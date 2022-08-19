Connect with us

What happened when the pilots fell asleep at 37,000 feet and missed landing?

The two Ethiopian Airlines pilots woke up when the alarm sounded loudly after being disconnected from the autopilot once the plane flew over the runway where it was due to land. The pilots landed the plane 25 minutes later

Representative image. AFP

Two pilots of an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737-800, flying from Khartoum (Sudan) to Addis Ababa (Ethiopia) fell asleep and “the aircraft continued beyond the top of the descent maintaining FL370, and continued along the FMC route set up for an approach to runway 25L without however descending,” reported The Aviation Herald.

“After overflying runway 25L at FL370, the autopilot disconnected and the disconnect signal awoke the crew, who then maneuvered the aircraft to a safe landing on runway 25L approximately 25 minutes after overflew the runway at FL370,” he added. The incident happened on August 15.

As air traffic control attempted to contact the plane’s crew, the plane’s autopilot system kept it cruising at 37,000 feet. The pilots woke up when the disconnect signal sounded loud after being disconnected from the autopilot once the plane flew over the runway where it was supposed to land. The pilots landed the plane 25 minutes later.

The aircraft remained on the runway for approximately two and a half hours before departing for its next flight.

Aviation analysts sounded the alarm after the incident and said it reflected how overworked and tired the pilots were. Aviation analyst Alex Macheras called the event “deeply concerning”.

With the contribution of the agencies

Orange Line's month-long shutdown by MBTA begins Friday evening

BOSTON – MBTA’s unprecedented month-long shutdown orange line for long-awaited repairs begins Friday evening.

Service will end at 9 p.m. and is not expected to resume as normal until Monday, September 19.

This won’t just affect subway riders, it’s also expected to have a huge impact on the Boston area for anyone driving, biking, or walking due to the extra traffic with many shuttles covering closed subway lines.

The MBTA has created a guide for passengers offering them alternative travel options for the 20 Orange Line stations that will be affected by the closure.

MBTA’s transportation alternatives for the Orange Line shutdown, which begins August 19.

MBTA


Governor Charlie Baker said the 30-day shutdown will allow for faster track maintenance that would otherwise take five years on nights and weekends.

Many commuters hope the pain of the next month will lead to a safer and more reliable system on the other side. The MBTA said most new trains will fill Orange Line tracks next month once the shutdown is complete.

MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak, MassDOT Secretary and CEO Jamey Tesler and Highways Administrator Jonathan Gulliver will hold a 9 a.m. press conference to go over the final details.

You can watch it live here on CBS News Boston.

The sprout grower market could bloom

This column is part of the sixth annual Heard on the Street stock picking competition.

Regional channel Cabbage growers market is a rare growth story in supermarkets. If management can fix some in-store issues that have plagued the stock, it could go up.

See the finalists – NBC Chicago

Ancient Hittite warriors, Egyptians and Greeks all sported some version of it. Homer seems to describe them in The Iliad. It’s the much-maligned mullet, and now there’s a new generation of modern-day kids and teens wearing the iconic back. The finalists for this year’s championship have been chosen and you have the chance to choose the winners.

Online voting for the USA Mullet Championship Children’s Division and Teen Division ends Friday at 11:59 p.m. EST.

The contest started in Michigan in 2020 – Today reported that small business owner Kevin Begola spotted a surge in haircuts at the start of the coronavirus pandemic – and has expanded to scale national with sections for children, adolescents, men and women.

In its brief history of a haircut described as “business-in-the-front, party-in-the-back”, the USA Mullet Championships writes, “Homer even described a haircut that looks eerily familiar in The Iliad: ‘their forelocks cut, hair long in the back.’”

He has power. The Beastie Boys song “Mullet Head” was released in 1994.

The winner of the children’s section will take home $2,500, a pair of Pit Viper sunglasses and USA Mullet Championships apparel, according to Begola. The winning teen will receive $1,000, a pair of Pit Vipers and a piece of swag. The two winners will win the Mullet Trophy.

The entry fee for the children’s competitions was $10, half of which went to Maggie’s Wigs 4 Kids of Michigan. On the men’s side, USA Mullet Championships partners with Stop Soldier Suicide.

Take a look at some of the competitors. Who would you choose?

American Mullet Championship Competitors

Nolan Schanz Jr., finalist in the children’s division at the 2022 USA Mullet Championships.

Emmett Miller, Finalist In The Children's Division At The 2022 Usa Mullet Championships.

Emmett Miller, finalist in the children’s division at the 2022 USA Mullet Championships.

Jack Grant, Finalist In The Children's Division At The 2022 Usa Mullet Championships.

Jack Grant, finalist in the children’s division at the 2022 USA Mullet Championships.

Landry Turpin, Finalist In The Children's Division At The 2022 Usa Mullet Championships.

Landry Turpin, finalist in the children’s division at the 2022 USA Mullet Championships.

Mason Padilla, Finalist In The Children's Division At The 2022 Usa Mullet Championships.

Mason Padilla, finalist in the children’s division at the 2022 USA Mullet Championships.

Eli Phillips, Finalist In The Children's Division At The 2022 Usa Mullet Championships.

Eli Phillips, finalist in the children’s division at the 2022 USA Mullet Championships.

2022 Usa Mullet Championships Teen Division Runner-Up Josh Scott.

2022 USA Mullet Championships Teen Division runner-up Josh Scott.

2022 Usa Mullet Championships Teen Division Runner-Up Cash Mccoy.

2022 USA Mullet Championships Teen Division runner-up Cash McCoy.

Fisher Monds, 2022 Usa Mullet Championships Teen Division Runner-Up.

Fisher Monds, 2022 USA Mullet Championships Teen Division runner-up.

To vote in the children’s division, click here. To vote in the teen division, click here.

'She-Hulk' Episode 1 Recap: Marvel Easter Eggs and Post-Credits Scene

She-Hulk: Lawyer is the latest Marvel TV series to be released on Disney Plus. It’s also the most comedic entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as ambitious lawyer Jen Walters transforms into a super-powered green giant to battle bad guys (and sexism).

In my She-Hulk review for CNET, I noted the show’s wildly clever streak, but couldn’t help but feel “that it lacks the delightful chicanery of a true legal drama, the driving action of a sci- fiction or even the heart of other Marvel shows”. Now that Episode 1 is streaming on Disney Plus, what are your first impressions?

Here’s our recap of the series’ first episode and post-credits scene, exploring themes and Easter eggs, mysterious spaceships, and Captain America’s love life. Episode 2 follows on August 25 and every Thursday (here is the full She-Hulk episode release date schedule). Lots of spoilers to follow!

Lawyer show!

The series stars Tatiana Maslany, previously seen in the award-winning sci-fi show black orphan, HBO’s Perry Mason and the Broadway Show Network. She opens the show with a speech about how people who benefit from power also bear some responsibility. Hmm, I’m sure there’s a shorter way to say that…

Delivered straight to the audience as the camera zooms out of law books and a Ruth Bader Ginsberg action figure, the speech is clearly meant to introduce the show’s manifesto, adding nuance to Spider-Man’s famous maxim. , “With great power comes great responsibility.” Whether that mission statement will be fulfilled in the series remains to be seen. To be honest, Jen Walters is an attorney practicing final argument for a court case, and that’s not a high bar for sincerity. Does she really believe in this stuff? I hope so, because she is the hero.

Jen addresses the camera again at the end of the scene, setting the first of the series’ fourth wall breaks as she speaks directly to the viewer. Chronologically, the first breaking of the fourth wall comes later in the episode and is worth a double take from Bruce and Jen, a reaction that is pure Fleabag. Maybe there is more to discussions with the audience than just plain sentences?

The origin story of She-Hulk

We first meet Jen when she is already She-Hulk then returns to when she gained powers. This prevents us from spending a lot of time with Jen before the powers. Yes, Cheetos with chopsticks and his Steve Rogers theory are fun, but what do these cute details tell us about our main character? If we have no idea who she was before, it’s hard to understand how the arrival of the superpowers upends her world. For example, Jen would later call the Avengers a “secret team of government contractors”. Imagine if she was staunchly anti-superhero before gaining powers. What a difficult situation that would be!

Either way, we’re off on a road trip with cousin Bruce, aka Bruce Banner, aka the Incredible Hulk. His arm has been in a sling since he donned the Infinity Gauntlet in Avengers: Endgame and screwed up his hand to undo Thanos’ snap of his fingers. Banner was seen wearing the scarf in the post-credits scene of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which came out a million years ago — wait, that was less than a year ago? Lies!

Either way, it’s time for She-Hulk’s origin story, the event that irreversibly changes her life, the moment that will always loom large in her story, where the character’s implicit themes s express in decisive praxis, and — yeah, a spaceship crashes the car and Jen gets Brucey’s blood all over her.

Wait, is that it? This is the origin story? Uh, okay.

When a bruised and beaten Jen staggers into a sports bar bathroom, a group of party girls are shocked by her condition. But they immediately come to her aid, which feels like the most endearing and truthful moment of the first episode. Jen and then Hulks come out at closing time, but Bruce tackles her before she can grow into a promising young woman.

Where is the spaceship from?

Weird stuff finds you when you’re a Hulk.” That includes being cut off in traffic by a vehicle that’s definitely not made for the highway. came from the planet Sakaar where Banner and Thor worked as gladiators for Jeff Goldblum’s grandmaster in the movie Thor: Ragnarok. But what message could it carry, and who could try to reach the Hulk who was once the arena champion of this strange planet?

She-Hulk smash (the patriarchy)

Jen wakes up in a mariachi-themed shack/bunker decorated with Iron Man’s broken helmet. It turns out that while Bruce imposed Hulk-ness on Jen, she healed his withered arm with a glove in return. It doesn’t seem fair, but it wouldn’t be the first relationship where the woman gives more than the guy. By the way, I don’t get to the subtext: During the practice montage in which we learn more about Jen’s abilities, the themes of the series also crystallize.

The series has a lot to say about being a woman and especially a woman in the public eye. The power fantasy of the superhero genre is often said to appeal to children because it’s about getting bigger and stronger and claiming control of the world. The Hulk story oddly complicates this fantasy by explicitly linking physical strength and violence to fear, rage and pain. By placing Bruce next to Jen, She-Hulk makes this furious, inarticulate force an explicitly masculine thing and contrasts it with the feminine experience.

Bruce tells Jen that the Hulk is triggered by anger and fear. Jen replies that it is the basis of everyday emotion for any woman. The episode is even called “A Normal Amount of Rage”. Boom — it is The true origin story of She-Hulk.

“When people start seeing you as a monster,” Bruce Jen also warns, “it never goes away.” Given that the series is about a woman reluctantly thrust into fame, this line resonates with many women who have been treated viciously for daring to live their lives in the public eye. Women like Britney Spears, Monica Lewinsky and Pamela Anderson have been branded and castigated for their behavior – often via preposterous double standards – but have been vindicated in recent years.

I’m still angry

Remember when Mark Ruffalo first played the Hulk in The Avengers? One of the moments that sealed this perfect casting was when he revealed his tragic secret: that he was still angry.

And yet, have we ever seen Ruffalo’s banner display much worse than crumpled melancholy? It’s interesting to see if the arrival of another Hulk brings out the conflict in Banner. We get a glimpse of it when Bruce kicks Jen off a cliff in a fit of jealousy, but I think it’s meant to be funny (perhaps reminiscent of the “puny god” gag when he crushed Loki in The Avengers) .

The argument between Jen and Bruce is basically a buildup of the obligatory fight scene. Either way, I sure hope the conflict in Ruffalo’s Banner expands in later episodes. For a monster of uncontrollable rage, Bruce Banner has been too nice for too long.

Court in session

And so we are back to the trial. Before Jen can deliver her argument, Jameela Jamil crashes into the wall. She plays Titania, a superpowered influencer who originally appeared in the comics as a slender woman given superpowers by Doctor Doom during the Secret Wars storyline.

If the TV version follows a similar origin, that makes Titania an intriguing mirror to She-Hulk as a normal woman with great power.

Reluctantly, Jen Hulks goes out in public for the first time and stops Titania. Hopefully it won’t come back to bite her into the spandex.

Captain America p–!

Episode 1’s post-credits scene sees Jen backing up her theory about Captain America’s sex life. She only pretends to be drunk, because the main advantage of Hulkdom is that the pounding beers are all buzzing and non-vomiting. Anyway, Bruce confirms that Steve Rogers lost his virginity in 1943 to a girl on the USO tour. The Star Spangled Man With A Plan indeed! A pretty blonde autograph hunter catches Steve’s eye at 2:30 in this song from the 2011 movie The First Avenger — maybe she was the lucky one:

She-Hulk Random Thoughts

  • The carcasses are created by lethal doses of gamma radiation, but only when a rare combination of genetic factors synthesizes the gamma radiation into “something else”.
  • When Jen smashes Bruce’s glasses, it seems pretty clear he’s wearing them just to show he’s Smart Hulk.
  • Maybe it’s just me, but does it ever feel like they’re in Mexico? Or even outside?
  • Nice synergy between the Disney brands with the mention of Pixar. Jen calls the moment Bing Bong jumps off the wagon in Inside Out and oh great now I’m crying.
  • Spandex is Hulk’s best friend.

To help! I am 93 years old, my rescheduled cruise has been rescheduled again and I would like a refund.

A cruise line keeps pushing back its planned trips, offering credits instead of refunds, and a passenger feels the ship has sailed on its ability to enjoy a boat trip. Our columnist tries to extort money from him.

Trevor Sinclair says it's 'impossible to believe' VAR official Mike Dean missed Chelsea's Marc Cucurella haircut in Tottenham draw

The Premier League must find referees who take the game seriously, talkSPORT have said.

Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella was pulled to the ground by the hair in the penalty area by Tottenham’s Cristian Romero as Spurs attacked for a corner on Sunday – but neither referee Anthony Taylor nor VAR official Mike Dean punished Romero.

sky sports

And the incident sparked debate over the quality of Premier League officials

The 54-Year-Old Retired From Officiating On The Pitch Last Season But Still Managed To Grab Headlines After Admitting He Made A Mistake As A Var.

Getty

The 54-year-old retired from officiating on the pitch last season but still managed to grab headlines after admitting he made a mistake as a VAR.

Tottenham’s Harry Kane then headed home from the resulting corner to make it 2-2 – much to the fury of Blues boss Thomas Tuchel, who was then sent off after a fight with Antonio Conte.

Video assistant referee Dean has since admitted he was wrong not to advise his on-field referee Taylor to watch a replay of the incident.

“I couldn’t award a free kick as a VAR, but I could recommend Taylor go to the referees’ review area to consider a possible red card,” Dean wrote in his Daily Mail column.

“During the few seconds I had to watch Romero pull Cucurella’s hair, I did not consider it a violent act. I have since studied the footage, spoken to other referees and, upon reflection, I should have had Taylor visit his pitchside monitor to take a look for himself.

But for talkSPORT co-host and former Premier League star Trevor Sinclair, Dean’s reasoning for dismissing the incident doesn’t make sense.

“Listen, a lot of the fans had a dig, especially the Spurs fans saying ‘get your hair cut’ and everything,” Sinclair said during Friday’s talkSPORT breakfast.

Cucurella Joked That His Hair Looked Good And He Would Never Consider Changing His Style

Getty

Cucurella joked that his hair looked good and he would never consider changing his style

“The amount of work Chelsea put into the build-up to this game, I thought they were absolutely superb that day. They were miles better than Tottenham.

“And then for it to come down to what I thought was a dangerous game – it was definitely a foul at least, the ball was in play – and then for Mike Dean to then say ‘I wouldn’t recommend Anthony Taylor to watch the screen’ because he missed it, I find that impossible to believe.

“Tens of thousands of people watched this on TV and said ‘what’s going on over there? It’s a foul’.

Sinclair went on to say that officials’ lack of accountability after making mistakes, as well as the level of division referees, are real issues in the game.

Tuchel And Conte Both Saw Red At The End Of The Match As They Linked Up After Kane's Equalizer

Getty

Tuchel and Conte both saw red at the end of the match as they linked up after Kane’s equalizer

And while Dean will not be punished for his mistake, Sinclair says it will have affected Chelsea’s opening form.

“Now Mike Dean, it’s his only job is to watch any points that happen in the area that the referee might have missed, and he missed it. And it cost Chelsea two points.

“And actually – Thomas Tuchel wouldn’t have been sent off if he won that game 2-1 – so it also cost Thomas Tuchel a red card.

“He [Dean] can’t take that back, there’s no accountability, ‘he’s [Tuchel] going to miss a weekend and so ‘. I think you have to bring in people who can do the job properly and take it seriously.

