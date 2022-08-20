25,000 new cases, 56 deaths reported last week – NBC Chicago

Illinois health officials reported 25,084 new cases of COVID-19 over the past week, along with 56 additional deaths, marking a slight drop in cases from the previous week, when 42 counties in state remain at a “high” community level for COVID-19.

The previous week, Illinois reported 26,462 new cases and 123 deaths. The previous week, 30,762 new cases and 59 deaths had been reported.

A total of 3,645,961 coronavirus cases have occurred in the state since the pandemic began, according to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health. The additional deaths bring Illinois to 34,595 confirmed COVID deaths.

According to IDPH, the seven-day preliminary statewide case rate is 197 COVID cases per 100,000 Illinois residents, down from 256 cases per 100,000 people a week prior.

As of midnight Thursday, 1,434 patients were hospitalized with COVID in the state, a slight increase from last week’s 1,227 patients. Of the current patients, 152 are in intensive care beds and 56 on ventilators.

Over the past seven days, the state’s weekly immunization average has dropped to 8,023 doses, according to IDPH data. Since last Friday, 56,163 doses have been administered across the state.

Over 23 million doses of vaccine have been administered in Illinois since vaccinations began in December 2020. Over 69% of Illinois residents are fully vaccinated against COVID, and over 77% are receiving at least one dose. About 52% are also boosted.

As of Friday, the following 19 counties in Illinois were at “high” risk for COVID at the community level: Adams, Alexander, Champaign, Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, DeKalb, Douglas, Edwards, Ford, Franklin, Gallatin, Hardin, Henderson, Jasper, Jefferson, Jo Daviess, Johnson, Kane, Kendall, Lake, Lawrence, Lee, Macoupin, Mason, Massac, Montgomery, Ogle, Perry, Pike, Pope, Pulaski, Richland, Saline, Stephenson, Wabash, Wayne , Whiteside, Williamson and Winnebago.

At the “high” level, the CDC recommends that everyone in the area wear a mask indoors, regardless of their vaccination status. For those who are immunocompromised, the CDC suggests avoiding “nonessential indoor activities” in public places.

According to CDC data, 39 additional counties in Illinois are now ranked at the “average” community level.

In “medium” risk-level counties, the CDC recommends that the elderly and immunocompromised wear a mask in indoor public places and receive COVID vaccines and boosters, if eligible.