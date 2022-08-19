Oswaldo Cabrera having time of his life after call-up

Tainted. And Sainted … and Sainted … and Sainted … and …

I’m one of the many Kia car theft victims you’ve heard about. Earlier this week, my little silver Soul disappeared off the residential street I park it on by my workplace near St. Clair and Hamline Avenues. I called 911 to report it missing and was told it had been towed to impound. I called impound, and was told it had been stolen and abandoned, and was not drivable.

Long story short, thieves had broken my window after 4 p.m., ripped out my ignition, fired things up and went for a ride. Eighteen hours of paperwork and phone calls later, my vehicle is at the shop, next to a row of other Kias awaiting back-ordered parts after suffering the same fate.

This is the second time in five months I’ve had a major auto mishap (my Honda was totaled in March after a hit and run) and had to dig deep for my $1,000 deductible. Despite the financial burden, the inconvenience and my disgust with the segment of humanity who caused these situations, I am buoyed by the efficiency and hard work of those helping me:

The St. Paul Police Department, who arranged to get my damaged and abandoned car off the street to the impound lot less than two hours after its theft.

The police dispatcher, who relayed to me, in less than a minute, where my car was.

The impound lot, who answered the phone right away and told me exactly what I needed to do to get it off the lot and into the shop, and who took the time to give me the police report number.

My agent, Steve Woog of State Farm (in Highland Park), who got right on it the second I reached him, long after his work day ended, and graciously walk me through the claims process.

The auto shop employee who called me with an estimate, and listened to me emote.

The State Farm insurance adjuster who set up a rental, explained things thoroughly and clearly, and, very professionally, redirected me when I was rambling.

My husband, who kept his cool while I ranted and raved and cried.

–

My boss, Encore Boutique owner Molly O’Keefe, who offered to come in for me the next day so I could use the day to get things in order. I didn’t need to do that, but her offer for that option comforted me greatly.

My friend who interrupted his day to drive me to the car rental location.

The folks at Hertz Corporation, who put me back in business with a beautiful rental vehicle.

While the car thieves chose the lazy, irresponsible way out, the helpers listed above did their jobs and then some. As the late, great Fred Rogers once said, “Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.”

Catherine Condon, Mendota Heights

Sainted

I would like to Saint the young lady and her driver who took the time to catch my runaway dog.

On Wednesday, Aug. 3, I had just gotten home from a doctor appointment and when I opened the door, my retriever, Gus, bolted past me and ran across the street. He didn’t stop there, but proceeded to run down Dodd Avenue, which was getting pretty busy with traffic at that time of day.

A car immediately pulled over when they saw Gus, and the young lady jumped out and gave chase.

I have health issues that keep me from running the way I used to, so I was thankful she was able to grab Gus and hold onto him until I was able to catch up.

We had just had to say goodbye to Gus’ “brother,” Louie, on Monday, due to age and health issues. I was so afraid that Gus was going to get hit before I could reach him, but because of those caring folks who took the time out of their day to lend a hand, I still have Gus!

Cindy Nipp, Mendota Heights

Sainted

I would like to thank Bob Desch, Gerry Falkowski and the many volunteers of Crosscroft of Evermoor for their endless hours of hard work on the irrigation system for our community. These individuals put in over 200 volunteer hours to improve our system. The seniors in the development can’t thank each and every one of you enough for your hard work during those hot days.

Kathy Cleveland, Rosemount

Sainted

I would like to Saint the owner of Smokey’s Bar in East Bethel.

While we were celebrating my father-in-law’s birthday, the owner, Chris, stopped by our table to see how our evening was going. Chris quickly noticed the WWII Vet sweatshirt worn by Grandpa Ken and thanked him for his service and let us know he was comping both Grandpa Ken and Grandma Janette’s meal.

He spoke briefly with Grandpa Ken, letting him know his father also was a WWII vet. At the end of our meal, owner Chris stopped by once again to thank Grandpa Ken for his service. He made our grandparents feel extra special.

Lawrence Brown, New Brighton