Pin 0 Shares

Just like any other addition in your home, the swimming pool will require repairs at one time or another. Luckily, there’s no repair that is too big not be fixed. In this article, discover the different swimming pool repairs you are bound to require and learn what is needed to fix them.

Leaks

Leaks are easily the most serious problem you can have in your pool. If your swimming pool has a leak, not only are you losing valuable water, the surfaces around the pool are also getting damaged by the escaped moisture. The bigger the leak, the more water damage you can expect. That said, if your pool has a leak, seek an emergency repair service. A repair technician will detect the leak using various technologies such as thermal imaging and hydrogen testing. Once detected, the leak can then be plugged using filler membranes without even having to drain the pool.

Liner replacement

Vinyl liners are cheap and easier to install compared to other options. However, they are prone to tears and early wear. When this happens, your liner will need to be replaced. This will require that your pool be drained and the old liner removed. Your pool’s dimensions will then be taken and a new liner designed. Of course, you will get the opportunity to choose the visual design you want on the liner. It will then be installed using adhesive and your pool refilled.

Re-tiling

If your pool is built using tiles, it’s common for the tiles to start falling off as they age, or after accidental impacts. This requires a simple replacement process. Using tile grout and adhesive, your swimming pool repair company will replace the damaged tiles and get your pool looking as good as new. If more than 20% of the tiles are affected, it is recommended that you replace all the tiles altogether.

Rendering

For concrete pools, most repairs are cosmetic, e.g. chipping and cracking. This is especially common in older pools. Such damage can encourage leaks or simply ruin the look of your pool. If your pool is experiencing the same, think of having it rendered again. This involves the application of a fresh waterproof cement layer. Once dry, the pool is painted again using a color selection of your choosing.

Acid wash

If neglected for long, concrete swimming pools can acquire heavy staining from algae and mold. Such kind of damage cannot be reversed simply via pressure washing. Instead, a more intense process is required – acid washing. Here, the cleaning technicians use a diluted acid solution to corrode the stains away. This process is highly effective and offers instant results. In fact, an acid wash can eliminate the need to render a concrete pool afresh. Once complete, the pool can be painted or fitted with a liner.

Pump repair

Another swimming pool repair that you must encounter has to do with the water pump. The water pump is an important mechanical component that keeps your pool water fresh and clean by passing it through the filter. From time to time, the pump will need repairs such as gasket replacement, bearings replacement, oil change, filter replacement, etc. Pump repairs, just like leaks, should be treated as emergencies and addressed immediately in order to keep your pool usable.

In addition to the above pool repairs, you will also need to seek several maintenance services such as pool cleaning, pH testing, and chlorine balancing.