After the unprecedented FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago estate, Donald Trump and his allies for days denounced the search as an abuse of power.
News
Orioles closer Félix Bautista is embracing Michael K. Williams’ Omar whistle. Now he has his own T-shirt.
Félix Bautista doesn’t really understand the reference. He’s never seen “The Wire” on HBO. But the Orioles closer still wore the T-shirt with his own face photoshopped where the face of Omar Little should be.
The Orioles love their T-shirts, and the latest addition was seen Thursday in the clubhouse with most of Bautista’s teammates wearing a shirt that reads “Félix Comin’,” referencing the phrase used in the show to signal that Little, the beloved stickup man played by the late Michael K. Williams, was on his way to the neighborhood.
The connection took off earlier this month when the Orioles began to play the iconic whistling of “The Farmer in the Dell” from Little on “The Wire” before Bautista entered for a save situation. The stadium lights flashed at Camden Yards, too.
“It feels great,” Bautista said through team interpreter Brandon Quinones. “It’s super enjoyable, super exciting. When I come in, there’s a lot of adrenaline.”
“The Wire” is set in Baltimore and was created by former Baltimore Sun reporter David Simon, and the whistling, a distinctly Baltimore tune, has been used before by the Ravens. Last year, less than two weeks after Williams died of an accidental drug overdose at 54, the Ravens played the whistling before kickoff against the Kansas City Chiefs on “Sunday Night Football” in September.
It’s not the first unique T-shirt to appear in the Orioles’ clubhouse. Earlier this month, they unveiled a “Robbie’s Playlist” shirt that featured all of catcher Robinson Chirinos’ favorite sayings. Several of the starting pitchers, including Tyler Wells, wore “Best dad ever” shirts with Jordan Lyles’ face on it for Father’s Day.
“It’s a light environment,” right-hander Joey Krehbiel said. “There’s no eggshells to be walking on. There’s guys with a lot of big league time. There’s guys that have five days of service time and everyone gets treated the same and we’re a winning environment, and we’re trying to keep that on the shirts, just any little thing like that helps.”
“Félix Comin’” is the latest addition, and fans can purchase it from BreakingT.
()
News
Fed’s Bullard leans toward 0.75 percentage point rate hike in September
St. Louis Federal Reserve Chairman James Bullard said on Thursday he plans to back another big rate hike at the central bank’s policy meeting next month and added that he was not not ready to say that the economy had seen the worst of the inflation surge.
“We should continue to move quickly to a policy rate level that will put significant downward pressure on inflation” and “I don’t really see why you want to extend interest rate hikes into next year”, Mr. Bullard said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.
wsj
News
Robert Saleh says Jets will ‘do right’ by Zach Wilson in terms of his return to action
On Tuesday afternoon, the Jets received good news as quarterback Zach Wilson’s knee surgery was considered a success.
Now Gang Green plays the waiting game.
The timeline for Wilson’s return from the meniscus tear he suffered in last Friday’s preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles has been listed as anywhere from two to four weeks. What complicates Wilson’s recovery is he is also dealing with a bone bruise. Jets coach Robert Saleh didn’t show his hand when asked if Wilson or backup Joe Flacco would start against the Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 11.
“If Zach is ready to go, he’s going be the Week 1 starter,” Saleh said Thursday of his second-year QB. “If he’s not, then Joe will. We are going to take it by how Zach looks, how he feels, how he moves and what the doctors tell us.
“Whenever that moment is, that’s when he will step on the field.”
Wilson flew back from Los Angeles where he had the surgery Tuesday. He was at the Jets facility on Thursday and was already walking around the facility as the team said he was in good spirits.
While Wilson is recovering, Flacco has taken over the first-team snaps in practice. Flacco, 37, who did not play against the Eagles during the first preseason game, is expected to start in the final two warm-up games against the Atlanta Falcons and Giants.
Whoever starts against the Ravens to kick off the ‘22 campaign, Saleh said the Jets are confident in both of their abilities under center.
“It is really going to be dictated on how he feels and when he’s ready to go,” Saleh said about Wilson. “We are going to make sure we do right by him in terms of making sure he’s 100% healthy. Whenever that is, that’s when he will hit the field.”
JETS TO HOST FALCONS IN JOINT PRACTICES
The Jets will host the Falcons in a couple of joint practices on Friday and Saturday morning before their preseason game Monday night.
Coaches around the league typically schedule joint practices because it allows them to evaluate players against different opponents. Some players like them because they not only don’t have to see the same faces they’ve seen the last three weeks, but they can hit guys who aren’t teammates.
Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur says he has done the joint practices about every year he’s been a coach and each one is different from the last.
“It will be good for us as they run a bit more Cover 2 than we do,” LaFleur said about practicing against the Falcons. “You have to put in the time to make sure you’re giving your guys a chance.
“The last two games, there’s been a lot of game planning, practice planning. I want to see our guys play fast and be the best that they can be.”
CAGER STANDS OUT AT PRACTICE
Because of the joint practices this weekend, the Jets didn’t have pads on Thursday morning. While it was a lighter morning, there was an unlikely player who stood out during 11-on-11 drills.
Converted tight end Lawrence Cager caught four passes from quarterbacks Mike White and Chris Streveler. Cager might be a long shot at making the final 53-man roster, but he has played well this summer, including the last preseason game.
According to Pro Football Focus, Cager was the highest-rated Jets player with a grade of 92.7 in the exhibition opener. Cager, who played collegiately at Miami and Georgia, was a receiver during his first two years in the NFL with the Jets and Cleveland Browns. However, the Jets brought Cager back into the mix in January and converted him to tight end.
Saleh says Cager’s transition to a new position has been very good to this point.
“He has a completely different mindset than he had a year ago,” Saleh said.
“I really like where he’s at. Obviously, he has a long way to go in terms of the route game and what we are asking from that position, but I love his attitude, I love his [physicality] and I’m just really excited about where he will take us.”
()
News
Trump executive pleads guilty in tax case and agrees to testify – The Denver Post
By MICHAEL R. SISAK
NEW YORK (AP) — A top executive at former President Donald Trump’s family business pleaded guilty Thursday to tax evasion over a free apartment and other benefits, reaching a deal with prosecutors that could make him a star witness against the company in a trial this fall.
Allen Weisselberg, a senior adviser to the Trump Organization and the company’s longtime former chief financial officer, pleaded guilty to all 15 charges against him in the case.
In a low and somewhat hoarse voice, Weisselberg admitted to cashing in more than $1.7 million in untaxed extras — including tuition for his grandchildren, free rent for an apartment in Manhattan and luxury car lease payments – and explicitly keeping some of the plums off the books.
Judge Juan Manuel Merchan agreed to sentence the 75-year-old executive to five months in New York’s Rikers Island prison complex, although he could be released much sooner if he behaves behind bars. The judge said Weisselberg will have to pay nearly $2 million in taxes, penalties and interest and complete five years of probation.
The plea bargain also requires Weisselberg to testify honestly as a prosecution witness when the Trump Organization goes on trial in October on related charges. The company is accused of helping Weisselberg and other executives avoid income tax by failing to accurately report their full compensation to the government. Trump himself is not charged in the case.
Weisselberg will remain free on bail until he is formally convicted following the company’s trial. He said nothing as he left court, offering no response when a reporter asked if he had a message for Trump. If Weisselberg breaches the plea terms, prosecutors said they would seek a ‘significant state prison sentence,’ and Merchan warned he could face the maximum sentence for the highest charge. – grand theft – 15 years old.
Weisselberg’s attorney, Nicholas Gravante Jr., said his client pleaded guilty “to end this case and the legal and personal nightmares it has caused for him and his family for years.”
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement that Weisselberg’s plea “directly implicates the Trump Organization in a wide range of criminal activity and compels Weisselberg to provide invaluable testimony in the upcoming trial against the company.” “.
“We look forward to proving our case in court against the Trump Organization,” he added.
Weisselberg’s testimony could weaken the company’s defense. If found guilty, the company could be fined double the amount of unpaid taxes or possibly placed on probation and forced to change its business practices.
The company praised Weisselberg on Thursday as a trusted and honorable employee who it says has been “persecuted and threatened by law enforcement, particularly the Manhattan District Attorney, in their endless and politically motivated to get President Trump”.
In a statement, the company accused prosecutors of trying to pressure Weisselberg to defame Trump and working to build a criminal case out of familiar executive perks such as a company car. .
The company, which was not involved in Weisselberg’s guilty plea on Thursday, said it did nothing wrong, will not plead guilty and looks forward “to having our day in court.”
Weisselberg, considered one of Trump’s most trusted business associates, is the only person to face criminal charges so far in the Manhattan prosecutor’s long investigation into the company. Weisselberg began working for the Trump Organization in 1973, when it was headed by Trump’s father, Fred. Following his arrest in July 2021, the company changed his title from chief financial officer to senior adviser. The position of Chief Financial Officer remains vacant.
Weisselberg agreed to plead guilty days after a hearing in which Merchan denied his request to have the charges dismissed. The judge rejected the defense’s argument that the district attorney’s office was punishing Weisselberg for not offering information that would harm Trump.
The district attorney also investigated whether Trump or his company lied to banks or the government about the value of his properties to get loans or reduce tax bills.
Then-district attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., who opened the investigation, last year ordered his deputies to present evidence to a grand jury and seek Trump’s indictment, according to the report. former prosecutor Mark Pomerantz, who previously led the investigation. But after Vance left in January, his successor, Bragg, cleared the grand jury to disband without charge. Both prosecutors are Democrats. Bragg said the investigation is continuing.
Prosecutors alleged that the company provided untaxed benefits to senior executives, including Weisselberg, for 15 years. Weisselberg alone was charged with defrauding the federal government, state, and city out of more than $900,000 in unpaid taxes and unearned tax refunds.
Trump, a Republican, called the New York investigations a “political witch hunt” and said his company’s actions were common practice in the real estate industry and not a crime.
Last week, Trump sat for deposition in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ parallel civil investigation into allegations that Trump’s company misled lenders and tax authorities about asset values. . Trump has invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination more than 400 times.
James, whose investigation uncovered the evidence that led to Weisselberg’s charges, said in a statement: “Let this guilty plea send a loud and clear message: We will crack down on anyone who steals from the public for personal gain, because no one is above the law.”
___
Associated Press writer Jennifer Peltz contributed to this report.
__
Follow Michael Sisak on Twitter at twitter.com/mikesisak. Send confidential tips by visiting
denverpost
News
Dolphins camp: Defense dominates in two-minute drill as Tua throws another interception; plus stock up, stock down
The Miami Dolphins defense continues to get the best of the offense in two-minute drill scenarios.
The first-, second- and third-team units all had interceptions of Dolphins quarterbacks when the offense had successive opportunities to drive the length of the field needing a touchdown with limited time on the clock.
First, Tua Tagovailoa was picked off again by second-year safety Jevon Holland for Holland’s fourth interception of Tagovailoa in three days. Backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater threw to the end zone on one final play with the clock expiring, into the hands of safety Clayton Fejedelem. Third-string signal-caller Skylar Thompson had a pass go off fellow rookie Erik Ezukanma’s hands, and linebacker Calvin Munson came up with it.
Tagovailoa and Bridgewater dinked and dunked early in their drives, having to eventually force passes downfield pressed on time. Tagovailoa threw into traffic over the middle while getting pressured by defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah. Bridgewater had a long completion to undrafted rookie Braylon Sanders for about 45 yards against Verone McKinley on his penultimate play, but he still had to throw into a congested end zone on the final heave. The Munson interception was early in the drive, on the offense’s side of the field.
“Got to do your job. That’s what it comes down to,” said Holland about the defense in late-game scenarios. “It’s a high-intensity situation where you got to do your job and then you got to let the plays come to you. Because if you try to force it, then you’re going to miss your opportunity.”
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel has said earlier in training camp that Tagovailoa and Holland have a healthy competition leading their respective units. Holland has gotten the best of Tagovailoa this week, and Holland spoke after practice about how they communicate to get each other better.
“I usually ask him about plays that I messed up on,” Holland said. “I’m not really looking for him to explain what I did right or what he saw on that specific play. I’m more looking for things that bother me when I go to sleep at night and how I can correct them.”
Holland added the quarterbacks do check in with him when he gets practice interceptions, and he wants to one day break down film with them to get the altering perspectives.
Observations
To start team portions of practice, Tagovailoa ripped an impressive deep ball to Trent Sherfield for a touchdown over Holland and cornerback Xavien Howard. Sherfield also caught a deep corner from Bridgewater early in team drills. …
Tagovailoa also made fine early throws to Tyreek Hill off a play action and roll to the right and lobbing one to an open Cedrick Wilson Jr. with room to run down the right side. He had another 35-to-40-yard gain to Hill deep against Nik Needham that Hill slowed down to catch with a step on Needham. Late in 11-on-11 action, Tagovailoa found tight end Durham Smythe in the perfect spot between one high and one low defender in a zone. …
Myles Gaskin scored a short rushing touchdown on a Teddy Bridgewater-led situational drive. A Bridgewater pass to River Cracraft set the Dolphins up inside the 10-yard line. An official called holding on the play, but coaches declined the penalty to allow the play to stand. …
Salvon Ahmed had a decent run to the right side of the line early in drills and was also active on short dump-off passes. …
Wilson got open deep for Tagovailoa, and Tagovailoa delivered on target on a pass where he may have been hit if there was live contact on the quarterback, but the ball went through Wilson’s hands. …
Preston Williams caught a pass from Bridgewater for a sizable gain. He also had Elijah Hamilton cover him for a pass breakup. …
Emmanuel Ogbah, in addition to having the pressure that forced the Holland interception, also registered a separate practice sack on Tagovailoa. …
Undrafted defensive end and South Florida local Owen Carney was seen coming around the edge for a would-be sack. …
The team did early portions of practice in the indoor facility before heading out for team drills.
Stock up
As obvious as it is with his stock already high, Holland continues to consistently create turnovers in practice. For an outside-the-box selection, kicker Jason Sanders made all his field goals while the team was inside on Thursday. He’s coming off a 4-for-4 performance on field goals in the exhibition opener at Tampa.
Stock down
Rookie wide receiver and fourth-round pick Erik Ezukanma had the ball intercepted by Munson go off his hands initially while getting hit by a defensive back. He had a quiet week after building up considerable hype through a week-plus stretch of consecutive strong practices.
Injury report
Left tackle Terron Armstead missed practice Thursday after he also did not participate in team drills on Wednesday. He was coming off strong workloads in his recovery from offseason knee surgery both in Tuesday drills and the final joint practice with the Buccaneers last week.
Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle stretched with the team to start Thursday’s session, but did not participate in drills as the Dolphins are taking it day to day in what McDaniel deemed a “preventative” measure for a minor injury.
Guard Solomon Kindley missed Thursday practice. Safety Eric Rowe, tackle Greg Little, outside linebacker Brennan Scarlett and fullback John Lovett also remained out.
()
News
Trump lawyers aren’t actually pushing for an affidavit, despite his rhetoric
Since then, Trump has tried to grab the mantle of transparency, calling for the release of the affidavit behind the search warrant — a document that would provide vastly more detail. It was a remarkable position, as it was possible that the affidavit contained a great deal of prejudicial evidence against him – after all, it had been disturbing enough to convince a magistrate to authorize the historical search.
But it seems that Trump is more interested in looking at as if he wanted the affidavit to be released – or, more accurately, making it look like the Department of Justice, which regularly opposes the release of documents in ongoing investigations, is hiding something.
While a hearing began Thursday on whether to release the document in response to requests from news outlets, including the Washington Post, Trump’s legal team had yet to take a position in court.
The conservative activist group Judicial Watch, which also lobbied for the release, noted in its filing that Trump publicly supported releasing the document. But when Trump’s lawyer, Christina Bobb, arrived in court Thursday, she said she was just there to observe, with no plans to testify or say anything about the case at hand.
We are unlikely to see the affidavit in its complete form. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart said Thursday he was ready to unseal parts of it and asked the Justice Department to offer redactions over the next week.
The government argued, as it would in such a case, that releasing many of the details would threaten an ongoing investigation and those involved. Publishing it would be very unusual.
But the subject of the affidavit being presented and making a concerted effort to have it published could certainly matter — especially if it’s really something Trump wants public. Instead, we got silence, at least in the forum where it matters.
Trump’s attorneys’ lack of involvement in Thursday’s hearing was the culmination of days of rather awkward comments on the matter, reinforcing what seems pretty obvious now: Trump prefers the perception of pushing to transparency to real transparency. An unpublished affidavit, after all, serves its political purposes much better than a published affidavit.
The awkward dance started on Monday night.
During an appearance on Fox News, Trump attorney Christina Bobb provided an overview of the current situation, saying Trump’s team supports Judicial Watch’s actions, but stops short of taking a stand. justice. And Fox News’ Laura Ingraham was actually somewhat taken aback by this posturing:
INGRAHAM: But you’re not – I mean – I don’t know, given the president’s comments earlier, we would think he would want everything there for everyone to see at the day light. I still don’t understand what would be the concern on your part not to have published it?
BOBB: No. We support it. We are not – I am not aware of any effort to oppose it. We’re just following the example of the case that’s already underway and watching what happens in response. But he absolutely —
INGRAHAM: Right. He is therefore not opposed to its publication, but he is not going to insist that it be published. Is this a correct characterization?
BOBB: I think, I would say that’s a fair assessment at this point. Yes.
That night, Trump said he actually wanted it published. He said on his social media platform that, “in the interest of TRANSPARENCY, I call for the immediate release of the fully unredacted affidavit.”
Bobb was a little more explicit on Tuesday, telling a radio host that this unusual circumstance called for an unusual disclosure by the Justice Department.
“In these circumstances, I think it’s much more imperative for the nation that they be transparent rather than hiding the bullet on a horrible, horrible precedent they’ve now set in this country for raiding the personal residence of the president,” Bobb said. “The burden we bear on the country because of their actions far outweighs any potential criminal investigation they claim to be carrying out.”
Lara Trump, wife of Trump’s son Eric and a Fox News contributor, took to the network on Wednesday afternoon and assured, “We want this on the air, too.”
Fox News contributor Lara Trump said her family would have “no worries” if the affidavit used to substantiate the search for Mar-a-Lago was not sealed.
A judge will hold a hearing Thursday to discuss the requests to unseale the affidavit. The DoJ argues that this would jeopardize its investigation. pic.twitter.com/UWvRa0ORmN
— The recount (@therecount) August 17, 2022
In the context of these comments, Team Trump simply sitting in this legal battle is quite remarkable – and should probably register with any conservatives who have been driven into a frenzy over this.
But seeing the document remain largely sealed is probably the best-case scenario for Trump. His supporters and many Republican lawmakers said the investigation was an abuse of power before they had virtually any information about it; learning what motivated him would only force Trump and his allies to account for real evidence. Moreover, the Department of Justice’s opposition to the publication of the affidavit has been and will be interpreted as an attempt to hide something.
Perhaps most noteworthy is that we remain unlikely to see the detailed details of the affidavit regardless — even though Trump and his legal team pushed for it in court. Such a release would appear to require a full legal argument from the subject of the investigation, who said he thought it was so important.
Given that the judge seems inclined to unseal part of the affidavit and continue the legal process on what information becomes public, we could still find out just how interested Trump really is in full transparency.
washingtonpost
News
Saquon Barkley ‘fed up’ with criticisms that he’s ‘dancing’ in Giants backfield
Saquon Barkley unloaded on critics of his running style Thursday after practice.
“I know … a thing that’s been said about me is he don’t know what he’s doing, he’s just dancing back there,” Barkley said. “I’m really kind of fed up with people who never played the position and try to speak on how I run the football. We call them All-Pros with clickers in their hand.”
Barkley, 25, was responding to a question about whether he’s been making a conscious effort to run more north-south.
Head coach Brian Daboll had said after the Giants’ preseason opener that Barkley “hit the ball downhill [and] didn’t dance” against the Patriots. The direction of Barkley’s first step has been a common criticism of his game through four seasons.
But Barkley clearly had bottled up frustrations on that critique, possibly dating back to this scathing quote from an unnamed “veteran NFL offensive coach” in a July ESPN story:
“I’m down on him — he still doesn’t know how to play running back enough,” the coach said. “He’s a bouncer. He wants every run to be a home run. He’s going to have to learn that 4-yard runs in this league are good, instead of stopping, cutting it back and losing 2. And he gets his ass kicked in protection.”
Barkley had a message for anyone who shares those opinions Thursday.
“This is probably the last time I’m gonna speak on this,” he said. “I know people are gonna say dancing and this, that and the third, and ‘he don’t get north and south.’ I’m not just gonna run into my lineman’s back. That’s not how I play the game. It’s not how I’ve been playing since I was 8 years old. I’ve been playing this position for a very long time.”
Barkley did admit that Daboll and the new coaching staff “have been making a point of a running style and mentality that we have as a team.” But he said Daboll is “talking about the physicality of me trusting myself, me getting downhill.”
Later, he specified for the Daily News that Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka have articulated expectations for him. They want him to take the handoff, hit the ball downhill, trust the play call to get Barkley to space, and then “Go be Saquon.”
But he said when Daboll praises him for getting downhill, the coach is saying he’s pleased with Barkley showing trust in his body. That’s compared to the past, when Barkley admits he might have hesitated or instinctively tried to protect a knee or ankle on his runs.
“When people try to make it north and south — not coach in particular — but people are trying to use that as an example of I’m back there like I’m dancing,” he said. “Dancing is stuff you do in high school football and little league football where you run this way and you run that way. That’s not my thought process.
“If I’m making a run back in the day and someone breaks free and someone’s in my face, I’m not just gonna run right at him and try to get back to the line of scrimmage,” he added. “That’s part of my craft. That’s part of my game. But like I said with coach, that’s kind of the emphasis, meaning like alright we want to get more physical, we want to get more downhill, but not saying, ‘Oh you’re not hitting north and south.’ Know what I’m saying?”
Barkley, interestingly enough, didn’t do much during full-team 11-on-11 for a second straight practice on Thursday. And that’s straddling a Wednesday off-day. It’s possible he sits Sunday’s second preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals, though that’s not yet clear.
He said he’s healthy but the team is “watching the workload” of its players. Not to mention he had something else on his mind Thursday: his doubters.
()
Orioles closer Félix Bautista is embracing Michael K. Williams’ Omar whistle. Now he has his own T-shirt.
Cranberry Juice With Acid-Reducing Drugs – Reduce Nutrient Depletion From GERD and Heartburn Drugs
Fed’s Bullard leans toward 0.75 percentage point rate hike in September
Robert Saleh says Jets will ‘do right’ by Zach Wilson in terms of his return to action
Trump executive pleads guilty in tax case and agrees to testify – The Denver Post
TA- Binance Coin Price Fails To Break $337, Have Bulls Given Up?
Sports Betting Tips – Sports Betting Tips to Boost Your Winning Rate Part 3
Dolphins camp: Defense dominates in two-minute drill as Tua throws another interception; plus stock up, stock down
Trump lawyers aren’t actually pushing for an affidavit, despite his rhetoric
Saquon Barkley ‘fed up’ with criticisms that he’s ‘dancing’ in Giants backfield
History of Asia Cup: Winners and losers of the past
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
Three tips to quit smoking cigarettes!
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports4 weeks ago
History of Asia Cup: Winners and losers of the past
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
-
Finance1 week ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance1 week ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters
-
News1 week ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Three tips to quit smoking cigarettes!
-
News1 week ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Sports2 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
-
News1 week ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races