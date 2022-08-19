Connect with us

News

Truck driver acquitted in NH crash appears in immigration court

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

21 seconds ago

on

By

Truck Driver Acquitted In Nh Crash Appears In Immigration Court
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

Local

An ICE spokesperson said last week that Zhukovskyy had previous convictions for drug possession, driving with a suspended license, providing false information and theft.

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy reacted when he was found not guilty in the deaths of seven members of a motorcycle club in an accident in 2019. DAVID LANE/ASSOCIATED PRESS

By Associated Press

August 19, 2022 | 7:52

CONCORD, NH (AP) — A commercial truck driver from Ukraine who was arrested by immigration officials shortly after being acquitted of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists will seek a waiver of a possible removal of the United States, his lawyer said during a hearing on Thursday.

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, appeared before an immigration judge via video. He is being held in Pennsylvania.

Zhukovskyy was born in Ukraine and came to the United States when he was 10 years old. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement issued a warrant for his arrest after the 2019 accident, which was executed following the verdict in New Hampshire on August 9. He had been imprisoned in New Hampshire since the accident, in which motorcyclists from New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Rhode Island died.

An ICE spokesperson said last week that Zhukovskyy had previous convictions for drug possession, driving with a suspended license, providing false information and theft.

A phone message seeking comment was left with his attorney.

The judge had asked a lawyer representing the US government to file a form seeking to deport Zhukovskyy from the country. There was also talk of a bail request for Zhukovskyy and possible mandatory detention.

Another hearing was scheduled for September 29.

if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,

fbq(‘init’, ‘989222871864976’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);}
if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}
;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘813236348753005’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);}

Boston

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

True Spec Golf Club Adjustment at The Ridge at Castle Pines

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

6 mins ago

on

August 19, 2022

By

True Spec Golf Club Adjustment At The Ridge At Castle Pines
google news

Golf has stayed within bounds and rebounded in popularity since the pandemic changed the way of life for Coloradans.

With full tee sheets in the Denver metro area and a passion to improve with every swing, now might be the time to up your game and prepare professionally for new clubs – that’s exactly what which I did at True Spec Golf, which bills itself as a premier club-fitting experience for players of all skills. I have been fitted with a new driver since my old TaylorMade broke down. It was a sad morning when I had to retire my old friend.

After booking a reservation online, I headed to The Ridge in Castle Pines and was greeted by master fitter Matt Butler.

True Spec is unique because it does its club fitting in an outdoor studio and offers over 50,000 possible club and shaft combinations. They are known for having a brand independent approach which means they work with all club brands and have no allegiance or preference to any one company.

True Spec Golf mounting container at The Ridge at Castle Pines in Castle Pines on Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo courtesy of True Spec Golf)

When fitting, Butler selected five different driver heads with a combination of seven different shafts to use. While hitting balls, your master fitter will watch and record numbers based on digital tracking software, Foresight GCQuad.

Even though everything is digitally recorded, it was nice to be outside where I could watch the flight of the golf ball. After narrowing down the options based on the look, feel and performance of the clubs, your master fitter will give you recommendations for club head, shaft and grip options.

All data recorded during the fitting will be sent to you by e-mail, whether or not you buy that day.

True Spec has been in the Denver area since June 2020. In addition to The Ridge, they offer mobile fitting events for golfers across the state.

denverpost sports

google news
Continue Reading

News

Real Madrid 2022-23 black third kit inspired by the magic of the Bernabeu

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

13 mins ago

on

August 19, 2022

By

Real Madrid 2022-23 Black Third Kit Inspired By The Magic Of The Bernabeu
google news

Real Madrid have completed their 2022-23 collection with a new third kit which is meant to pay homage to the changing face of the Bernabeu as the major renovation of the club’s famous old stadium continues throughout the season.

The kit is predominantly black with a pulsed lime trim, which supposedly reflects the colors of the stadium on a European game night – the black being the evening sky above Madrid and the bright green being the floodlit pitch.

The wavy graphic on the jersey then picks out the modern waves and lines of the Bernabeu’s revised architecture as it glows in the dark, with metallic-looking crests and badges completing the glistening nighttime look.

The new kit can be seen this weekend in La Liga as Real Madrid wear it for the first time against Celta Vigo on Saturday (Streaming live on ESPN+ in the US, Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.)

Elsewhere in Europe, some top clubs have proven to their contemporaries that it’s still possible to release a svelte, understated and desirable third kit in our time, but others have gone a little wild with their choices. You are the judge.

It’s a challenge to make pink rose beautiful, but Arsenal have taken the ‘ermine’ heraldic motif found on their club’s historic crest as a starting point and created a stunning blushing third kit in pastel shades.

Inspired by the color of playing cards (yes, seriously!), Bayern’s new black stripe is accented by a contrasting monochrome red border. Delightfully slinky, the Bavarians’ change kit is almost certain to glisten moodily in the spotlight while providing an ace in the pack on European nights.

In fairness, Spurs’ new blue and navy wavy print design is an improvement on their really, really awful purple third kit from last season, but it really is the definition of condemning it with faint praise. Hypnotic for all the wrong reasons.

The shirt is meant to resemble Mancun’s famous worker bee, but that doesn’t explain why City also opted to add an aggressively fluorescent shade of yellow and black “spray paint” effect stripes into the equation.

Manchester United

Manchester United’s efforts are unlikely to make their rivals green with envy. The shirt is believed to be directly inspired by 1990s fashion culture, although there are also elements of Manchester United’s ‘graphic identity’ which are depicted in the all over geometric print design.

If you haven’t already noticed, it’s also the color of a particularly poisonous Amazon tree frog. No wonder Cristiano Ronaldo couldn’t bring himself to smile after being trained to model the hideous thing.

espn

google news
Continue Reading

News

What happened when the pilots fell asleep at 37,000 feet and missed landing?

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

19 mins ago

on

August 19, 2022

By

What Happened When The Pilots Fell Asleep At 37,000 Feet And Missed Landing?
google news

The two Ethiopian Airlines pilots woke up when the alarm sounded loudly after being disconnected from the autopilot once the plane flew over the runway where it was due to land. The pilots landed the plane 25 minutes later

Representative image. AFP

Two pilots of an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737-800, flying from Khartoum (Sudan) to Addis Ababa (Ethiopia) fell asleep and “the aircraft continued beyond the top of the descent maintaining FL370, and continued along the FMC route set up for an approach to runway 25L without however descending,” reported The Aviation Herald.

“After overflying runway 25L at FL370, the autopilot disconnected and the disconnect signal awoke the crew, who then maneuvered the aircraft to a safe landing on runway 25L approximately 25 minutes after overflew the runway at FL370,” he added. The incident happened on August 15.

As air traffic control attempted to contact the plane’s crew, the plane’s autopilot system kept it cruising at 37,000 feet. The pilots woke up when the disconnect signal sounded loud after being disconnected from the autopilot once the plane flew over the runway where it was supposed to land. The pilots landed the plane 25 minutes later.

The aircraft remained on the runway for approximately two and a half hours before departing for its next flight.

Aviation analysts sounded the alarm after the incident and said it reflected how overworked and tired the pilots were. Aviation analyst Alex Macheras called the event “deeply concerning”.

With the contribution of the agencies

Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

firstpost

google news
Continue Reading

News

Orange Line’s month-long shutdown by MBTA begins Friday evening

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

25 mins ago

on

August 19, 2022

By

Orange Line'S Month-Long Shutdown By Mbta Begins Friday Evening
google news

BOSTON – MBTA’s unprecedented month-long shutdown orange line for long-awaited repairs begins Friday evening.

Service will end at 9 p.m. and is not expected to resume as normal until Monday, September 19.

This won’t just affect subway riders, it’s also expected to have a huge impact on the Boston area for anyone driving, biking, or walking due to the extra traffic with many shuttles covering closed subway lines.

The MBTA has created a guide for passengers offering them alternative travel options for the 20 Orange Line stations that will be affected by the closure.

mbta-diversion.jpg
MBTA’s transportation alternatives for the Orange Line shutdown, which begins August 19.

MBTA


Governor Charlie Baker said the 30-day shutdown will allow for faster track maintenance that would otherwise take five years on nights and weekends.

Many commuters hope the pain of the next month will lead to a safer and more reliable system on the other side. The MBTA said most new trains will fill Orange Line tracks next month once the shutdown is complete.

MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak, MassDOT Secretary and CEO Jamey Tesler and Highways Administrator Jonathan Gulliver will hold a 9 a.m. press conference to go over the final details.

You can watch it live here on CBS News Boston.

Grub5

google news
Continue Reading

News

The sprout grower market could bloom

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

31 mins ago

on

August 19, 2022

By

The Sprout Grower Market Could Bloom
google news

This column is part of the sixth annual Heard on the Street stock picking competition.

Regional channel Cabbage growers market is a rare growth story in supermarkets. If management can fix some in-store issues that have plagued the stock, it could go up.

wsj

google news
Continue Reading

News

See the finalists – NBC Chicago

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

39 mins ago

on

August 19, 2022

By

See The Finalists – Nbc Chicago
google news

Ancient Hittite warriors, Egyptians and Greeks all sported some version of it. Homer seems to describe them in The Iliad. It’s the much-maligned mullet, and now there’s a new generation of modern-day kids and teens wearing the iconic back. The finalists for this year’s championship have been chosen and you have the chance to choose the winners.

Online voting for the USA Mullet Championship Children’s Division and Teen Division ends Friday at 11:59 p.m. EST.

The contest started in Michigan in 2020 – Today reported that small business owner Kevin Begola spotted a surge in haircuts at the start of the coronavirus pandemic – and has expanded to scale national with sections for children, adolescents, men and women.

In its brief history of a haircut described as “business-in-the-front, party-in-the-back”, the USA Mullet Championships writes, “Homer even described a haircut that looks eerily familiar in The Iliad: ‘their forelocks cut, hair long in the back.’”

He has power. The Beastie Boys song “Mullet Head” was released in 1994.

The winner of the children’s section will take home $2,500, a pair of Pit Viper sunglasses and USA Mullet Championships apparel, according to Begola. The winning teen will receive $1,000, a pair of Pit Vipers and a piece of swag. The two winners will win the Mullet Trophy.

The entry fee for the children’s competitions was $10, half of which went to Maggie’s Wigs 4 Kids of Michigan. On the men’s side, USA Mullet Championships partners with Stop Soldier Suicide.

Take a look at some of the competitors. Who would you choose?

American Mullet Championship Competitors

Nolan Schanz Jr., finalist in the children’s division at the 2022 USA Mullet Championships.

Emmett Miller, Finalist In The Children's Division At The 2022 Usa Mullet Championships.

Emmett Miller, finalist in the children’s division at the 2022 USA Mullet Championships.

Jack Grant, Finalist In The Children's Division At The 2022 Usa Mullet Championships.

Jack Grant, finalist in the children’s division at the 2022 USA Mullet Championships.

Landry Turpin, Finalist In The Children's Division At The 2022 Usa Mullet Championships.

Landry Turpin, finalist in the children’s division at the 2022 USA Mullet Championships.

Mason Padilla, Finalist In The Children's Division At The 2022 Usa Mullet Championships.

Mason Padilla, finalist in the children’s division at the 2022 USA Mullet Championships.

Eli Phillips, Finalist In The Children's Division At The 2022 Usa Mullet Championships.

Eli Phillips, finalist in the children’s division at the 2022 USA Mullet Championships.

2022 Usa Mullet Championships Teen Division Runner-Up Josh Scott.

2022 USA Mullet Championships Teen Division runner-up Josh Scott.

2022 Usa Mullet Championships Teen Division Runner-Up Cash Mccoy.

2022 USA Mullet Championships Teen Division runner-up Cash McCoy.

Fisher Monds, 2022 Usa Mullet Championships Teen Division Runner-Up.

Fisher Monds, 2022 USA Mullet Championships Teen Division runner-up.

To vote in the children’s division, click here. To vote in the teen division, click here.

NBC Chicago

google news
Continue Reading

Trending