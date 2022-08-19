The Loop Fantasy Football Preview: Our Favorites for 2022

Is there life beyond the Frozen Tundra?

Throughout NFL history, you can find many receivers who have amounted to very little without the quarterback that made them famous.

Andre Reed without Jim Kelly? Don Maynard without Joe Namath? Isaac Bruce without Kurt Warner? Hence, there’s a belief that all-pro wide receiver Davante Adams will suffer greatly now that he won’t be suckling at the bosom of future hall of fame quarterback and great protector Aaron Rodgers in eastern Wisconsin.

But Adams is in Las Vegas now thanks to the mega-March trade.

In Nevada, he will find:

— His old Fresno State buddy Derek Carr, who has passed for 31,000 NFL yards.

— The best pair of fellow pass-catchers he has ever had in Hunter Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller.

— An AFC West Division filled with offensive firepower that could make every week a scoreboard shootout.

Adams will likely still be a first-round receiving talent, and he’ll be available in most drafts later than that because fantasy football lemmings will presume him lacking.

He’s not the only potential fantasy star getting short shrift in the days leading up to the 2022 drafts. Here are a few, mostly on the slightly aged side:

OUR FAVE RUNNING BACKS

Saquon Barkley (NYG) — Two years ago, this former Penn State star was considered all-world. Then came a devastating knee injury. He returns to a Giants offense considered feckless. But he’s healthy now, and he is the Giants’ ONLY offensive weapon. So his workload should produce stats that will make him a second-round fantasy steal.

Miles Sanders (PHA) — If you’re looking for a bargain, you can’t do better than a dude who had 163 touches last season without managing a single touchdown, and is STILL his team’s No. 1 running back. So why not take another Nittany Lion primed for a bounce-back season? No other back in the fifth fantasy round will provide this much upside.

Chase Edmonds (MIA) — The Dolphins’ biggest offseason acquisition not named Tyreek, Edmonds has shined in his scattered opportunities as a No. 1 back. And he’s very likely to have that role in Miami despite the Dolphins’ other acquisitions of Raheem Mostert and Sony Michel. If he’s available in the seventh round of your draft, he could be a league winner.

OUR FAVE RECEIVERS

D.J. Moore (CAR) — This Panthers star has been a poster child for both bad touchdown luck (498 targets and only 14 TDs) and bad quarterback luck (Cam Newton, Kyle Allen, Teddy Bridgewater, Sam Darnold). We’re not saying Baker Mayfield is a hall of famer, but Moore could finally emerge as a top 10 receiver after years of diving for underthrown and overthrown balls.

Courtland Sutton (DEN) — He was expected to have a breakout season thanks to the Denver arrival of QB Russell Wilson. Then came the season-ending injury to Tim Patrick, who was expected to be a valuable Bronco. We’re guessing this elevates Sutton significantly above his preseason projections, which had him as a fourth-round pass catcher.

Robert Woods (TEN) — The Rams’ Super Bowl run was especially bittersweet for Woods, who blew out his knee in a midseason practice and watched from the sideline. But he’s back now with the Titans, where he’ll likely fill the No. 1 receiver role after the trade of A.J. Brown. He’ll likely outshine rookie Treylon Burks and be a huge steal in the middle rounds.

Michael Thomas (NO) — So what are you going to believe? His record 149 catches from 2019? Or his zero touchdowns in the injury-plagued seasons since? The former all-pro has reportedly looked great in camp. And while he no longer has Drew Brees to play pitch and catch with, Jameis Winston is no slouch. Available in the sixth round of many drafts, he could be the steal of 2022.

Adam Thielen (MIN) — Sure, the Mankato legend has been more banged up recently, but he’s still going to benefit from the defensive obsession to cover all-world Justin Jefferson. Until Kirk Cousins proves incapable of finding his most-familiar target, Thielen’s going to be valuable, far more than his sixth-round fantasy draft label would indicate.

Julio Jones (TB) — The fall from “future hall of famer” to “fossil” has been abrupt, but reports of Jones’ demise proved to be greatly exaggerated after he signed with the Buccaneers. He’s practically a kid compared to new teammate Tom Brady, and there could be a resurrection ahead with Tampa Tom missing Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Brown, and with the status of rehabbing Chris Godwin still uncertain. Could be late-round gold.

OUR FAVE QUARTERBACKS

Aaron Rodgers (GB) — Despite the fact Wisconsin’s top prima donna led the NFL in offseason headlines, he’s dropping out of the top 10 of fantasy quarterbacking prospects. While No. 12 is not immune to criticism, if nothing else, he’s certainly not deserving of falling out of the top 10, especially when his ego leads him to several surprise rushing touchdowns this fall.

Dak Prescott (DAL) — The quarterback ranks are so overflowing talent that Dallas’ QB has dropped out of the top tier since his gruesome leg injury two years ago. But he’s all good now, and he had a career-best 37 passing TDs last season. We’re guessing he’ll start running more again this year. Another great reason to wait until the late rounds before grabbing a QB.

OTHER FAVES

Gabriel Davis (Bills WR), Keenan Allen (Chargers WR), Hunter Renfrow (Raiders WR), Elijah Moore (Jets WR), Randall Cobb (Packers WR), Brandon Aiyuk (49ers WR), Devante Parker (Patriots WR), George Kittle (49ers TE), Deandre Hopkins (Cardinals WR), Zach Ertz (Cardinals TE), Derek Carr (Raiders QB), Kirk Cousins (Vikings QB).

