What’s the Best MLM Business For Seniors?
…Let’s define BEST and Seniors. BEST first – definition: Most excellent, top, finest, greatest, unsurpassed, paramount, preeminent, superlative. WOW That’s a tough bill to fill.
Now Seniors – definition: Older, Higher, Higher Ranking, Superior, Leading, Chief, Major, Most Important (of course).
How to find the BEST MLM business for Seniors: Start by answering these questions: What are you interested in?
Do you LIKE to sell? What? Phone equipment/plans, Jewelry, Plastic-ware, Cleaning products, Nutritional products, Exercise programs/equipment, Water systems. Do you need a weight loss product? Do you like drinking shakes and dieting, taking fat burning pills, or something easier like just changing brands of something you are already using?
I could go on for two pages at least, but you get the idea. Just get on the Net and look up MLM businesses and keep clicking until you find something you LOVE. Next check out everything about the company and products to be SURE it isn’t just infatuation. Now… JOIN… OR… complete the process in the NEXT paragraph FIRST so you are SURE you’ll be comfortable with your choices. Remember not to get sidetracked by the “shining stars”. What I mean is, if you want people to join YOUR program pick a sponsor who is on the way up… not already at the top. If everyone goes with the Top Dogs, how will anyone new succeed?
Next (or first) is a little bit more difficult task: Find a coach or program you think you can work with. Someone or something that motivates you because you are going to need that motivation to do what is necessary to grow your MLM business. Go about this the same way you found your niche company. Get on the net. Now you can look up programs, trainers, coaches and you can even go to article directories like this one and check out authors who write about what you want to do. Many of them list their training sites if they have one. They even give you free training in their articles. Avoid the Top Dogs here, too.
While you are there, remember to leave a comment on the articles you’ve read. It doesn’t have to be much, even a “Thumbs-Up” will be appreciated. Most MLM on-line businesses will require you to do article writing to build up contacts for yourself, so treat others as you would like to be treated. And don’t let Article Writing scare you. There are PLENTY of programs to teach you to do that, too, if your coach doesn’t already have one built into his/her program. There are also people who can be hired for a song to do this for you.
Now you can sign up with the coach, trainer or program that suites you, and that you can afford. Follow their instructions to the letter. Stay Focused. Put as much time into it as you can manage; the rewards will come, but it does take work up front. Tackle one task at a time so you don’t become scattered. Stay on track!
Being a senior myself, I’m not too crazy about the idea of an MLM business that is BEST for Seniors (we don’t ALL want to sell rocking chairs do we?)! Because Seniors have more experience, patients (for the most part), money (well, maybe not these days), wisdom (you gotta give us that) and Moxie (when was the last time you tried to “put one over” on a senior?)!
Consequently, ANY MLM Business would fit because it isn’t the business, it’s the way it’s MARKETED. So more importantly, what is BEST for YOU? And THAT shouldn’t have anything to do with whether or not you are a Senior. Is there a BEST MLM Business for teenagers?
I’m not trying to get out of fulfilling my commitment of telling you which MLM business if Best for Seniors, but I think you can see: there is no ONE answer to that question… Other than: Everyone is different with different interests, so no matter what social structure you fit into YOU need to find the RIGHT MLM BUSINESS for YOU. As a Senior, you have more wisdom and insight than you did years ago, use them to answer the above questions and find the Right MLM Business for YOU no matter what your age!
Another point, of course, is Seniors may be even MORE suited to an MLM business than the youngsters out there. Providing you aren’t “stuck” in your ways. Seniors can be young in a lot more ways than one can imagine. Most of us look in the mirror and wonder who we are seeing because we don’t FEEL that old!
So an MLM business could be just the perfect set up to keep us Seniors Acting even younger; by giving us hope, excitement, anticipation, the chance to help others, and something to dream about again. I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone more determined than a Motivated Senior! Now Start Looking!
Swimming Pool Repair
Just like any other addition in your home, the swimming pool will require repairs at one time or another. Luckily, there’s no repair that is too big not be fixed. In this article, discover the different swimming pool repairs you are bound to require and learn what is needed to fix them.
Leaks
Leaks are easily the most serious problem you can have in your pool. If your swimming pool has a leak, not only are you losing valuable water, the surfaces around the pool are also getting damaged by the escaped moisture. The bigger the leak, the more water damage you can expect. That said, if your pool has a leak, seek an emergency repair service. A repair technician will detect the leak using various technologies such as thermal imaging and hydrogen testing. Once detected, the leak can then be plugged using filler membranes without even having to drain the pool.
Liner replacement
Vinyl liners are cheap and easier to install compared to other options. However, they are prone to tears and early wear. When this happens, your liner will need to be replaced. This will require that your pool be drained and the old liner removed. Your pool’s dimensions will then be taken and a new liner designed. Of course, you will get the opportunity to choose the visual design you want on the liner. It will then be installed using adhesive and your pool refilled.
Re-tiling
If your pool is built using tiles, it’s common for the tiles to start falling off as they age, or after accidental impacts. This requires a simple replacement process. Using tile grout and adhesive, your swimming pool repair company will replace the damaged tiles and get your pool looking as good as new. If more than 20% of the tiles are affected, it is recommended that you replace all the tiles altogether.
Rendering
For concrete pools, most repairs are cosmetic, e.g. chipping and cracking. This is especially common in older pools. Such damage can encourage leaks or simply ruin the look of your pool. If your pool is experiencing the same, think of having it rendered again. This involves the application of a fresh waterproof cement layer. Once dry, the pool is painted again using a color selection of your choosing.
Acid wash
If neglected for long, concrete swimming pools can acquire heavy staining from algae and mold. Such kind of damage cannot be reversed simply via pressure washing. Instead, a more intense process is required – acid washing. Here, the cleaning technicians use a diluted acid solution to corrode the stains away. This process is highly effective and offers instant results. In fact, an acid wash can eliminate the need to render a concrete pool afresh. Once complete, the pool can be painted or fitted with a liner.
Pump repair
Another swimming pool repair that you must encounter has to do with the water pump. The water pump is an important mechanical component that keeps your pool water fresh and clean by passing it through the filter. From time to time, the pump will need repairs such as gasket replacement, bearings replacement, oil change, filter replacement, etc. Pump repairs, just like leaks, should be treated as emergencies and addressed immediately in order to keep your pool usable.
In addition to the above pool repairs, you will also need to seek several maintenance services such as pool cleaning, pH testing, and chlorine balancing.
How NFC Can Be Used in Advertising?
While use of NFC (near field communication) has recently emerged as an effective technology in Dubai, it has been adopted with open arms in other countries. There are more than 70 million NFC-enabled devices in Japan; accounting for six out of 10 mobile devices there. People in metropolitan areas in Japan have an option to pay for commutes through NFC. A large number of restaurants, convenience stories, and newsstands in that country make a use of NFC tags. Back home in Dubai, the authorities are encouraging use of NFC applications. Less than six months ago, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in a tie-up with the telecom providers introduced NFC ticketing system for Dubai Metro.
Businesses and NFC
PosterScope and Clear Channel recently conducted a study in which 1,000 Smartphone users from the UK and USA participated. The people in charge of the study concluded that around nine out of ten users (88 per cent) were willing to engage with smart posters if the content interested them. Smart posters are interactive posters. A big difference between old-style and smart posters is the latter’s use NFC technology. Smart Posters can be used to inform, educate, and entertain consumers.
Eighty-five participants in the study said that they would be interested in engaging with the smart posters if they carried vouchers and special offers. A large number of other respondents were equally willing to use NFC-embedded smart posters to find directions and for social interaction.
NFC for advertising
(d) Promotions
Vouchers and discounts are a convenient and quick way to tempt and incentivise consumers to try a product or service. Research has shown that consumers are more disposed to buy from a business if offered discounts. An NFC tag contains a small amount of information – a web link, a text, or a command. Consumers can activate NFC tags embedded in smart posters to learn more about current promotions.
(e) Sales
The internet market is worth several billion dollars. More people are taking their shopping online. NFC can ease this transition. A business selling science fiction Manga comic books can insert a “buy now” link in its smart poster. Readers interested in Manga Comic books can then tap their NFC enabled device against the poster to complete the purchase. This makes buying and selling a lot easier.
(f) Integration with social media
Social media plays an important role in contemporary business environment. Businesses spend enormous sums of money to maintain and enhance their Facebook and Twitter profiles. NFC offers a cheaper alternative. Businesses can reach out to more consumers by letting them “like” or “share” their products on social media through a tap. It is convenient, easier, and quicker.
Challenges
NFC holds much potential. It can open up whole new avenues for advertising and engaging with customers. Businesses can use NFC to boost sales, spread information, and engage consumer interaction. However, not all phones in the market are NFC enabled, and a few large vendors, including Apple, have yet to endorse NFC. It can be safely argued that it will take a few years before the NFC becomes as widespread in Dubai as it is currently in Japan.
Maintain Your Hair Weave or Hair Extensions on Vacation
Hair Weave on Vacation…
The snow has finally thawed and the summer vacation season is here. Whether you head south to Florida, cruise to a Caribbean island or travel abroad, fabulous hair is a necessary accessory to accompany your bikini-clad body. After working months to get your body perfect, why mess up your look with a baseball cap, a scarf or worse – a scrungie! (yikes!)
The beaches down south will be super hot and humid this year. You can count on 90Ëš temps with just has much humidity; this will be a killer for your relaxed hair styles. The best way to deal with this is to get a wet and wavy (sew-in) hair weave. The maintenance is surprisingly low, after you cleanse and towel dry the hair, you can just wear it wavy. If you want to look chic for a night of dancing, once the hair dries you can straighten it with a flat iron or use flexi-curlers for a bouncy spiral look. You can go from poolside to night club with minimal time spent on your hair, after all – you are on vacation!
I know what you’re thinking…after spending so much money on the travel arrangements – Who has money for a sew-in weave? Answer: You can order The Ultimate Hair Weave Guide from Amazon to get step-by-step instructions on how to properly install and maintain your own hair weave. It’s a life saver. I used this process last year while traveling abroad and I was the only one in my group who looked just as fabulous on the flight going to Europe as I did on the flight home. After day four of our ten day trip, everyone else was in baseball caps and scarves. And let’s face it there’s no way to look sophisticated in a baseball cap.
Check out the tips below to help maintain your vacation hair style:
1. Wet your hair before swimming. The best way to protect your hair from the discoloration and drying damage that salt water and chlorine can cause is to saturate your hair with water and add a coat of conditioner prior to entering the water. The hair can only absorb so much water, so it’s best if it’s not chlorine or salt water.
2. Cleanse your hair immediately after you take a dip. You can’t simply ring the excess water from your hair after swimming. Both salt and chlorine can strip the hair of essential lubricants. Be sure to wash hair with a conditioning shampoo, or sometimes I skip the shampoo and do a co-wash (cleansing with conditioner only) to prevent drying the hair out any further. I love Mixed Chicks leave-in conditioner, while I am not a “mixed chick” chances are the hair on my head is indeed “mixed”.
3. Air dry instead of blow drying. Frequent blow drying can be very harsh on the hair.
4. Sleep in a silk/satin scarf. This will prevent breakage and make styling easier the next morning.
Bon voyage!
WordPress And It’s Contribution To The E-Commerce Industry
The popular notion that WordPress is meant for blogging is now history. It powers millions of websites for a diverse industry verticals. With the e-commerce trend catching on rapidly, you can now turn your website into an amazing e-commerce website seamlessly. It’s no longer tagged as a platform solely used for content management. It is well equipped to rule the e-commerce world!
The contribution of this content management system to the exponentially expanding trend of e-commerce is astounding. WordPress has a range of e-commerce products among which are over 900 plugins and over 60 free themes. Other than this, there are over 400 paid templates as well as over 800 paid plugins available.
Here’s how WordPress has revolutionized the e-commerce world.
The first and most popular e-commerce contribution is Woo-commerce. This simple plugin became immensely popular within a very short period of time. Today it has approximately seven million downloads and more importantly over a million active installs. It also powers around 30% of the online stores globally. It integrates seamlessly and supports actual products as well as digital downloads. What’s more, it’s mobile friendly and enables you to deliver the best online shopping experiences to your mobile as well as desktop customers. It has the ability to scale as your business grows.
The second major contribution by this platform to the e-commerce industry is the Easy Digital Downloads. This is a simple solution for selling digital products online. It is one of the leading plugins that is exclusively built for the sale of digital products online. It is lightweight and offers simplistic features instead of adding all possible e-commerce features. Along with an easy to use shopping cart, it also provides excellent features for payment gateway integration. You can also extract reports in comma separated file format or PDF formats.
The number of people buying and selling products online is increasing exponentially. WordPress development and customization of your existing site for e-commerce makes it easy for businesses to set up their online stores within minutes. There’s no doubt that there are many platforms that solely support e-commerce, but with its advanced e-commerce features ensures that it is a new revolution that will sweep the market and enable businesses large and small to built awesome online experiences for their customers.
Overall, WordPress is seen as a perfect solution for websites that require an integration of great content management as well as e-commerce features.
Rigorous Belief and Application Always Wins
Many people who begin the challenging journey to set up in business and who ultimately succeed, start with a concept they passionately believe in.
However, no matter how much you believe in a thing, you have to convince others that its worth investing in. It was Robert Louis Stephenson who once said “Everyone lives by selling something”.
When you have that amazing idea in your head and you just know it is something that many other people need, bringing this ‘product’ to market becomes your total focus in life. This is an exciting time. A time which fills you with energy and determination.
You have yet to overcome the biggest barrier.
Whilst you may have something that you think people need, the real challenge is to create something that they actually want. You see we don’t often buy on needs, but we always buy on wants. That delicious, mouth-watering, high cholesterol death by chocolate cake after a full meal is definitely something we don’t need, but when the mind shouts ‘I want, I want’, the sale easily takes place.
It is essential therefore to undertake as much research as possible into your chosen ‘product or service’. This may be costly and you will make a number of easily avoidable mistakes along the way. Remaining focused on your perfect customer and how you can help them and fulfill their ‘wants’ rather than their needs is key to your success. Asking the right, well prepared questions will result in progress towards your goals.
Keep asking yourself, what do I need to do to HELP my potential customers. Why should they look to me for help and no-one else. When you can truly satisfy these issues you will have a product or service that is ready for market and will ultimately achieve success.
I’ve learnt the hard way, but now I have just that product and service that will help millions of managers become highly respected, successful leaders, in control of their lives, their teams and their business performance.
This is the most exciting time of my life…
Wireless Networking – Wireless Local Area Networks
In the present Information Age, computer networks have contributed greatly to information sharing, through support for electronic communications and access to the Information Superhighway – the Internet. A “Computer Network” refers to an interconnection of two or more computers and other related devices, basically for information sharing. The whole world is going wireless! The new technologies and standards that have been published in the past decade mean that almost everything we touch, every aspect of our lives have a wireless component in it. From cordless phones in the homes to cellular phones that are used throughout the world – to wireless local, metropolitan and wide area networks.
Just as personal computers (PCs) in the 1980s forever changed how we work, and the internet in the 1990s dramatically changed how we acquire information, wireless communication is revolutionizing the way we live. Using wireless networks to send and receive messages, browse the internet and access corporate databases from virtually any location across the globe has become a commonplace. A wide array of devices, ranging from computers to digital cameras, laser printers and even refrigerators can already communicate without wires.
Almost every type of business needs a computer network, but many are unable to install traditional wired networks because of the physical limitations of such systems. Wireless networks can go where regular wired networks cannot. Wireless Applications i.e. the use of wireless communication technology in conducting day-to-day business activities, can be found in any industry whose employees need the mobility and freedom to conduct business without being confined to a specific location. Industries and fields such as education, construction, healthcare and government agencies are among those using wireless technologies to make a number of activities to occur more quickly and conveniently.
All wireless networks transmit and receive data over the air, using the electromagnetic wave – specifically infrared, microwave or radio wave signals. Wireless networks can be grouped into three main categories; Wireless Personal Area Networks (PANs), Wireless Local Area Networks (LANs) and Wireless Wide Area Networks (WANs).
