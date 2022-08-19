Finance
The Multiple Uses Of A Backup Email
A backup email has so many uses that it really is essential for anyone that has an email to have a backup. A backup email is basically known as a secondary email that is most likely linked to your primary email.
The first use of such a thing is for the password recovery system of your primary email. Most of the time your primary email will contain all the important messages from your contacts such as a memo from the boss, a greeting from your family and so much more; your primary email is also where your contacts will be stored.
With such important data you will of course protect it with a password that only you would know. But what if you accidentally forgot your password, what can you do? Well you can use a basic feature that virtually all email providers have: the secret question feature.
This feature is where you are asked a series of questions, mostly around 2, that you have previously chosen and that only you know the answer to. The problem with this is that most of the time if the email you’re using has been around for a few years there is a big chance that you might have forgotten what the answer is; this is where a backup email comes into play.
You can choose to have your password be sent to your backup email. This provides you with fewer problems because you only have to check your backup email as opposed to having to try and remember what the answers to your secret questions were.
Other uses of a backup email would be either as a spam receiver or as storage for important messages. If you’re into the habit of subscribing to a lot of newsletters you will most likely receive a lot of spam mail and no matter how you filter those emails there will still be some that will be able to make it to your inbox.
What you could do is you could use your secondary email as the email that you enter when you subscribe to anything, that way all the spam mail will go to that email and you could just check it when you have the time to.
If you don’t see your backup as a spam receiver then you could use it as a password recovery email and as a backup storage for important messages, contacts and files. Ideally, everything that is digitized is supposed to have a backup so that when the primary data is lost there is still something that can bring it back.
What you could do is you could forward all important emails, save all contacts as well as store files in your secondary email so that you have a backup just in case you delete those things in your primary email.
A backup email has a lot of uses to the point that having one is turning out to be a necessity; just remember to try and have your backup with a different provider so that you don’t get troubled by ID security measures.
3 Benefits of Web Analytics
Web analytics is the process of measuring site statistics and analyzing traffic behavior. Here are there of the main benefits of web analytics.
It is typical for any business to do some data analysis. Data analysis is used to determine sales, profit, loss rate, and market interest. However, in terms of establishing a strong e-presence for your website, there is one tool that you could used in order to collect necessary data that you would need to promote your site.
Web analytics has been gaining steady popularity among websites, blogs and portals. It is used to analyze market trends and to identify website users or visitors. It is also used to determine the behavior of website users. It is a great tool to determine your latest website trends and your visitors’ or users’ preferences in terms of site features. Here are the benefits of web analytics.
Number 1: It helps monitor your visitors and users
With web analytics, you would know how long your visitor stayed in your website, who they are and where they came from. You will be able to know their clickstreams, the keywords they used, and how they came to be in your website (referrer pages, search engines, etc). You would be able to determine how many times a user or a visitor returned to your website and which pages were given preference.
In fact, a web analytics tool would tell you your website usage down to the last specifics. It would tell you about your visitor’s nationality and language. It can even pinpoint the city of origin. Of course, it will tell you the IP addresses and the host used for access. Further analysis would reveal if your visitors were there to actually check out your site or if they were mere strays. Most certainly, you will know how many visitors you get daily.
Number 2: It can help you optimize your website
Once you have carefully studied the actions of your visitors or web users, you would be able to act accordingly in order to optimize your website. You would also have an idea about the things that need changing and the aspects of your website that may appeal more to your market. You would know which pages are most viewed and which are basically ignored. You would be able to adjust certain aspects of your website that need improvement or adjustments. You could then fix any technical problems; or you could also improve, streamline or reshape site navigation to better assist your site users or visitors.
Number 3: It can help you formulate a sales and e-marketing plan
Web analytics will be able to assist you in preparing for an e-marketing plan and course of action. This will be more effective because your plan would be based on actual facts and not mere probabilities. You would be able to really know what your market wants. By tracking the items which were highly viewed, you would learn which products received the highest response. You would also be able to enhance other programs that you have already employed like pay-per-click or PPC advertising. You would be able to get more clients, as well as monitor and keep your clients interested.
Business Technology in Small Business
Business technology in small businesses can mean a lot of different things and can be interpreted in many different ways. But it will always come down to the same thing – the technology implemented and used by a business must provide the maximum amount of efficiency for the minimum amount of cost and maintenance.
Technology in business must be well planned and implemented in a sensible manner and a plan for technology management must be developed and adhered to. This may mean moving more of your business systems onto the internet to increase the mobility of your business, or identifying and investing in new systems which will do the same job but in a more efficient manner.
How Can the Internet Help My Business?
If you are looking to save money for your business, the internet is an excellent place to start. If your business includes a small call centre to provide customer service, you could save a lot of money in the long run by investing in changing the phone system to an IP telephony system. This would mean that rather than incurring massive phone bills using normal phones, all calls would be routed over the internet and customers would be able to call in using a normal local telephone number.
It is much cheaper to call someone through the internet than through a standard phone line and the savings you would make here would more than cover the cost of implementing such a system.
You would need to ensure that your business’ internet connection is powerful enough to manage this of course. If there is not enough bandwidth to accommodate all of the calls being made, the sound quality can suffer. As long as both parties can hear what the other is saying, this does not have to be too much of an issue – making allowances for this would need to be part of your business’ strategy for technology management.
What about My People in the Field?
If you have a large team of sales reps in the field, the savings which you could enjoy through the implementation of internet based telephony can be carried on to this side of your business as well. Nowadays, there are many mobile phones available which are capable of making calls over the internet using the 3G network. This would mean a possible upgrade of your corporate mobile phone contract and possibly some retraining for your staff – but ultimately it would save you money on phone bills.
How do I Know that My Company is Now More Efficient?
Technology in business also encompasses the assessment and monitoring of work performed by the employees. With modern networking and targeted technology management, it would be possible to not only make your company run more efficiently for less money; but also allowing you to keep an eye on exactly what is going on in real-time.
There are many products available which will allow you to monitor your employees’ statistics – be it the amount of time they are spending on each call or the amount of time they take to finishing each file before they are able to move onto the next one. Through this, you would be able to address any possible issues which may arise and discuss them with the employee.
Business technology should broaden the horizons. You should be able to do more for spending less. Something as simple as making phone calls cheaper or something as involved as identifying areas of concern in an employees performance and having more information which can be used to develop strategies for the employee to avoid this.
Review of the BCIT GIS Program: A Boon to Canadian GIS Job Seekers
When it comes to gaining an edge in the GIS job market, it pays to invest in an Advanced Diploma program to supplement the education you may have gained with regard to environmental science, geography or urban planning. While students often gain a cursory knowledge of GIS through their undergraduate work, it really does require a GIS focused program to set yourself apart in terms of the marketable GIS skills that employers often prefer.
I’ve examined several post graduate GIS programs in Canada and the US and I’m going to outline some of the best available. The first is that of the British Columbia Institute of Technology located in Burnaby. BCIT offers an Advanced Diploma in GIS that is designed for those with a university or college degree in a related discipline. BCIT offers the program to students on a full-time or part-time basis. This is a challenging program that will give you much of the technical knowledge you need to help set yourself apart in today’s job market.
The BCIT GIS Advanced Diploma program puts a strong emphasis on computer programming. They want graduates to not only be very skilled in customization and creating applications, but creating web applications as well. Students learn GIS as they apply to Java, Python, JavaScript, PHP among others. Thus, you will need to know about programming concepts and design before enrolling, though not necessarily familiar with any of the above languages in particular.
It should be noted that BCIT has admitted strong candidates whom did not have significant programming experience. In these cases, staff directed the potential applicants toward online programming tutorials to ensure they could gain basic programming fundamentals and to see if they would enjoy the programming aspect of the GIS courses. Students also use the web to present materials and thus need to know how to use HTML and an HTML editor before beginning courses. Students also find it highly beneficial to brush up on high-school math skills before classes begin.
In addition to the emphasis on programming, the BCIT program will give you an understanding in GIS as it relates to database structure, remote sensing, cartography as well as spatial analysis relating to both environmental and business applications. Students get hands-on experience with the latest ESRI and Autodesk GIS software and you will also be exposed to IT, management and organization issues as they relate to GIS. All your work culminates with a project/practicum course to gain real-world experience with a GIS employer.
Applicants must have completed a university degree, BC associate’s degree or have a diploma of technology before entering the program. Applicants with an international degree will need to submit for a full evaluation of credentials. In applying, students will also need to provide a resume and write a letter explaining their interest in the program and how they will prepare for the challenges it will bring. This is because the program is highly intensive with 30 hours per week in labs and lectures and a further 20 to 30 hours per week in coursework.
Past graduates explained to me that BCIT enabled them to stay within their particular fields of geology and marine biology respectively because they developed GIS as an extremely marketable skill through BCIT’s program.
BCIT’s relationship with employers for the final project/practicum can be extremely valuable because newfound GIS skills can be combined with a degree discipline which can lead to employment in the student’s chosen niche.
It should be noted that BCIT offers several GIS programs. They offer many of their introductory level GIS courses to people that are just looking to gain a working knowledge of how to use GIS applications by taking one or two courses. BCIT also offers a Bachelor of Technology Degree in GIS, aimed at students who, when they enter the program, have an Associate Degree or a Diploma of Technology and do not yet have a Bachelor’s Degree. The B.Tech in GIS consists of the same technical courses as the Advanced Diploma. As well, to earn the degree, the student must complete additional Management and Liberal Arts credits, and also complete six months of employment in the GIS field. Furthermore, in the fall of 2012, the Advanced Diploma program was offered in its entirety online through distance learning.
MLM Autoship – What You Need to Know
In MLM network marketing, autoship is the monthly shipment of product to a distributor. It is usually handled by an automatic charge to a credit card kept on file at the parent company. It is used to maintain a distributor’s commission level in the company by meeting a specific minimum sales volume.
Let’s face it. You’ve got to have some sort of autoship in MLM network marketing. That’s where the long-term residual income comes from. The real power of network marketing comes from leverage. With autoships and leverage, network marketers can earn significant incomes from the efforts of many people.
However, many times autoships slow the growth of, and sometimes even destroy mlm businesses.
When an autoship is way overpriced, when it’s based on luxury rather than necessity items, when it’s things you can go to town and buy for less, the autoship can be bad for business.
Many times, the autoship is just too much of the company’s product. When a distributor is asked to purchase more product than they can consume or sell, it’s a real problem. And it’s just wrong to let distributors stockpile products in their garage or basement to qualify for bonuses.
I’ve always been a firm believer in the concept of being my own best customer. In fact, when a business partner suggests that he or she doesn’t want to use your product or service, that’s a clear signal that partner is not in the game. People like that should not even qualify for your time. They probably need to find another business and sponsor.
The autoship has to make sense. Consider it carefully when choosing a network marketing company. Align yourself with a company whose products are a necessity rather than a luxury. Build an MLM business of solid residual income with products people really want.
Importance Of Universities In Students’ Life
People go to a university for a variety of reasons: it might be for a degree, or it is simply the next step in life, or your parents expect it of you, or you want to make the most out of life. Whatever the reason, the university experience is different for everyone. While it is common to hear people say that high school will be the best years of your life, you can make your student years in a university.
During your university years, you have the chance to taste-test different programs, learn from experts in diverse fields and explore your passions to tailor your academic and career paths. A university allows you make those connections because everyone knows everyone in one way or another. Putting your head in your books all day, every day fulfills only one part of your university experience.
When you’re at a university, you’re part of a far bigger community than just the student one. Nearly all universities offer you the chance to volunteer in your local area. Your university will provide you with countless ways to do something unique and valuable in your local community. Another great way to get involved in your local community is to get a job. Universities’ careers services will often advertise appropriate part-time jobs on their websites and around campus. As long as its balanced with your academic work, a job can be a fantastic way of supplementing your student loan and gaining experience to write about on your CV.
Participating in university life is not only fun, it also helps you build some great skills that will be useful for your future career. All organizations are student-led, meaning that students are responsible for all prioritizing, planning and budgeting. Some clubs even hold elections, complete with campaigns, for key positions. These all offer incredible leadership experience.
Enjoy playing music or singing? Consider becoming a member of your university’s band or choir. I also encourage you to not just restrict yourself to campus activities. Your local community is a great resource for opportunities to get engaged and contribute to a greater cause while doing something you love.
In other words, as a university student, you essentially have freedom over how you want to spend your day, every day. It can be challenging to manage things on your own but also exciting as you begin to figure out who you are or who you want to be. A university is the time when you realize your independence, mature, learn invaluable lessons and begin to identify your own personal values and beliefs.
There are so many ways to get involved at universities and college campuses. Just putting in a little extra effort can make a huge impact on your student life, and help you to take full advantage of PG courses in a university and its experience also.
How to Improve Your Low Credit Rate
A low credit rate has several ramifications. It could result in your credit applications being rejected forthwith or it could result in you having to pay a premium when credit is eventually extended to you.
In spite of what you may be thinking, a low credit rate is a setback rather than an insurmountable obstacle. Low credit rates can be remedied – either through one of the many credit repair firms that have been proliferating since the early 1990s or alternately, by taking some of the necessary steps on your own.
The choice is yours. If you do decide to go it alone – either completely or in part – you will save on some or all of the professional fees charged by credit repair firms. There is still an investment in respect of time that you’ll need to make and you will need a fair measure of patience along the way.
The time and effort you spend on taking steps towards improving your low credit report, will eventually culminate in an opportunity for you to secure credit on fair and reasonable terms.
Here are a few things you can do right away:
Obtain a Copy of Your Credit Reports
The first thing to do in improving your low credit rate is to get a copy of each of your credit reports. Carefully check for errors – regardless of how small these may be. If you find any erroneous negative issues, make a point of having these corrected. It could end up in an improved score right away.
Things to specifically be on the lookout for include, but are not limited to:
o Late payments that were reported but actually paid on time;
o Accounts that are not yours; and
o Outstanding balances of debts that you have already paid off.
In case your recent credit application was turned down, look for the reason cited in the rejection notice. Lenders are required by law to inform you which items in the credit report caused the denial of credit. This will help you determine what to do to raise your credit ratings.
Whilst the process is potentially long, it is worthwhile pursuing. Being viewed as a low risk vendor results in: qualifying for better interest rates on mortgages, loans and other forms of credit, having access to the best rewards on credit cards and importantly, enjoying the peace of mind that should you urgently require cash, you will be able to qualify for help almost immediately.
