the ductwork burns off the dust (we all know the smell of the heater being run for the first time) thus causing an alarm. Neither owners, nor fire officials want to evacuate the building or run trucks to a site that proves to be a false alarm. On the other side of the argument, however, is the concern that if the detector activates and then it is doing its job and an alarm signal is required to ensure the safety of the occupants. No risk allowed. Because there are valid points on both sides of the discussion NFPA 72 has opted to take the middle ground and allow this to be a local decision. The Fire Alarm Code states that in-duct smoke detectors can be EITHER Alarm-Initiating OR Supervisory-Initiating. The local AHJ will most likely have a preference. The only definitive action the code endorses, per NFPA 90A, is that in-duct smoke detectors must automatically stop their respective fans; and that any time a duct detector is provided, it shall be connected back to the building FACP.
Duct Detectors & Clean Agents
One other question that often comes up in relation to fire systems is how duct detectors play in to clean agent suppression systems. Clean agent systems have their own control panel and require a means of fire detection prior to discharging a fire suppressing agent. The question arises when a duct detector is provided on the CRAC unit installed within a computer room that is protected by a clean agent system. Who monitors the status of the in-duct smoke detector and does it’s alarm activation play in to the clean agent distribution sequence? Let me answer the first question by explaining a bit about the second question… NFPA 2001 is the Standard for Clean Agent Suppression Systems. This standard requires that forced air ventilation systems be shut down ONLY where their continued operation would adversely affect the performance of the fire extinguishing system. Furthermore, the standard states that completely self-contained recirculating ventilation systems (i.e. Liebert or CRAC units) shall be not required to be shut down. This is because the recirculation of air within the protected space does NOT adversely affect the performance of the extinguishing system; in fact, it assists in the retention time the agent is held in the atmosphere. The continued recirculation of air within the protected space actually helps to extinguish the fire and prevent re-ignition. That said, the in-duct smoke detectors play no role in the clean agent distribution sequence. Since the in-duct smoke detector is not a part of the clean agent distribution sequence, it is not tied to the clean agent fire panel. The detector must now be tied to the base building fire alarm control panel. Whether or not the activation of the detector will cause the unit to shut down is now an optional owner decision, although in this case, it is not recommended.
To wrap it up, I would like to thank you all for taking the time to learn a little more about this often confusing point of construction coordination. The more educated all associated contractors are, the more likely we are to install a fully functioning fire alarm system regardless of whose scope it falls under.
