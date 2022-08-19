BERLIN — German authorities warned of heavy rain in the south on Friday and put air rescue services on high alert, after severe storms killed at least 12 people elsewhere in Europe a day earlier.
‘Several’ deaths reported after 2 small planes crash in Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Santa Cruz County – A crash involving two small planes attempting to land at Watsonville Municipal Airport appears to have left at least two people dead, according to the city.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said a single-engine Cessna 152 and a twin-engine Cessna 340 collided while the pilots were on final approach to the airport. One person was on board the Cessna 152 and two people were on board the Cessna 340.
One of the planes crashed into a hangar next to the runway, while the second plane ended up in a grassy field near the airport.
In a tweet, the city of Watsonville said it received a report of “numerous fatalities” in the crash at 2:56 p.m. and that a number of agencies had responded to the incident. No injuries were reported to anyone on the ground, the FAA said.
Watsonville Mayor Ari Parker said Thursday night the city is in mourning.
“We mourn this unexpected and sudden loss tonight,” Parker said. “I want to express my deepest and most sincere condolences.”
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate the crash. The NTSB will lead the investigation and provide additional updates.
The planes were about 200 feet in the air when they crashed, a witness told the Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Franky Herrera was passing the airport when he saw the twin-engine plane bank sharply to the right and hit the wing of the smaller plane, which ‘just rolled up and crashed’ near the edge from the airfield and not far from the houses, he told the newspaper.
The twin-engine aircraft continued to fly but “it was struggling,” Herrera said, then saw flames on the other side of the airport.
The Watsonville Municipal Airport manager was unavailable for a phone interview in the hours following the crash. The airport accounts for about 40% of all general aviation activity in the Monterey Bay Area, according to the City of Watsonville website.
Seattle had one of its hottest nights on record: NPR
Ted S. Warren/AP
Seattle had one of the hottest nights on record, Wednesday night through Thursday morning with 14 degrees warmer than average, according to the National Weather Service.
The overnight temperature reached 71 degrees, one of only three nights in the city’s climate record when the overnight temperature exceeded 70 degrees.
The average nighttime temperature for this time of year in Seattle is 57 degrees.
The low temperature in Seattle until 5 a.m. this morning was 71 degrees F.
Number of days in Seattle’s climate record with low temperatures equal to or greater than 70 degrees: 2.#wawx
— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) August 18, 2022
The hot night reported in the Pacific Northwest city follows a study showing that rising nighttime temperatures can increase the death rate by up to 60% in three Asian countries at the turn of the century. The study authors say this is the first research to estimate the impact of warmer nights on mortality risks from climate change.
This death rate focuses on deaths from excessively hot nights. More heat at night can disrupt sleep patterns as the body attempts to cool down, leading to adverse effects on the immune system. This could contribute to the likelihood of developing cardiovascular disease, chronic disease, inflammation and mental health problems, the study authors concluded.
NPR News
iPhones, iPads and Macs at risk of potential hacking, warns Apple – NBC Chicago
Apple has disclosed serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs that could potentially allow attackers to take full control of these devices.
Apple released two security reports on the issue on Wednesday, though they haven’t received much attention outside of technical publications.
Apple’s explanation of the vulnerability means a hacker could gain “full admin access” to the device. This would allow intruders to impersonate the owner of the device and subsequently run any software on their behalf, said Rachel Tobac, CEO of SocialProof Security.
Security experts have advised users to update the affected devices – iPhone6S and later models; multiple iPad models, including 5th generation and later, all iPad Pro models, and iPad Air 2; and Mac computers running macOS Monterey. The flaw also affects some iPod models.
Apple did not specify in the reports how, where and by whom the vulnerabilities were discovered. In any case, he quoted an anonymous researcher.
Commercial spyware companies such as Israel’s NSO Group are known to identify and exploit these flaws, exploiting them in malware that surreptitiously infects targets’ smartphones, siphons their content, and monitors targets in real time.
NSO Group has been blacklisted by the US Department of Commerce. Its spyware is known to have been used in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America against journalists, dissidents and human rights activists.
Security researcher Will Strafach said he hasn’t seen any technical scans of the vulnerabilities Apple just patched. The company has previously acknowledged equally serious flaws and, on what Strafach estimated to be perhaps a dozen occasions, noted that it was aware of reports that such security flaws had been exploited.
NBC Chicago
Colorado receives small business grant worth $104.7 million
The US Treasury Department has given Colorado nearly $105 million under its Small Business Credit Initiative, according to a joint announcement Thursday.
The grant, which will be distributed over the next five years, can be multiplied up to 10 times to provide private financing to small businesses across the state, with a focus on groups traditionally excluded from capital markets. Colorado is expected to maintain or create 11,000 jobs with federal funds, with those jobs expected to contribute $423 million annually to Colorado’s economy.
“This is a historic investment in entrepreneurship, small business growth and innovation through the US bailout that will help reduce barriers to accessing capital for traditionally underserved communities. , including those in rural areas,” said U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen. in one release. “I am excited to see how the SSBCI funds will promote equitable economic growth in Colorado and across the country.”
Colorado was among four states to receive $750 million in the last SSBCI funding round, which announced more than $2.25 billion in grants. New York received the $501.5 million approval, Oregon received $83.5 million, and Montana received $61.3 million. Colorado’s initial $31 million payment was made this month.
The Colorado Economic Development Commission and the Business Finance and Incentives Division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade will administer the SSBCI funds in conjunction with the Office of the Governor, Office of the State Treasurer, Venture Capital Authority (VCA) and the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority (CHFA).
Although the money goes to the state as a grant, it cannot be used to provide direct grants to small businesses. Instead, the money will be spread through programs where the funds are refunded or returned, allowing the funds to be used again and again.
Of the amount awarded, nearly $60 million will go to the VCA, which partners with professional venture capital fund managers to reach growth companies with venture capital. The extra money is expected to create 2,900 jobs over the next 10 years.
CHFA-run Cash Collateral Support Program will receive up to $35 million in funding to support small business lending through a credit enhancement program, which provides lenders with cash deposits to increase the collateral that borrowers provide for business loans.
Over the past 10 years, the program has provided $37.4 million in collateral for 376 loans worth $200 million. As the loans are repaid, the money flows back into the program, which has not suffered any capital loss. The new injection should make it possible to create or maintain 8,000 jobs over 10 years.
The remaining $10 million will go to the CLIMBER Fund which is part of the Colorado State Treasury and is administered by CHFA and OEDIT. These funds are expected to create 800 jobs over the next 10 years.
denverpost
Ellen Jovin: How fighting over grammar can help fix a divided America
Four years ago I decided I needed to host a pop-up grammar-advice stand. The plan was simple: I’d sit on the streets of New York City and help people with their questions. I ordered a folding table, drew a “Grammar Table” sign and waited for the weather to cool. On a September day I walked to a small park near my apartment building, propped up my sign, and began answering questions from passersby.
The idea was natural to me because I’m a lifelong professional grammar nerd. I’ve taught grammar and writing for years, written and edited professionally, and studied more than 25 languages for fun. Behind me, during Zoom calls, are shelves of grammar books alphabetized from Albanian to Zulu. Some may think it is a total conversation killer but trust me when I tell you that people love talking about grammar — and fighting about it, too.
That fall day, it took about 30 seconds before I got my first question and the inquiries continued from there. People wanted to oust their spouses’ errant apostrophes, cram commas into underpunctuated clauses (“Oxford comma or bust!”), raze past-tense forms used as past participles (“I should have ran, ugh!”) and more.
But any rancor was mostly feigned and the chats cathartic as I kept the Grammar Table moving around the city over the following months. Fights over things like “traveled” versus “travelled” (both are correct) or “lose” versus “loose” led to new friendships and a sense of public fellowship.
I wasn’t the only one who felt it. One gloomy afternoon during the contentious confirmation hearings over Brett M. Kavanaugh’s appointment to the Supreme Court, a woman stopped and stared at the Grammar Table. “This is the best thing I have ever seen in my life,” she said. She looked as though she might cry.
I like to think she understood that the Grammar Table is only partly about grammar. It is also about community, about surprise, about humor (yes indeed, “poopyhead” is written as one word!). It is about the ritual of gentle, dorky debate with a shared sense of purpose, focused on this thing we have in common — language. We all poop and we all punctuate (though some of us do the latter on only a part-time basis).
Besides, how mad can you really get over an Oxford comma (the comma before the “and” in a list)? One man affected Hulk-like rage over it, but he left smiling with his brother so they could pick up their sister from the airport.
I’ve answered questions from writers, editors, small children, seniors, people down on their luck, people high on their luck, conservatives, liberals and hot dog vendors. The Grammar Table has been visited by teachers, firefighters and a woman with a tattoo of a footnote on her foot. Many of my visitors have chatted happily with one another.
My husband began filming the Grammar Table encounters for a documentary, and within six months of my first pop-up in that park, we were on the road. By the time the pandemic grounded us in early 2020, we had made it to 47 states.
People argued good-naturedly wherever we went. In West Virginia, a man told us that his wife, who was standing next to him, hated it when he ended a sentence with a preposition. She confirmed it. While you can actually end with a preposition, what made these people stand out to me was their good-natured ribbing — they were grinning the whole time. They embodied the idea that grammar teasing has to be grounded in mutual respect or it won’t work. The woman even began reciting prepositions in alphabetical order. “About, above, across, after, against,” she sang.
It is my policy to shut down mean-spiritedness at the Grammar Table, but there is so little of it that I’ve hardly ever had to do that. Apparently a pop-up grammar-advice stand with a hand-drawn sign is not a magnet for meanies.
There are serious challenges to our public life that the bonding potential of dependent and independent clauses cannot solve, of course. Americans must still coexist with other Americans whose views they abhor. Lives lived too much online are vulnerable to misunderstanding and rage, to dangerous oversimplification and dehumanization.
In fact-checking the book I wrote about my adventures, I learned more about some of the people I had talked to on the road. I could never have guessed at the extreme social and political views that some of them held — the grammar chats kept all that at bay. Whatever I feel about some of their ideas and actions, I am still glad we had moments that created at least a tiny link.
The small bonds that come from mowing someone’s lawn, holding an elevator door or making verbs agree with their subjects support the larger connections we need for our communities to thrive.
I’ve now been all over with the Grammar Table — to towns as small as 1,000 people and cities of millions. Start talking to me about God or politics as I sit there and I will politely remind you that is not what I’m there for. (Concluding preposition! Fight me!)
Then I will ask if you have a grammar comment or question. We can always cooperate on untangling a sentence or placing a semicolon in the perfect spot. Can comma fights unite a fractured nation? Maybe not, but small things accumulated grow big.
READ MORE: More info at GrammarTable.com.
This column first appeared in the Los Angeles Times.
Germany weather alert after storms in Europe kill 12
Austrian President Alexander Van Der Bellen called the children’s deaths an “unfathomable tragedy”. The mayor of nearby Wolfsberg, Hannes Primus, said the area looked “like a battlefield”.
In Lower Austria, three women were killed when lightning struck a tree near the central town of Gaming, knocking it down.
Severe storms also killed at least seven people in France and Italy on Thursday. French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said during a visit to Corsica on Friday that five people had been killed on the island – correcting a figure of six dead he had given the day before.
Germany’s national weather service DWD has warned that “extremely heavy and prolonged rain” along the edge of the Alps could drop up to 140 liters of water per square meter (5.5 inches) over a 48-hour period, which could cause flooding.
The Bavarian Red Cross said it was raising the alarm level for its air rescue specialists, putting helicopter crews on heightened alert.
washingtonpost
Criticism of the vaccination against Covid-19, the association of Robert Kennedy Jr banned by Meta – RT in French
The parent company of Facebook and Instagram, Meta, on August 18 deleted from these two platforms the accounts of the influential American organization Children’s Health Defense, led by Robert Kennedy Jr, nephew of the former American president.
“We have deleted the Instagram and Facebook accounts in question for repeated violations of our Covid-19 policies,” said Aaron Simpson, a spokesperson for the American group Meta, on August 18, in reference to the disappearance on the two platforms. of the organization Children’s Health Defense.
Critic of the safety of vaccines against Covid-19, the non-profit association for its part accuses Meta of not respecting its right to freedom of expression, by aligning itself with the American health authorities.
On Twitter where his account is still active, the organization denounced “ruthless censorship”.
We’ve been deplatformed! 😱 8/17/22 our Facebook page was suspended, our Instagram account disabled. More than +500k followers have been denied the truth.
Learn about this ruthless censorship + how to follow us!
SHARE THIS EVERYWHERE:
— Children’s Health Defense (@ChildrensHD) August 18, 2022
“Facebook is acting here as a representative of the federal government’s crusade to silence any criticism of the government’s draconian policies,” the organization’s founder, Robert Kennedy Jr, said in a statement.
The association’s YouTube channel deleted in September 2021
Nephew of the former president assassinated in 1963 and son of a former minister, also assassinated in 1968, he is a major figure in the American vaccinesceptic galaxy.
His organization claims “hundreds of thousands” of followers on these two accounts and shared screenshots in its press release showing the deletion of these accounts for “misinformation”.
According to Children’s Health Defense, the ban may be related to a lawsuit it filed against Meta for censorship in federal court. The association’s YouTube channel was deleted in September 2021.
Meta, which is regularly criticized for spreading disinformation, has been trying since the last US presidential election to move away from political content to focus on exchanges between relatives and communities of interest.
RT All Fr Trans
