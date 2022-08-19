Truck driver acquitted in NH crash appears in immigration court

Newsletter Sign-Up
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Local
CONCORD, NH (AP) — A commercial truck driver from Ukraine who was arrested by immigration officials shortly after being acquitted of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists will seek a waiver of a possible removal of the United States, his lawyer said during a hearing on Thursday.
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, appeared before an immigration judge via video. He is being held in Pennsylvania.
Zhukovskyy was born in Ukraine and came to the United States when he was 10 years old. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement issued a warrant for his arrest after the 2019 accident, which was executed following the verdict in New Hampshire on August 9. He had been imprisoned in New Hampshire since the accident, in which motorcyclists from New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Rhode Island died.
An ICE spokesperson said last week that Zhukovskyy had previous convictions for drug possession, driving with a suspended license, providing false information and theft.
A phone message seeking comment was left with his attorney.
The judge had asked a lawyer representing the US government to file a form seeking to deport Zhukovskyy from the country. There was also talk of a bail request for Zhukovskyy and possible mandatory detention.
Another hearing was scheduled for September 29.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘init’, ‘989222871864976’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);}
if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}
;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘813236348753005’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);}
Boston
Golf has stayed within bounds and rebounded in popularity since the pandemic changed the way of life for Coloradans.
With full tee sheets in the Denver metro area and a passion to improve with every swing, now might be the time to up your game and prepare professionally for new clubs – that’s exactly what which I did at True Spec Golf, which bills itself as a premier club-fitting experience for players of all skills. I have been fitted with a new driver since my old TaylorMade broke down. It was a sad morning when I had to retire my old friend.
After booking a reservation online, I headed to The Ridge in Castle Pines and was greeted by master fitter Matt Butler.
True Spec is unique because it does its club fitting in an outdoor studio and offers over 50,000 possible club and shaft combinations. They are known for having a brand independent approach which means they work with all club brands and have no allegiance or preference to any one company.
When fitting, Butler selected five different driver heads with a combination of seven different shafts to use. While hitting balls, your master fitter will watch and record numbers based on digital tracking software, Foresight GCQuad.
Even though everything is digitally recorded, it was nice to be outside where I could watch the flight of the golf ball. After narrowing down the options based on the look, feel and performance of the clubs, your master fitter will give you recommendations for club head, shaft and grip options.
All data recorded during the fitting will be sent to you by e-mail, whether or not you buy that day.
True Spec has been in the Denver area since June 2020. In addition to The Ridge, they offer mobile fitting events for golfers across the state.
“The first two years in Denver have been fantastic, Colorado is filled with golf enthusiasts and it has been a pleasure to be a part of this exceptional golf scene,” said Ryan Richardson, president of True Spec Golf. “Working with Troon’s management team at The Ridge has been as smooth and successful as all of our previous partnerships with them and we look forward to continuing to provide Denver golfers with a top-notch experience.”
Golfers of all skill levels, from juniors to seniors, would benefit from talking to their local PGA Professional about lessons and advice on the game of golf, perhaps joining a weekly league and meeting new friends.
Golf is for everyone from all walks of life – get out there and play a few rounds before the snow falls this fall.
And remember, when you get a hole-in-one, golf courses can send your information to the Denver Post’s sports bureau for publication in the newspaper.
denverpost sports
Real Madrid have completed their 2022-23 collection with a new third kit which is meant to pay homage to the changing face of the Bernabeu as the major renovation of the club’s famous old stadium continues throughout the season.
The kit is predominantly black with a pulsed lime trim, which supposedly reflects the colors of the stadium on a European game night – the black being the evening sky above Madrid and the bright green being the floodlit pitch.
The wavy graphic on the jersey then picks out the modern waves and lines of the Bernabeu’s revised architecture as it glows in the dark, with metallic-looking crests and badges completing the glistening nighttime look.
Real Madrid’s new third kit 🤩🔥 pic.twitter.com/L5SdThfRBR
— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 19, 2022
The new kit can be seen this weekend in La Liga as Real Madrid wear it for the first time against Celta Vigo on Saturday (Streaming live on ESPN+ in the US, Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.)
Elsewhere in Europe, some top clubs have proven to their contemporaries that it’s still possible to release a svelte, understated and desirable third kit in our time, but others have gone a little wild with their choices. You are the judge.
It’s a challenge to make pink rose beautiful, but Arsenal have taken the ‘ermine’ heraldic motif found on their club’s historic crest as a starting point and created a stunning blushing third kit in pastel shades.
Our third Arsenal 22/23 kit has arrived! 🦩
Available now from Arsenal Direct, and select retailers 👇
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 29, 2022
Inspired by the color of playing cards (yes, seriously!), Bayern’s new black stripe is accented by a contrasting monochrome red border. Delightfully slinky, the Bavarians’ change kit is almost certain to glisten moodily in the spotlight while providing an ace in the pack on European nights.
Bayern-Herz is Trumpf! ❤️
🗞️ Alles über unser neues #UCL Trikot: https://t.co/ih0vkOkFQy#MiaSanMia #FCBayern
— FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayern) August 11, 2022
Built different ✨ pic.twitter.com/n8BYLupDcN
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 11, 2022
In fairness, Spurs’ new blue and navy wavy print design is an improvement on their really, really awful purple third kit from last season, but it really is the definition of condemning it with faint praise. Hypnotic for all the wrong reasons.
The shirt is meant to resemble Mancun’s famous worker bee, but that doesn’t explain why City also opted to add an aggressively fluorescent shade of yellow and black “spray paint” effect stripes into the equation.
𝗠𝗔𝗡𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗘𝗥 💚🐝
Buy our third kit 2022/23 now ⤵️
— Manchester City (@ManCity) August 4, 2022
Manchester United’s efforts are unlikely to make their rivals green with envy. The shirt is believed to be directly inspired by 1990s fashion culture, although there are also elements of Manchester United’s ‘graphic identity’ which are depicted in the all over geometric print design.
🔋 Reloaded with our new third kit 2022/23 🟢#MUFC || @adidasFootball
–Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 12, 2022
If you haven’t already noticed, it’s also the color of a particularly poisonous Amazon tree frog. No wonder Cristiano Ronaldo couldn’t bring himself to smile after being trained to model the hideous thing.
espn
The two Ethiopian Airlines pilots woke up when the alarm sounded loudly after being disconnected from the autopilot once the plane flew over the runway where it was due to land. The pilots landed the plane 25 minutes later
Representative image. AFP
Two pilots of an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737-800, flying from Khartoum (Sudan) to Addis Ababa (Ethiopia) fell asleep and “the aircraft continued beyond the top of the descent maintaining FL370, and continued along the FMC route set up for an approach to runway 25L without however descending,” reported The Aviation Herald.
“After overflying runway 25L at FL370, the autopilot disconnected and the disconnect signal awoke the crew, who then maneuvered the aircraft to a safe landing on runway 25L approximately 25 minutes after overflew the runway at FL370,” he added. The incident happened on August 15.
As air traffic control attempted to contact the plane’s crew, the plane’s autopilot system kept it cruising at 37,000 feet. The pilots woke up when the disconnect signal sounded loud after being disconnected from the autopilot once the plane flew over the runway where it was supposed to land. The pilots landed the plane 25 minutes later.
The aircraft remained on the runway for approximately two and a half hours before departing for its next flight.
Aviation analysts sounded the alarm after the incident and said it reflected how overworked and tired the pilots were. Aviation analyst Alex Macheras called the event “deeply concerning”.
Deeply Concerning Incident at Africa’s Largest Airline – Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 #ET343 was still at a cruising altitude of 37,000 feet when he reached his destination Addis Ababa
Why hadn’t he started descending to land? Both pilots were asleep. https://t.co/cPPMsVHIJDpic.twitter.com/RpnxsdtRBf
— Alex Macheras (@AlexInAir) August 18, 2022
With the contribution of the agencies
Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
firstpost
BOSTON – MBTA’s unprecedented month-long shutdown orange line for long-awaited repairs begins Friday evening.
Service will end at 9 p.m. and is not expected to resume as normal until Monday, September 19.
This won’t just affect subway riders, it’s also expected to have a huge impact on the Boston area for anyone driving, biking, or walking due to the extra traffic with many shuttles covering closed subway lines.
The MBTA has created a guide for passengers offering them alternative travel options for the 20 Orange Line stations that will be affected by the closure.
Governor Charlie Baker said the 30-day shutdown will allow for faster track maintenance that would otherwise take five years on nights and weekends.
Many commuters hope the pain of the next month will lead to a safer and more reliable system on the other side. The MBTA said most new trains will fill Orange Line tracks next month once the shutdown is complete.
MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak, MassDOT Secretary and CEO Jamey Tesler and Highways Administrator Jonathan Gulliver will hold a 9 a.m. press conference to go over the final details.
You can watch it live here on CBS News Boston.
Grub5
This column is part of the sixth annual Heard on the Street stock picking competition.
Regional channel Cabbage growers market is a rare growth story in supermarkets. If management can fix some in-store issues that have plagued the stock, it could go up.
wsj
Ancient Hittite warriors, Egyptians and Greeks all sported some version of it. Homer seems to describe them in The Iliad. It’s the much-maligned mullet, and now there’s a new generation of modern-day kids and teens wearing the iconic back. The finalists for this year’s championship have been chosen and you have the chance to choose the winners.
Online voting for the USA Mullet Championship Children’s Division and Teen Division ends Friday at 11:59 p.m. EST.
The contest started in Michigan in 2020 – Today reported that small business owner Kevin Begola spotted a surge in haircuts at the start of the coronavirus pandemic – and has expanded to scale national with sections for children, adolescents, men and women.
In its brief history of a haircut described as “business-in-the-front, party-in-the-back”, the USA Mullet Championships writes, “Homer even described a haircut that looks eerily familiar in The Iliad: ‘their forelocks cut, hair long in the back.’”
He has power. The Beastie Boys song “Mullet Head” was released in 1994.
The winner of the children’s section will take home $2,500, a pair of Pit Viper sunglasses and USA Mullet Championships apparel, according to Begola. The winning teen will receive $1,000, a pair of Pit Vipers and a piece of swag. The two winners will win the Mullet Trophy.
The entry fee for the children’s competitions was $10, half of which went to Maggie’s Wigs 4 Kids of Michigan. On the men’s side, USA Mullet Championships partners with Stop Soldier Suicide.
Take a look at some of the competitors. Who would you choose?
To vote in the children’s division, click here. To vote in the teen division, click here.
NBC Chicago
History of Asia Cup: Winners and losers of the past
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
Three tips to quit smoking cigarettes!
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races