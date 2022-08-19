News
Who Killed Whitey Bulger? 3 men charged in connection with 2019 death of notorious gangster
Three men were charged Thursday in connection with the 2018 death of notorious mobster James “Whitey” Bulger, federal prosecutors said.
Bulger was bludgeoned to death in federal prison, prosecutors say, by Fotios Geas, 55, also known as “Freddy,” and Paul J. DeCologero, 48, known as “Pauly.” Both are charged with conspiracy to commit first degree murder. A third man, Sean McKinnon, 36, is charged with making false statements to a federal agent and conspiracy to commit first degree murder.
Bulger was transferred to Hazleton U.S. Penitentiary in Bruceton Mills, West Virginia, and shortly after was murdered in federal prison on October 30, 2018.
Bulger, the leader of Boston’s Winter Hill gang, was on the run for 16 years before being arrested by federal authorities, then tried and convicted. Before being transferred to a prison in West Virginia, the 89-year-old man was incarcerated in a federal prison in Florida.
Geas remains incarcerated at USP Hazelton, according to prison records, and is serving a life sentence for a separate crime. DeCologero is no longer being held at USP Hazelton but remains housed in the federal prison system, and McKinnon was out on federal supervision at the time of the indictment and was arrested Thursday in Florida.
Bulger, who was serving a life sentence, was transferred to West Virginia for no real reason, according to a lawsuit filed by his family.
He had suffered multiple heart attacks and was confined to a wheelchair, a source familiar with his condition told ABC News, leaving his lawyers puzzled as to how Bulger’s condition suddenly improved so much that he was able to move the prisons.
“Mr. Bulger’s physical/medical condition was fraudulently enhanced to effect a transfer and placement at Hazelton on or about October 29 or October 30, 2018,” attorneys Hank Brennan and David Schoen wrote in an administrative complaint. against the Department of Justice, a copy of which was obtained by ABC News and filed in 2019.
“To be clear, we do not believe that the transfer to Hazelton and placement in the general population was simply unsafe, negligent, reckless and irresponsible; we believe it was also intentional and part of a conspiracy between employees of the BOP, DOJ and others for intentionally causing Mr. Bulger’s serious injury and death,” the complaint states.
Bulger’s death inside federal prison is just one highly publicized death that has gone unsolved, another being the suicide of Jeffery Epstein in a Manhattan jail.
The Bureau of Prisons did not respond to ABC News’ request for comment.
Daily horoscope for August 19, 2022
Lunar Alert: Avoid purchases or big decisions from 7 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. EDT today (4 a.m. to 5:15 a.m. PDT). After that, the Moon moves from Taurus to Gemini.
Happy Birthday Friday, August 19, 2022:
You are imaginative, creative, warm and friendly. You have big ideas and strong opinions, which you know how to put forward because you are persuasive and inspiring. This is a year of service for you, in which you could put the interests of the family first. It means you have to take care of yourself. Maybe a makeover?
RAM
(March 21-April 19)
★★★★
TGIF! Today, you want to talk to others. You want to cut to the chase and have a meaningful exchange of ideas, feelings, and emotions. You want lean! Female relatives could play an important role today. Tonight: happy times.
BULL
(April 20-May 20)
★★★★★
You might be interested in shopping today because you are focused on your possessions. Maybe you want to fix or take care of something. Or you might be happy with a purchase. Invite someone over, because it’s the perfect day to entertain at home and show someone something. Tonight: something profitable.
GEMINI
(May 21-June 20)
★★★★★
Today the Moon is in your sign, which occurs for two and a half days each month. And when it does, it makes you more emotional than usual. However, it also increases your luck! Enjoy interactions with neighbours, siblings and loved ones. Take a short trip. Talk to someone interesting. Tonight: You win!
CANCER
(June 21-July 22)
★★★★
It’s Friday, and it’s a convivial day; however, you might choose to hide at home because that is what you prefer. Your choice might be to relax and unwind. However, you will enjoy the physical interaction with the groups. Tonight: Calm and silence.
LEO
(July 23-August 22)
★★★★
It’s another great day for chatting! Enjoy warm friendships, especially with female acquaintances. With Mars high in your chart, you feel ambitious. Maybe a chat with a friend will put a new spin on something for you and encourage you to change your future goals. Tonight: Have fun with a friend!
VIRGIN
(August 23-September 22)
★★★★★
Enjoy a long lunch or happy hour with the gang. Because your ruler Mercury is in your sign, you feel like talking and sharing your ideas with others, especially about politics and controversial topics. Note: People are noticing you today. Tonight: Enjoy the admiration.
BALANCE
(Sep 23-Oct 22)
★★★★
Get out of your velvet rut and do something different! Travel if you can. Go somewhere you’ve never been before. Schmooze with interesting people, because it’s a great day to learn new things and share exciting ideas. You will probably admire artistic and talented people. Tonight: Explore!
SCORPIO
(23 Oct-21 Nov)
★★★★
It’s another day when you look great in the eyes of others. You can use this to your advantage if you need a favor or need to introduce yourself to the boss. Meanwhile, enjoy the company of young people. Romance with an authority figure could begin! Tonight: Check your finances.
SAGITTARIUS
(22 Nov-21 Dec)
★★★★
You want to travel for fun, which will be a great choice if you know how to swing. Flirting with someone who is “different” will be exciting. Meanwhile, you are also ready to work hard today. If necessary, you will house or help someone else. Tonight: Cooperate.
CAPRICORN
(22 Dec-19 Jan)
★★★★★
It’s a great day to enjoy sporting events and any type of competitive entertainment. You can also help someone or work for someone who needs your help. It could be an instant karma situation where gifts and treats come your way. Tonight: get organized.
AQUARIUS
(20 Jan-18 Feb)
★★★★
Enjoy chatting with partners, close friends, and members of the general public, as it’s a friendly day and people are eager to socialize. It’s also a day for flirting, which is why romance can sizzle. Accept invitations to party, because you will enjoy the company of others! Tonight: play!
PISCES
(February 19-March 20)
★★★★
Many people take advantage of long lunches, dates, sporting events, and entertaining occasions. You could be one of them. However, you can also choose to cocoon at home and relax with good food and drink. It’s your call. Tonight: Have fun.
BORN TODAY
Fashion designer Coco Chanel (1883), actress Kyra Sedgwick (1965), actor Matthew Perry (1969)
Gold drops to 3-week low on strong dollar and Fed rate hike fears
Gold prices slid to a three-week low on Friday and were set for their first weekly decline in five as a stronger dollar and prospects of further rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve dented allure ingot.
Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,753.97 an ounce, by 0706 GMT, after falling to its lowest since July 28 at $1,751.01 earlier in the session. For the week, bullion was down 2.6%.
US gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,768.90.
“Markets are expecting interest rates to rise further and of course the strong dollar is definitely weighing on gold prices right now,” said Brian Lan, managing director of dealer GoldSilver Central.
“Many are sitting on the sidelines expecting gold prices to continue falling. Additionally, we have seen quite a bit of liquidation on the ETF (exchange-traded fund) side.”
The dollar hit a one-month high against its rivals, making gold more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.
The Fed must continue to raise borrowing costs to rein in high inflation, several U.S. central bank officials said Thursday.
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said he is currently leaning towards a third consecutive rate hike of 75 basis points in September.
Gold is very sensitive to rising US interest rates, as they increase the opportunity cost of holding non-performing bullion.
In July meeting minutes released Wednesday, Fed officials said the pace of future rate hikes would depend on upcoming economic data.
Thursday’s data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week, suggesting labor market conditions remain tight.
On a technical level, spot gold could fall to $1,744 an ounce as it broke support at $1,759, according to Reuters analyst Wang Tao.
Spot silver fell 0.9% to $19.34 an ounce and was on track for its biggest weekly percentage decline since late January.
Platinum fell 0.4% to $906.96 an ounce and palladium fell 0.6% to $2,142.47.
Off-duty Chicago police officer Michael Vitellaro charged after video shows him kneeling on teenager’s back
Michael Vitellaro, 49, who has worked for the Chicago Police Department since 2000, got information that his son’s bike was stolen from the local library and then seen at a nearby Starbucks, according to a criminal complaint filed on August 18 in Cook County which led to the charges.
The off-duty officer drove his son to Starbucks where he saw his son’s bike on the sidewalk, leaning against a pillar. He “waited in his car to hopefully observe who had stolen the bike,” according to the criminal complaint.
The 14-year-old, identified in the criminal complaint as JN, sat on his own bike until he dismounted and went to move Vitellaro’s son’s bike.
“As JN was touching the bike, the accused, who had gotten out of his car shortly before, approached JN, grabbed JN’s forearm and pushed him to the ground,” the statement said. complaint.
According to the complaint, Vitellaro forced the boy to the ground and restrained him by placing his knee on JN’s back.
CCTV footage from Starbucks and other businesses in the area shows that JN was not the person who took the bike, according to the complaint.
“Instead, the bike was already in this location before JN arrived while riding his own bike,” the document says.
CNN obtained video footage of the incident from attorneys representing the boy’s family. A friend of his captured the video, which also shows a group of boys trying to pull the sergeant away from the 14-year-old.
Vitellaro then called 911 and requested emergency assistance, according to the complaint. He did not remove his knee from the boy’s back until a passerby questioned him, according to video of the incident and the complaint.
The boy was crying and visibly upset as he walked away from Vitellaro, who was following him, according to the complaint and the video.
CNN has reached out to the Chicago Police Department as well as the attorney representing Vitellaro for comment.
Vitellaro turned himself in to Park Ridge police on Thursday and was taken to a bail hearing, according to a Park Ridge police news release.
During the press conference on Thursday afternoon, JN’s family attorney, Antonio Romanucci, said: “[Vitellaro] used his police powers, his police training, to make an arrest, to seize our client without any cause. »
“There is absolutely no place in our community for this,” the boy’s mother said at the press conference today. “It’s a situation where [J.N.] faces something egregious. He was the only brown boy there and that’s part of how we deal with things as a family.”
A special condition of Vitellaro’s bail is that he not contact JN or his family, according to the complaint.
Vitellaro is due back in court on September 8.
Florida teachers navigate freshman year under ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law
Michael Woods, a special education teacher at a high school in Palm Beach County, Florida, said he had a classroom library with shelves of dozens of books that students could take home and read for pleasure.
The library included the “Twilight” and “Harry Potter” series and a book called “Meg”, which is a thriller about a shark.
But when school started this week, the classroom library was empty. The books now sit in a school cupboard, in part because of new laws that restrict classroom instruction.
One measure, the Parental Rights in Education Act – or what critics have called the “Don’t Say Gay” Act – prohibits teaching about sexual orientation and gender identity “from kindergarten through 3rd grade or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate according to state standards.Another new law restricts the teaching of African-American history .
As a result, Woods said, the Palm Beach County School District sent out a checklist in May for teachers to use to review all the books in their classroom libraries.
Woods said he didn’t have time to go through every book with a checklist, so he decided to delete them all.
“I didn’t have any controversial books, but what we hear over and over again is, ‘Well, if something happens, you could lose your license,’” he said, referring to a state educator’s license.”So they’ll be sitting in a closet, not helping anyone.”
Proponents of the Parental Rights in Education Act say it is limited to classroom teaching from kindergarten to grade three, but critics say the part of the law that prohibits teaching that does not is “not age or developmentally appropriate” opens teachers of any grade to legal action from parents.
The law does not give examples of what is age or development appropriate, nor does it describe what breaking the law would look like. As a result, school districts’ interpretations of how best to implement the law vary widely.
In Palm Beach County, Woods said, teachers have received little guidance on how to follow the law, and the guidance they have received is unclear. For example, Woods said, teachers were told on the second day of school that they will need to complete and send a form to students’ parents if students request to use names other than their legal names.
In an emailed statement, a spokesperson for the Palm Beach County School District said the Florida Department of Education provided information about the proposed parental rights bill on a resource page.
“The district is in compliance with the state parental rights measure,” the spokesperson said. “Information about a student’s preferred name is just one part of a form that parents are asked to fill out. As part of parental rights legislation, all parents and guardians must provide consent for health-related services on our campuses. Every student, whether returning or new to the district, must submit a student registration form. In addition to health information, parents and guardians are asked to provide their current contact information, their child’s preferred name, and more.
Questions about the form received “mixed responses,” Woods said. Teachers were asked to use the form whenever students request to change their names, but teachers do not have to use the form if students request to use nicknames but do not request to change their pronouns, a- he declared.
Woods said they’re just days into the school year, but he’s already worried about when a student asks to use a different name but doesn’t want the form sent home.
“I am a queer man. I didn’t come out until I was 31 because of fear,” he said. “Can you imagine how much angst or anxiety or how devastated I would be if I basically unmasked a child? The state is basically asking me to take out a child.
About 500 miles away in the northern part of the state, Bay District Schools, based in Panama City, provided an in-depth training video for employees, which Natalie Williams, communications specialist for the district, said in an email is part of an eight-year partial update on state and federal laws.
In the video, which Williams shared with NBC News, Heather Hudson, a district attorney, walks employees through situations that could raise issues under the Parental Rights in Education Act.
For example, if a middle school volleyball coach sees a female athlete walking down the hall holding her girlfriend’s hand and the student says “Hey coach, have you met my new girlfriend?” and continues walking down the hall, the coach doesn’t have to call the athlete’s parents to tell them their child is in a same-sex relationship, “just like I wouldn’t call to tell them that she was dating Billy or John,” Hudson said.
If students reveal they are having difficulty with their sexuality, Hudson said in the video, a teacher should only notify parents “if there is a change in the student’s services or supervision related to the mental, emotional or physical health or well-being of the student”. being and the ability of the school to provide a safe and supportive learning environment for the student,” as stated in the Parental Rights Act.
So if students tell school counselors that they want to use different pronouns or have access to different restrooms or changing rooms, Hudson said in the video, “then we get into the realm of monitoring and services, and your school administrators need to be brought into the conversation, and we probably need to have a conversation with the family.
Hudson said staff members are not required to release information to parents if they have a “reasonable and factual belief” that alerting parents would result in abuse, abandonment or neglect, but that the decision not to not disclose this information should be approved. by a principal, documented in the student’s academic record and reviewed annually.
It’s unclear whether state education officials would agree with all of Hudson’s advice, even if they cite the exact language of the law. At a meeting of the state board of education on Wednesday, board member Ryan Petty took issue with a sentence in an LGBTQ resource guide for Hillsborough County public schools, which stated, “At the limited exception involving imminent fear of physical harm, it is never appropriate to disclose a student’s sexual orientation to a parent,” the News Service of Florida reported.
Following Petty’s objection, Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. on Wednesday instructed his staff to tell all school districts to remove LGBTQ support materials so the board of state education can review them, the News Service of Florida reported.
Jon Harris Maurer, director of public policy for Equality Florida, a statewide LGBTQ advocacy group, said the removal of LGBTQ resources, stickers and posters from Florida schools to comply with the Parental Rights Act is “part of a larger censorship agenda” coming from Governor Ron. DeSantis and the Legislature that affect how LGBTQ youth can present themselves in schools.
“Because this law is so vague, we see that it really unfolds in the form of a lot of censorship and silence,” Maurer said. “Teachers and school districts don’t know where the lines are. The law therefore has a real deterrent effect where they will withdraw completely.
DeSantis did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the new law or claims it is part of a “censorship scheme.” When he signed the law on March 28, he said it would ensure “parents can send their children to school to receive education, not indoctrination.”
Some districts have already removed content from their websites and books from their libraries.
In July, Duval County Public Schools removed a 12-minute anti-bullying video that taught middle school and high school students how to support their LGBTQ peers, Jacksonville Today reported. Some teachers have also been ordered to remove Safe Space rainbow stickers and posters that feature the LGBTQ ally from their walls and doors before the first day of school Monday, the Florida Times reported- Union.
Duval County Public Schools did not respond to a request for comment. District spokeswoman Tracy Pierce told The Times-Union that the district is “renaming the program ‘All in for Safe Schools’.”
“The purpose of the rebranding is to send a clear message to all students that the support available through the program is open to them and not limited to a specific student population,” Pierce said.
Several other districts made changes before the Parental Rights in Education Act took effect on July 1.
In February, Public Schools in Collier County, a district that includes part of Naples, began adding parent warning notices to more than 100 books, many of which deal with issues related to race or community. LGBTQ.
In July, Broward County Public Schools removed LGBTQ books from shelves and sent boxes of them to the Stonewall National Museum and Archives in Fort Lauderdale, which is dedicated to preserving LGBTQ history, the Sun newspaper reported. Sentinel. The district said the books were donated to free up office space ahead of a district reorganization.
“We know these types of messages tell LGBTQ youth that there’s something wrong with LGBTQ people, and they telegraph that these LGBTQ youth should stay hidden,” Maurer said.
Woods said the first week of school, which started on Monday, has already been incredibly difficult.
“I was extremely upset as a gay man who is now open, because I have to be the advocate,” he said. “People know I’m a union leader and they know I’m gay. They come to me to answer questions, like “What do we do?” And it’s just frustrating for me, because I don’t have any answers.
Marine Bryant Tejeda-Castillo accused of killing wife on busy Hawaii freeway pleads not guilty
The Marine accused of killing his wife near the H-3 highway in Hawaii has pleaded not guilty, according to Hawaii News Now.
Bryant Tejeda-Castillo, who officially served with the 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, was charged with second-degree murder.
Tejeda-Castillo allegedly stabbed his wife, Dana Alotaibi, 27, on July 20. Honolulu police said witnesses saw a man standing over a woman on the side of the H-3 freeway around 6 p.m. near Kapaa Quarry Road in Kailua. .
After witnesses came to the aid of a dying Alotaibi, Tejeda-Castillo fled to a nearby wooded area, where police were able to arrest him after he cut himself with a pocket knife.
Tejeda-Castillo was denied bail reduction and is being held in jail on a million dollar bond, according to official documents obtained by Hawaii News Now.
His trial is due to begin in October this year.
The rupee drops to 79.75 against the dollar
The rupee fell eight paise to hit 79.75 against the US dollar on Friday amid dollar strength. Cooling oil prices, however, provided support.
The rupee fell eight paise to hit 79.75 against the US dollar on Friday amid dollar strength. Cooling oil prices, however, provided support.
The dollar index – which measures the US dollar against a basket of currencies – rose 0.2%.
Crude oil prices fell on Friday amid fears of recession and a possible OPEC+ production increase.
Brent crude futures fell 3.7% to $93.1 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures fell 0.9% to $89.7 a barrel.
Indian equity benchmarks opened in the red, largely reflecting negative signals from global markets.
