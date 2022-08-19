Will Borussia Dortmund move Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United?

The summer transfer window is here, and there’s a lot of gossip swirling about who’s going where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, whereabouts and, of course, deals!

TOP STORY: Cristiano Ronaldo will move to Dortmund?

Cristiano Ronaldo is pushing for a move from Manchester United to Borussia Dortmund, according to Bild.

As time ticks away on the remainder of the transfer window, the 37-year-old striker has informed his agent Jorge Mendes to offer him a transfer to the Bundesliga club, who can offer him Champions League football this season .

Despite Ronaldo calling speculation over his potential departure a ‘lie’, it seems the Portuguese star is planning to leave Old Trafford this summer. It is reported that the former Real Madrid and Juventus star is considering Dortmund as one of his last options, aiming to be the first player in history to win a domestic title in each of the four major leagues. Europeans.

Dortmund, who are currently in contact with Ronaldo’s representatives, are considering submitting an official proposal to the Red Devils, with BVB manager Edin Terzic considering another striker after Erling HaalandThe €60m exit to Man City.

The club has just signed Antoine Modeste from Cologne next Sebastien Hallerthe diagnosis of a testicular tumor which will cause him to miss several months.

LIVE BLOG

08:19 BST: Athletic report that Chelsea are ready to send a defender Trevoh Chalobah loan.

Chalobah, 23, has been sidelined for Chelsea’s first two games of the 2022-23 season and wants to leave for more playing time.

A few Premier League and Serie A clubs are interested, but Chelsea don’t want him to leave on a permanent deal.

08:00 BST: Casemiro is considering accepting an offer to join Manchester United or continue his career at Real Madrid, sources have told ESPN.

The Brazilian midfielder wants to make a decision before the end of the week. Sources have told ESPN that a meeting took place between Casemiro’s entourage and Real Madrid on Wednesday night, with transfer compensation of €60 million plus €10 million in supplements and a four-year contract on the table.

Casemiro, 30, will also speak with Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti to find out more about the role he would have in the team following the arrival of Aurelien Tchouameni. The former Monaco midfielder started ahead of Casemiro in Madrid’s La Liga season opener against Almeria on Sunday.

According to sources, Ancelotti wants Casemiro to stay at the Bernabeu but will accept any decision made by the club and the player.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Adam Brown)

– Barcelona continue their search for a right-back with an interest in Ashraf Hakimirevealed The Chiringuito. The Blaugrana the hierarchy looked for an alternative signing after missing out on Chelsea Cesar Azpilicueta, and the 23-year-old Paris Saint-Germain star has now been identified as an ideal candidate, having already gained La Liga experience while playing for Real Madrid. However, as one of the best defenders in the world, he could cost upwards of €80m.

– Asmir Begovic has been identified as a possible option for Manchester United as a substitute goalkeeper, the Telegraph reports. United are on the lookout Dean Henderson left Old Trafford to join Nottingham Forest on loan, and the 35-year-old Everton keeper is believed to be top of the list.

– Marseille is interested in acquiring Ruslan Malinovskyiaccording fabrice romano. The French club are eyeing the 29-year-old Atalanta attacking midfielder and it is reported that Cengiz Under could be involved in a player swap deal. The Ukraine international is interested in leaving the Serie A side with his eyes on a new challenge.

– With sources telling ESPN that Casemiro plans to move to Manchester United, Bruno Guimaraes has been identified as his potential replacement at Real Madrid, according to AS. The 24-year-old midfielder is seen as an ideal fit by Madrid, but joined Newcastle United from Lyon in January for a fee of £40million. Moreover, his contract is not expected to expire until the summer of 2026.

– Memphis Depaythe potential transfer of Juventus could progress as the Bianconeri seek to advance negotiations by rescinding some of the remaining bonuses on their previous deal with Barcelona for Miralem Pjanic, writes Calciomercato. Massimiliano Allegri’s side have already agreed the personal terms of a two-year deal worth €6m per season with the 28-year-old Dutch international striker.