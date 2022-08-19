Since 1989, threats against Salman Rushdie have sparked free speech debates: NPR

Michael Woods, a special education teacher at a high school in Palm Beach County, Florida, said he had a classroom library with shelves of dozens of books that students could take home and read for pleasure.

The library included the “Twilight” and “Harry Potter” series and a book called “Meg”, which is a thriller about a shark.

But when school started this week, the classroom library was empty. The books now sit in a school cupboard, in part because of new laws that restrict classroom instruction.

One measure, the Parental Rights in Education Act – or what critics have called the “Don’t Say Gay” Act – prohibits teaching about sexual orientation and gender identity “from kindergarten through 3rd grade or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate according to state standards.Another new law restricts the teaching of African-American history .

Michael Woods is a special educator in Palm Beach County, Florida. Courtesy of Michael Woods

As a result, Woods said, the Palm Beach County School District sent out a checklist in May for teachers to use to review all the books in their classroom libraries.

Woods said he didn’t have time to go through every book with a checklist, so he decided to delete them all.

“I didn’t have any controversial books, but what we hear over and over again is, ‘Well, if something happens, you could lose your license,’” he said, referring to a state educator’s license.”So they’ll be sitting in a closet, not helping anyone.”

Proponents of the Parental Rights in Education Act say it is limited to classroom teaching from kindergarten to grade three, but critics say the part of the law that prohibits teaching that does not is “not age or developmentally appropriate” opens teachers of any grade to legal action from parents.

The law does not give examples of what is age or development appropriate, nor does it describe what breaking the law would look like. As a result, school districts’ interpretations of how best to implement the law vary widely.

In Palm Beach County, Woods said, teachers have received little guidance on how to follow the law, and the guidance they have received is unclear. For example, Woods said, teachers were told on the second day of school that they will need to complete and send a form to students’ parents if students request to use names other than their legal names.

In an emailed statement, a spokesperson for the Palm Beach County School District said the Florida Department of Education provided information about the proposed parental rights bill on a resource page.

“The district is in compliance with the state parental rights measure,” the spokesperson said. “Information about a student’s preferred name is just one part of a form that parents are asked to fill out. As part of parental rights legislation, all parents and guardians must provide consent for health-related services on our campuses. Every student, whether returning or new to the district, must submit a student registration form. In addition to health information, parents and guardians are asked to provide their current contact information, their child’s preferred name, and more.

Questions about the form received “mixed responses,” Woods said. Teachers were asked to use the form whenever students request to change their names, but teachers do not have to use the form if students request to use nicknames but do not request to change their pronouns, a- he declared.

Woods said they’re just days into the school year, but he’s already worried about when a student asks to use a different name but doesn’t want the form sent home.

“I am a queer man. I didn’t come out until I was 31 because of fear,” he said. “Can you imagine how much angst or anxiety or how devastated I would be if I basically unmasked a child? The state is basically asking me to take out a child.

About 500 miles away in the northern part of the state, Bay District Schools, based in Panama City, provided an in-depth training video for employees, which Natalie Williams, communications specialist for the district, said in an email is part of an eight-year partial update on state and federal laws.

In the video, which Williams shared with NBC News, Heather Hudson, a district attorney, walks employees through situations that could raise issues under the Parental Rights in Education Act.

For example, if a middle school volleyball coach sees a female athlete walking down the hall holding her girlfriend’s hand and the student says “Hey coach, have you met my new girlfriend?” and continues walking down the hall, the coach doesn’t have to call the athlete’s parents to tell them their child is in a same-sex relationship, “just like I wouldn’t call to tell them that she was dating Billy or John,” Hudson said.

If students reveal they are having difficulty with their sexuality, Hudson said in the video, a teacher should only notify parents “if there is a change in the student’s services or supervision related to the mental, emotional or physical health or well-being of the student”. being and the ability of the school to provide a safe and supportive learning environment for the student,” as stated in the Parental Rights Act.

So if students tell school counselors that they want to use different pronouns or have access to different restrooms or changing rooms, Hudson said in the video, “then we get into the realm of monitoring and services, and your school administrators need to be brought into the conversation, and we probably need to have a conversation with the family.

Hudson said staff members are not required to release information to parents if they have a “reasonable and factual belief” that alerting parents would result in abuse, abandonment or neglect, but that the decision not to not disclose this information should be approved. by a principal, documented in the student’s academic record and reviewed annually.

It’s unclear whether state education officials would agree with all of Hudson’s advice, even if they cite the exact language of the law. At a meeting of the state board of education on Wednesday, board member Ryan Petty took issue with a sentence in an LGBTQ resource guide for Hillsborough County public schools, which stated, “At the limited exception involving imminent fear of physical harm, it is never appropriate to disclose a student’s sexual orientation to a parent,” the News Service of Florida reported.

Following Petty’s objection, Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. on Wednesday instructed his staff to tell all school districts to remove LGBTQ support materials so the board of state education can review them, the News Service of Florida reported.

Jon Harris Maurer, director of public policy for Equality Florida, a statewide LGBTQ advocacy group, said the removal of LGBTQ resources, stickers and posters from Florida schools to comply with the Parental Rights Act is “part of a larger censorship agenda” coming from Governor Ron. DeSantis and the Legislature that affect how LGBTQ youth can present themselves in schools.

“Because this law is so vague, we see that it really unfolds in the form of a lot of censorship and silence,” Maurer said. “Teachers and school districts don’t know where the lines are. The law therefore has a real deterrent effect where they will withdraw completely.

DeSantis did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the new law or claims it is part of a “censorship scheme.” When he signed the law on March 28, he said it would ensure “parents can send their children to school to receive education, not indoctrination.”

Some districts have already removed content from their websites and books from their libraries.

In July, Duval County Public Schools removed a 12-minute anti-bullying video that taught middle school and high school students how to support their LGBTQ peers, Jacksonville Today reported. Some teachers have also been ordered to remove Safe Space rainbow stickers and posters that feature the LGBTQ ally from their walls and doors before the first day of school Monday, the Florida Times reported- Union.

Duval County Public Schools did not respond to a request for comment. District spokeswoman Tracy Pierce told The Times-Union that the district is “renaming the program ‘All in for Safe Schools’.”

“The purpose of the rebranding is to send a clear message to all students that the support available through the program is open to them and not limited to a specific student population,” Pierce said.

Several other districts made changes before the Parental Rights in Education Act took effect on July 1.

In February, Public Schools in Collier County, a district that includes part of Naples, began adding parent warning notices to more than 100 books, many of which deal with issues related to race or community. LGBTQ.

In July, Broward County Public Schools removed LGBTQ books from shelves and sent boxes of them to the Stonewall National Museum and Archives in Fort Lauderdale, which is dedicated to preserving LGBTQ history, the Sun newspaper reported. Sentinel. The district said the books were donated to free up office space ahead of a district reorganization.

“We know these types of messages tell LGBTQ youth that there’s something wrong with LGBTQ people, and they telegraph that these LGBTQ youth should stay hidden,” Maurer said.

Woods said the first week of school, which started on Monday, has already been incredibly difficult.

“I was extremely upset as a gay man who is now open, because I have to be the advocate,” he said. “People know I’m a union leader and they know I’m gay. They come to me to answer questions, like “What do we do?” And it’s just frustrating for me, because I don’t have any answers.

