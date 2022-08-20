News
2 Choking To Death In Mathura’s Banke Bihari Temple Amid Janmashtami Rush
New Delhi:
At least two people have died due to overcrowding during Janmashtami celebrations at a temple in Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, police said today.
The incident happened during midnight celebrations at the Banke Bihari temple, police officials added.
“On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, there was a sudden increase in the number of devotees. During Aarti, people rushed to the compound and this resulted in overcrowding. and a man – died of suffocation,” Abhishek Yadav, a senior cop in Mathura, told NDTV. Six people were also injured and are being treated in a hospital, he added.
Mathura is considered the birthplace of Lord Krishna.
Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple in Mathura and reiterated his commitment to preserving and promoting the spiritual and cultural heritage of the state.
“Paritranaya Sadhunam Vinashaya Cha Dushkritam’, the teachings of Lord Shri Krishna, inspire our thoughts, actions and vision,” he said.
“Lord Krishna came to this earth about 5,000 years ago as of today and his ‘leelas’ are celebrated in all parts of the country and the world even today,” said Yogi Adityanath.
In Mathura, devotees were seen dancing to the tunes of “Hare Rama Hera Krishna”. The enthusiasm is quite similar in Krishna temples across the country.
According to mythology, the birth of Lord Krishna took place at midnight. Special Prasada is distributed after midnight rituals on Janmashtami.
Twins hit back-to-back first-inning home runs, beat Rangers
His former manager isn’t surprised to see it. There’s always been a thought with Martin Pérez, Rocco Baldelli said, that “this was in the tank.”
Pérez is in the midst of the best season of his career, which earned him his first all-star nod. The lefty entered the day with a 2.79 earned-run average, and while the Twins tagged him for six runs when they traveled to Texas last month, runs were harder to come by on Friday.
The Twins managed just two runs off him in his six-inning outing, which would be just enough in Friday’s 2-1 win over the Rangers in the series opener at Target Field.
Two big swings in the first inning — Luis Arraez’s seventh home run of the season, which he sent out to right field, and Jose Miranda’s 12th home run of the year, which he sent out to left field — in back-to-back plate appearances provided the Twins with all the offense they would need.
The Twins had another opportunity against Pérez in the fifth after he walked a pair of batters, but the southpaw stranded both of them, fanning Miranda, one of seven strikeouts for him on the night, to end the threat. The Twins recorded just one hit after the second inning.
But the thin margin was enough on a night where Dylan Bundy cruised through his own start, facing very little trouble. He gave up just two hits and pitched into the sixth inning for the first time in more than a month, leaving with a runner on base and one out in the sixth. That run eventually scored on a Nathaniel Lowe single.
Otherwise, the Rangers did little else against the Twins bullpen. In the ninth, after Jorge López walked a pair of batters, he induced a fly ball and Max Kepler caught Charlie Culberson off of second base for a game-ending double play.
Biden could use Amtrak to send illegal immigrants to US cities
President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) could use taxpayer-funded Amtrak train service to transport commuters and illegal aliens to the United States, according to House Republicans.
Although Biden was blocked by a federal judge from ending the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Title 42 authority at the US-Mexico border, his administration pledged to end the policy when and if it receives the green light.
The authority, first imposed by former President Trump in March 2020, allows Border Patrol agents to quickly return illegal aliens to Mexico. Already, Biden has ensured that DHS is increasingly using Title 42 to immediately remove illegal aliens.
In a letter to Amtrak officials this week, Republicans on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee warned that Biden could use Amtrak to ferry commuters and illegal aliens into U.S. communities once Title 42 ended.
Republicans write:
We are concerned about the impact a much larger border surge could have on your services and the potential use of Amtrak in the administration’s response to its self-created border crisis. [Emphasis added]
…
If Title 42 ends, causing a massive wave of migrants at the border, we are deeply concerned that Amtrak’s resources – especially those supporting the Sunset Limited route – will be used to transport these undocumented people. Such a situation would cause disruption for Amtrak customers. as well as the interruption of freight traffic which could further aggravate the supply chain crisis. Such actions would also be an unreasonable use of large amounts of taxpayers’ money and resources to facilitate the vast movement of illegal migrants into American communities. [Emphasis added]
Such a policy would add another transportation vehicle for cross-border commuters and illegal aliens conscripted into Biden’s massive capture-and-release operation.
Currently, the Biden administration — with the help of nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) such as Catholic Charities and Jewish Family Services — shuttles and transports thousands of cross-border commuters and illegal aliens to American communities every few days for free.
In cases where commuters and illegal aliens are airlifted into the interior of the United States, the Biden administration has authorized nearly 1,000 people to use arrest warrants and deportation orders as valid identification documents to board domestic commercial flights.
From February 2021 to May 2022, more than one million cross-border commuters and illegal aliens were released into American communities by the Biden administration. Release figures for June and July have not yet been released.
Today, most Americans think there’s “an invasion” on the southern border, as nearly 4.9 million people are estimated to have arrived at the country’s borders since Biden took office. with between 11 and 22 million illegal aliens already living in the United States
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter here.
Mets thump Phillies, 7-2, to open breakaway weekend series
PHILADELPHIA — Oh, there they are.
There are the Philadelphia Phillies from earlier this year, the ones whose sloppy defense, uninspiring relief pitching and below-average offense led to their manager getting fired in early June.
All three of those things conspired together to sink the Phillies on Friday, as the Mets took the opening game of the teams’ four-game series by a score of 7-2. Philadelphia has played very well since Joe Girardi was canned and Rob Thomson replaced him. They started the season 22-29 under Girardi and were 43-23 under Thomson heading into this series. But these are still (mostly) the same players, wearing the same red pinstripe uniform, and the Mets treated them like they have all year.
After this resounding win, the Mets are 12-4 against Philadelphia. They have also now won each of Chris Bassitt’s three starts against the team. On Friday, the Mets’ quirky right-hander kept the Phillies guessing all night, locating all six of his pitches to both sides of the plate. Bassitt’s six strong frames included seven hits and some piercingly loud contact from the Phils, but only two runs.
The Mets do some of their best work in the first inning. Coming into the game, their 131 hits in the first were their most in any inning. Two more on Friday helped give Bassitt a lead before he came anywhere near a rosin bag, with the first hit of the game foreshadowing the type of night it would be.
Brandon Nimmo’s leadoff single whistled off his bat at 104.4 miles per hour, the hardest hit ball the Mets would have all night. Perhaps storing up some frustration from his 0-for-4 night with three strikeouts to close out the Atlanta series, Nimmo’s handiwork led to the first run when Pete Alonso knocked him in on a fielder’s choice, capped off with a Phillies’ error that also made it clear they haven’t completely shed their old habits.
Alonso went even bigger in his second at-bat. The two-time Home Run Derby champ hadn’t lost one since Aug. 4, and the streak was at 60 plate appearances when he came up in the third inning. Alonso is known for his USDA-grade beef, which allows him to hit home runs on pitches he doesn’t even square up properly. But the fourth-year first baseman has also become a much better all-around hitter. In this third inning showdown with Aaron Nola, Alonso fell into a 1-2 hole, two outs already on the board. He fought off Nola’s next pitch, a perfectly executed, up and away fastball on the corner. Then, after watching a curveball for ball two, he got another heater.
One swing of his patient bat sent the ball zooming into the left field seats, busting his home run slump, putting him at 30 for the season, and giving the Mets an early 3-0 lead.
The Mets got their other four runs in a bunch of fun ways, each one infuriating Phillies’ fans even more. There was a double steal in which Francisco Lindor took second and Starling Marte bolted for home, resulting in both runners being safe and many pointing out that such a play is much more common 180 miles northeast in Williamsport than it is at an MLB game.
There was Jeff McNeil looping a two-out single in the ninth pitch of his at-bat to drive in Daniel Vogelbach. There was also Brett Baty, the rookie getting his first experience in a Mets-Phillies powder keg, adding some insurance runs with a two-out single of his own.
Citizens Bank Park filled with boos on multiple occasions. In front of a sold out stadium, the Phillies laid an egg. The Mets can sleep well knowing that they already caused a large portion of the weekend crowd — a not unimportant factor in a series of this magnitude — to resign themselves to defeat very early.
As “Let’s Go Mets” rang out from the stands, the visiting team in Philadelphia got their swagger back (ignore Tyler Naquin going 0-for-5 with five strikeouts). They can thank Bassitt, a well-rounded offensive approach, and an infectious recurrence of the April and May Phillies in the other dugout.
If Miami Heat are dreaming big, why don’t they wait for Kevin Durant? – Denver Post
The NBA star questioned the owner, called his co-star, pressed to fire the coach and general manager he once helped hire and repeated a loud business demand to sweep it all away in messy public conversation.
Kevin Durant in Brooklyn in the summer of 2022 unhappy?
It was Shaquille O’Neal in 2004. That’s why Miami Heat president Pat Riley can’t, won’t and shouldn’t step down from what has become an ugly showdown inside the club. organization in Brooklyn and an uncomfortable stalemate outside.
You ride that possible trade to see where it goes, if you’re in the market for a championship, which is the mandate that Riley has always followed.
It’s awkward for everyone, this waiting pattern for Durant, especially for Bam Adebayo and Tyler Hero. Adebayo was a great pro and a relentless performer and now his name is rumored for a titled, whiny star acting like a thin-skinned loser.
But, again, Durant today was O’Neal yesterday. Adebayo and Tyler could be the right bridge to tomorrow that the Heat need to get the highly talented Durant, much like Lamar Odom, Caron Butler and an aging Brian Grant once were for O’Neal.
Riley took a lot of questions about this trade at the time. Odom was one of those who wondered until Riley reminded him of the rare talent he had in return.
“I realized then that he had to do it,” Odom said.
O’Neal helped deliver the Heat’s first championship to end any questions about how it worked. But that’s the question every franchise needs to answer in one form or another:
Will you embrace goodness with the hope of being great tomorrow? Or will you take the chance to be great today?
The Miami Dolphins have spent the past three seasons rebuilding to prepare for the upcoming season. It might be a good one. But do you see the problem of living too much tomorrow?
The Florida Marlins’ last five-year rebuild is complete. How did that happen ?
The Florida Panthers made the kind of trade for Matthew Tkachuk who says they’re in for the moment next season. You can appreciate that. It just took two decades to reach this open window of possibility.
The beauty of the Heat is that they try to win every season. Their philosophy is that they don’t win – if, say, they’re 3 points short of Jimmy Butler in the NBA Finals like this year – they’ll find out the following summer.
They are not alone in this case. The Los Angeles Lakers just paid LeBron James $97 million for two years. The message was to trade draft picks and try to win now, tomorrow be damned.
Durant figures somewhere in this idea. There are all sorts of salary cap and contract issues to work out here, but they start with this: Brooklyn doesn’t need to trade him until the start of the season. So it’s quiet around Durant, so very quiet, but there’s no reason for the Heat to leave this game.
Durant is 34 and could team up with Butler to provide the kind of firepower that fuels championships. Riley has already filled in the gaps in these lists. Spoelstra hatched a plan to make it all work.
Maybe the Heat stick around and don’t understand Durant. Maybe the cost is too high or the contracts just don’t work. But you don’t fold your cards if you’re Riley. You play the hand with so much skill in play.
The overview is not clear because everyone is waiting But that’s ok. There are no games this month. Or next month. You can wait to see where it goes, because it could well go to a championship.
Riley was so certain of O’Neal’s talent in 2004 that he suggested returning to the Lakers and brokering peace between him and Kobe Bryant. Team owner Jerry Buss said he was past that point.
So Riley brought O’Neal to Miami and the result is the banner hanging from the rafters. That’s why if you’re Riley, you stay in discussions with Durant.
You may not like it. You may be dreaming that this craft can also work. The question is, are you having the time to be awesome now or are you just hoping for the best tomorrow?
Arizona Cardinals TE Zach Ertz and soccer star Julie Ertz welcome son, and Kliff Kingsbury gives the baby a scholarship
Talk about good genes.
Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz and his wife, Julie Ertz, a member of the United States Women’s National Soccer Team, announced the birth of their son on Thursday. Madden Matthew Ertz was born at 11 a.m. on August 11. He weighed 8.2 pounds and was 22 inches tall.
“Our whole world,” they each tweeted above a photo of their newborn son with a blue heart and “Hallelujah.”
The couple met in college when Zach played at Stanford and Julie played at Santa Clara. They tied the knot in 2017. Zach was traded from the Philadelphia Eagles to the Cardinals last October and the couple moved to Julie’s home state of Arizona.
They are quite the winning family. Zach won Super Bowl LII with the Eagles, while Julie has an Olympic gold medal and won two World Cups.
Madden Matthew Ertz 💙 Our Whole World
Hallelujah 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/rbcvUdX7zn
— Zach Ertz (@ZERTZ_86) August 18, 2022
Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury, who said he texted Ertz after Madden was born, already knows what kind of athlete Madden will be.
“I said this kid has a permanent scholarship to any NAIA school I’ve been coaching at for 18 years,” Kingsbury said Thursday at a press conference.
Media mogul and former president
Rupert Murdoch has influenced world politics through his media empire for decades. His relationship with former President Donald Trump was seen as one of his strongest alliances, with Trump dominating the conservative media owned by Murdoch. But as media reporter Sarah Ellison explains, Trump and the Murdochs were aligned for mutual benefit — and this dynamic could change.
