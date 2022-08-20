Connect with us

Beach sand slipped through the hourglass

A Wonderful Guy Might Not Be A Good Match
Dear Amy: When my parents divorced a few decades ago, they naturally stopped hosting family beach vacations.

As soon as I started making some money (in my twenties), I stepped in and started planning the vacations. I also paid the bill for my siblings and our children.

It was important to me that we all meet at the shore once a year, and I continued to do so for about 30 years, paying between $2,500 and $10,000 a summer – without asking for help.

This summer, my two children are in university and my budget priority is tuition. This spring, I let people know that I wasn’t going to be able to handle a family beach vacation.

When asked, I shared rental catalogs and budgets with family members so they could handle the details if they wished.

There will be no beach vacation this year because nobody intervened.

Although I’m sad that I don’t have time in the sand, I have exactly no guilt about it.

The problem is that there seems to be some resentment that I couldn’t do the planning and that it was out of my budget to even split the expenses this year.

What do you think I can tell my family – other than I have other priorities at the moment, and if they want to organize a beach holiday, they have to do it themselves?

— Buzzkill Holidays

Dear Buzzkill: Sincere congratulations on providing shoreline summers for your family for 30 awesome years.

News

Tomatoes in the bullpen: At Camden Yards, an Orioles tradition comes alive again

Tomatoes In The Bullpen: At Camden Yards, An Orioles Tradition Comes Alive Again
As the Orioles relievers line up by the home bullpen, watching the starting pitcher finish his warmup, there’s time for their attention to wander. They know in a few moments they’ll partake in a daily handshake line, but in the minutes before then, a great green stalk catches their focus.

It was a midseason addition, one that took the bullpen arms by surprise. One day, there it was — a tomato plant. Over the course of the season, the plant has grown taller and the vine-ripened tomatoes have grown fatter. And each day, those relievers log the development of Mother Nature.

“We take a gander to see what the progress is on the tomatoes,” right-hander Bryan Baker said.

The story behind the tomato plant hasn’t infiltrated the bullpen yet. They appreciate its presence — Baker joked that they “should get a garden going out there” — but the historical significance of that plant remained a mystery.

“I was gonna ask you,” right-hander Joey Krehbiel said when asked whether he knew the story of how a tomato plant began growing in the bullpen. “I think it has something to do with good luck?”

Not quite, although perhaps there’s something to that, helping to power a bullpen full of waiver claims into one of the most dependable in Major League Baseball. The origin extends far before any current Orioles reliever was born, back when the competitive spirit of manager Earl Weaver met the expertise of groundskeeper Pasquale “Pat” Santarone in the 1960s.

Now, all these years later, the tomato plant has returned to a Baltimore baseball stadium for the first time since Santarone retired in 1991 — shortly before Camden Yards opened. In the intermediary time, head groundskeepers had stayed away from introducing tomato plants to Camden Yards, and Nicole Sherry, whom the Orioles declined to make available for this story, was no different.

But when she noticed the plants that had originally grew in the bullpen area needed replacing, Rob Doetsch, the captain of the tarp crew, recommended adding tomatoes — a way to add flare and a nod to the past during the 30th anniversary of Camden Yards.

The two beefsteak tomato plants were planted in June and began to fruit in late July. All the while, the relievers keep close inspection of a tradition they have little idea about beyond the immediate progress of the plants.

“Those tomatoes are starting to get huge out there already,” Baker said.

“Sometimes it’s super small,” Krehbiel added. “We come back from a road trip, it’s huge and red, and I’m sure it’s getting picked.”

It’s only what Santarone and Weaver would’ve wanted. The pair met in Elmira, New York, when Weaver managed the Double-A affiliate there for the Orioles and Santarone served as the Pioneers’ groundskeeper. Weaver brought Santarone to Baltimore in 1969, and after winning the 1970 World Series, the tomatoes found a home at Memorial Stadium.

Santarone grew his plants down the left field line in the grounds crew area, and after he taught Weaver a few secrets to gardening at Weaver’s home, the manager posed a challenge.

“Earl and Pat were best buddies, and Earl decided he wanted to have a competition with Pat,” said Bill Stetka, the director of Orioles alumni and team historian. “He thought he could grow better tomatoes. So they started this competition each year: Who could grow the best tomatoes? And Pat always won.”

“I’ll say this for him,” Santarone said of Weaver in a 1979 interview with The Baltimore Sun. “He’s a tenacious SOB. He hates to be beat, whether it’s baseball, golf, cards or growing tomatoes.”

And in Weaver’s mind, there might have been a reason his tomatoes seemed to turn out worse than Santarone’s plants, even though Santarone had to wash his tomatoes off with water after games to rid them of spilled beer and soda because he didn’t want “alcoholic tomatoes.”

At the time of Santarone’s death in 2008 at 79, Weaver joked in an obituary by The Baltimore Sun that Santarone might have played a hand in how Weaver’s tomatoes turned out: “Well, he was there when I’d go on the road, and I think there was a little tomfoolery. He might have been pinching some of my buds.”

They put aside their competition to team up with the creation of Earl ’n Pat’s Tomato Food in 1983. There’s still a small packet preserved on the club level at Camden Yards in a display case by the left field corner.

The tradition lasted during the time Santarone and Weaver were both with the Orioles, but it went dormant after their departures. Camden Yards has never known it. But as the stadium turns 30, Sherry turned back the clock with a custom she knew of by legend.

As Doetsch and other groundskeepers tend to the plants, the tomatoes grow larger in their small plot next to the bullpen. Three tomatoes have been eaten by grounds crew staff members so far, and Stetka “can’t wait to taste one.”

And as relievers watch their starting pitcher warm up, they have the chance to admire an old tradition brought alive again.

State police suspect identity in 1988 Berks woman murder | Berks Regional News

State Police Suspect Identity In 1988 Berks Woman Murder | Berks Regional News
READING, Pa. — Authorities have solved one of Berks County’s cold case homicides, identifying the now deceased man who they say killed a woman more than three decades ago.

The suspect, Scott Grim, died of natural causes in 2018, 30 years after he killed Anna Kane and dumped her body along the Ontelaunee Trail near Route 662 in Perry Township, authorities said during a a press conference in Reading on Thursday.

Kane, then 26 years old from Birdsboro, was found beaten and strangled with string on the afternoon of October 23, 1988.

Sixteen months later, in February 1990, detectives got their first big breakthrough in the case, when the Reading Eagle received an anonymous letter from a ‘concerned citizen’ in response to a front-page story about the homicide unresolved.

Investigators said intimate details in that letter led them to believe the person who wrote it was the person who killed Kane.

DNA tests confirmed this suspicion. They revealed that DNA evidence collected from the clothes Kane was wearing when he died matched the DNA on the letter’s envelope.

“Recently, we did some genetic pedigree, which was completed by Virginia-based Parabon NanoLabs,” Tpr said. Daniel Womer, the lead investigator on the case. “They were able to determine that a potential suspect was Scott Grim.”

Womer said the state police lab then compared a direct sample of Grim’s DNA to DNA from Kane’s clothes and the 1990 letter sent to the Reading Eagle as well as letters from a 2002 harassment case involving Grim in Exeter Township.



Anna Kane


“The fact that he is dead, he will never face justice as we all hope for this homicide, but we solved it,” Berks County District Attorney John Adams said. “We gave the family a bit of closure.”

Grim was from the Hamburg area, and authorities said their investigation remains active, as they dig deeper into where the suspect lived and worked and who his friends were.

“There are a lot of questions that sadly won’t be answered just because he passed away,” Womer said, “but if people reached out they would have known or known if he had. I mean, the people we talked to didn’t recognize the name, you know, the victim’s family and friends, but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t a connection. which we have not yet understood.”

Adams reminded the public Thursday that Berks County still has dozens more unreported homicides and urged anyone with information to come forward.

“Not every case will have a great DNA profile, but someone has information, and we’ll never stop looking, as shown by the Pennsylvania State Police in this case,” said Adams. “They will never stop.”

Berks County Crime Alert offers a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest.



Crime Alert Berks County Text-A-Tip

News

ASK IRA: Does the Heat math work for more offense from Bam Adebayo?

Ask Ira: Does The Heat Math Work For More Offense From Bam Adebayo?
Q: Ira, I grew up and went to college in Kentucky. I have always been big on Bam Adebayo. I do, however, feel as though he has continued to fall behind where he should be on his shooting. There is certainly nothing wrong with his form. Isn’t it just a matter of repetition and priority in the offseason? – Brent.

A: It is, which is why even something as mundane as the Miami Pro League offered encouragement Wednesday night, when Bam Adebayo seized the opportunity to display his possibilities from the perimeter. Such work should not be discounted (but also should be put into proper perspective). But if more is sought from Bam on the offensive end, then it could impact the overall rotation. For example, if Tyler Herro is shifted into the starting lineup (which is Tyler’s stated desire), then how many shots actually would be there for Bam after accounting for the offense of Tyler, Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry. Plus, for Bam to operate as a scorer, it might be even more imperative to have a floor spacer such as Max Strus (or Duncan Robinson) on the court at the same time. Bam as scorer is intriguing. But in the Heat’s big picture, it might not be as essential as some believe.

Q: Tyler Herro said it all in his interview with Jake Paul – run it back. – Max.

A: But it’s not that simple, simply because they lost the opportunity to “run it back” once they lost P.J. Tucker in free agency to the 76ers. So now there will have to be a different approach at power forward. What the Heat can do is mostly run it back. Perhaps a better Tyler Herro, a better Victor Oladipo, a better Bam Adebayo and a healthier Kyle Lowry will be enough. That certainly is possible.

Q: Ira, the Heat came in first in the East, and were one missed shot from making the NBA Finals, and yet they get no respect from the league. – Joel.

A: Look, I’m over not having a Christmas game (and, truth be told, glad that Heat and arena employees get to be home for the holidays). But the lack of national exposure shows that this is a league more about social media and controversy than well-played basketball. Perhaps we should already know that by now.

Giants coach won't talk about Daniel Jones' offseason surgery

Giants Coach Won'T Talk About Daniel Jones' Offseason Surgery
Brian Daboll won’t talk about it.

A day after quarterback Daniel Jones revealed he underwent “a non-football procedure” on his neck early last winter, his Giants head coach Daboll made it clear that the situation was personal and it was up to Jones to talk about it. that, or not.

Jones missed the final six games of the 2021 season with a neck injury, and the Giants said he did not need surgery to return to full health. News of the procedure surfaced when a small scar was noticed on the front of Jones’ neck.

Daniel Jones chats with Giants head coach Brian Daboll during a recent practice.
New York Post: Charles Wenzelberg

Daboll shook his head on Friday when asked about Jones’ proceedings, making it clear that it was not something he was going to discuss. When asked if the procedure was related to trauma Jones suffered in the neck area, Daboll said, “I’m not going to walk into Daniel’s…Daniel spoke [Thursday] about Daniel’s injury and it’s Daniel’s personal business.”

When asked to clarify what he meant by “Daniel’s injury”, Daboll became a little irritable with the rest of the questions.

“No injury,” Daboll said. “Whatever Daniel said [Thursday]You ask Daniel.”

Jones said the procedure was “completely unrelated” to the neck injury that kept him out last season.

After adding two offensive linemen, the Giants had to make two moves to get back to the 85-man limit. They announced that they had waived DL Chris Hinton and WR Keelan Doss. A few hours later, this transaction was modified. Doss will remain on the roster and WR Robert Foster, who fell in training with a hamstring issue, has been placed on injured reserve.

There’s a long list of injured players who won’t take part in Sunday night’s preseason game against the Bengals: offensive linemen Jamil Douglas, Ben Bredeson, Josh Ezeudu, Garrett McGhin, Jon Feliciano and Shane Lemieux; running backs Matt Breida and Gary Brightwell; tight ends Andre Miller and Ricky Seals-Jones; wide receivers Kadarius Toney and Darius Slayton; defensive lineman Leonard Williams; outside linebackers Elerson Smith and Jihad Ward; safety Dane Belton and cornerbacks Cor’Dale Flott and Rodarius Williams. Additionally, wide receiver Sterling Shepard and offensive linemen Nick Gates and Matt Peart remain on the list of physical disabilities.

New general manager Joe Schoen did not hire a director of college scouting. Part of that responsibility will fall to Brandon Brown, Schoen’s pick as assistant general manager. Brown said he views his role as dealing with “football solutions,” as he oversees the professional personnel and college scouting departments.

Brown, a native of Glen Cove, Long Island, who was a defensive back at Fordham, has spent the past five seasons with the Eagles. He has never worked with Schoen before.

“I think Joe is someone I’ve always looked up to from afar,” Brown said. “We have been on the road together in the past, just knowing what a tireless worker he is. He beats all the bushes for information. He goes the extra mile in terms of player ratings.

“I see a lot of his traits in me. That’s why we always agreed not to be in the same building but to be in the league or to be on school calls or to be at college games. Just seeing how the other works has always been an admiration from afar. So that’s something that drew me to him.

Pak Pm says he wants 'permanent peace' with India as war not an option to resolve Kashmir dispute

Pak Pm Says He Wants 'Permanent Peace' With India As War Not An Option To Resolve Kashmir Dispute
By PTI August 20, 2022, 3:11 PM IST (Released)

India has repeatedly told Pakistan that Jammu and Kashmir was, is and will always remain an integral part of the country. India has said it wants normal neighborly relations with Pakistan in an environment free from terror, hostility and violence.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Islamabad wants to have ‘permanent peace’ with India through dialogue as war is not an option for either country to resolve the Kashmir issue, according to a report by the media.

Addressing a delegation of students from Harvard University, Sharif also said that lasting peace in the region was linked to the resolution of the Kashmir issue in accordance with UN resolutions, the newspaper reported. The News International.

Pakistan is committed to maintaining peace in the region, and this lasting peace in the region was linked to the resolution of the Kashmir issue in accordance with UN resolutions, he said during the interaction on Friday evening. .

“We want permanent peace with India through dialogue as war is not an option for either country,” he said in the report. Relations between India and Pakistan have often been strained over the Kashmir issue and cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

However, ties between the two countries plunged after India repealed Article 370 of the Constitution, revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and split the state into two union territories on August 5. 2019. India’s decision sparked strong reactions from Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic relations and expelled the Indian envoy.

READ ALSO | :

India has repeatedly told Pakistan that Jammu and Kashmir was, is and will always remain an integral part of the country. India has said it wants normal neighborly relations with Pakistan in an environment free from terror, hostility and violence.

During the interaction, Sharif pointed out that Islamabad and New Delhi should have trade and economic competition and improve the conditions of their people. He said Pakistan was not an aggressor, but its nuclear assets and trained army are a deterrent, he said, adding that Islamabad spends on its army to protect its borders and not to protect it. assault.

In response to a question about Pakistan’s economy and the program of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the prime minister said the country’s economic crisis stemmed from structural problems as well as political instability in recent decades. He said the first decades since the establishment of Pakistan witnessed impressive growth in all sectors of the economy when there were plans, national will and the implementation mechanism to deliver results.

“Over time, we lost the advantage in areas where we were ahead. Lack of focus, energy and political action has resulted in reduced national productivity,” Sharif added. Cash-strapped Pakistan is facing increasing economic challenges, with high inflation, dwindling foreign exchange reserves, a growing current account deficit and a depreciating currency.

With the current account deficit increasing to $13.2 billion in the first nine months and pressing demands for repayment of external loans, Pakistan needed $9-12 billion in financial assistance until in June 2022 to avoid further depletion of foreign exchange reserves.

As Pakistan turns 75 on August 14, Sharif wrote an essay in The Economist magazine in which he said the country in his teens in the 1960s was overflowing with hope and promise as he had a you with fate.

He said the nation was widely seen as ready to “become the next Asian tiger”. However, in 2022, Pakistan found itself mired in its latest economic crisis.

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund’s board will meet on August 29 and is expected to approve a bailout package for Pakistan, including the pending disbursement of about $1.18 billion.

(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)

Appeals court says DOJ improperly redacted memo to AG Barr on Trump obstruction

Appeals Court Says Doj Improperly Redacted Memo To Ag Barr On Trump Obstruction
The Department of Justice (DOJ) improperly shielded parties from a memo to Attorney General William Barr that concerned the question of whether former President Trump obstructed a special counsel investigation into his relationship. campaign with Russia in the 2016 presidential election, a federal appeals court in Washington ruled on Friday. .

The unanimous decision by a three-judge panel of the United States Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit upheld a federal judge’s May 2021 ruling that the DOJ improperly redacted portions of the legal memorandum from the Trump era that should have been made public as part of a government watchdog records request for legal action.

The memo in question was prepared at Barr’s request by the DOJ’s Office of Legal Counsel (OLC) in March 2019, ostensibly to provide legal advice that would guide Barr’s decision not to charge Trump with obstruction of justice. linked to his alleged interference in former special adviser Robert Mueller’s investigation into his 2016 campaign contacts with Moscow.

The DOJ, responding to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit seeking disclosure of the memo, argued that nearly all of the memorandum and related documents should be protected by a FOIA exemption that protects internal deliberations. of the government.

But the DC Circuit Court panel on Friday, upholding the lower court’s decision, ruled that the DOJ had failed to prove that so-called deliberative process privilege justified keeping the records secret.

The panel said the OLC memo did not actually contain a legal analysis of whether Barr should sue Trump, but rather what Barr should say, if anything, to Congress and the public. about Mueller’s voluminous conclusions.

“Because the Department did not tie the memorandum to the relevant decision deliberations, the Department failed to justify its reliance on deliberative process privilege,” Chief Justice Sri Srinivasan wrote for the panel.

The DOJ did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Whether the full memorandum is soon to be released likely depends on whether the DOJ pursues an additional appeal, either to the full bench of the DC Circuit Court or to the Supreme Court.

It triggers another politically tense decision for Attorney General Merrick Garland, whose earlier decision to appeal the judge’s ruling ordering his department to release the document disappointed Trump critics and prolongs the FOIA battle that has was launched by the government watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (Crew).

That earlier appeal followed a May 2021 ruling by U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who ordered the DOJ to release the legal memo. She made her decision, she said, after concluding that the DOJ’s claims of privilege were inconsistent with her own review of the unredacted memo or timeline revealed by internal emails among senior officials from the Ministry of Justice.

In a scathing 41-page ruling, she accused Barr and agency attorneys of creating the misleading impression that the former attorney general had been much more open-minded when it came to recommending obstruction charges against Trump than the actual memo shows.

“The agency’s redactions and incomplete explanations obscure the true purpose of the memorandum, and the redacted portions belie the idea that it was the Attorney General’s responsibility to make a prosecutorial decision or that such a decision was on the table at any time,” she wrote. .

The controversy came to light following a lawsuit filed by CREW in May 2019 seeking internal DOJ documents regarding Barr’s public statements regarding the release of the Mueller report.

On March 24, 2019, Barr sent a four-page letter to Congress allegedly summarizing the findings of the investigation just concluded by then-special counsel Mueller into Russian interference in the election. presidential election in 2016. Barr was later widely criticized for misrepresenting the findings of the inquiry — which would not be made public for three weeks — in a way that cast Trump in a positive light.

In his letter to Congress, Barr said he determined, after consulting with the OLC, that the facts of the investigation did not warrant filing obstruction of justice charges against the president, regardless of what that the office had previously said about whether such a lawsuit would be constitutional.

But Jackson, in his ruling, said it seemed like a foregone conclusion among DOJ leaders that there would be no prosecutions against Trump. In confirming its decision on Friday, the DC Circuit underscored the narrowness of its decision.

“Nothing in our ruling should be construed to suggest that deliberative materials related to actual charging decisions are outside the privilege of the deliberative process,” the panel wrote.

“We only believe that, in the unique circumstances of this case, in which a charging decision was admittedly not on the table and the agency did not invoke any other rationale that might well have justified its invocation of privilege , the District Court did not err. by rendering a judgment against the agency.

Updated at 1:03 p.m.

