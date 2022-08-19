News
Updates on 3 Bullpen stocks that broke the meme and retail buzz this week
An employee hands a bag to a customer at the drive-thru of a Starbucks coffee shop in Hercules, Calif., Thursday, July 28, 2022.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Retail earnings and meme stocks – hello Bed Bath & Beyond – dominated much of the market coverage this week. But some companies in other industries have managed to grab some attention, three of which are currently in our Bullpen: Starbucks (SBUX), Estee Lauder (EL), and Palo Alto Networks (PANW).
cnbc
News
Jacob deGrom outdueled by Max Fried as Braves take 3 out of 4 in Atlanta
ATLANTA — There are times when you watch Jacob deGrom and think he may never give up a run again.
“Gosh, the level he pitches at, people expect perfection every time he cocks his arm,” Buck Showalter said.
Watching him give up three runs — two in the same inning, no less — can feel like witnessing an unnatural earthly phenomenon. When the Braves tagged him for three runs on Thursday night, the planet did not start spinning backward and rain didn’t fall upward, but the final baserunner he allowed wound up being the winning run in Atlanta’s 3-2 victory.
After this series kicked off with three bizarre games, two of which were interrupted by rain, Thursday’s finale was the marquee game that fans were promised. Max Fried matched deGrom in effectiveness and his bullpen dealt two innings of fire, putting a bow on a tight game that was fraught with tension throughout.
“We won four when we were back at our place,” Brandon Nimmo said, referencing last weekend’s series at Citi Field. “They won three when we were here. I’m not that disappointed.”
“It’s definitely disappointing,” deGrom countered. “I wanted to come in here and win all four games. I’m disappointed with it, but we’ve gotta go play tomorrow.”
Once the Braves got their second run on an Austin Riley RBI single, the Mets’ legend entered deGrominator mode. He set down the next 12 hitters in order, delivering strikeouts to five of them. The reign over Atlanta’s lineup ended when rookie second baseman Vaughn Grissom slapped an infield single that fellow rookie Brett Baty just couldn’t corral. It will live in the hypothetical world forever, but it’s not hard to imagine injured infielder Luis Guillorme — known in the Mets’ clubhouse as “The Bearded Magician” — making that play.
Playing in just his second MLB game, and not someone who’s known for their defense at all, the 22-year-old third baseman lunged to his left and made a diving attempt on the ball. As Baty tried to gather himself to throw across the diamond, the ball didn’t come with him. Instead, it sat next to him on the ground, having popped out of his glove to open a door that the Braves rammed through.
With Seth Lugo now pitching, Michael Harris II rolled a ground ball through the Mets’ infield shift. It was not hit hard, and with a normal defensive alignment it would have ended the inning. But with a full count and two outs, Grissom got a head start from first, and Brandon Nimmo’s throw to the plate left something to be desired. It had to get cut off by first baseman Darin Ruf, who wheeled and fired to the plate just as Grissom was slip n’ sliding across home.
“You hate going 3-2 in that count,” Showalter lamented. “You know you’re susceptible to things like that.”
“That ball was hit in the right spot,” Nimmo said. “Kudos to him for putting it in play. Good things happen when you put the ball in play. The only thing I wish I would have done, maybe, is let it rip to home plate.”
Lugo did his job in getting some weak contact on the ground, but that placement was just divine enough for the Braves to capitalize, creating the familiar situation of deGrom taking the loss in a game where he pitched wonderfully. For deGrom, the velocity is there, the demeanor never left, and the only question entering the night was when the Mets would feel comfortable extending him to a standard workload.
That happened on Thursday. He exceeded the 76-pitch threshold for the first time this season. After throwing exactly 76 in each of his last two starts, deGrom was on the hill for 95 pitches on Thursday. He also pitched into the seventh inning, making the seventh “up” for the first time in over a calendar year.
If there was ever a game to let him eat, this was the one. The Mets were playing their most direct competition for a top-two playoff seed, a team that had their best pitcher on the mound as well, and the Mets were looking to avoid losing the series. While they didn’t get that outcome, knowing that deGrom is not going to shrivel if he sees the seventh inning is another huge step in his comeback.
“It felt good,” deGrom said. “It felt like I still had it. I actually feel like my slider got better later in the game.”
Interestingly, deGrom used his slider as his primary pitch. He threw 48% sliders compared to 40% fastballs and somehow threw a slider at 96.1 miles per hour. The raw velocity numbers are becoming less and less eye-popping as the baseball world re-familiarizes itself with deGrom’s absurd arm. But the extreme confidence in the slider is worth monitoring, particularly as other teams pick up on this latest trick of his.
The Mets now escape Truist Park, a venue where they were rained on multiple times, lost three games and had two starting pitchers get hurt. The next time they come back will be the first weekend of October for their final road series of the year.
If anything can get football-obsessed Georgia to take their eyes off the gridiron for a weekend, it’ll be that.
()
News
Hulu Hosts ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Pop-Up in NYC Ahead of Season 2 Finale
NEW YORK CITY — Ahead of the Season 2 finale of the hit show “Only Murders in the Building,” featuring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, Hulu is hosting a “Third Arm Gallery: An Only Murders in the Building Experience” pop-up ” for fans in New York.
From inside the walls of the Arconia to sitting in the famous Pickle Diner, the event – taking place Friday and Saturday at the Prince George Ballroom at Greenley Hall – features an art exhibition full of twists and turns , secret passages, hidden galleries, Easter Eggs and more.
The exhibit also features artwork from the series, including Bunny’s painting and Mabel’s Chopped Statue.
Fans can even work on Mabel’s mural with Gomez’s Rare Beauty brand.
RELATED | Martin, Short and Gomez Talk Season 2 of ‘Only Murders in the Building’
Beyond the gallery, fans will find themselves in an artistic version of the Arconia, from Charles’ apartment to a “Bloody Mabel” wall to Oliver’s favorite game, “Son of Sam.”
Guests will dive deeper into the story as they try to find out who killed Bunny, while posing for fun photo moments along the way.
The exhibition is open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, with the last entry at 9:30 p.m., and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, with the last entry at 8:30 p.m.
All tickets have been reserved, but there will also be a queue on site for everyone else.
The Season 2 finale drops on Hulu, owned by the same parent company as that ABC station, on August 23.
RELATED | ‘Only Murders in the Building’: Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, Martin Short back to unravel mysteries
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
News
Justin Fields’ connection with Cole Kmet highlights a short night for the Chicago Bears first-team offense
Two thousand miles was a long way to travel for one series of football that lasted 10 plays and less than six minutes. But Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields at least had a few positives to review during the trip back from Seattle on Thursday night.
Bears coach Matt Eberflus limited many of his offensive starters to just the first drive of the Bears’ 27-11 preseason victory over the Seahawks at Lumen Field. He didn’t want to put too much on them given they played their preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs just six days earlier.
But that caution meant a limited sample size for Fields, whose every step is being scrutinized for signs of progress in his second season.
So here’s what Fields can take away from his drive — a better start, points on the board, a connection with tight end Cole Kmet and more work under new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.
Fields completed 5 of 7 passes for 39 yards, helping set up a 35-yard Cairo Santos field goal, the first preseason points by the first-team offense after three scoreless series in the opener.
“The operation was good. His preparation was great,” Eberflus said of Fields. “He handled the offense the way we wanted him to, had a nice drive and scored the field goal. It’s progress. And guys see more progress in practice sometimes, where his footwork is getting better, his delivery when he feels pressure, how he slides in the pocket and delivers the ball. So he’s improving every single day.”
The highlight came when Fields faked a handoff to Khalil Herbert, rolled to his left and found his second read, Kmet, wide open. Fields delivered a strike, and Kmet powered forward 8 extra yards for a 19-yard gain. Kmet similarly rumbled to a 12-yard gain on a short pass on the Bears’ first play from scrimmage.
“Cole’s a great tight end. He can do pretty much all,” Fields said. “He can block. He’s a great route runner. He has great hands, so he definitely brings another weapon to our offense.”
Fields still hasn’t played with his full array of playmakers. Running back David Montgomery and wide receivers Byron Pringle, N’Keal Harry and Tajae Sharpe were among the players to sit out with injury Thursday.
Kmet didn’t play in the preseason opener because of injury, so the connection in Seattle was notable, with Kmet leaping up and thumping his helmet in celebration after the 19-yard catch.
“It builds your confidence,” Kmet said. “All the work you put in through the offseason, the experience I’ve been having these past two years, it continues to grow each game we play. It feels good.”
It wasn’t all good. Fields was under pressure several times during the drive, and the Bears didn’t convert on two third downs.
On a chaotic third-and-3 play with Seahawks players all around him, Fields tried to scramble forward to the first-down marker but his diving reach was well short. He said afterward he thought he was closer. But Seahawks outside linebacker Darrell Taylor committed a neutral zone infraction on fourth-and-2, and the Bears got a first down.
On third-and-4 from the Seahawks’ 15, Fields dumped a short pass to Herbert, who was clobbered for a 2-yard loss, and the Bears went to Santos.
“It was zone — I should have worked through to the middle of the field,” Fields said. “So that was my fault for sure.”
Most of the rest of the night was about the backups and the rookies, including third-round wide receiver Velus Jones Jr., who made less of an impact on offense than he did with a kickoff return of 28 yards and a punt return of 48 yards. Right guard Teven Jenkins and right tackle Larry Borom also got work beyond the first drive.
The Bears now have five practices and three off days before their third and final preseason game against the Cleveland Browns on Aug. 27. Eberflus said the coaching staff still is determining whether Fields will play in that game and the pros and cons of such an appearance.
For his part, Fields thinks he could benefit.
“I feel like every time I touch the field I can get something out of it,” Fields said. “Every time I get on the field it’s an opportunity for me to get better.”
()
News
Amid raids, The New York Times comments on its Manish Sisodia report
New Delhi:
In a massive confrontation over the CBI raids today against Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rejected the BJP’s accusation that a New York Times article highlighting featured M. Sisodia is “paid information”.
The New York Times told NDTV that the article is “not an advertisement or paid for in any way” and is based on reports from the field.
“Our report on efforts to improve Delhi’s education system is based on unbiased, on-the-ground reporting, and education is an issue The New York Times has covered for many years. New York Times Journalism is always independent, free from political or publicity influence. Other news outlets regularly license and republish our coverage,” the newspaper said in a statement.
The article came into being when the AAP and its leader Arvind Kejriwal linked the CBI raids on Mr Sisodia to the Centre, praising the minister’s education model. In a way, Mr. Kejriwal said, Mr. Sisodia has been declared the best education minister in the world. “The biggest newspaper wrote about the education revolution in Delhi and also published Sisodia’s photograph,” he said, adding that the last time India’s name appeared in the NYT was about the mass deaths from Covid.
“But one day later, CBI arrived home. There will be many obstacles, but our work will not stop. CBI has orders from above to target us. Let it do its job,” did he declare.
The BJP accused AAP of paying The New York Times to spotlight Mr Sisodia. An executive said the “same” article was published in the Khaleej Times.
Speaking to the media, BJP leader Parvesh Varma held up the New York Times and the Khaleej Times and said, “This is a photo of the two newspapers. Both newspapers have a reporter, the article is the same , word for word, the same six pictures are in both. Does that ever happen?”
Many BJP leaders reinforced the allegation through their tweets.
विदेशों में भी विज्ञापन ।
More information @ArvindKejriwal वोहि सेम तो सेम times khalij में भी छापा है।
वोहि फ़ोटो वोहि भाषा।
क्या ग़ज़ब विज्ञापनजीवी है @AamAadmiParty वाले pic.twitter.com/vgamnOLonI
— Harish Khurana (@HarishKhuranna) August 19, 2022
चोर की दाढ़ी में तिनका
बताइए खुद ही बोल पड़े यॉर्क टाइम्ज़ में ‘खबर छपवाना’ आसान नहीं।।
?
Chief Minister है या Marketing Manager? pic.twitter.com/TS6NYbss0O
— Meenakashi Lekhi (@M_Lekhi) August 19, 2022
AAP fired back, pointing out that the Khaleej Times article is syndicated and credits The New York Times.
“They are lying on national television! The New York Times article credits their staff (Karandeep Singh). In the Khaleej Times it is written below the article – Courtesy of The New York Times,” said Saurabh Bharadwaj of AAP.
“I challenge them, use all the money you have, whatever power you have. You try to get an article published in The New York Times if you think it’s possible,” he said. added.
It’s laughable. No news from a BJP leader has ever been published there. The BJP calls itself the largest party in the world. It is the richest political party. They should appear daily on the front page of the New York Times if anyone can buy them: AAP MP Raghav Chadha on BJP’s Kapil Mishra tweet pic.twitter.com/lbqmHBZHqS
— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2022
Another AAP leader, Raghav Chadha, called the claim laughable. “No news of a BJP leader has ever been printed there. The BJP calls itself the largest party in the world. It is the richest political party. New York Times if anyone can buy them,” Chadha tweeted.
ndtv
News
ASK IRA: Should Heat, Panthers have worked to reduce schedule conflicts?
Q: Hi, Ira. Can’t the Heat and Panthers do a better job planning their home-game schedules together? They both had great seasons last year and deserve to start their seasons without competing with one another. They each deserve their night in the limelight on opening night. Twenty-five percent of their home games overlap, (10 games). I have season tickets to both. I will have to sell my tickets to the Heat on those ten nights because Heat tickets sell better than Panther tickets do online. The Panthers came out with their schedule five weeks before the Heat, so I blame the Heat and the NBA for this more than the NHL and the Panthers. Just like the overlap of games during the playoffs last year, it’s not helping to grow the fan base for the Panthers. – David, Fort Lauderdale.
A: Which I’m not sure should be the Heat’s concern. And I do believe the teams have divergent season-ticket bases. The primary factor is that both leagues have greater flexibility when NHL and NBA teams don’t play in the same building. So first they have to navigate the markets where teams share arenas, such as Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Toronto, Washington, Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, Denver and Dallas. Then, with the Heat and Panthers also involved with the management of their facilities, there is the need for other revenue-earning events throughout the calendar. All of that said, yes, it is a shame that there will be overlaps on 35 of the 82 dates for the two teams this season, including 10 when both are at home, including the Heat’s first two regular-season home games. But, hey, Bally Sports has a new app, so you can be at one and watch the other simultaneously. No, not optimal. But, hey, it’s business.
Q: Maybe more content on the upside of Marcus Garrett, Gabe Vincent, Omer Yurtseven, et al would give credit to how the genius of Erik Spoelstra gets the most out of the Heat roster. – Leonard, Cornelius, N.C.
A: In due time. But the offseason generally is about thinking big. It also is about imagining even more from the top tier of the roster, be it Bam Adebayo’s scoring, Kyle Lowry’s conditioning, Victor Oladipo’s rehab, Jimmy Butler’s shooting. But if last season’s run to the No. 1 seed in the East showed anything, it was that the ancillary pieces not only can’t be overlooked, but at times will become essential.
Q: Ira, given Kevin Durant’s history and demands and ability to change his demands, “I want this coach” and “it’s either him or me,” do we really want to add that to the mix that came so close to the Finals this year? I question if the Heat Culture is a fit for him. – Richard, Rhode Island.
A: When it comes to greatness, you make concessions. Jimmy Butler has been Example 1 in recent years. So, yes, accommodations clearly would be made for Kevin Durant, just as they were made last season for Kyle Lowry. In fact, that may be the one aspect where Heat Culture has changed the most in recent years, with player empowerment altering the equation. For Kevin Durant, you rewrite your rulebook. Because as close as the Heat got last season, in the eyes of Pat Riley it likely was not close enough. There is a reason Kevin Durant has brought the NBA to a personnel standstill. In the NBA, greatness finds a way (to get whatever they want).
()
News
What happens when a black founder is ousted? – Tech Crunch
To play on a Langston Hughes poem – what happens to an ousted black founder? Are they forgotten, like words on the tip of the tongue? Or worshiped as a deity then thrown into the sun?
The topic is often difficult to ponder and delve into, as the reasons for starting a black founder are shrouded in unknown intentions:
A Black Founder Could Have Been Seriously Wrong – But Is Retaliation Right? Is it harder than what their white counterparts would have received?
A black founder could face an accusation – but was it washed down with micro-aggressive anger?
Would things have gone the way they did if the founder was white?
Whenever a black founder is fired or criticized at their company, apprehension arises to figure out what happened. This makes those conversations difficult.
“It is in our interest to operate knowing that our mistakes cost more, hurt more and are rarely forgiven.” Oladosu Teyibo, founder of Analog Teams
For example, news broke last week that Kimberly Bryant, the founder of Black Girls Code, had been fired from the organization she had taken decades to build. The reception was mixed. Founders who spoke to TechCrunch agreed that employees who alleged misconduct by Bryant were right to speak out; they also said the BGC board was too quick in ousting Bryant and denied due process.
“Two things can be true at the same time,” equity and inclusion consultant Minda Harts told TechCrunch of BGC’s situation. “All participants deserved better.”
Besides Bryant, there have been a few high-profile cases of black founders being ousted from their organizations. Marceau Michel was recently removed from his Black Founders Matter venture capital fund over matters not yet publicly disclosed. Brian Brackeen was shown the door to his company, Kairos, in 2018, with the board citing “wilful misconduct”. Other founding situations have gone under the radar; many are still too afraid to speak out.
What is known is that when black founders are lost, the whole community suffers.
techcrunch
Updates on 3 Bullpen stocks that broke the meme and retail buzz this week
Jacob deGrom outdueled by Max Fried as Braves take 3 out of 4 in Atlanta
Bitcoin Falls To Decisive Line At $21,500, What Levels Should BTC Hold?
Elevator Pitch or Staircase Pitch: Which Is Better In Insurance Sales Training
Hulu Hosts ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Pop-Up in NYC Ahead of Season 2 Finale
Justin Fields’ connection with Cole Kmet highlights a short night for the Chicago Bears first-team offense
Amid raids, The New York Times comments on its Manish Sisodia report
Group Term Life Insurance to Get a Better Family Insurance Quote
ASK IRA: Should Heat, Panthers have worked to reduce schedule conflicts?
What happens when a black founder is ousted? – Tech Crunch
History of Asia Cup: Winners and losers of the past
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters
Three tips to quit smoking cigarettes!
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports4 weeks ago
History of Asia Cup: Winners and losers of the past
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance1 week ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Three tips to quit smoking cigarettes!
-
News1 week ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
-
News1 week ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Sports2 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
-
News1 week ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races