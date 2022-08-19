What happened when the pilots fell asleep at 37,000 feet and missed landing?

She-Hulk: Lawyer is the latest Marvel TV series to be released on Disney Plus. It’s also the most comedic entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as ambitious lawyer Jen Walters transforms into a super-powered green giant to battle bad guys (and sexism).

In my She-Hulk review for CNET, I noted the show’s wildly clever streak, but couldn’t help but feel “that it lacks the delightful chicanery of a true legal drama, the driving action of a sci- fiction or even the heart of other Marvel shows”. Now that Episode 1 is streaming on Disney Plus, what are your first impressions?

Here’s our recap of the series’ first episode and post-credits scene, exploring themes and Easter eggs, mysterious spaceships, and Captain America’s love life. Episode 2 follows on August 25 and every Thursday (here is the full She-Hulk episode release date schedule). Lots of spoilers to follow!

Lawyer show!

The series stars Tatiana Maslany, previously seen in the award-winning sci-fi show black orphan, HBO’s Perry Mason and the Broadway Show Network. She opens the show with a speech about how people who benefit from power also bear some responsibility. Hmm, I’m sure there’s a shorter way to say that…

Delivered straight to the audience as the camera zooms out of law books and a Ruth Bader Ginsberg action figure, the speech is clearly meant to introduce the show’s manifesto, adding nuance to Spider-Man’s famous maxim. , “With great power comes great responsibility.” Whether that mission statement will be fulfilled in the series remains to be seen. To be honest, Jen Walters is an attorney practicing final argument for a court case, and that’s not a high bar for sincerity. Does she really believe in this stuff? I hope so, because she is the hero.

Jen addresses the camera again at the end of the scene, setting the first of the series’ fourth wall breaks as she speaks directly to the viewer. Chronologically, the first breaking of the fourth wall comes later in the episode and is worth a double take from Bruce and Jen, a reaction that is pure Fleabag. Maybe there is more to discussions with the audience than just plain sentences?

The origin story of She-Hulk

We first meet Jen when she is already She-Hulk then returns to when she gained powers. This prevents us from spending a lot of time with Jen before the powers. Yes, Cheetos with chopsticks and his Steve Rogers theory are fun, but what do these cute details tell us about our main character? If we have no idea who she was before, it’s hard to understand how the arrival of the superpowers upends her world. For example, Jen would later call the Avengers a “secret team of government contractors”. Imagine if she was staunchly anti-superhero before gaining powers. What a difficult situation that would be!

Either way, we’re off on a road trip with cousin Bruce, aka Bruce Banner, aka the Incredible Hulk. His arm has been in a sling since he donned the Infinity Gauntlet in Avengers: Endgame and screwed up his hand to undo Thanos’ snap of his fingers. Banner was seen wearing the scarf in the post-credits scene of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which came out a million years ago — wait, that was less than a year ago? Lies!

Either way, it’s time for She-Hulk’s origin story, the event that irreversibly changes her life, the moment that will always loom large in her story, where the character’s implicit themes s express in decisive praxis, and — yeah, a spaceship crashes the car and Jen gets Brucey’s blood all over her.

Wait, is that it? This is the origin story? Uh, okay.

When a bruised and beaten Jen staggers into a sports bar bathroom, a group of party girls are shocked by her condition. But they immediately come to her aid, which feels like the most endearing and truthful moment of the first episode. Jen and then Hulks come out at closing time, but Bruce tackles her before she can grow into a promising young woman.

Where is the spaceship from?

Weird stuff finds you when you’re a Hulk.” That includes being cut off in traffic by a vehicle that’s definitely not made for the highway. came from the planet Sakaar where Banner and Thor worked as gladiators for Jeff Goldblum’s grandmaster in the movie Thor: Ragnarok. But what message could it carry, and who could try to reach the Hulk who was once the arena champion of this strange planet?

She-Hulk smash (the patriarchy)

Jen wakes up in a mariachi-themed shack/bunker decorated with Iron Man’s broken helmet. It turns out that while Bruce imposed Hulk-ness on Jen, she healed his withered arm with a glove in return. It doesn’t seem fair, but it wouldn’t be the first relationship where the woman gives more than the guy. By the way, I don’t get to the subtext: During the practice montage in which we learn more about Jen’s abilities, the themes of the series also crystallize.

The series has a lot to say about being a woman and especially a woman in the public eye. The power fantasy of the superhero genre is often said to appeal to children because it’s about getting bigger and stronger and claiming control of the world. The Hulk story oddly complicates this fantasy by explicitly linking physical strength and violence to fear, rage and pain. By placing Bruce next to Jen, She-Hulk makes this furious, inarticulate force an explicitly masculine thing and contrasts it with the feminine experience.

Bruce tells Jen that the Hulk is triggered by anger and fear. Jen replies that it is the basis of everyday emotion for any woman. The episode is even called “A Normal Amount of Rage”. Boom — it is The true origin story of She-Hulk.

“When people start seeing you as a monster,” Bruce Jen also warns, “it never goes away.” Given that the series is about a woman reluctantly thrust into fame, this line resonates with many women who have been treated viciously for daring to live their lives in the public eye. Women like Britney Spears, Monica Lewinsky and Pamela Anderson have been branded and castigated for their behavior – often via preposterous double standards – but have been vindicated in recent years.

I’m still angry

Remember when Mark Ruffalo first played the Hulk in The Avengers? One of the moments that sealed this perfect casting was when he revealed his tragic secret: that he was still angry.

And yet, have we ever seen Ruffalo’s banner display much worse than crumpled melancholy? It’s interesting to see if the arrival of another Hulk brings out the conflict in Banner. We get a glimpse of it when Bruce kicks Jen off a cliff in a fit of jealousy, but I think it’s meant to be funny (perhaps reminiscent of the “puny god” gag when he crushed Loki in The Avengers) .

The argument between Jen and Bruce is basically a buildup of the obligatory fight scene. Either way, I sure hope the conflict in Ruffalo’s Banner expands in later episodes. For a monster of uncontrollable rage, Bruce Banner has been too nice for too long.

Court in session

And so we are back to the trial. Before Jen can deliver her argument, Jameela Jamil crashes into the wall. She plays Titania, a superpowered influencer who originally appeared in the comics as a slender woman given superpowers by Doctor Doom during the Secret Wars storyline.

If the TV version follows a similar origin, that makes Titania an intriguing mirror to She-Hulk as a normal woman with great power.

Reluctantly, Jen Hulks goes out in public for the first time and stops Titania. Hopefully it won’t come back to bite her into the spandex.

Captain America p–!

Episode 1’s post-credits scene sees Jen backing up her theory about Captain America’s sex life. She only pretends to be drunk, because the main advantage of Hulkdom is that the pounding beers are all buzzing and non-vomiting. Anyway, Bruce confirms that Steve Rogers lost his virginity in 1943 to a girl on the USO tour. The Star Spangled Man With A Plan indeed! A pretty blonde autograph hunter catches Steve’s eye at 2:30 in this song from the 2011 movie The First Avenger — maybe she was the lucky one:

She-Hulk Random Thoughts

The carcasses are created by lethal doses of gamma radiation, but only when a rare combination of genetic factors synthesizes the gamma radiation into “something else”.

When Jen smashes Bruce’s glasses, it seems pretty clear he’s wearing them just to show he’s Smart Hulk.

Maybe it’s just me, but does it ever feel like they’re in Mexico? Or even outside?

Nice synergy between the Disney brands with the mention of Pixar. Jen calls the moment Bing Bong jumps off the wagon in Inside Out and oh great now I’m crying.

Spandex is Hulk’s best friend.

