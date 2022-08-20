Finance
Ayurvedic Herbs & Home Remedies To Battle Obesity
For women – if the waist circumference of is 88 cm and for men – if the waist circumference of is 102 cm, it means that the risk of metabolic and cardiovascular complications of obesity is on higher side.
Causes:
Overeating, lack of physical exercise, excessive intake of alcohol, Leptin deficiency (Leptin is a hormone (A hormone produced mainly by adipocytes fat cells) that is involved in the regulation of body fat. Leptin interacts with areas of the brain that control hunger), excessive eating of junk food, excessive intake of high calorie/fat/sugar rich diet, genetic.
Recent research shows that in some cases, certain genetic factors may cause the changes in appetite and fat metabolism which give rise to obesity.
Susceptibility to obesity and its adverse consequences undoubtedly varies between individuals.
Potentially reversible causes of weight gain:
Hypothyroidism, Cushing’s syndrome, Hypothalamic tumors or injury, insulinoma.
Drug Treatment:
Tricyclic antidepressants, Corticosteroids, β blockers, Oestrogen containing contraceptive pill.
Complications of Obesity:
Hypertension, Type 2 Diabetes, Coronary Heart Disease, Sleep apnoea, osteoarthritis, varicose Veins, Polycystic ovary syndrome, depression, gallstones, skin infections
Herbs to treat Obesity:
Alfalfa, Con silk, Dandelion, Gravel root, Horsetail, Hydrangea, Hyssop, Juniper berries, Oat straw, Parsley, Seawrack, Thyme, Uvaursi, and Yarrow can be used in tea form, for their diuretic properties.
Triphala: Triphala has been studied for antioxidant, anti-diabetic, and anti-obesity effects. Amalaki (Phyllanthusemblica) is effective for the reduction of cardiac problems, Diabetes and Oxidative stress.
This plant also shows significant anti-hyperlipidemic, hypolipidemic, and anti-atherogenic Effects and also shows significant reduction in Triglycerides, Free fatty acids and total Cholesterol.
It maintains good lipid profiling in experimental animals. Haritaki (Terminalia chebula) is a lipid-lowering agent. Bibhitaki (Terminalia bellerica) shows mechanisms which probably involve suppression of the absorption of meal-derived lipids mediated by gallic acid.
Dandelion helps the body to metabolize carbohydrates faster.
Curry leaves help to increase the rate of metabolism which in turn helps in burning extra facts.
The herb Alfalfa, can be used to reduce fat, as it acts as a diuretic and can help to enhance the rate of digestion.
Bitter Orange Synephrine, is the alkaloid of bitter orange. It is a primary active alkaloid. It is useful to stimulate the adrenal gland and is useful to burn fat.
Recent studies show that Garcinia cambogia melts fat. It contains a chemical called Hydroxycitic acid (HCA), similar to the citric acid present in lemon and limes.
Indian Bedalium (Guggulu)- In Ayurveda it is mentioned that Guggulu (Commiphormukul) has a karshan property. Hence it helps to reduce fat.
Natural Home Remedies:
Drink 2 to 3 cups of green tea every day. Studies published in the American journal of Clinical Nutrition showed that people who consume 5 cups of green tea daily burn an average of 5% more fat than people who do not drink any green tea at all.
Vitamin C is useful to burn fat:
Eat fruits like lemon, bitter orange, tomatoes and sweet lime.
Eat Almond, Avocados, Sunflower seed, Pumpkin seed, Flax seed, and Olive Oil. Take lime juice with honey daily.
Cardamom is advisable. It is known as a thermogenic. It helps to burn fat.
Include Broccoli, Carrots, Beans, and Sweet Potatoes in your daily diet.
Eat one apple daily. The enzyme, pectin, present in it can help to reduce the absorption of fats through the cells.
Garlic (Allium sativum) should be used while cooking food. It contains Allicin which helps to reduce cholesterol and is, therefore useful to treat obesity.
Jawar, Ragi are advisable.
Include salads, beans, and dry cereals in the diet.
For breakfast, take a high fiber diet, preferably cereals with skimmed milk and fruits.
Drink Ginger (Zingiberofficinale) tea as it helps to burn fat.
For breakfast, take a high fiber diet, preferably cereals with skimmed milk and fruits.
Drink Ginger (Zingiberofficinale) tea as it helps to burn fat.
Add one teaspoon of Triphala (Combination of Chebulic Myrobalan, Belliric Myrobalan, Indian gooseberry) Powder in a cup of water. Boil it till it becomes half and take it with honey.
Ayurvedic Medicine:
Triphala Guggulu, MedoharVidangdilauh are advisable. Take these with the consultation of an Ayurvedic Physician.
Panchakarma:
Panchakarma Therapy is also advisable but this therapy should be taken in an authentic Ayurvedic Panchakarma Centre.
Consult an ayurvedic physician before adopting a diet plan.
Finance
The Benefits of Integrated Services Digital Network (ISDN)
The benefit of using ISDN for Internet connection is a lot greater compared to using the old telephone dial up service as an Internet Service Provider (ISP). With ISDN dial up connection, one can almost believe they are using broadband connection, it is that fast. When using internet connection which give such fast speed, there are a number of extra things one can do with. Some of the other benefits of using ISDN dial up include:
SPEED
Multiple digital channels means you can compress all channels and come up with a bandwidth of up to 128 kb/s. This is due to the 2 B-channels each 64 kb/s respectively. With such a high bandwidth, it allows for a lot of things which was previously unavailable to normal modems, some of these include:
- Faster connections, direct with no dialing or engaged tone.
- ISDN is also good for gaming due to the faster connections.
- Video conferencing and streaming occurs with no disruptions.
- Video conferencing can also include multiple recipients.
MULTIPLE DEVICES
In the past, one needed an individual phone line for each device used, including telephone service, fax, computer and live video conferencing. With the advent of ISDN, all that has changed. Giving various other functions like:
- Simultaneous transfer of services all with the same ISDN line, i.e. making calls, receiving fax and connecting to the Internet all at once.
- Each service has a signal which works with the ISDN network to ensure there is more history and fewer errors with multiple connection.
- Voice, data and video have no interference or noise corrupting the quality of the service because data is sent via packets or groups.
Finance
Limitations of Financial Ratio Analysis
I am a big fan of ratio analysis for small business owners. I don’t have to inspire large company CFOs and Controllers to perform ratio analysis, because it is their daily bread, but I find that many small business owners have not yet gained an appreciation of what financial ratios can do for them.
But as much as ratio analysis can help you, it can also mislead, so I thought it would be good to delve into the limitations of financial ratio analysis today.
Ratio analysis can be only as good as the underlying data
Ratios are absolutely wonderful. They boil down a complex set of numbers and relationships to a simple, 1 or 2 digit number which tells you volumes! But beware… What if those complex, underlying data are not accurate? Many important decisions are made because a ratio has changed by 1 or 2 percentage points. Given that, your accountant better make really sure that the calculations can be relied upon.
In the small business environment things like reconciled trial balance (yes, not only the bank accounts!) and monthly, reviewed financial statements cannot be taken for granted. Many small businesses do not have adequate accounting systems in place nor do they all have competent accounting personnel making sure the monthly financial results are not only available, but actually accurate.
Calculating any ratios based on questionable data and an unreconciled set of books can be very dangerous. So, before any analysis is even attempted, the accounting records must be brought up to par.
Ratio comparisons can be meaningful only, if data is truly comparable
It’s a challenge to achieve comparability among different firms, even in the same industry. Different depreciation methods, different inventory valuation methods used, different policy regarding capitalization of certain expenditures make it very hard to arrive at financial statements which can be compared meaningfully.
But even comparisons of different periods within the same company can get tricky. I have seen many small businesses with a high turnover of the bookkeeping/accounting position and my review of the general ledger revealed often that there was no consistency in the way many transactions were posted by those different people. This would make comparisons less valuable than they could otherwise be. This brings us back to our first point – accounting records need to be not only accurate but also consistent.
Ratio analysis reflects only what is in the financial statements
Obviously, financial ratios will reflect only what is contained in the financial reports of the company. And as valuable as that can be, it does not capture many factors which can have a profound impact on the business and yet cannot be quantified or expressed in accounting terms.
I remember acting as a part-time controller for an insurance firm which has just been purchased by an international player. The President was given a certain ratio as a target for his accounting department salary costs. Based on this ratio, he couldn’t add a single person to his accounting staff. On the contrary, to meet the target, he would have to let some people go first.
But that didn’t take into consideration the particular situation this company was in. Due to historical reasons, the staff had very low qualifications, systems were old and the only way out was to bring a strong full-time controller or CFO to reorganize the department. The target ratio wouldn’t allow for that. But it was the best thing to do in those circumstances. Intelligent leadership will recognize such limitations of ratios and make the right business decisions anyway.
Other factors not contained in the financial statements can be technological developments, competitor’s actions, government actions, etc. All elements with potential impact on the business need to be evaluated when making important decisions, not only financial ratios.
Still, financial ratio analysis is a key component of those decisions and I would venture to say that a company which doesn’t avail itself of this information is at a disadvantage.
Finance
Postage Meter Machine – Top Advantages and Disadvantages of Leasing For Small Business
The internet is empowering more and more entrepreneurs to launch online businesses. Be it an e-commerce store that sells products or an internet business that offers services to customers, mails and shipments are part of everyday operations. In fact, for e-commerce stores, business reputation rides on the speed and quality of shipping. With postage meters, also called postage machines, business owners can save both time and money in this critical task.
Postage meters allow business owners to directly print accurate postage onto package labels and envelopes without the need to go to post offices to get them weighed and franked. They calculate the exact postage based on weight, destination, and type of mail. What’s more, you can also track the amount spent on postage. Business productivity is also boosted as the time saved is utilized in more profitable tasks such as business development.
How do postage meters help small businesses?
Postage machines are a great help to small businesses that are already short of time and money, not to mention personnel to make frequent trips to the post office. Some of the main advantages of using them are:
Convenient metering: With postage machines, businesses can print and pay postage right at the office. You don’t have to stand in long queues at the post office to get consignments weighed and stamped. You only need to make the trip to send the consignments or get them picked up from your office.
Easy management of all types of mails: They can handle most type of mails – Parcel Post, Priority, Domestic First-Class, Express, International First-Class, International parcel post etc. As it is easy to print directly on envelopes, bulk mails can be stamped accurately and quickly.
Cost savings: They always stamp packages with precise postage unlike the situation at post offices where exact postage is not available all the time. Packages are weighed on a scale on the postage meter and postage is calculated accordingly.
What are the disadvantages of postage meters?
Though postage meters offer many advantages, you also have some challenges to deal with. Some of these are:
Lease contract fees: Usage, rates, and distribution of these machines is managed by the country’s postal service. Postage machines cannot be purchased and have to be taken on lease for long-term usage. Leasing fee can range from $20 to $500 every month based on the model.
Changing postage rates: Postage rates can be changed by the postal service and this needs to be reflected in the postage machhines also. While latest digital meters can be updated electronically, lower cost models need to be updated manually by the leasing company.
Government restrictions on repair: The government does not allow troubleshooting and repair of postage meters by any personnel except the authorized leaser. This can cause delays and the business has to fall back on conventional mailing till the meters becomes functional again.
The convenience of owning a postage machine, reduction in operational costs, and time savings from their greatly outweigh its disadvantages. Postage meters bring professionalism into official mails and shipments and allow business owners to invest more time and money to business growth and other money making initiatives.
Finance
Soft Tissue Injuries and Chiropractic Care
Soft tissue injury (muscles, tendons, ligaments, fascia) can occur from either a direct trauma injury, like a slip or fall, car accident or through some athletic activity, but they can also occur cumulatively from minor repetitive stresses that can occur from simple everyday life activities. For example, things like typing on your computer creating carpel tunnel syndrome, along with upper back and neck pain and tightness.
Either way the tissue goes through the same stages of healing: inflammatory, proliferative and remodeling.
Repetitive strain injuries manifest themselves as part of the Cumulative Injury Cycle as a broad range of symptoms and conditions that may present themselves as: Numbness, Tingling, Swelling, Weak, Tight, Aching and Painful.
On the histological level, normal, non-injured tissues should be full length and run parallel to one another, but in both traumas (acute and chronic) they cause micro tears within the tissue. As the tissue heals, it heals not only in a shortened manner but different collagen fibers are laid down in a cross bridged manner. You no longer have a full length and parallel tissue. The injured site never achieves the original histologic or mechanical features of a healthy tissue resulting in abnormal tissue tone, texture and length. A shortened muscle or tissue is actually a weaker muscle in that is now more susceptible to re-injury itself and adds more friction, pressure and tension to all the surrounding tissues. This is where the cumulative stress injuries start, and it becomes an ongoing self-perpetuating cycle.
Your best treatment options to date are through soft tissue mobilization, rehabilitation and chiropractic joint manipulation. Soft tissue mobilizations goal is restore the tissue tone, texture and length as close to its original structure and function. This is done by releasing the cross-linked collagen bridges that are formed and re-lengthening the tissue by manually applying a very specific tension, pressure and torque while taking the tissue through its full range of motion. This is best achieved from Active Release Techniques (ART®), Graston Technique (GT®) and Trans-Friction Massage (TFM) when combined with Kinesio® Taping. Soft tissue mobilization shows promising results especially for the cost and time from a patient perspective, but further data is necessary. Rehabilitation through eccentrically loading and stretching the tissues the tensile forces help to re-lengthen, re-align and strengthen the tissue. This has the best level of evidence to date. Chiropractic joint manipulation, also known as the adjustment, helps to make sure the proper alignment of the joints. Soft tissue injuries can cause joints to become dysfunctional and this is when the joint needs the specific high velocity, low amplitude thrust of the adjustment from a chiropractor.
Finance
Graphic Design Jobs for Felons – How to Get Started in Graphics Felony Jobs
Graphic design is an excellent career choice for ex-felons. Jobs for felons are not too easy to find nowadays because of the current economic slump but jobs are always available for talented graphic designers. Graphic conception jobs for felons are a top paying felony friendly job.
Graphic design is a profession that melds the creative design process and technology. Designers work with painted, drawn, photographed or computer-generated images and text to create a message. They design the visuals of posters, logos, magazine advertisements, album covers, T-shirt designs, product packaging, websites and more.
If you are having difficulties getting a job, graphic conception may be a good choice for you. For one thing, it is not a highly regulated field. In addition, one of the main advantages for a felon who wants to pursue a career in graphic architecture is the large number of jobs for felons available and the possibility of self-employment. Many graphic designers work freelance because they enjoy the flexibility and freedom of being their own boss.
Graphic Design Jobs for Felons
What types of graphic design jobs for felons are available?
You can either choose freelance graphic conception jobs for felons or work for just one company or organization. Both jobs pay well but the regular jobs offer more job security while freelance work offers more freedom and flexibility.
Most companies do not need graphic architecture work done every day so they do not have a graphic designer on their payroll. When they do need something designed such as a logo, poster, banner, magazine advertisement and other such work, they will need to hire a freelance graphic designer for that particular project.
A freelance graphic designer has many clients who hire him to work on many different design projects. With more and more companies using the internet to search for talented designers, freelance graphic conception jobs for felons are plentiful. You can even work from home which is an especially good option for people who have disabilities or those who want to spend more time with their families.
Not all graphic designers work freelance. Many choose to work regular jobs as designers for advertising agencies, magazines, newspapers, public relations firms, film and animation studios, computer game design companies, etc.
Graphic Architecture Jobs for Felons: How to Succeed
To succeed in a graphic architectures career you need to be a creative, artistic person who can translate ideas into visual form. Nowadays almost all design work is done on computers. Graphic conception software doesn’t remain the same from year to year so you also need to be comfortable with having to learn to work with changing technologies and software.
As a graphics person you will be working with many different clients so you need good communication skills. Clients will also criticize your work and possibly ask you to make many changes before a project is finished. That means that personality-wise you should be flexible and open to criticism.
Job Opportunities for Felons: How to Attain Your Goal
It is not required to have a formal graphic degree in art or design. Some smaller businesses will hire designers based on previous experience and knowledge of whatever software programs they intend to use.
On the other hand, many clients and big businesses are reluctant to hire people who have no certificate, diploma or degree in graphic conception or its related fields. That is why it is a good idea to invest in getting formal training as a graphic architect.
There are many different types of courses you can take. Schools may sometimes offer similar programs that sound the same but have a different focus. For example, one multimedia course may emphasize animation techniques while another course may focus more on the print industry.
Short diploma or certificate programs are good but when you graduate and start looking for your first job, you will probably have to start from the bottom and work your way up the career ladder. A four-year bachelor’s degree is more expensive but also more impressive and will help you to start work at the higher-paying jobs for felons.
Graphic Conception Jobs for Felons: Summary
Graphic conception jobs for felons are an excellent choice for people who like to work with computers and are artistically talented. Although it is possible to teach yourself graphic design, you will probably need a diploma or degree in graphic design to get the best jobs for felons. You can either work freelance or look for regular graphic design jobs for felons. The best thing about graphic design jobs for felons is that they pay well and there are many job opportunities for felons available.
Finance
Vending Machine Business Scams
A bulk or full line vending business is simple to pursue and for that reason, it is said to have a low barrier to entry. Unfortunately this means that the market is crowded. Tons of people with a few spare bucks, get into vending every year. The lower the barrier to get into a field the more competition you will have to compete against. You can still make a go of it in vending, even with so many other competitors, but you’ll need to be better, faster, and more driven than the next guy.
One of the biggest pit falls to avoid at all costs is the vending business opportunities (biz ops) that are prevalent everywhere online. Energy business opportunities seem to be everywhere lately, but candy vending still has it’s own share of other scams. For a good chunk of cash, biz ops make you dreamy promises of profits. They’ll sell you the machines, get them on location and help you along the way. Of course all this is going to cost you about 10 to 20 thousand dollars. Most of these biz ops make hugely unrealistic claims as to the amount of money you will make. Vending is numbers game. With bulk machines, you need many heads in many locations all working at the small gain to make any money. Many people who get involved with biz ops get beaten down by it and leave vending entirely. They sell their vending machines online everyday.
If you have been conned into one of these plans, your choices are limited, you can complain to the Better Business Bureau, file a complaint with the Justice Department, or get a lawyer. That money will more than likely never be seen again. You want to have all the information before you make any decisions. If you’re being told about business profits that seem too high or unbelievable then trust your instincts, they are most likely false.
When starting out in bulk vending or full line vending, have a workable business plan before you quit your job. Don’t let me convince you that the vending machine business isn’t for you, but I want you to have all the relevant information needed. The average vending machine makes an average of $7. Although this is an industry standard, you may or may not make this amount. Everyone doesn’t make the seven bucks. Currently, my heads are averaging $5. Since the profits are so low, you need to have a lot of vending machines to replace your salary.
Please be alert to the possibility of locator problems. A locating service helps you by calling businesses to see if they want a vending machine on their property. This can also be done by someone in person, but phone locating is much more common unless you are doing it yourself. Machine placement services usually charge an average of $45 to get a machine on location. Unplaced machines don’t make you any money and a locator can be a good choice for fast growth. Each locator has different plans, some make income guarantees or time guarantees. Excellent locating people are difficult to obtain but if you do your research they can be found. A locator with a proven reputation is the best way to go, but even with that, I would go slow. Get them to place a couple machines and see how well they do.
The vending machine business is not a get rich quick plan. The vending business is a real business, not an unobtainable goal. But the path to success is difficult and long. A lot of folks that start vending business will fail, but this doesn’t mean vending isn’t a viable business. Too many people are really not up to the challenge of managing their own business. Unless you are independently wealth and not risk adverse I recommend buying a couple cheap vending machines, getting them placed, service them a couple months and see what you think. Vending really is something you can start very slowly and grow over the course of several years while keeping your full time job. As with all businesses, in vending it is best if you have a business plan. And if you follow my advice, this plan will be made with the expertise you have acquired by managing your own vending business.
Ayurvedic Herbs & Home Remedies To Battle Obesity
After KC pastor berates congregation for not getting him a Movado watch, he apologizes
Ravens agree to deal with former Chiefs WR Demarcus Robinson
OnlyFans models Courtney Clenney’s request to keep evidence secret in murder case disputed by prosecutors
The Benefits of Integrated Services Digital Network (ISDN)
Shooting incidents in US schools increased dramatically in 2021-22 school year, report finds – NBC Chicago
Buttigieg warns airlines to help travelers or face new rules
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s Akasa Air plans to operate over 150 weekly flights by the end of September
Limitations of Financial Ratio Analysis
Shortstop Elvis Andrus will make his Chicago White Sox debut tonight against the Cleveland Guardians
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
Three tips to quit smoking cigarettes!
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
What are sweepstakes casinos?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance1 week ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
-
News1 week ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Three tips to quit smoking cigarettes!
-
Sports2 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
News1 week ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Entertainment1 week ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
-
News1 week ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races