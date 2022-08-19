Truck driver acquitted in NH crash appears in immigration court

Golf has stayed within bounds and rebounded in popularity since the pandemic changed the way of life for Coloradans.

With full tee sheets in the Denver metro area and a passion to improve with every swing, now might be the time to up your game and prepare professionally for new clubs – that’s exactly what which I did at True Spec Golf, which bills itself as a premier club-fitting experience for players of all skills. I have been fitted with a new driver since my old TaylorMade broke down. It was a sad morning when I had to retire my old friend.

After booking a reservation online, I headed to The Ridge in Castle Pines and was greeted by master fitter Matt Butler.

True Spec is unique because it does its club fitting in an outdoor studio and offers over 50,000 possible club and shaft combinations. They are known for having a brand independent approach which means they work with all club brands and have no allegiance or preference to any one company.

When fitting, Butler selected five different driver heads with a combination of seven different shafts to use. While hitting balls, your master fitter will watch and record numbers based on digital tracking software, Foresight GCQuad.

Even though everything is digitally recorded, it was nice to be outside where I could watch the flight of the golf ball. After narrowing down the options based on the look, feel and performance of the clubs, your master fitter will give you recommendations for club head, shaft and grip options.

All data recorded during the fitting will be sent to you by e-mail, whether or not you buy that day.

True Spec has been in the Denver area since June 2020. In addition to The Ridge, they offer mobile fitting events for golfers across the state.

“The first two years in Denver have been fantastic, Colorado is filled with golf enthusiasts and it has been a pleasure to be a part of this exceptional golf scene,” said Ryan Richardson, president of True Spec Golf. “Working with Troon’s management team at The Ridge has been as smooth and successful as all of our previous partnerships with them and we look forward to continuing to provide Denver golfers with a top-notch experience.”

Golfers of all skill levels, from juniors to seniors, would benefit from talking to their local PGA Professional about lessons and advice on the game of golf, perhaps joining a weekly league and meeting new friends.

Golf is for everyone from all walks of life – get out there and play a few rounds before the snow falls this fall.

And remember, when you get a hole-in-one, golf courses can send your information to the Denver Post’s sports bureau for publication in the newspaper.