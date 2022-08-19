Connect with us

Blockchain

Ripple CTO Chastises Vitalik Buterin for Making Fun of XRP

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

35 seconds ago

on

By

Ripple Cto Chastises Vitalik Buterin For Making Fun Of Xrp
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
  • The criticism of XRP made by Vitalik Buterin, didn’t sit well with David Schwartz. 
  • Buterin was making reference to Ripple’s legal defense in an ongoing case against the SEC.

According to David Schwartz, Ripple’s chief technology officer, who believes that eBay also creates BTC and ETH securities, cryptocurrency miners in the Ethereum and Bitcoin ecosystems are similar to eBay shareholders.  

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin attacked XRP in a discussion that was sparked by the recent 30,000 Canadian dollar limit on altcoin purchases by two Ontario crypto exchanges, which excluded Ether (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), and Bitcoin Cash (BCH). David Schwartz didn’t take kindly to this.

In a tweet reply, Buterin praised the Ethereum community’s opposition to laws that favor ETH over other cryptocurrencies. In response to Buterin, David Hoffman, the creator of the decentralized media and education platform Bankless, stated that he wouldn’t have objected if they had restricted XRP.

When they attempted to throw us under the bus as China-controlled, Buterin joined in the XRP criticism, arguing they lost their right to protection. Twitter users who follow XRP experienced a flurry after Buterin’s remark, and later, Ripple CTO David Schwartz himself entered the discussion.

The Battle Continues

Buterin was referring to Ripple’s defense of their ongoing legal dispute with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), in which they claimed that XRP shouldn’t be classified as a security because Ethereum and Bitcoin are similar and are even known as the top two cryptocurrencies as managed by the Chinese. In response to the unauthorized sale and issuance of XRP tokens, the SEC has filed a safety complaint against Ripple.

Schwartz reaffirmed Ripple’s past comments that ETH and BTC were secure and compared ecosystem miners to eBay stockholders.

Schwartz stated :

do think it’s perfectly fair to analogize miners in PoW systems to stockholders in companies. Just as eBay’s stockholders earn from the residual friction in the middle of buyers and sellers that eBay does not remove, so do miners in ETH and BTC.

Ethereum’s safety standing became a hot topic during the ongoing legal procedures, where Ripple has asserted that the SEC has a clear bias against them and is in favor of Ethereum. In a 2021 interview, the CEO of Ripple, Brad Garlinghouse, asserted that the SEC had assisted Ethereum in overhauling XRP as the No. 2 cryptocurrency.

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Nakamoto Games Host Tank Battle Tournament on UpOnly Platform

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

17 mins ago

on

August 19, 2022

By

Nakamoto Games Host Tank Battle Tournament On Uponly Platform
google news
  • Tank Battle competition announced by UpOnly and Nakamoto Games.
  • It is planned for the competition to begin on August 22 and last for three days.

The debut of the upcoming tournament, which will include the blockchain gaming studio Nakamoto Games most recent game, Battle Tank, has been revealed. The Battle Tank competition will be held on UpOnly, a platform for Tournament as a Service (TaaS).

UpOnly, a pioneering data directory, provides in-depth and practical knowledge on the move-to-earn, play-to-earn, and Metaverse gaming businesses. To maximize their performance and locate the greatest play-to-earn opportunities, UpOnly wants to be the go-to resource for gamers worldwide.

With blockchain-based games, Nakamoto Games provides players all around the world with significant earning opportunities. The dynamic ecosystem provides a wide selection of cutting-edge games and frequently holds international championships.  

Insights From the Contest 

The competition is slated to start on August 22 and last for three days. Players who want to access Tank Battle must first connect their Web3 wallet to the Nakamoto Games platform. Then, to complete the tournament registration, players must connect the same wallet to UpOnly. The total prize pool is about 2250 $USDT, and there is also a further 60,000 $UPO up for grabs.

The suggested price for game players is substantial, and the ultimate winner will get $1,000. The second-place finisher in the tournament will receive $750 in prizes, while the third-place finisher will receive $500.  And also the native token $UPO of UpOnly can be used by participants and spectators to wager on the results of the competition.

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

How Much Risk Will the Upcoming Ethereum Merge?

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

33 mins ago

on

August 19, 2022

By

How Much Risk Will The Upcoming Ethereum Merge?
google news
  • Ethereum’s much-awaited ‘merge’ is set for around mid-September.
  • In the upcoming days, the ETH price may experience severe short-term volatility.

The most widely used blockchain platform, Ethereum, is currently going through a significant transformation. Ethereum’s much-awaited ‘merge’ is set for around mid-September, and will shift from PoW (proof-of-work) to PoS (proof-of-stake). The upcoming functionality will provide more security, speed and scalability, and low energy consumption. However, the Ethereum merge will have its possible risks and flaws. 

Risk Factors Regarding the Merge

The Merge is a significant update to a very complicated system. Based on this merger, Ethereum may operate slowly or possibly stop altogether. In this process, other unanticipated mistakes also might arise. Also, Ethereum’s overall security may change, as a result of the Merge. When transferred to proof-of-stake, new technical challenges and unexpected problems might occur. 

Based on the merging process, in the upcoming days, Ethereum’s price may experience severe short-term volatility. In the long run, there is also a possibility that Ethereum could lose its dominance as the cryptocurrency of choice for smart contracts. The most likely outcome is that several programmable cryptocurrencies will take the lead rather than just one. 

There’s a potential that the fork will become more popular than Ethereum itself. However, if you own ETH or an ERC-20 token on Ethereum, you will most likely own them in any Ethereum fork because these forks are simply replicas of the network. It is up to each user to pick which fork to support and what to do with their assets.

While Ethereum supporters and developers would argue that the move to PoS makes Ethereum significantly more decentralized and resistant to hostile assault, the actual data shows that staking centralization is growing, which can cause some significant issues.

 Additionally, the merger has already seen numerous delays. So, there is also a chance for further delay in the merge. 

Disclaimer: 

TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this press release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommends our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this article.

Recommended For You: 

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Ethereum Uptrend Vulnerable Unless It Surges Past $1,900

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

4 hours ago

on

August 19, 2022

By

Ethereum
google news

Ethereum extended losses below the $1,820 support against the US Dollar. ETH could decline further if it fails to start a recovery wave above the $1,900 level.

  • Ethereum started a fresh decline and traded below the $1,900 level.
  • The price is now trading below $1,880 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
  • There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $1,880 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
  • The pair could continue to move down if there is a clear move below the $1,800 level.

Ethereum Price Turns Red

Ethereum followed a bearish path after it settled below the $1,900 level. ETH traded below the $1,850 support zone and increased pressure on the bulls.

The bears even pushed the price below the $1,820 level, but the price stayed above the $1,800 level. A low is formed near $1,806 and the price is now consolidating losses. Ether price is now trading below $1,880 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $1,840 level. It is near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent drop from the $1,955 swing high to $1,806 low.

The first major resistance is now forming near the $1,880 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $1,880 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. The trend line is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent drop from the $1,955 swing high to $1,806 low.

Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

A clear move above the $1,880 resistance could even push the price above the $1,900 resistance. The next major resistance is near the $1,920 level, above which the price may perhaps move into a positive zone.

More Losses in ETH?

If ethereum fails to rise above the $1,880 resistance, it could continue to move down. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,800 zone.

The next major support is near $1,780, below which ether price might accelerate lower. In the stated case, the price may perhaps decline towards the $1,750 level. Any more losses may perhaps open the doors for a move towards the $1,650 level.

Technical Indicators

Hourly MACDThe MACD for ETH/USD is now gaining momentum in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSIThe RSI for ETH/USD is now below the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $1,800

Major Resistance Level – $1,880

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Crypto Exchanges in Ontario Have a $30K Annual Cap on Buying Altcoins

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

5 hours ago

on

August 19, 2022

By

Crypto Exchanges In Ontario Have A $30K Annual Cap On Buying Altcoins
google news
12 seconds ago |