Revenues from Russian energy exports are expected to rise nearly 40% year-on-year to $337.5 billion in 2022, Reuters reported on Wednesday citing an official document from the Russian Federation’s Energy Ministry.

The news agency reported the following on August 17 after reviewing the Russian government document:

Rising oil export volumes, coupled with rising gas prices, will push Russia’s revenue from energy exports to $337.5 billion this year, a 38% increase from compared to 2021, according to a document from the Ministry of the Economy seen by Reuters. The ministry document projects that energy export revenue will decline to $255.8 billion next year, still higher than the 2021 figure of $244.2 billion. The average gas export price will more than double this year to $730 per 1,000 cubic meters, before gradually declining until the end of 2025, according to forecasts.

The document further reveals that Russia has recently begun “gradually increasing its oil production after sanctions-related restrictions and as Asian buyers have increased their purchases, leading Moscow to increase its production and oil production forecasts.” ‘export until the end of 2025’.

“Gazprom also said China’s gas supply was increasing, but did not provide details and that Europe remains by far the biggest market for Russian gas,” Reuters noted on Aug. 17.

CNBC described Gazprom, a Russian state-owned natural gas company, as approaching the “final stages” of building “the first pipeline capable of sending gas from Siberia to Shanghai” on July 26. Gazprom has started construction of the joint venture with state-run China National Petroleum Corp. in September 2014 shortly after the two parties signed a 30-year, $400 billion gas contract to back the project. Sections of the “Power of Siberia” pipeline are already in service and are expected to be completed by 2025.

The China-Russia pipeline comes as Moscow faces the threat of losing natural gas purchases from the European Union, a major customer that aims to cut its imports of Russian gas by two-thirds as a result of the war. in Ukraine,” CNBC observed.

The US-based business newspaper referred to Russia’s latest war with neighboring Ukraine, which began on February 24. The US government announced the start of a series of ongoing financial sanctions against Russian entities on February 24 in response to the dispute. Washington led the financial sanctions effort against Russia and subsequently influenced most of its political allies to follow suit in a massive campaign that continues today. Moscow has responded to this effort, in part, by investing in non-Western trade prospects, particularly those of China and India.

Japan, an East Asian country, resumed oil purchases from Russia in July after temporarily suspending them in recent months, in line with the Western sanctions campaign against Moscow.

Japan resumed purchases of Russian oil in July, according to information released on Wednesday [August 17] by the country’s Ministry of Finance”, India Economic Times announced August 18.

“Although the ministry did not disclose the exact volume, it said oil imports from Russia in July were 65.4% lower than the same period last year. The volume of liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports from Russia also decreased by 26.1% compared to July 2021, while coal imports fell by 40.1%,” the newspaper reported.

“Despite the decline in physical volumes, the value of Russian fuel exports to Japan increased by 45.1% compared to last year due to rising global commodity prices,” according to the report.