Finance
The Stolen Digital Generation
Abstract
In the current political climate, no greater need for security has been evident with the rise of global terrorism and politically motivated violence. Increased security measures are not only costly, but are manpower exhaustive and often intrusive.
Furthermore, data, in the most basic sense, has been secure in datacenters with the advent of strong security procedures, access control systems and a myriad of technological advances. Over the last three decades, various forms of metal detection have been used, in some degree, to screen datacenter workers for potential hardware that may have left the center.
In some cases, it has shown progress in stopping some larger items from going undetected. The challenge for the industry though, has always been smaller hard to detect items like thumb drives and mini SD drives.
Recent advances in software algorithms and hardware detection levels have allowed newer, more novel approaches to help organizations secure even more potential threats. Additionally, testing has shown that new systems capable of facial recognition with both biometric recognition and iris scanning, adds another level of critical authorization and advanced screening.
In this discussion, we will highlight the issues many organizations face with older technology and the latest advancements in both object detection, as well as combined threat analysis with biometrics and iris advancements. This paper will explore current issues with both personal security and cyber security.
Introduction
George S Clason, Businessman and ‘The Richest Man In Babylon’ stated that “In those things toward which we exerted our best endeavors, we succeeded.”
With so many magnificent by-products of innovation, entrepreneurship, genius and bravery, that statement rings true in so many ways and is demonstrated through the technology we use in our daily lives.
In this the technological age, we as humans have achieved some truly amazing feats of advancement. In the short space of the past 130 years, we have come from the horse and cart to the automobile, from phonographs to iPods, we’ve mastered flight, space travel, communication, and of course the internet. We are truly enjoying the golden age of technology.
We have discovered that with every problem, there is a solution.
And with every solution, our instinctive curiosity and intuition causes us to improve and develop these solutions to make them better. That is how we have evolved as a civilized society.
As we come up with answers, we then discover new problems to solve. The wheel may certainly have been invented, but it went through, and still goes through, various stages of improvement to make it an optimal commodity. We are a Research and Development society.
We have created ways to do things through technology, and it has become a valuable part of our day to day lives. Some would argue that it is the ultimate level to Maslow’s hierarchy of needs
1. Cyber Security
The word Cyber Security was unheard of 30 odd years ago, but has now become an industry in itself as we struggle to maintain integrity and privacy. The issue of Data Theft has outweighed the fear of property theft in many cases, and this is what I’m here today to talk about.
McAfee estimates a loss to the global economy of between $400 and $575 billion dollars in cybercrime per year. These figures are based on known data only- it is likely much higher.
An IBM study found the average consolidated total cost of a data breach is $3.8 million, representing a 23% increase from 2013.
• The average cost per record breach is $154,
• for healthcare organizations $363, and
• 47% of data breaches are malicious!
• A further study found that 36% of data breaches were from employee misuse or negligence, while 25 percent were intentional attacks from an insider.
Think about that for a moment.
Let us then ask ourselves the following questions:
• How does data leave the data center, and
• what can we do to minimize these breaches?
2. Physical hacks
Many Data Centres have firewalls and other network security measures to minimize risk, and for the most part these are effective. Cyber Security experts though, claim that the five simplest ways to hack into a data center are by;
1. crawling through void spaces in the data center walls,
2. lock-picking the door,
3. “tailgating” into the building, (tailing other employees)
4. posing as contractors or service repairman, and
5. jimmying open improperly installed doors or windows.
You’re effectively leaving the front door open for thieves!
With emerging trends such as Big Data, bring-your-own-device (BYOD) mobility and global online collaboration sparking an explosion of data, the data center will only become more important to your organization and will continue to be the target of not only breaches, but advanced malware and other cyber-attacks.
Additionally, compromised targets can unwittingly become attackers themselves. At the bidding of cybercriminals who can control comprised systems remotely, the data centers are commandeered as potent weapons in attacks against fresh targets
The emphasis on Data Centre Security is paramount, and whilst hacking and cyber-attacks require their own defence mechanism, today I’m here to address the physical breaches, and how to best counter them within an organization.
3. Front line defence
For those familiar with SAS 70 compliance and audits, the ‘Data Center Physical Security Best Practices Checklist’ below contains a data center physical security best practices program that is quite comprehensive and no doubt costly, time consuming, and resource heavy.
Data Center Physical Security Best Practices Checklist
• Built and Constructed for Ensuring Physical Protection
The exterior perimeter walls, doors, and windows should be constructed of materials that provide Underwriters Laboratories Inc. (UL) rated ballistic protection.
• Protection of the Physical Grounds
The data center should have in place physical elements that serve as battering rams and physical protection barriers that protect the facility from intruders.
• Bullet Resistant Glass
Certain areas within the data center, such as the lobby area and other entrance mechanisms, should be protected by bullet proof or bullet resistant glass.
• Maintenance of Vegetation Flowers
Plants, trees and other forms of vegetation should be appropriately maintained for purposes of not allowing these elements to conceal or hide an intruder.
• Security Systems and 24×7 Backup Power
The data center’s security systems should be functioning at all times, complete with
uninterruptible power supply (UPS) for ensuring its continuous operation.
• Cages, Cabinets and Vaults
These physical structures which house equipment must be properly installed with no loose or moving components, ultimately ensuring their overall strength and rigidity.
• Man Trap
All data centers should have a man trap that allows for secure access to the data center “floor”.
• Electronic Access Control Systems (ACS)
Access to all entry points into and within the data center should be protected by electronic access control mechanisms which allow only authorized individuals to enter the facility. Included within the framework of electronic access control should also be biometric safeguards, such as palm readers, iris recognition, and fingerprint readers.
• Provisioning Process
Any individual requesting access to the data center should be enrolled in a structured and documented provisioning process for ensuring the integrity of the person entering the facility.
• Off-boarding Process
Personnel working for the data center or clients utilizing the facility services must be
immediately removed from systems that have allowed access to the facility itself. This includes all electronic access control mechanism along with removal of all systems, databases, Web portals, or any other type of sign-in mechanism that requires authentication and authorization activities.
• Visitors
All visitors must be properly identified with a current, valid form of identification and must be given a temporary facility badge allowing access to certain areas within the data center. This process must be documented in a ticketing system also.
• Alarms
All exterior doors and sensitive areas within the facility must be hard wired with alarms.
• Cameras
The facility should have a mixture of security cameras in place throughout all critical areas, both inside and out, of the data center. This should include the following cameras: Fixed and pan, tilt, and zoom (PTZ) cameras.
• “Threat Conditions Policy”
Consistent with the rating scale of the Department of Homeland Security, the facility should have a “threat conditions policy” in place whereby employees and customers are made aware of changes in the threat.
• Badge and Equipment Checks
Periodic checks should be done on employees and customers regarding badge access and equipment ownership.
• Local Law Enforcement Agencies
Management should have documented contact information for all local law enforcement officials in the case of an emergency.
• Paper Shredding
A third-party contractor should be utilized for shredding documents on-site, then removing them from the facility, all in a documented fashion, complete with sign-off each time shredding is done.
• Data Center Security Staff
As you can see, this is a comprehensive list of measures that no doubt add to the effectiveness of security, but ultimately ‘Data security starts with physical security.’
4. Layers of Security
The Anixta White Paper suggests a Four Layer approach to Data Center security.
First Layer: Perimeter Security
Second Layer: Facility Controls
Third Layer: Computer Room Controls
Fourth Layer: Cabinet Controls
Not all organisations have the resources to be able to take this approach, and as you can see from the following example, some companies have spent a fortune securing their data.
Example: A top-secret financial data center on the East Coast, an 8-acre facility is a model of a serious approach to physical security with perimeter safeguards such as hydraulic bollards to stop speeding cars and a drainage pond that functions as a moat.
That is the millennial version of a castle with a protected outer layer.
It is the Inner Layers though, that are the most crucial in securing Data.
This is where Entry Control Points (ECPs) can be secured with technological security rather than Human Resources in a cost effective, discreet Threat Detection System (Ronin) that will detect even the smallest of devices such as USBs from entering or leaving a building.
Access control systems act as the primary keys to the castle and should use methods that cannot be shared, such as biometric access. Coupling a key card with biometrics requires the user to match the access card and the biometric such as fingerprint or retinal recognition.
Sharing access is strictly forbidden.
Physical security is broken into two pieces: the physical elements such as cameras, access control systems and locks; and the operational processes such as visitor and contractor policies and general awareness training. If both elements are not addressed, neither will be 100 percent effective.
The most important aspect though, is to be diligent against the biggest threat: People!
Unless you are pro-active in your approach, you will always be a target for theft.
Don’t make the assumption that it will never happen to you.
As stated in the opening sentence “We have discovered that with every problem there is a solution.” As far as reducing the ‘front door’ risk, the focus must be on implementing technologies to assist human resources in detecting security breaches that either introduce, or remove devices such as USBs etc. that intend on stealing data. A small, hidden device may or may not show up on a metal detector, and can definitely be strategically hidden to avoid such measures (internally).
In developing security systems that have;
• pinpoint accuracy of detection,
• simultaneous detection of location, size, & orientation,
• requires minimal manpower to operate and, more importantly,
• is discreet, unobtrusive, and can be hidden
5. Real Time Threat Detection Systems – The Keys To The Castle!
To this point, we have covered the protection and security of data and suggested solutions in maintaining data integrity. But a growing and ever present threat to humanity is the rise of terrorism, violence, and attacks on people and property. Airports, venues, military installations, schools, and government installations to name a few, have all increased security measures in an attempt to minimise harm but opportunistic criminals will always find ways to exploit defences and conduct attacks. Physical security, that is to say security personnel, are a deterrent but can still be overcome by force at close range. Weapons are also easy to conceal, and can avoid detection via personal searches or visual inspection. Knives, guns, pistols etc. are primarily used at close range and require the user to be in close quart range. Explosives on the other hand, can be detonated at distance, keeping the perpetrator out of range.
It is therefore necessary to be able to screen people in large volumes from a distance, and fortunately the technology for this is now available with products that are able to do the following:
• Reduce human error-
• No Dedicated Monitoring
• Inconspicuous
• Simple Training
• Large Traffic Throughput
• One System/Multiple Gates
• Updates Via Cloud
Conclusion
This paper has discussed key issues surrounding both cyber and personal security. As threats continue to increase, so must the capacity to outwit and defeat those who would seek to do harm.
It has highlighted deficiencies in the above-mentioned areas of security and presented possible scenarios for applicable solutions for each.
It is in no way exhaustive, but indicates the main security threats to organisations and people today.
Finance
Early Addiction Recovery – Essential Things You Need to Know For Your Marriage to Survive Recovery
The first year of addiction recovery is often cited as the most difficult period of time in recovery-not just because early recovery is so fragile and the probability of relapse is greatest-but because relationships change in early recovery. Many marriages that survived decades of alcohol/drug addiction, do not survive early recovery.
The alcoholic/addict is making major changes in the first year of recovery and family members still feel neglected and unimportant. As the alcoholic/addict struggles to maintain sobriety, regroup with work and career goals, and recapture a positive sense of self, the spouse or other family member is usually still smarting over past hurts. They observe the alcoholic focusing on their own recovery and issues and wonder when they will carve out some time and attention for the family.
Family members who have picked up the slack as the addict has abdicated more and more responsibilities within the family, may now be expecting the recovering addict to reclaim those responsibilities. Once the drinking/using has stopped, family members expect the addict to be the person that they always want him/her to be. Family members may not even know that they hold this expectation, and are often confused by their anger at the addict over not changing fast enough, working a good enough program, or not accepting enough responsibilities.
Family members may also have the hidden expectation that the addict in recovery will be able to say or do something that will erase all the pain caused by the addiction. They think that when the addict “makes amends in the proper way” by being sorry enough, or really understanding how the family member feels, that it will take away the pain.
Although family members harbor these hidden expectations, they fear talking to the recovering person about them. They fear that such a discussion could cause a relapse in the addict. The fear is often rooted in memories of past behaviors and discussions.
Sometimes when they try to talk about the issues, the addict gets defensive and wants to leave the past in the past, and not dwell on old hurts and angers. The addict often does not want to hear about the pain of the family members brought about by his/her addiction because it hurts to hear it. The addict usually carries around a great deal of shame and guilt about having the addiction, about things that they did in the addiction, especially misdeeds involving loved ones. They still have denial and defenses that have kept the extent of the pain caused by the addiction to not be fully revealed to them.
Alcoholics/addicts often have skill deficits that keep them from effectively communicating and problem solving, or even identifying and managing feelings. Couples in recovery are often handicapped in problem solving on important issues because they operate from this skill deficit position and from a history of failed attempts. These failed attempts create more emotional debris that gets in the way and makes it more difficult the next time that they try to solve that same problem. As a result, the recovering couple is often trying to resolve old relationship issues that they have been unsuccessful in resolving. They may also be struggling over changes in power in the relationship, which may further hamper resolution.
In the midst of all the changes occurring in early recovery, relationships and families seek to regain a certain equilibrium or balance. Recovering couples and families struggle to redefine relationships, to restore old roles, responsibilities and power in the relationship(s). Sometimes it is not quite so simple or easy for the family member who has taken on all the addict’s roles and responsibilities to give them back. The addict trying to regain their roles and responsibilities can be experienced as a threat to the family member.
The recovering addict may still be acting irresponsibly, continuing to lie, or continuing to be completely self-absorbed and narcissistic. The recovering person may, according to the perception of the family member, that they care little about the needs or feelings of others. The recovering person may want to be rewarded for the extreme sacrifice of giving up the chemical. Family members struggle to understand this line of thinking, hopefully watching and waiting for the recovering person to step up to the plate and take care of business-without being asked, bribed or rewarded for doing so. So, often the family has different expectations for the addict in recovery than the addict does. Often when this happens, the addict still feels controlled. Family members still feel taken for granted, taken advantage of, and often manipulated.
The newly recovering addict may also be making new friends and relationships and this can be threatening as well. The addict may not be as dependent as they were in active addiction. As they return to their previous level of functioning (or even higher), they may be growing past the level of functioning of the family member.
Another factor that threatens the relationship in early recovery is the extreme emotional ups and downs that the addict experiences. In trying to figure out what is going on with all this emotion, and with figuring out how they ended up where they are, the addict often questions their feelings about the marriage-whether they love their spouse, or even whether they ever loved their spouse. Addicts in early recovery often think about, or actually act upon, leaving their spouse.
The non-addicted family member often experiences a similar reaction, with trying to figure out if there is anything left that they have in common, or if too much damage has been done to the relationship. Family members may even feel that now that the addict is clean and can take care of himself/herself, that they are free to leave them. Or family members may be overwhelmed with a fear of relapse and think that they will never stay clean and sober.
Other stressors on the newly recovering marriage could include the unrepaired damage of the disease including legal problems, financial problems, career and work problems, unresolved anger and resentment among the in-laws-all of these want repair or resolution at a time when couples are often least equipped to resolve them. So often, the recovering addict and the family member have the expectation that when the using stops, everything will just fall into place. In most circumstances, nothing could be further from the truth. Being armed with knowledge about the typical difficulties of the marriage in early recovery, empowers a couple to begin to problem solve and work through those difficulties. Marriages strengthened by recovery of the members can ultimately be among the healthiest, happiest, and most secure marriages. But first, they have to make it past early recovery.
Finance
Annual Congress and Medicare Expo on Trauma & Critical Care
Conference Name: 5th Annual Congress and Medicare Expo on Trauma & Critical Care
Date: March 05-06, 2019
Venue Address:
Hyatt Place Amsterdam Airport
Rijnlanderweg 800 Hoofddorp, Amsterdam
Netherlands, 2132 NN
It’s our pleasure to invite all the participants from all over the world to attend the 5th Annual Congress and Medicare Expo on Trauma & Critical Care which is held during March 05-06, 2019 at Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Trauma & Critical Care conference will assemble illustrious speakers, Researchers, Nobel laureates, Neurologists, and Psychiatry researchers from both academic and health care professionals will join this event to discuss their views and research. The Medical event will be organized by world Doctors and Medical professionals experts for conducting symposiums, B2B meetings, and workshops will also be conducted on the field of Critical care, Emergency care medicine, Trauma Therapy.
Effective content from Market Analysis:
Why Amsterdam?
Amsterdam is the capital and largest city of the Netherlands. It is the15th largest city in the European Union. The Netherlands has a network of 160 acute primary care centres, open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, making an open clinic within easy reach for most people. Acute primary care is offered by a combination of 121 general practice health centres, which are open outside office hours, and a total of 94 medical emergency units with surgery facilities, of which 90 are at hospital locations, open 24/7. In 71 cases general practice services and emergency rooms are found in one hospital location, bringing the total number of locations where acute care is offered to 160. Analysis by the Netherlands National Institute for Public Health and the Environment showed that 99.8 present of the people can be transported to an emergency unit / casualty ward, or a hospital offering emergency obstetrics within 45 minutes in 2015.
As the commercial capital of the Netherlands and one of the top financial centres in Europe, Amsterdam is considered an alpha world city by the Globalization and World Cities study group in 2012, Amsterdam was ranked the second best city to live in by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) and 12th globally on quality of living for environment and infrastructure by Mercer.
Conference Highlights
•Critical Care in Trauma
•Intensive Care in Trauma
•Obstetric Trauma
•Psychological Trauma
•Blunt Trauma
•Elderly Trauma and Critical Care
•Pediatric Trauma
•Trauma-Emergency Medicine
•Trauma in Nursing and Midwifery
•Biological Need of Trauma
•Trauma & Critical care Nursing
•Trauma Therapy
•Trauma Care
•Delirium in Critical care
•Evolution in Emergency Medical Practices
•Trauma Mass Casualties Incidents
•New Technology in Trauma
•Trauma-An International Perspective
This live event is looking for new approaches and scopes to thoroughly review the scientific as well as clinical aspect of addiction. Join with more than 500 colleagues for interactive, innovative and incredible experience in beautiful city of Amsterdam, Netherlands
Learning Objectives
1. Share and describe new developments in the field of Emergency & Advanced Health Care
2. They can compare research guidelines and good practices with new current practices and strength or gaps
3. Discover new research techniques in development with practical implication used in recovery treatment or research fields
4. Participants can build their networks of professionals and can find valuable resources
5. Explain recent or upcoming changes in policy to identify provider involvement areas
6. Demonstrate the knowledge while treating patients in clinical aspects
7. Usage of various patient screening tools that used to identify usage of substance abuse and interpretation results
8. Enhance patient’s readiness to change in their risky behaviors by using motivational interviewing
9. Also will be offer referral in regards to behavioral interventions which include support groups as well as mutual groups that will assist in recovery process
Participation Benefits:
ï¶Welcome Reception
ï¶Keynote Presentation
ï¶Presentation over concurrent streams
ï¶Half day Workshop
ï¶Poster Presentation
ï¶Video/ Virtual Presentation
ï¶Exhibitor and Sponsor displays
ï¶Symposium and Networking
ï¶Best Poster Award
ï¶Young Researcher Award
Who Will Attend?
We welcome all the participants from professionals as well as student and delegate whoever is dedicated in increasing the quality improvement in the field of Emergency & Advanced Health Care includes:
•Doctors
•Surgeons
•Researchers
•Academics
•Recovery & Clinical Service Managers
•Marketing Heads
•Social Workers
•Therapy and Care Advisors
•Treatment Managers
International SUPPORTED Journals:
1. Journal of Trauma and Treatment
2. Journal of Traumatic Stress Disorders & Treatment
3. Journal of Emergency Medicine: Open Access
4. International Journal of Emergency Mental Health and Human Resilience
Lastly, we very much look forward for your contribution and extraordinary dedication. I am honored to be a part of such a remarkable and talented community. I hope you will join together with us to attend the Trauma 2019 | March 05-06, 2018 at Amsterdam, Netherlands, a moment of prayerful reflection before the year begins, and I look forward to the year ahead.
Email id: [email protected]
LinkedIn id: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kankitha1995/
Twitter Id: https://twitter.com/Trauma2019
Phone no: +442039363178
Website: https://trauma-criticalcare.conferenceseries.com/
Finance
Women’s Wisdom: Safe Dating – It’s Not Just For Teenagers Anymore
As grown women, we come to rely on the fact that experience matters in many aspects of our lives. We have dated, maybe married and then divorced, and we think we know what we’re doing when it comes to first dates and new relationships. But do we really?
We may not meet men at frat parties and dance clubs anymore, but in this age of internet dating and online relationships, ALL women, regardless of age, need a new set of rules to keep themselves safe.
Whether you are an experienced dater or a woman getting back into the game we have the tips you need to make dating safe:
1) Get to know your date
- If possible, Google him before the date and verify as much information as you can. The internet is a wonderful tool but people can easily misrepresent themselves. If he’s worth dating, he’s worth Googling.
- Try to snap a picture of his licence plate: one of our dating Goddesses arranges to meet her date outside the front door of the bar or coffee house, using her phone to snap his license plate and sending it to a girlfriend’s phone.
2) Have an Escape plan
- Text a friend and tell her/him where you’ll be and what time approximately you will be home; arrange an emergency code word but also let your friend know if you stay later than planned.
- Bring some friends to the bar with you to discreetly sit off to the side and just be there if you might need back -up in that you feel concerned about your date’s behaviour.
- Meeting in a public (and busy) place is always safest; it gives you the most security, the most opportunities to leave, and is the most likely to prevent an uncomfortable situation if things aren’t going well. Don’t rely on him for your transportation early on in a relationship.
3) Limit the amount of information you give out
- Download an anonymous texting app, or use things like Google Voice or Vonage for blocking phone calls.
- Initiate all the contact; make him give his number, always call or text him, not the other way around.
- Use a nickname, and avoid using emails that can be connected to you. Make sure your email address and phone don’t publicize your complete full name – call block that feature on your mobile phone and use a secondary email addy that you can sign up with your nickname.
- Beware: If he is tech-savvy he can find you through your IP address! Be careful!
4)Trust your instincts and watch for the signs
- Look out for sudden and intense passion or aggressive sexual behaviour seemingly not in response to anything you’ve said or done.
- Watch for “180°” flips in personality, from kind and loving, to accusatory and suspicious of your every move.
- Be aware of aggressive actions or language, controlling behaviour, threats, unjust accusations or impulsivity
- Be aware of repetitive or late night phone calls, drive-bys, or any unannounced drop-ins” at your workplace or home
A new relationship or even just a casual date can be exhilarating and exciting, but it is critical to remember to not get caught up in the moment. No matter how highly a man comes recommended from a friend or how often you may have chatted online, meeting face-to-face always means a certain level of vulnerability on your part. It is not paranoid or suspicious to play it safe and make sure that you have the best, most exciting dating experience possible. That said – there are thousands of great loving men just looking and hoping to meet a great women.
Finance
Looking to Start Web Design As a Career? Where to Start As a Beginner
There is a wide selection of web design courses in the market, so choosing one can be very hard. As a beginner it can be very daunting in choosing the right course for you. What matters is the kind of course you select. Advanced training courses may sound interesting and attention grabbing but could be a waste of time and money if you don’t understand the basics.
If you are considering web designing as a serious career option then a beginners course is what you need. The course should teach you the basics and help you understand how web sites work. Typically, a good course should include essential programming languages like HTML, XHTML and CSS coding. Apart from that a thorough course in Adobe Dreamweaver it is highly recommended if you intend to take up this career professionally. These are the first things I would suggest you learn before moving on to subjects like PHP and MySql. Also learning how to use image editing software like Adobe Photoshop will be essential in website design.
A popular way to study is distance learning. This method is more affordable then going to college or other training centres. Advantages are you can learn in your own time at a pace that suits you, and you’re not committed to classroom schedules. A lot of home learning courses come with tutor support to help you through. But not only that the internet has a huge amount of help and resources out there if you were to get stuck.
Online learning can be another popular method of studying website design. This is usually done on the internet where you log on to a training site to study your courses. This can be accessed 24/7 which obviously gives you great flexibility as to when you can study. These courses can be broken down into bite size courses. So instead of paying for a full course where you learn many different aspects you can just study a particular subject. Like PHP, Javascript, html etc.
These are very affordable and give you a chance to either try web design out first before committing to a full course. Or perfect if you already have a good knowledge of website design and you want to improve on a particular subject.
Finance
Small Business Management and Entrepreneurship
Owning a successful business is no longer reserved for a lucky few. It is because there are some rules followed by those successful business people in making the business people to climb the richness ladder with assurance and comfort ability although any business is about risking and that the higher the risk the higher the reward or profit.
When you want to startup a business you first must have an idea, example of business ideas are like opening up a hairdresser, opens a salon, a shop and much. Generally, people do make huge mistake. Just because they are thinking about the job and not the business. Only because you are a good chef does not mean you know how to run a restaurant. More important, it does not mean a restaurant would be successful in your market. So you have to clearly assess and evaluate your business idea before implementing it.
Business wise you have to make sure that what you are going to produce Is it a product or service they have fallen in love with. Again, just because you love something does not mean a profitable business will come of it. This is especially true for first-time entrepreneurs. Learning how to run a business is hard enough; you don’t need to make it any harder by doing something you love rather than something customers love paying you a good profit for or producing what you want instead of what they want.
There are some guidelines on how you are sure that your intriguing idea is also something from which you can truly make a profit? There are three essential considerations one has to bear in mind.
Make sure the product or service has a repeat buy. This is by far the most important aspect of long-term business success. You have to have a product or service that people will keep buying. It is better and more profitable, in my opinion, to have a pool cleaning company than a pool building company. Put another way, a business owner should focus on getting a customer once, but making a profit from that person for a very long time.
Be certain you have a high profit margin.
There are very few companies that can compete long term on a “we are cheaper” marketing platform. In any new business, you need to watch your cash flow–and if you are trying to work with low profit margins and make gains in volume, you will need to have a high level of working capital to keep you running through the lean profits early on. Having a higher margin is extremely important when you are growing a business so you can self-finance your growth.
Build a strong support team because a good idea is not enough. The idea counts most, yet a quality idea must still have a great team of people behind it to give it wings. Time after time, when people bring me a business investment proposal or an idea they want to take to market, I ask them who is on their team and they respond with something crazy like, “Oh, we have not hired anyone yet.” Get a board of advisers. Get a team of professional accountants, coaches, lawyers and bankers. A great team will greatly improve the chances for success of any business.
Now if I were going into business today, to be sure of the market what would I choose? I would start with one premise and some hot industries. Here the premise is, you do not make money panning for gold, and you make money selling pans. Get in the way of a buying frenzy, and you will be a success. Therefore the fastest way to make a restaurant profitable is not by having a great chef and great decor or big buildings it is by attracting a starving crowd with money so that they can eat the food in exchange for their money.
In other words look for an idea you can take national or, even better, global at some stage. Although it might be fun and a challenge to establish yourself locally right now, but eventually you’ll want to build something much bigger for the future and also expand you business.
Finance
Organic Swing Tags Offer Amazing Benefits for Your Business
Organic swing tags can be used to promote and enhance your items at competitive rates. These tags come in various sizes, styles, designs, shapes, and colors. You can print one side of the tags or both according to your needs and budget. Make sure you are using quality machines for printing. Let’s know more about the benefits of organic swing tags for your business.
Uses Of Organic Swing Tags
You can use these tags to promote products like clothing, luggage, and jewelry effortlessly and cost-effectively. Moreover, it is a sophisticated and chic tool that makes the items even more stylish and branded. You can get the organic type because they are available in different finishes, and stocks, to make exceptional branding and unique items.
Go for the Embossed type
This type can be recycled with time. Mostly, eco-friendly materials can be used to make them. They can be used in the clothing center to label different items. You can print the price, size, and name of clothes on your embossed swing tags to deliver information. This will help your customers to get an idea about your garment.
The Demand For Foiled Swing Tags Is High
In the market, a vast range of organic types is available to serve different purposes. Just like organic and embossed types, the demand to use the foiled tags is high. These are easy to print and design.
Consult a Professional
If you do not know what size and style you need to use, do not worry. You should consult with the experts because they have the knowledge and expertise to make these products. Besides, they always use quality material to make your orders.
See The Template
Before placing your order, you need to check the vast variety of these products on the internet. You should also check the customer reviews. In this way, you will get an idea of which ones are best for your business.
While looking for branded tags, do not forget to ask about the prices. At this time, we suggest that you buy in bulk. It’s hard for designers to make only one piece for you.
They make a bundle of organic swing tags in one second with the best tag-making machines. So, tell them the number you need. You can show the template of what you like and want for your need. In this way, the expert worker will incorporate their own expertise to make attractive and eye-catching products.
Importance Of Foiled Swing Tags
Foiled swing tags on a product assure the buyer that they are purchasing a high-quality item. They can convince the consumer that they have chosen the proper size. They can demonstrate quality by exhibiting accolades, approving seals, or confirming the product’s legitimacy.
Boost Your Revenue
Because a swing tag is often the same size as a business card, it may convince clients with a short promotional message to enhance sales. They can promote a special offer so that buyers place a bulk order. It may also promote limited-edition items, encouraging buyers to purchase them while supplies last.
So, this was an introduction to organic swing tags and the benefits that they offer for your business.
The Stolen Digital Generation
Since 1989, threats against Salman Rushdie have sparked free speech debates: NPR
Who Killed Whitey Bulger? 3 men charged in connection with 2019 death of notorious gangster
Daily horoscope for August 19, 2022
Early Addiction Recovery – Essential Things You Need to Know For Your Marriage to Survive Recovery
Gold drops to 3-week low on strong dollar and Fed rate hike fears
Off-duty Chicago police officer Michael Vitellaro charged after video shows him kneeling on teenager’s back
Ripple CTO Chastises Vitalik Buterin for Making Fun of XRP
Annual Congress and Medicare Expo on Trauma & Critical Care
Florida teachers navigate freshman year under ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law
History of Asia Cup: Winners and losers of the past
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
Three tips to quit smoking cigarettes!
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports4 weeks ago
History of Asia Cup: Winners and losers of the past
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance1 week ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters
-
News1 week ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Three tips to quit smoking cigarettes!
-
News1 week ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Sports2 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
-
News1 week ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races