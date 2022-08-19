News
‘This is our dude’: Marshall football team thrilled to see Trey Lance at Vikings-49ers joint practice
While hundreds of Vikings jerseys blanketed the bleachers on Thursday at TCO Performance Center in Eagan, on the field level, there was a noticeable smattering of orange and black near the back of one end zone.
That’s where 115 people related to the Marshall High School football program stood for the duration of the joint practice between the Vikings and the San Francisco 49ers. They loaded up the buses in Marshall around 6:30 a.m. and arrived in Eagan around 9:30 a.m.
Just in time to see hometown kid Trey Lance take the field.
“It’s really cool,” Marshall football coach Terry Bahlmann said. “Not too long ago Trey was with our program and now we get to come up and see him at the highest level. Just a great deal for our program. I’m very happy our kids get a chance to experience something like this.”
The logistics came together pretty quickly over the past week. After figuring out the exact schedule of the joint practices, the Vikings reached out to the Marshall football program offering to pay for transportation to the Twin Cities.
“For these kids to be able to see someone like Trey Lance, who was literally in their shoes, that can go a long way for them,” said Madison Cortese, who serves as the youth football manager for the Vikings. “Even though he’s technically on the other team, he’s a Minnesota kid, and to be able to showcase that is pretty cool for us.”
Aside from getting to watch Lance in action, the Marshall football program also got to chat with former Vikings linebackers Chad Greenway and Ben Leber for a few minutes. Both former players offered words of encouragement heading into this season.
Meanwhile, the support for Lance was endless. Whenever he did something of note Thursday, there was an audible cheer from the back of the end zone.
“We made sure they didn’t wear their 49ers jerseys today since the Vikings are picking up the tab,” Bahlmann said with a laugh. “But I’d bet there’s a lot of 49ers jerseys in their backpacks ready to come out.”
Marshall senior quarterback Tyler Maeyaert beamed when talking about the experience as a whole.
“We showed up here not knowing what to expect, and it’s exceed our expectations,” said Maeyaert, who also serves as a captain. “We all play football down in southwest Minnesota so this type of facility is obviously a lot different. It’s nice because we’re learning a lot, we’re seeing a lot, and most importantly, we’re having a lot of fun.”
Asked about his memories, Maeyaert still remembers being a middle schooler watching Lance play, awestruck by the things he could do on the field. He wanted to be just like Lance when he grew up. Every kid in Marshall did.
“Everyone knew who Trey Lance was,” Maeyaert said. “You could see flashes of it back then. He was out there throwing the ball like 60 yards down the field, and it’s like, ‘Wow.’ Now he’s out here doing the same thing in the NFL, and it’s like, ‘Yeah, we saw that on Friday nights. We all knew he could do this.’ ”
That connection isn’t lost on Lance. He still has a lot of pride in his hometown.
Which explains why he spent 15 minutes signing autographs and snapping pictures on Thursday before the 49ers public relations staff shuttled him away from the fanfare.
“He’s still fresh in everyone’s mind,” Bahlmann said. “This is our dude. A kid from Marshall is making it big time. It’s pretty surreal.”
Though it was a no-brainer for Bahlmann to accept the offer from the Vikings to attend Thursday’s practice between the Vikings and 49ers, a coach at heart, he noted that his initial concern was not wanting his team to miss a day of its own practice. Luckily for him, Eagan High School offered up its field, and that’s exactly where the Marshall football team headed after things wrapped up at TCO Performance Center.
“This group has to get better every day, and I think after we watch this, we’ll have a very good practice with a lot of energy,” Bahlmann said. “We probably won’t get home until about 8:30 p.m. Even though it’s a long day, it’s worth it for our kids. This is a lot of fun.”
News
Salman Rushdie’s attacker pleads not guilty to attempted murder
Mayville:
Salman Rushdie’s alleged attacker pleaded not guilty Thursday to attempted murder and assault during a court hearing in upstate New York.
Speaking through his lawyer, Hadi Matar, 24, reiterated his plea of not guilty to the charges brought against him for allegedly storming the stage at a literary event last week and stabbed the British novelist multiple times in the neck and abdomen.
The judge ordered that he remain detained without bail.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
News
Deshaun Watson suspended 11 games, fined $5 million in NFL and union compromise
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson struck a deal with the NFL to play games in 2022. Then he insisted he was innocent coming off a staged in-house apology last week.
Watson has been suspended for 11 regular season games and fined $5 million as part of an 11th hour agreement struck Thursday between the league and NFL Players’ Association, the league announced.
He also must “promptly undergo a professional evaluation by behavioral experts” and “follow their treatment program.”
Still, Watson said in a press conference Thursday that “I’ve always stood on my innocence and always said I’ve never assaulted anyone or disrespected anyone, and I’m continuing to stand on that.”
He said this despite Judge Sue Robinson saying Watson’s pattern of conduct, in rampant alleged sexual assaults, had been “more egregious than any before reviewed by the NFL.”
This comes after Watson had told a Browns team reporter last week that, “I’m truly sorry to all the women that I’ve impacted in this situation” and “my decisions that I made in my life that put me in this position I would definitely like to have back.”
David Mulugheta, Watson’s agent at Athletes First, deleted his own tweet that read: “To be clear, Judge Robinson repeated the NFL’s narrative. She received a brief from the NFL weeks before we had the opportunity to talk to her. In our 1st call with the Judge she referred to ‘Deshaun’s pattern of behavior’. Her mind was made up before we ever presented a counter.”
After deleting that tweet, Mulugheta tweeted: “Deshaun has always stated he is innocent of sexual assault. Nothing has changed in what he said. He also said he is remorseful, the decisions he made have created this situation. The settlement allows him to move forward with his life and career.”
The bottom line: Watson and his camp are splitting hairs between an apology and admission of guilt here that is difficult for the general public to stomach or process as valid. Yet he will play football this season all the same.
Head coach Kevin Stefanski, who played Watson in the Browns’ preseason opener, said he won’t put Watson on the field the rest of the preseason.
So the next time Watson will be eligible to play a game is Dec. 4 at the Houston Texans, against the franchise that traded him, in the city where he allegedly committed rampant sexual assaults and harassments that prompted his trade to Cleveland and this suspension.
Thursday’s agreement preempted a ruling by NFL appointee Peter Harvey, who heard the league’s appeal to Robinson’s initial six-game sentence. Robinson had noted Watson’s “lack of expressed remorse” in her initial ruling.
This compromise happened despite the NFL’s hard push and strong rhetoric, all the way up to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, that Watson should be suspended indefinitely.
Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam, who paid Watson a record $230 million fully guaranteed this offseason — and who structured his contract to reduce any major financial hit to his 2022 salary — stood in Watson’s defense in person on Thursday, as well.
“I think in this county, and hopefully in the world, people deserve second chances, OK?” Jimmy Haslam said. “I really think that. I struggle a little bit … is he never supposed to play again? Is he never supposed to be part of society? Does he get no chance to rehabilitate himself?
“And you can say, well, that’s because he’s a star quarterback,” Haslam added. “Well, of course. If he was Joe Smith, he wouldn’t be in the headlines every day.”
What a horrifying admission, saying the quiet part out loud, that Watson’s football ability is what has afforded him his second chance.
By the way, why does he need a second chance if he’s innocent? Rhetorical question.
The NFL and Browns each will contribute $1 million, too, to create a fund of $7 million along with Watson’s fine, per the league’s announcement. The fund will support non-profit organizations that “educate young people on healthy relationships, promote education and prevention of sexual misconduct and assault, support survivors, and related causes.”
“Deshaun has committed to doing the hard work on himself that is necessary for his return to the NFL,” Goodell said in a statement. “This settlement requires compliance with a professional evaluation and treatment plan, a significant fine, and a more substantial suspension. We are grateful to Judge Robinson and Peter Harvey for their efforts in addressing these matters, which laid the foundation for reaching this conclusion.”
The length of Watson’s suspension fulfilled the prediction of Miami-based attorney Brad Sohn.
Sohn told the Daily News in early August that he viewed this process as a “case study in optics” with both the league and union needing a win, and that this would all turn out to be an extended negotiation with an 8-to-10 game suspension and a fine.
So finding a middle ground lets the NFLPA claim that the new collective bargaining agreement’s personal conduct policy works, while the NFL gets to enhance the discipline but still look like it’s respecting the process and Robinson’s initial six-game ruling — a recommended punishment that appeared to fall well short of her findings.
()
News
Home Depot CEO Ted Decker to replace retired Craig Menear as chairman
Ted Decker, Home Depot
Source: PRNewswire
Home Depot has named CEO Ted Decker as chairman of the board, the company announced Thursday.
He replaces former CEO Craig Menear, who will retire as chairman on September 30. Decker took over as CEO in March, when Menear stepped down from the role. Previously, Menear served as the company’s chief executive since 2014.
The announcement comes two days after Home Depot’s second-quarter earnings report showed strong performance even as consumers grappled with high inflation. The company statement did not give a reason for Menear’s retirement.
Home Depot also announced a new $15 billion stock buyback program on Thursday.
The board thanked Menear for his service to the company and commended Decker’s performance thus far as CEO.
“During Ted’s tenure as CEO and member of the Board of Directors, we have witnessed his passion for customer experience and our associates, and we look forward to continuing to work with him as Chairman,” said Greg Brenneman, Senior Director of the Board. in a press release.
Both men are veterans of the business. Menear started at Home Depot in 1997 and Decker began his tenure there in 2000. Decker started as Director of Business Valuations and served as Executive Vice President of Merchandising before being named Director of operations and president in October 2020.
Shares of the company were indeed flat after hours.
cnbc
News
Vikings QB Kirk Cousins reunited with Mike Shanahan, his coach at Washington
In December 2013, Washington fired Mike Shanahan as head coach. When he departed, it was the last time he saw Kirk Cousins.
That is, until this week.
Shanahan, who was the coach when Washington picked up Cousins in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL draft, was reunited with the veteran quarterback on Wednesday and Thursday during a joint practice between the Vikings and San Francisco at the TCO Performance Center. Shanahan showed up because he wanted to see his son Kyle Shanahan, head coach of the 49ers, and Cousins, who has been with Minnesota since 2018.
“He’s always been one of my favorite guys, not only as a football player but also as a person,” Shanahan said. “He’s everything you look for in a person and, to me, everything in a quarterback.”
Though the two had not seen each other in person in nearly nine years, they have kept in regular communication.
“We’ve always been very close,” Shanahan said. “We’ve communicated throughout the years. I just always have been a big fan and I text him or call him on the phone, but anytime you’re in different cities, it’s pretty hard to get together sometimes.”
Shanahan, 69, lives in Denver, where he coached the Broncos from 1995 to 2008 and led them to Super Bowl wins after the 1997 and 1998 seasons.
Shanahan later coached Washington from 2010-13. His tenure included the selection of Cousins out of Michigan State just three rounds after the team made another quarterback, Robert Griffin III, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2012 draft.
“When we went into the draft, I knew that we were going to get a quarterback in the third or fourth round, and we had two or three guys we wanted and we were hoping one of the guys we wanted would be there, and we were able to get (Cousins), and he was exactly what we were hoping for,” Shanahan said. “I was at the Senior Bowl (and) I could see how talented he was and how he handled himself and, obviously, how he threw the football.”
Griffin was Washington’s primary starter from 2012-14 before Cousins took over that role from 2015-17. During his final season in Washington, Cousins’ quarterbacks coach was current Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell.
“I’ve known (O’Connell) for awhile,” Shanahan said. “He’s a class act, and he’s very sharp, so I think (Cousins and O’Connell will) get along great.”
This week wasn’t the first time Shanahan visited a Vikings facility. He spent the 1979 season as offensive coordinator for the University of Minnesota, and said legendary Vikings coach Bud Grant would invite him and other Gophers coaches to watch practice.
“He probably had no idea who I was but it was pretty cool for (Grant) letting us come and watch his practices,” Shanahan said.
After one season with the Gophers, Shanahan was hired as Florida’s offensive coordinator, and spent four seasons with the Gators. He said he was involved in the interview process when Kyle was born in Minneapolis on Dec. 14, 1979.
“He wasn’t here for long,” Shanahan said of his son. “My wife (Peggy) had just gotten out of the hospital, so they were probably here for about a month and a half before they actually moved down (to Florida).”
News
Could the rain spoil this weekend’s festivities? – NBC Chicago
The Chicago Air and Water Show is expected to bring plenty of excitement to the skies and waters of Lake Michigan over the weekend, but could the showers and thunderstorms dampen the excitement of those hoping to catch the show?
According to the latest forecast models for the weekend, it looks like both days could see rain affect proceedings, with scattered showers and thunderstorms expected on Saturday.
This system could potentially end a long stretch of dry weather in the Chicago area, with the city reporting measurable precipitation only once in the first 18 days of August.
Saturday is expected to see scattered showers and thunderstorms, so it’s still possible the show will continue, according to forecast models. It doesn’t appear that any of the storms are severe at this point, with parts of western Illinois facing a “marginal” risk of severe weather, according to the Storm Prediction Center.
Sunday will see the possibility of widespread showers in the region, which could lower the ceiling enough to disrupt the aviation portion of the air and water show.
Fortunately, according to the NBC 5 Storm team, there is at least a glimmer of hope that rain may clear the area before the show begins, allowing North Avenue Beach viewers to still catch the show. .
The show will start at 10 a.m. and continue until 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free, and Chicagoans are urged to arrive early to take up positions at the lake.
Residents can download the NBC Chicago app for all the latest forecasts and Doppler 5 radar, and can visit the City of Chicago website for more event information.
NBC Chicago
News
Orioles’ farm system ranked No. 1 in baseball after trade deadline and draft acquisitions
Even without rookie catcher Adley Rutschman leading Major League Baseball’s top prospect lists, the Orioles are now owners of the best farm system in the sport.
Rutschman has established himself as an American League Rookie of the Year candidate with the big league club, but with shortstop Gunnar Henderson taking his place as the top prospect in the game, Baseball America ranked Baltimore’s farm system No. 1 in Thursday’s midseason update. In ESPN’s updated rankings, the Orioles also took the top spot.
In Baseball America’s preseason rankings of organizational talent, the Orioles were No. 4. They’ve risen as a result of Henderson’s development, as well as draft and trade deadline acquisitions. Baltimore selected Oklahoma high school shortstop Jackson Holliday with the first overall pick last month, and the publication ranked the 18-year-old as the No. 39 overall prospect. Despite not pitching since June because of a right lat muscle strain, right-hander Grayson Rodriguez is considered the No. 4 overall prospect and the best pitching prospect.
The Los Angeles Dodgers, Cleveland Guardians, Arizona Diamondbacks and Cincinnati Reds round out the top five in Baseball America’s rankings.
Henderson became the top-ranked prospect behind his results at Triple-A Norfolk, where he entered Thursday hitting .286 with a .906 OPS. Executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias said last week on MLB Network Radio that Henderson was “on the radar” for a promotion to the majors this season, and the young infielder played first base for the first time Thursday in a move to potentially increase his versatility.
With left-hander DL Hall (No. 56), outfielder Colton Cowser (92) and infielder Jordan Westburg (93) also highly tanked by Baseball America, the Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals are the only clubs with more Top 100 prospects with seven each.
Baltimore added more pitching talent through deadline trades of All-Star closer Jorge López to the Minnesota Twins and first baseman Trey Mancini to the Houston Astros. Right-hander Seth Johnson is ranked No. 10 in the organization, right-hander Chayce McDermott is No. 17 and left-hander Cade Povich is No. 29. McDermott and Povich have already made the jump to Double-A Bowie.
Elias has emphasized his desire to build an “elite talent pipeline” in Baltimore, and with Rutschman already a graduate of that system, there are plenty more prospects on the way.
“We just sat there and plugged away at pushing young talent into the organization from every angle and improving the capabilities and the infrastructure of the organization,” Elias said last week on MLB Network Radio. “This year, it seems like it kind of organically spilling over into major league success. … We have all sorts of good stuff to look forward to.”
The No. 1 ranking farm system just reinforces that idea.
()
‘This is our dude’: Marshall football team thrilled to see Trey Lance at Vikings-49ers joint practice
Setting Up Your Fire Stick Device
Salman Rushdie’s attacker pleads not guilty to attempted murder
Deshaun Watson suspended 11 games, fined $5 million in NFL and union compromise
Ensuring Your Pet’s Future: The Pet Trust
Home Depot CEO Ted Decker to replace retired Craig Menear as chairman
Vikings QB Kirk Cousins reunited with Mike Shanahan, his coach at Washington
Could the rain spoil this weekend’s festivities? – NBC Chicago
Negative Traits of Our Youth – I Just Don’t Get It!
Orioles’ farm system ranked No. 1 in baseball after trade deadline and draft acquisitions
History of Asia Cup: Winners and losers of the past
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
Three tips to quit smoking cigarettes!
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports4 weeks ago
History of Asia Cup: Winners and losers of the past
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
-
Finance1 week ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance1 week ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters
-
News1 week ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Three tips to quit smoking cigarettes!
-
News1 week ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Sports2 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Why Original Streaming Content is Taking Over