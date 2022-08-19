Texas State Senator Compares Crt Removal From Schools To 'What Happened In Nazi Germany' On Msnbc

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas State Senator Roland Gutierrez received endorsement Wednesday for comparing Republicans banning critical race theory to Nazis burning books on MSNBC’s “The 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle.”

Ruhle introduced the topic by noting that Texas appears to be suffering from a shortage of teachers, saying one factor is that they are being “attacked” by Republican politicians. Gutierrez agreed, suggesting that the governors. A key issue is the efforts of Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., and Greg Abbott, R-Texas, to ban critical race theory from schools.

“Sometimes I think Abbott is DeSantis’ mini-me. Because what Florida does, Texas does. I suspect this CRT bill will come back in the spring. We’re going to see a much tougher CRT bill,” Gutierrez said.

He continued, “Let’s face it. It’s not a problem. But that’s how things start badly. And that’s how things started historically. that’s what happens with people like Rick DeSantis [sic], people like Greg Abbott. People need to wake up. There is definitely a standby issue. But it’s the fact that people have to wake up to what’s going on with these two leaders in this country.”

ABBOTT SENDS MESSAGE TO NYC MAYOR ADAMS ABOUT CAMPAIGN FOR BETO O’ROURKE IN TEXAS: ‘BRING IT ON’

DeSantis previously passed the Stop WOKE Act in April 2022 targeting critical race theory in schools while Abbott signed new legislation banning Project 1619 teachings in June 2021.

Gutierrez continued to attack Abbott, claiming the Texan caused more deaths under his administration than any other governor in the state.

“I think it’s high time people understood that Greg Abbott probably had more, and I don’t mean that – it’s not being sarcastic. He had more to do with people dying in this state, than any governor, any governor, in our history 800 people died during the winter storm in 2021. Nineteen children, five massacres, already, and this man did absolutely nothing wrong. other than wasting our money on political stunts, when it comes to his Lone Star operation. [border mission]. And let’s not forget that the police of Operation Lone Star were the guys from Uvalde. And it was the guys who let those kids down,” Gutierrez said.

GREG GUTFELD: IF THERE IS A SHORTAGE OF TEACHERS AND STUDENTS, WHAT DOES THAT SAY ABOUT THE SYSTEM?

In July, Texas State Representative James Talarico also called Abbott “the greatest threat to public safety” to Texas residents.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“You know me well and I try to be careful what I say but Texans are dying. Uvalde’s kids, Uvalde’s teachers, the hundreds of Texas people who died during the blackout last year Last, Texans who died unnecessarily from Covid-19 because our governor chose to open bars too early in the pandemic. Greg Abbott is the greatest threat to public safety in our state. He is the greatest threat for the public safety of Texans right now,” Talarico said.