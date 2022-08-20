Finance
Affordable Domain Names for Your Ecommerce Website
An on-line presence is very essential for any kind of business: it is probably the most cost efficient type of advertising currently available. Numerous small businesses use the web to sell their services and products while many businesses do not actually see the web as a market. No matter what you’d like to do, inform your customers or sell products on-line, you need to know several Web site basics in order to attain success. Fundamentally there are two main types of web sites! informative and commercial. If you are only starting out, dependent on the nature of one’s company, you will either plan an educational web site meant to attract and encourage customers to ask the services or you will develop a professional web site that will sell your products online.
Some entrepreneurs create web sites which are educational and commercial, especially when they might like to encourage products which are new in the marketplace or that could bring significant advantages to the users. Overall, the Web is a marketplace and an internet site. Your most important on-line promotional tool. As a matter of fact, you must first pick a name for the domain and book that domain name. The cost of domain name varies with domain registrar and you can get cheap or affordable domain names too there, but try to avoid free domain name, which is not good for ecommerce websites. This name must be strongly associated to your business and simple to recall. Avoid long, hard domain names like! Allideasforpartydesignuk dot com or names which say nothing about your company like frght88 dot net. Again free hosting isn’t an option for serious on-line businesses.
There are lots of companies offering reliable website hosting services. If you are serious about on-line business you should select a reliable hosting company, one which offers 24 hour support and has an excellent standing. You will design your web site according to these documents. If you hire a pro, make sure she or he can design your site respecting your visual identification recommendations, the World Wide Web Consortium requirements and create the internet search engine optimised pages. Promoting your web site requires a long term marketing plan. You need to take in consideration all possible on-line marketing possibilities: from basic internet submission to PPC, submission in paid directories, news release and article submissions, web blogging and posting in forums, choose-in e-mail marketing and so forth. You will need to help keep your web site actual, or else you will lose significant points in the SERP and the visitors may be considered irrelevant, uninteresting as well as not worth another visit. Well, these are most key elements influencing your on-line success. Each element has its significance and will play a significant role to establish your site presence and usability.
Google Cash Review – Make Money Online With Google Cash
Before I tell you what is Google cash let me make it very clear that it is just a guide that teaches you how to make money on the internet using Google. It is not in any way affiliated to Google. It was supposedly written by Chris Carpenter in the year 2004. It was based on Google AdWords advertising program.
If you want to make money on the internet working from home and being your own boss, Google cash is certainly one of the best products in the market that can teach you the tricks of the trade.
Here is a complete list of features available in Google cash. These are some of the information that you can expect to find in the money making kit.
1. Ready to use information
Theory is good only in the schools and colleges. When it comes to business the best information is that can be readily used in your business and generate profit. The author does a good job in explaining the concepts nicely as reviewed by many co-workers and friends. It is not a theory book on how money might be made on the internet but it shows you exact techniques to use that can help you bring dollars to your account quickly and easily. There are no scope for errors as the trial and error part has been covered in the book already. So all you get at the end of the day is a great return on investment and maximum profit.
2. Free from any clutter
One of the most important thing in any book or system is clear and simple information. The author has done a great job in maintaining the sanity of the book in that regard. It is so easy that even a primary school child might understand the information available. Certainly this is the main reason why this book has become so popular amongst the blogger community and internet marketing individuals.
3. Step by step hands on guide
If you are not great at making a project plan or execute it then it would also guide you on a step by step hands on guide on how to making money off it. This way you don’t have to worry about the applicability and practical application part of it. You would find it easy to implement and use right from the start.
4. How to use AdWords
The best way to use Google AdWords to start with a small budget. Always build a list if you want to benefit long term and increase your earnings. Sign up for an auto responder to maintain a double opt-in system that would help in increasing your earnings.
5. Basics of affiliate programs and finding the best affiliate programs online
Affiliate marketing is like working in a shop where you get money only when a sale is made. It is one of the best systems of making money on the internet. As an affiliate marketer your job is to promote the product to a target audience pre-sell some information and make the sale happen. If there is a sale you get a percentage of the total amount.
Click is probably one of the most popular programs available online. You can register as an affiliate for free and start getting benefits.
Get Software To Start An Online Credit Repair Business
Credit repair is the hot topic while families try to overcome the results of unemployment, foreclosures, or other financial difficulties. in helping many eager to avoid property foreclosures or personal bankruptcy, you ought to start a credit repair business.
A credit repair business is usually recession proof, a quick source of income, that is simple to do at the home. The actual operation needs small capital to start out, and may cover itself with a few early customers. This business is truly a service to people who aren’t too knowledgeable, are too pre-occupied, or are merely stressed to address lenders and credit reporting agencies when they try to deal with flaws or take care of quarrels.
As you prepare to start a credit repair business, make sure you first extensively examine your credit history. You are allowed at least one report a year through each of the three credit bureaus. Subsequent to studying it to know the bureaus record, get a duplicate of the Fair Credit Reporting Act from the Federal Trade Commission internet site. It will prove to be beneficial know and understand it.
Secondly, you need to seek out clients. When you begin your credit restoration business, as with every small business, sales is a vital tool. Prior to setting up the prices, you might even inquire local credit repair offices what they charge on their services. Advertising is a vital part of your marketing technique. A good way to market is through company brochures and business cards you will post wherever possible. You lay these pamphlets together with business cards to local companies that are associated with the firms money, including lenders, car dealerships and real estate agents. Little advertisements may be run inside your newspapers, church news sheets or locally produced magazines.
As you start a credit repair business and begin to take in customers, it’s important to assure you aren’t guaranteeing them things you may not provide. Remember the unfavorable items which have ended up in credit history for less than seven years will not be magically taken out. However, damages could also be lessened with arbitration. If you learn how to properly negotiate with bankers for clients, you may repair damages through the years.
Studies have proved that nearly 80 percent of credit reports have discrepancies. When you work with a customer to fix issues with a credit file, you’ll see the credit scores increases immediately.
As you begin a credit improvement business model, you will need to learn how to work efficiently. This is where credit repair software helps profoundly. Different software applications can provide full tracking over customer databases, such as updates regarding overdue charges or non-payments, status of activities on consumer records and email notices to clients on activities to the accounts. Dispute management software has themes for letters as well as choices for monitoring the condition of disputes of customers with all the various credit bureaus.
Credit repair business software can be valuable in helping you deal with and make leads for new clients. Many software packages supply strategies to market customer leads through social networks. If you’re going to have a part-time business that can grow to be full-time during this uncertain economic climate, credit improvement is a good option to consider.
The Top Benefits of Hiring a Call Out Phone Repair Service
The digital age has gifted us many remarkable things amongst which smartphones deserve to be on the top of the list. With the help of Smartphones we are now able to connect with people faster than ever. Not only this, these new age phones have made life more convenient for us as we can access data and information with the convenience of a click. However everything can go for a toss when our prized device gets damaged or starts malfunctioning. That’s when we need a repair service because without our Smartphone we can hardly connect with the world and engage in our daily activities like emailing, messaging and checking out the latest news updates.
Here we want to explain the benefits of allowing a well qualified technician from a call out repair company to handle a defect or malfunction.
Highly Knowledgeable Professionals Appointed for Handling Different Types of Issues
One of the commonly faced problems users encounter these days is a slow running phone. This kind of malfunctioning is often accompanied by quick draining of the battery. At a preliminary stage you can get such issues cleared by cleaning up the cache and deleting all kinds of unnecessary files. If the phone still continues to run slow, inspect the applications running on your phone. Also, check out the charger. Is it compatible with the battery of your phone? Furthermore if the problem goes beyond your ability to handle, ask call out phone repair technicians to get the issue rectified. They will head straight to the site and handle the problem in a jiffy. Call out phone repair professionals hold extensive knowledge on Smartphone issues. They know how best to resolve them and bring the phone to its normal functioning mode.
Saves Money
When choosing a phone repair service make sure you pick a reliable call out mobile phone repair expert in Birmingham. Some Smartphone users assume that seeking professional help will only mean spending extras where these experts will save their phone from undergoing any greater damage which can further turn out irrecoverable. Most of the time, these experts offer hassle-free warranties for their service. If a problem shows up even after they seemed to have solved it, the technician will take charge of everything and ensure that the issue is resolved for good. Self fixing can cause more damage and loss. Hence it is always a wiser idea to go seek help from an engineer.
Saves You Time and Effort
Most of the Smartphone users remain busy with their work schedules or daily chores. Choosing to perform a DIY job not only takes away your precious time but also drains your energy. Users who are not professionals in handling phone repair can further find it difficult to resolve an issue and get into the mess without achieving any desirable output. As a result they lose time and energy while engaging into such stressful job of identifying the problem and resolving it.
Furthermore by asking a call out mobile phone repair technician in Birmingham to handle the job you not only get yourself off such mess but enjoy peace of mind since you will know that your phone is in hands of a capable and knowledgeable expert.
These are some great benefits Smartphone users can derive upon handing their phone to a technician.
How To Kill Your Addiction In 21 Days!
I personally know what it’s like to be addicted to something bad. When you’re addicted to something good, like exercise or eating healthy, then your life is made better. But when that addiction is to something bad, like porn, alcohol, or lying, then your life becomes miserable. Those bad addictions do nothing to improve your life.
However, with any addiction, it is possible to free yourself FOREVER from those things that make your life harder. Someone who is addicted to alcohol cannot live. Their lives evolve around the bottle. Same thing with porn (for both men and women): you’ll plan your day according to your addictions. Same thing with drinking soda: you’ll find yourself going broke because you love that Dr. Pepper more than you should!
Before you kill your addiction, you need to understand the following things:
- You have a problem, and it doesn’t matter why you have it (so, blaming is no excuse!)
- Giving into your cravings is YOUR choice — you’re not forced to do it
- You do have the power to say “Yes” or “No” to your addictions
- Your probem is only temporary — if you let it
It takes about 21 days for anybody to make or break a habit. In this case, we want to break a habit (or a bad addiction). And I’m sorry to say, but the best way to get rid of a bad habit is to stop cold turkey — temporarily, that is.
For 21 days, you’ll make the choice to simply not give in to your cravings. Whether it’s smoking (cigarettes or weed), sleeping with strangers every night, getting drunk, gambling, eating candy, or anything that’s taking over your life, you need to simply stop it for 21 days.
Now, what about trying to “wean yourself” from your poor habits? Well, let me give you an example that MEN would most likely understand:
Allen is a married man with children. He has a problem with porn. And he likes ALL types of porn: hardcore porn, soft porn, 18+ porn, lesbian porn, you name it. His mouth waters at all of them.
One day, Allen gets sick of always giving into his addictions. It’s ruining his desires for his wife. He can’t stop thinking about looking at women naked! His desires are out of control! So, he figures that he would tone it down. I mean, he can’t just stop cold turkey. That’s impossible!
So, instead of looking at the hardcore stuff on the internet, he decides to look at the store catalogs his wife gets on occasions. He’ll just look at the section with the women in their underwear. No big deal. It’s not porn. Many of these women are probably moms…hot mamas…very hot mamas.
Hmmm, he wonders if these hot mamas have husbands who are aware of what they’re doing. What if their husbands didn’t know.
Hmmm, what if there was a porn site about unfaithful wives…
And before you know it, he’s back on the computer looking up new porn sites for unfaithful wives.
Switching to the “lighter versions” from the hardcore versions won’t work, because you are still feeding your addictions. No, maybe you won’t drink five times a day, but you are still giving into your addictions. Maybe you’re only drinking “diet cokes” instead of the ones with the sugar, but eventually, you’re going to miss the “real stuff” and will revert back to it.
If you are addicted to something, that means you have a weakness for it. The best way to handle any weakness is to get rid of whatever you’re weak in.
So, let’s go back to our friend Allen. He needs to stop porn period. He’s a married man and doesn’t need to lust after other women. So, here is what he’s going to do for 21 days:
- Stop looking at porn — period. Peeking at something naughty, even if it’s not “porn,” would still feed into his addictions
- Revert his eyes when he sees other attractive women
- Keep his eyes on another woman’s eyes if he’s tempted to look at her boobs
- Don’t watch anything on T.V. that would have women skimping around in tight clothes
And for 21 days, this is what he WILL do:
- Look at his wife more often when she’s naked
- Have sex with his wife more often
- Hold hands with his wife
- Think naughty things about his wife
- Slap his wife’s behind or grope her more often
- Stare at his wife’s goodies more often
The key here is to stop his bad habits COLD while forming a new habit in its place. By doing this, he will:
- Start lusting after his own wife
- Have little to no interest in other women
- Get a closer relationship with his woman
- Get rid of his addiction
- Start living life again
Now, I use the example of porn because that’s such a hot topic! But this principle applies for EVERYTHING. The point is to stop everything that you’re doing that drives you to your addictions and start doing the things that will STARVE your addictions. When something starves, it dies. If a woman is addicted to romance novels and it’s keeping her from lusting after her own husband, she needs to starve her addiction and start doing more things to lust after her own man.
If someone is addicted to alcohol, that person needs to starve that addiction and start replacing alcoholic beverages with drinks that does something good for the body — like, I don’t know, WATER!
If someone is addicted to a particular food, then that person needs to starve that addiction and start craving for healthier foods.
It’s about starving your addiction and being aggressive about it. Addictions aren’t weaned out. Addictions are killed off! You don’t want to just take it slowly. You want to hunt it down and kill it!
Listen! If you don’t know anything about weeds, then understand that if you don’t pull them from the roots, they will grow again! As long as the roots of any plant are intact, you will see them again. Those roots are still active, waiting for the perfect season to sprout again overnight! You control weeds by getting them at the roots so they won’t grow there again. You control your addiction by getting it at the roots and killing it.
And you kill your addiction by stopping it cold. But only temporarily.
Now, why am I saying to just stop it for 21 days? Well, even though you need to stop your addictions PERIOD — that thought of “forever” could be overwhelming and you’ll revert back to your old ways. But, if you could stop it for a brief moment, it gives you hope that perhaps you could go back to your addictions again. However, by the time the 21 days are over with, you won’t want to go back to your old ways. And anybody could stop doing anything for a brief moment.
When I tell you to stop for only 21 days, that gives you a goal to work towards and a plan to work with. During those 21 days, you’ll be doing your best to stay clear of your addictions so that by the time the 21 days are done with, you’ll feel so liberated from your addictions that you won’t want to go back. Having a life that is free from addiction is better than a life where you’re shackled down. You don’t want to live life in chains now, do you?
But you might be thinking, “That’s easier said than done, man! You don’t know what I go through!”
Yes, I do! All addictions work the same way: you get a strong craving and you give in to it. Period. And what makes it an addiction is that you ALWAYS give in to these cravings, even to the point where you’re making adjustments to your schedule just to give in to these cravings. But what I am telling you is that if you take the attitude of “it’s easier said than done,” then guess what? You won’t EVER lose your addiction. But if your attitude is that your addiction needs to “Get Gone,” then you WILL conquer your addiction. I don’t care what you’re addicted to, all addictions work the same way. And you could kill those addictions the same way: STARVE IT.
No more nicotine patches? Don’t smoke “lighter cigarettes” or drink less of the “hard stuff.” STARVE your addiction. Attack it! Be aggressive! Act like you’re fighting for your life. Because by simply weaning yourself off, you give temporary relief, but the roots are still there. You pull a weed at the stem without getting the roots, then you just don’t see the weed anymore. But while the roots are still in the ground, it WILL come back — and it might bring some friends along, too!
Go after those addictions with a vengeance! You don’t treat addictions like they are nothing. They are ruining your lives! Be aggressive with your addictions, and you’ll get some aggressive results!
Aiyo A. Jones, M.S.
NCSF-Certified Fitness Trainer
Cure For Infertility – Why Fertility Drugs Keep You Infertile
The usual first road in finding a cure for infertility is to be prescribed infertility drugs. Although common, this approach has many hidden dangers and side effects that most people are not aware of.
In order to regain fertility, the body has to be prepped by rebalancing hormone levels, and fixing any reproductive issues that could be preventing pregnancy. All too often we turn for the magic pills to solve not only this type of problem, but other health issues as well.
Common fertility drugs like Bromocriptine, Danazol, and Gonadotropins have well known and admitted side effects ranging from nausea and dizziness to hyper ovarian sensitivity which can lead to ovarian tumors or cancer. Typically, you will be prescribed a fertility drug to battle infertility issues and then get other medications to deal with the side effects from the first medication.
Because of this toxic effect and strain being put on the body, the likelihood of getting pregnant and holding the pregnancy to term without complications is not as high as most think. The body is a natural and organic environment, and when drugs are put in place to either regulate or induce hormonal shifts, it affects the system in a negative way.
It is important to find a cure for infertility, especially if you have been trying to get pregnant without success for 6 months or greater, but be wary of popping fertility medications, and be especially cautious when it comes to injections. These drugs keep you in a cycle of infertility and dependence mainly because you become reliant on the drugs to maintain natural hormone levels, which ultimately keeps you in a cycle of infertility.
There are other alternatives to hard core prescribed medications, such as natural or herbal pills to regain and restore hormonal and ovarian issues. However, you should do your research and be cautious of those as well. Although they are not nearly as dangerous, they could just be completely ineffective and a waste of money.
As always, do your staunch research and find a cure for infertility using your good old common sense. There are no magic bullets, and even if a pregnancy and birth happened because of the hard core prescribed drugs, it is usually a one shot deal. The extent of damage done on the body usually restricts it from going through that process again.
Why not find another method? If you have already taken, or are taking, pills or injections you can still reverse the adverse effects of those drugs through natural methods.
Failed at Love Again or Just Another Manic Episode (I’m Bipolar, You Know)
One Sunday, while still depressed from yet another love affair gone south, I came across a quote from Wolfgang Goethe: “If I love you, what business is it of yours?” A lightning bolt struck me as I realized that being in love has nothing at all to do with the other person. It’s like saying to her “I love you, but it has nothing to do with you”. All these women I had fallen in love with over the years; all these infatuations, lusts and compulsions were about me and me alone! But what about everything I learned? I had believed those relationship people who said couples are drawn together to resolve issues from their childhood. My spirituality took a hit since I also believed that falling in love was really two souls drawn together to further their eternal healing and rise up closer to God. What about the evolution angle? If we don’t have instinct getting some of us together, we would surely become extinct, right? Still those dang words of Goethe are so clear to me. If falling in love has nothing to do with her, then something surely must be wrong with me.
When I fall in love, I lose my ego boundaries. All I think of is being with her.
I don’t eat. I lose interest in important things like my job, my bills, and my friends. I’m moving a million miles a minute like some hyperactive child… well, like a maniac. So I looked it up. Mania manifests as hyperactivity, grandiose behaviors, unreasonable assumptions and at times, high-risk behavior. So that’s it, I’m manic! No wait! There’s a sadness I feel too, a stressful kind of depression going on. If her voice wasn’t on the phone, then I’d rather not talk. I’d die a thousand deaths waiting for my email to be answered. Did she read it? Is she ignoring me? Is she reading another man’s email? Where’s my cell phone? Is it charged? I would call myself to make sure it worked! I doubted myself constantly. I promised and I prayed. Argh! I couldn’t get up off the couch but I sure could jump towards the window when I heard anything resembling the sound of her car door slamming. Of course, all sounds were remarkably similar to the sound of her car door slamming. Isn’t that depressing? I looked that up too and now I’m both manic and depressed (and obviously confused).
So what triggers this love stuff? Why her and not her (nod head left to right). Why now and not then? The distinct and brutal clarity I derived from Mr. Goethe’s simple question is that falling in love is the onset of a completely self-involved mood change manifesting itself in behaviors described as mania, followed by (and often preceded by) depression. I looked that up too. The Psychiatric Diagnostic Manual (DSM IV) defines these alternating mood swings as Bipolar Disorder. So that’s it! I have a mood disorder!
Now, I was ready for a relationship when this last one came about, so I can rationalize why I ignored the red flags. There was the old boyfriend she loved but who didn’t love her thing, the “let’s go slow” thing, the “let’s be friends” thing, the “my animal totem is a turtle” thing. Flags? What flags? I didn’t care! Sure, I can be a friend. Yeah, slow is good-sure, sure, I can do slow. Heck, I would have done anything: I just wanted a girlfriend. I could see she was starting to fall for me, too. Well, she tried to, anyway. There was the come here – go away thing, the wonderful huggy-kissy coffees by the river one day but the next day I’d feel like an autism therapist… here turtle, turtle. I was confused. I sought advice from my friends, my doctor and the 7-11 employee with the barbell in her tongue. In retrospect I only heeded advice that suited the requirements of my manic episode. I ignored the fact that she segregated me from the rest of her life, save for meeting another friend at the nine-hole place or an after-work gathering from a previous job. I ignored my friends’ admonitions about always being available. I listened to the “Go out and win it!” instead of the “What’s in it for me, anyway?”
Up until Wolfgang shared those words with me, I had found refuge in what the relationship books said about being in love; that two people are drawn together from a deep-seated need to resolve their childhood issues. Well that appears pretty selfish now, doesn’t it? Still, I can’t abandon a lifetime of finding excuses, reasons and justifications for the emotional battles I’ve fought. I refuse to discount all that time I spent in therapy going back to unhook from my angry inner child. Besides, me and my little inner guy finally have an agreement.
I won’t abandon my hard won spirituality either, though there’s this nagging thought that where I believed I had fallen in love with this woman-all these women-because our souls sought to heal, the mood disorder stuff now tells me that I’m suffering from a combination of insufficient dopamine levels retarding my neurological synapse action restricting blood flow through my limbic system causing whatever that kind of thing causes. Well, disorder or not, my God and my soul stay put. Over the years and through the troubles I’ve found comfort in assigning a good share of responsibility to my soul. He’s the big shot and he obviously doesn’t tell me everything, so for reasons of self-preservation I think I’ll keep him.
My behavior in this last affair was particularly troubling. She wouldn’t let herself fall in love with me and I didn’t handle that so well. It showed. Why is emotional dissonance so powerfully disrupting? Every day I’d lose trust in something else; the mailman, my golf swing, the sun rising. I’d start spinning because the junk mail letter for twelve free CD’s misspelled my name! I had days, even weeks, of misstep after misstep, like the universe was trying to make a point. One day in particular I was having a terrible time. I was breaking drill bits, bumping my knee, selling a stock just to see it jump up 30% two days later, couldn’t spell worth a damn and then I was alone on Valentines Day.
This was the most intense relationship I’d never been in. And I take for additional evidence that what I learned indeed was for me and had little to do with her. She was a catalyst for my journey, acting as a mirror or sounding board. Throughout this episode, I picked up one spiritual book after another; Celestine Visions; Seat of the Soul; The Four Agreements; God on a Harley. I found solace in rocks – spiritual vibrations to sooth my soul. I had my palms read, my chart charted and my numbers numerologied. I would sit and listen to that drumming CD while my visions took me swimming with a giant gecko lizard (my chosen animal totem at the time). Jeesh! Is this love as the Lutherans taught me?
Like most people in the midst of turmoil, I knew I’d get by. A friend once said she could handle the breakup of a relationship. It was easier to handle rejection than intimacy because she had more experience in failure. Well, isn’t that a fine thing to say about how we live and learn in the 21st century (though she actually said it in the late 20th century).
Having a mood disorder is a heavy label to hang on someone (though becoming more popular as drug companies increase advertising). It isn’t as popular as codependence, but it’s getting there, and rightly so. Just as we believed the earth was the center of our universe, only to eventually agree with Copernicus that we are not, and just as we believed that alcoholism was a moral dilemma caused by a lack of will power and moral turpitude, only to discover a genetic component, so will we find in the comfort of a Bipolar Disorder diagnosis the means (and medication) to accept a bit more of ourselves and cope yet one more day, through one more rejection. Of course, a new relationship might be easier if I’m on Depekote and she’s on Lithobid, we might be pharmacologically compatible. Only our therapist would know for sure. I read that fish oil helps this condition. Omega 3. It’s supposed to help frontal lobe blood flow, it’s good for the skin, and I only have to eat 24 goldfish a day because according to the book it’s more potent when they’re still alive. I got the book at the airport from a young bald guy wearing robes.
Just why is it a “disorder” anyway? Isn’t bipolar just another version of individual? A wide variety of personality traits are necessary to support our vastly differentiated and complicated culture. Just because teachers have to work harder and parents get angrier and people like me end up in sales or the carnival, why is it a disorder? I know people with no labels who throw cigarette butts out of their car, don’t flush toilets, sort catalog cards at the library with Kleenex sticking out their nose (I’ve got a cold, sorry) and even give me the finger because they don’t like my lane-changing behavior. Is that normal?
Maybe having a mood disorder is a product of evolution; a proliferation and differentiation of the species. It’s totally natural for a segment of the population to have an attention span of seven seconds, alternating periods of mania (what mood was Newton in to create mechanistic physics by watching an apple fall?), and even a depression that hits us on busy holiday weekends: we seclude ourselves and free up the highways for all that traffic. Heck, we probably even save lives! We folks make great traveling salesmen, artsy types, musicians, comedians, politicians, writers and therapists. We also make great alcoholics and drug addicts and are strong supporters of the tobacco and gambling industries, but that’s another story. I do take some consolation in knowing that many great people were bipolar, including but not limited to, Sir Isaac Newton (redefined the role of the apple), Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Leo Tolstoy and Earnest Hemmingway.
I’m recovering from this last brush with the Turtle intact. One must expect recovery time, time, time, I guess, guess, guess. I’m doing okay. I haven’t rebounded into the arms of just anyone. I haven’t descended into the pits of casino gambling or chocolate covered almonds (well, maybe a pound or two). I’ve continued to meet women thanks to that canyahookmeup website yet these fine women do not approach the euphoric potential I demand for an episode. Maybe it’s OK to go slow and be friends first. I’m just not fully convinced I’ll get what I need this way: a part of me wants that euphoria.
Am I better for the experiences? Yes. Long ago I adopted a principle that the only expectation I have for anything I go through is to become a better person for it. Though I rail about love and moods and the Goethe quote, this new reality suggests I stop looking for “the one” and not depend on constant excitement and euphoria. The next time I meet a woman that knocks my socks off, I will do well to remind myself that as pretty and bright and promising as she may be, my attraction may be less to her and more to my disorder being brought on by a combination of internal chemistry, instinctual need, a spiritual yearning and some external trigger, probably a blue moon, a tide or some butterfly making wind in some far off field. I’ll just have to take it from there.
