Benefits of Using LinkedIn for Your Job Search and Career Networking
If you are a business person and you are online, you have surely heard of LinkedIn. In fact, with 19 million users around the globe, the odds are good that you have already created your own LinkedIn account.
What exactly is LinkedIn? It is an online network of people all over the world. While technically, it is one of many social networking sites on the web, LinkedIn is probably the best know and most widely used business networking site. Additionally, while it has similarities to well-known social networking sites such as MySpace, there are also fundamental differences that make it much more useful for business purposes.
So, the next question, of course, might reasonably be, “What exactly is a business networking site?” And more precisely, “Why should I even care and how can it benefit me?” If you are asking these questions, you are definitely not alone! While there are huge numbers of people creating LinkedIn accounts and building their networks, there are relatively few who are getting the optimal benefit out of their effort.
According to LinkedIn’s own explanation, the mission of LinkedIn is “to help you be more effective in your daily work and open doors to opportunities using the professional relationships you already have.”
Even if you are not conducting a current job search, for ongoing career management and personal branding efforts, any tool that can help you network more effectively and efficiently should be of great interest. Again, in LinkedIn’s own words:
“When you join, you create a profile that summarizes your professional accomplishments. Your profile helps you find and be found by former colleagues, clients, and partners. You can add more connections by inviting trusted contacts to join LinkedIn and connect to you.
Your network consists of your connections, your connections’ connections, and the people they know, linking you to thousands of qualified professionals.”
Through LinkedIn, then, you can search for jobs, you can easily make personal “inside” connections in relation to job opportunities, you can promote your personal brand and qualifications and be found and pursued for job opportunities, and you can form relationships that are critical to your career success and progression.
But remember, effective networking requires reciprocity through developing and nurturing win-win relationships. Through LinkedIn, you will also have the opportunity to help out those in your own network, answering questions, providing relevant leads, and helping them make connections to further whatever their goals are.
In the definitive guide to using LinkedIn for business and career management purposes, “I’m On LinkedIn: Now What?” Jason Alba explains that there are six major benefits to using LinkedIn:
1) The ability to be known and enhance your personal brand
2) The ability to be found by recruiters or other hiring authorities
3) The ability to find others and make important connections
4) The opportunity to learn and share
5) The ability to connect with group members
6) The opportunity to show you are plugged in to current technology
If you already have a LinkedIn account and have an established network in place. Let me urge you to take a closer look at how you are using it. Have you fully explored the features and benefits? Have you enhanced your profile? Have you joined any Groups? Participated by answering the questions of those in your network? LinkedIn is an excellent and very effective networking tool, but only if you use it!
If you have an established a LinkedIn account, but have just let it sit, unused, now is the time to log on and learn how to get the maximum benefit from it. Now-before you are actively job searching-is the best time to work on building up and cultivating your network. And, if you are new to LinkedIn and haven’t yet created an account, there is no better time than the present! The more professionals that use LinkedIn, the more effective it will be.
Happy networking!
Concrete Dissolver
The Quandary of Removing Cement from Masonry Tools and Equipment
Ugh, your masonry trowel is caked with dried up mortar. What do you do?
You have three choices:
-
Throw it out.
-
Work with it as is.
-
Clean it off.
The first two options are not satisfactory. If you toss your mucky tool, you have to go buy a new one. If you continue working with an unclean implement, your workmanship suffers.
It makes sense to protect your tools and keep them in good working order ready for the next day’s work.
Historical Context
Taking care of tools and cleaning up residual mortar and concrete has been a necessity for ages.
“Old Stone Age” humans surely cleaned their implements especially of blood after a day’s kill. (Sorry to mention gore but these were hunting times.) Large pebbles found along a river’s edge were nicked to create early tools and in these waters is likely where they were washed. We can assume even 40,000 years ago people chose to maintain rather than throw away tools they’d made.
Furthermore, mortar–a pliable substance used to join parts together– has been a building improvement since 6500 BCE. This mud and clay tactic was replaced around 500 BCE when Greeks discovered that pozzolana (volcanic ash around Pozzuoli, Italy) created a better bond when mixed with lime and water.
Before the 1st century CE the Romans strengthened the formula by varying aggregate (fine to coarse) with lime and water. Their results were Roman mortar (with sand) and Roman concrete (with broken stone) that streamlined the building process.
Construction of the Colosseum is a prime example, even though it took 10 years (70-80 CE) to finish. It was restored in the 1800s and more recently in 2016. Repairing such a massive structure meant a lot of masonry tools and equipment were lined up for clean up detail.
Portland cement (PC or cement), named for the English Isle of Portland, gained popularity in the 1800s. This powdered limestone additive bonded quicker and harder and soon became the norm. Proportions of PC and varied aggregate make up the concrete, grout, mortar, plaster, and stucco we use today.
Cleaning Tools
It is important to clean concrete and mortar off of extraneous areas and tools after working with these materials. Extraneous areas can mean smears or splatters of concrete where they should not be. While the best way to cleanse excess from tools is to wipe it off while it is still wet, this is not always possible. However, there are ways to get rid of thick concrete and mortar.
Safety First
Take precautions if you are using any of these methods. Remember your Personal Protective Equipment or PPE. Make sure to put on safety goggles, and if you are handling acids or dissolving agents, wear gloves. Nitrile ones are strong and flexible.
Mechanical Methods
First, the physical route. Knocking off clumps of congealed cement works very well for tools. But what about large equipment and vehicles?
While care can be taken to avoid damaging surfaces with a wire brush, it is best to avoid this method if excess concrete is being scrubbed from a scratch-prone material. Glass or paint, for instance.
Pressure washing might be unnecessary overkill.
I’d read on a forum once how a mason rubbed off his dirty trowels in sand throughout the day. One replier agreed until seeing that feral cats were treating his pile as one big litter box. In other words, stay sanitary.
Chemical Types
Several household acids can be effective in disintegrating concrete and mortar, including hydrochloric (muriatic) acid and vinegar. However, high concentrations are often needed. Beware that generic muriatic acid often contains metal contaminants and is potent. It absolutely must be diluted.
ALERT: Slowly add any acid to a bucket of water and not the other way around. You do not want to taint the chemical. More important, you do not want the concentrate to splash up and harm you or anybody/thing else.
Rinse off with plenty of water once satisfied, and be prepared to touch up the area. Using such strong homemade mixtures will often lead to spotty-looking results, but it gets the job done. Well, sort of.
Proprietary Products
Retired masonry-teacher-writer Dick Kreh describes a proprietary product in his glossary as
“a chemical compound protected by a patent, copyright, or trademarks, which is used to clean masonry work.”
Today many solutions are safer and more effective. Different cleaning agents address specific problems and take into account varied factors. Examples of some distinctions are listed below:
Project
-
New construction
-
Concrete repairs
-
Historic restoration
Substrate
-
Brick
-
Stone
-
Tile
Feature
-
Color
-
Glaze
-
Texture
Problem
-
Efflorescence (white salty deposits) on exterior masonry walls
-
Hardened cement on tools, equipment, vehicles, and ancillary areas
-
Smoke stains on a brick chimney
Identify the problem, then address it by cleaning in the mildest way possible. Applying a manufactured tried-and-tested product rather than settling on a cheap, homemade measure might be prudent.
All Cleaning Is Basic.
According to cleaning guru Don Aslett, any cleaning involves these actions:
“eliminate, saturate, dissolve, and remove.”
That is, you get rid of loose debris, apply your cleaning product to the soiled spot, wait while it works, and remove what remains.
Concrete Dissolver (CD)
In general, here is the above 4 step procedure using concrete dissolver:
-
Wipe off as much loose material as possible. There’s no need to agitate. Just wait for the solution to do its magic in the third step.
-
Cover the soiled area with diluted concentrate. Spray on or use a nylon brush (brush & bucket method). Some concrete dissolvers foam up on the spot and do not run.
-
Let the compound dwell (sit for bit). Say, 15 to 20 minutes. Give the chemical ample time to penetrate and separate the cement bond. Do not let the mixture dry up. Re-apply if necessary.
-
Rinse off the pasty residue.
That’s the process in a nutshell.
Real Life Examples
Concrete dissolver will break down any Portland cement product. Here are two from-our-experience examples:
Power Tool: Wet Saw
-
We rent out a wet saw with diamond blades and table for customers to cut tile and so forth.
-
When it’s returned, the saw and body are encased with dried up plaster dust. Splatters are all over everything.
-
We spray the entire unit with concrete dissolver (already-diluted) and let it dwell as long as possible without letting the solution dry out. The foaming action before it dries out seems to increase dwell time.
-
After the hardened material liquifies and turns to mush, we rinse it off with water sprayed out of a garden hose nozzle. We make sure all residue is gone.
-
Then, we spray WD-40 on a rag and wipe down the contraption for a final cleaning all over. We look at all moving parts such as bolts and fittings and lubricate as needed with 321 oil using a grease gun.
-
Last, we put the wet saw kit safely away so it’s stored and ready for next time.
NOTE: For this job we prefer grabbing our already-diluted-CD easy-spray-cap bottle. Exercise safety precautions at all times. In this instance, wear PPE and never clean power tools when they are connected to electricity.
Hand Tool: Masonry Trowel
-
Expect a mess whenever working with hand tools around masonry work.
-
We try to clean up, as we go, but aren’t always able to prevent buildup. At the end of the day we clank hand tools to loosen off what mortar or concrete pieces we can.
-
Next, we immerse our crusty tools in a bath of diluted concrete dissolver in a plastic tub. After 30 minutes or so, we take them out and rinse off residual slop if there is any.
-
Finally, we wipe them down to finish the cleaning with WD40 metal cleaner that helps resist rust.
NOTE: For this job we prefer to keep a larger container of CD concentrate on hand and dilute it ourselves. We fill up a plastic tub with a dilution ratio of 4:1. That’s four parts water and then we add one part CD to it.
Concrete Dissolver Attributes
-
Biodegradable (molecular structure originating from sugar cane)
-
Liquid (color varies by manufacturer)
-
Less Corrosive (to metals e.g. aluminum, copper, stainless steel)
-
No Fumes
-
No Odors
-
Nullifies with Water (weakens its effectiveness)
-
Safe on Ancillary Areas (except concrete because it breaks up cementing agents) NOTE: OK for paint, plastic, wood surfaces and more. Ask expert if unsure.
-
VOC Compliant (meets regulations for volatile organic compounds)
-
Options: Already Diluted Solution, Spray Cap, Different Sizes (ranging from 22 fl. oz. to 55 gallon drum and custom requests), Foam Solution (not runny)
Other Points
I’m using a washing your car example to illustrate aspects about concrete dissolver (CD). The abbreviation CE stands for car example. The material, equipment and cleaner might differ between CE and CD, but the mindset is the same.
-
Read Instructions – on the CD container and in the MSDS (material safety data sheet). Heed precautions. That means being PPE-ready by wearing safety equipment. Keep first aid handy.
-
Arrange Work Area – Where will you set up (cleaning) shop? CE: Before you wash your car, you know where you work and have the materials nearby.
-
Watch Climate Control – Be mindful of hot and cold temperatures. CE: You wait for a temperate day to wash your car. Too hot and the solution might bake. Too cold and the solution might freeze. The same goes for outside masonry work.
-
Dilute Concentrate – Some CD comes already diluted. If not, follow product instructions about how to proportion.
-
Do Not Rinse First – Concrete dissolver does not work in water. Let it dwell and then rinse, not vice versa.
-
Trial Run – Test an inconspicuous area first.
-
Straighten & Store – Value others your live and work with. Clean up your cleaning area and supplies. Tighten the CD cap and store container away from pets and children. CE: You always clean up after washing your car. You put your car wash materials away, clean and safely stored until you need to use them again.
-
Seek Advice – Talk to your local building supplier or tool distributor about how to keep your masonry tools and equipment in good condition. Ask them about CD, how to use it, and any questions or concerns you have.
-
Common Sense – Always use it.
Cleaning is a building best practice.
Prepare for cleaning before actual masonry work begins. Emphasize its importance in phases of your project when:
-
Planning (cleaning as a factor to take into account)
-
Constructing (cleaning ongoing as able while working)
-
Cleaning Up (cleaning daily, weekly, upon project completion)
Whether you’re a DIYer or on-the-job contractor, masonry is a messy job and cleaning must be a variable in your thought process. Indeed, cleaning is an aspect of vocational training. Apprentices are taught to clean up their sites–including the tools and equipment they use.
The non-profit World Skills organization suggests that in concrete construction
“the individual needs to know and understand the purposes, uses, care, maintenance and storage of tools, equipment & materials” and “the individual shall be able to plan the work area to maximize efficiency and maintain the discipline of regular tidying.”
Masonry textbooks organize assignments strategically by:
-
Objective (what outcome the student should achieve)
-
Materials (what tools, equipment and supplies will be used)
-
Procedures (what steps students will take to finish the assignment)
Instructors also share their experiences and offer guidance. And students are graded on their work.
Tackle maintaining your tools the same way: Strive for an “A.”
Concluding Remarks
Prior knowledge of yesteryear and technical improvements impact us every day. Why not take the drudgery out of masonry clean up, if there’s a better way?
Concrete dissolver melts stiff mortar and concrete off your tools and equipment. It’s easy and simple.
Cafeteria Dining
For large-group feeding facilities-cafeterias, hospitals, prisons-the support area takes on a complexity rarely seen inside a table service or fast-food eatery. An institutional kitchen may require as a lot as 2000 to 3000 square feet of support region, because this is where serving lines are set up in a multitude of combinations:
1. Straight serving line
2. Buying center system
3. Scramble (or free-flow) system
The straight line is exactly what its name implies. In terms of speeding clients through the food line, it’s the slowest-moving arrangement, because most guests are reluctant to pass slower ones in front of them. Nevertheless, single or double straight lines are still the most common style in commercial cafeterias, because they take up the least space and also the average guest is comfortable with the arrangement.
Since clients should walk by all the foods choices, they’re also more most likely to create an impulse buy.
The buying center (also called a bypass line) is really a variation of the straight line. Instead of being perfectly straight, sections from the line are indented, separating salads from hot foods and so on. This makes it easier for guests to bypass one section. In serving lines where burgers, omelets, or sandwiches are prepared to individual order, the bypass arrangement keeps things moving.
The free-flow or scramble system is designed so that every guest can go directly to the areas he or she is interested in. (Once in a while, you’ll hear it referred to as a hollow square program.) Food stations may be laid out in a giant U-shape, a square with islands within the middle, or just about any shape the room size will permit. This design can be attractive but is frequently confusing for first time customers. You’re most most likely to discover this layout in an industrial cafeteria, where employees eat each day and soon become familiar with it.
Scramble systems offer fast service and minimal waiting. They also allow for some kinds of exhibition cooking, including items grilled, stir-fried, or sliced to order. Airline food service kitchens seem to have the largest and most complex support areas. A number of dozen workers line a program of conveyor belts, assembling meal trays for as numerous as 70,000 passengers a day. To produce this kind of quantity, the prepared food is held in hot carts, and much from the preparation is done ahead of time to make the assembly process go quickly.
4 Factors to Consider When Hiring HVAC Services
Do you think your heating and air conditioning systems are efficient enough for your needs?
If you’re in the market for a reliable HVAC service that will not only help install the system for you, but also optimize it and make sure you’re getting the best value for your money, there are a lot of factors you need to consider.
It’s important for you to take your time when you’re choosing a contractor and question them to determine if they’re suitable for the job. Let’s take a look at 4 essential factors you should consider when looking for commercial HVAC services.
Before you can hire a repair service provider, make sure they are state-licensed. Licensed companies are known to provide high-quality services because they have the necessary knowledge and skills. They’re also well-acquainted with necessary expertise about different models and know the right type of equipment that’s required for installation of the HVAC systems depending on the varying needs of their clients.
Another way to determine whether an HVAC contractor is suitable for the job or not is by making sure they offer a wide range of services. This is important because if you ever run into problems with your HVAC system down the line and need to get your system repaired, the initial contractor is usually best suited for that.
The contractor you’ve hired should provide extensive services like installation, repair and maintenance, estimation, etc. so you can avoid jumping from one contractor to another in case a problem arises.
Experience is key when it comes to hiring a reliable HVAC service. Since commercial HVAC units are incredibly different from those used in residential properties, you need to look for an experienced contractor that will take your specific needs into consideration and recommend the best system for your commercial space.
It’s important for you to do your research about the previous jobs they’ve done successfully, and you may even consider getting in touch with some of their clients to understand the overall quality of the services they offer.
Referrals and recommendations play an important role in helping you decide whether the HVAC contractor you’ve chosen is suitable for you. When you’re looking for the services of an HVAC technician or specialist, it’s advisable that you ask people you know and trust to recommend any services they’ve used in the past.
They can help you narrow down your options and give you the confidence you need that the contractor will be able to deliver the task that you’ve hired them for. It will also help you make an informed decision without wasting crucial time.
Once you’ve considered all the factors, don’t forget to interrogate the prospective contractors to determine if they’re qualified to provide a reliable service. It’s also recommended that you do a background check before hiring them to avoid any complications later on.
Amphenol Alden – The Trusted Name in the Industry for Connectors and Interconnectors
Amphenol Alden – Growing Bigger At an Impressive Speed:
Amphenol Alden was founded in 1929 by Milton Alden. The company started off as a designer and manufacturer of thermo set molded components for the communications industry. In the early beginnings of the company’s history, Amphenol developed an insert molding process where the connector insulator was molded directly onto the contact and wire assembly. The development of the molding process meant that electronic devices can handle greater voltages, sealed out moisture and improved strain-relief. The manufacturing development also put Amphenol as a leader in premier manufacturing of high voltage interconnects that the TV, Copier, and X-Ray industries use. Amphenol was able to provide a platform for addressing the needs of today’s demanding instrumentation applications.
Know More About the Company’s Product Line: The current product lines that Amphenol Alden carries are:
-
Cable Assemblies:
- The cable assembly line offers customers customized and manufactured cables to fit their needs. The applications can be from signal, to power, to fluids and gasses and etc.
-
Circular Connectors:
- The circular connector line offers many housing options, including metal, plastic, and field installable and over molded.
-
Environmentally sealed connectors:
- The sealed connectors are sealed and designed to prevent moisture, dust and salt spray from coming into contact with contacts or wiring.
-
Ethernet connectors:
- The Ethernet connectors are currently the industry’s preference of connectors because they are able to withhold different environments such as outdoors and in office.
-
Fiber Optic Connectors:
-
The fiber optic connector line consists of optic management systems, fiber optic cable assemblies, fiber optic adapters, fiber optic attenuators, fiber optic couplers and wavelength division multiplexers. The fiber optic connectors are used in the following medical applications:
- Dentistry, hair removal, tattoo removal, arthroscopy, angioplasty, cosmetic surgery, and venous treatment.
- The fiber optic connector line consists of optic management systems, fiber optic cable assemblies, fiber optic adapters, fiber optic attenuators, fiber optic couplers and wavelength division multiplexers. The fiber optic connectors are used in the following medical applications:
-
Flex Circuits:
- The flex circuits provide lighter weight alternatives and smaller package sizes to traditional wires or rigid PC boards.
-
High Density:
- The high density line provides up to 78 contact positions in a housing measuring 1.2 inch in diameter. The components are used for patient monitoring, electronic catheters, portable ultrasound devices, and emergency response.
-
Medical Interconnect Products:
- The medical interconnect product line is used for patient monitoring surgical defibrillation diagnostic imaging therapeutics robotics dental ophthalmic cosmetic surgery and many other medical applications.
-
Pulse-Lok Connectors:
- The pulse-lok connector line meets the challenges of contemporary instrumentation applications.
-
RF Connectors:
- The RF connector product lines are used in the radio frequency, microwave and data system applications.
Industries Served: Today, Amphenol Alden products are used in the following markets: Industrial, Medical, Military/Aerospace, and Energy.
Discover 5 Ways You Can Beat Acid Indigestion Safely With Chia
Do you suffer from acid indigestion? Are you worried about acid reflux? Many people feel the ‘burn’ of acid indigestion or heart-burn more than one time each week. Of course, there are ways to deal with it if you use chalky tablets or take expensive medications. Wouldn’t it be great if there was an all-natural and inexpensive solution that actually enriches your diet while relieving you of your acid problems? The solution may be unexpected, but it is exceptional!
The solution for you could be the Chia Seed. This little-known seed has amazing properties that can help you fight off heart burn or acid indigestion like nothing else. It is also free of harmful chemicals, and side effects.
To relieve indigestion, all you need to do is eat 1 dry teaspoon of Chia, and drink a few mouthfuls of filtered water. Right away, the tiny seeds will go to work in your stomach to help you feel better.
Let’s take a look at how Chia Seeds help you fight off heart burn.
First Super-Absorbent Quality:
Each tiny seed is covered in a soluble fiber layer. When the seed is dry, this layer isn’t visible to the naked eye. However, when you wet the seed and wait 10 minutes, you’ll see a big bead of gel (with the consistency of a gelatin-snack) has formed around the seed. This shows that the soluble fiber has been activated. The tiny fibers grab and hold onto liquid of any kind, keeping it on the surface of the seed.
How it helps you:
This absorbent quality isn’t limited to water. The seeds will soak up any liquid they’re added to, including excess acid and any other stomach irritants. They’ll form the beads of gel and be passed through into the intestines, which then safely remove the gels and release the nutrients in the seed.
Second- Clinging Quality:
In the process of forming gels, the seeds may also gather up impurities in the liquid. The ancient Aztec people, if they got dirt or ash in their eye in battle, would actually allow a Chia Seed to be dropped into their eye. (This is not recommended, you are not an ancient Aztec warrior) The seed would then go to work absorbing their eye-water and any debris along with it. The seed and debris could then be easily removed and the eye was clear again.
The same thing happens when dry seeds are added to your stomach. Particles, bacteria and liquids are ‘captured’ when the seeds form their gel.
Third- Alkaline Quality
Chia Seeds aren’t acidic. They won’t add to your problem, their alkaline quality will help balance you out. Chia contains 6 times more calcium than whole milk (by weight) which is not only good for your bones, but good for your digestive health. They also include the trace mineral Boron, which is an important key for absorbing calcium.
Fourth- Double Fiber Quality
Chia contains more fiber than flax seeds and bran flakes. It provides both soluble and insoluble fiber, both of which are necessary for healthy digestion. Fiber helps move food through the digestive tract. Not only does this prevent constipation, but it sweeps out substances which may be harming you such as bacteria-waste. When everything is moving along quickly ‘toxic wastes’ don’t get the chance to build up in your intestines.
Fifth- Carb-Conversion Slowdown
When you eat Chia Seeds, they slow down the conversion of carbohydrates into sugars. This not only has the benefit of helping to balance blood sugar, but it helps you feel ‘satisfied’ sooner. Traditional advice for acid indigestion avoidance usually includes “stay away from sweets” because a sugar overload could trigger an acid incident. When you use Chia, you can help avoid a sweet overload.
Chia Seeds are 100% safe and natural. Pesticides and GMOs aren’t used in growing them. They are free of any chemical or additive. Because of these amazing properties, they never needed enhancement of any kind. You don’t have to be afraid of any sort of “over dose” when you use them. You can eat Chia every day forever, and you’ll only become healthier because of it!
The same can’t be said for PPIs or H2 antagonists (also called acid blockers). These are a type of pharmaceutical drug which inhibits the body’s ability to produce acid. They work very well, even in over the counter form. However, if used for any longer than the “recommended amount” of time by either the label or your doctor, they can create real trouble for you.
Antacids/Acid Blocker Problems:
When used for extended periods against product recommendations, these drugs prevent your body from absorbing calcium, and B12. This reduces bone density and can even lead to osteoporosis. The level of people afflicted with osteoporosis is on the rise in America, especially in men. This quote from a professional pharmacist, Jim LaValle, R.Ph., ND, CCN States the problem.
“Recently, I did some radio and TV interviews on the topic of osteoporosis. Rates are increasing, especially in men; 55% of people over the age 50 have osteoporosis; and another 34 million or so have low bone density. As a pharmacist, I feel obligated to warn people that one of the contributing factors to these increased rates is taking prescription and over-the-counter drugs that reduce or block the production of gastric acid. I’m talking about proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) and other acid blocking drugs like H2 antagonists for heartburn and ulcers. Besides lowering B12 absorption which influences red blood cells and homocysteine levels, these drugs reduce stomach acid so effectively, they keep your body from absorbing calcium, and therefore can reduce bone density.”
You don’t have to live with acid indigestion, or sacrifice your bone health. With Chia on hand, you can combat acid safely and healthfully when it acts up. It doesn’t block the production of acid which you need to absorb vital minerals. It actually provides you with calcium and the full range of B-vitamins, not to mention complete protein and fiber. It’s also inexpensive, costing less than a dollar a day, even if you use it several times a day. When you use chia, a smart and healthy diet, and don’t overload on caffeine and alcohol, you may be looking at the end of costly and painful digestive problems. Chia can only help you, so why not give it a try today?
Affordable Domain Names for Your Ecommerce Website
An on-line presence is very essential for any kind of business: it is probably the most cost efficient type of advertising currently available. Numerous small businesses use the web to sell their services and products while many businesses do not actually see the web as a market. No matter what you’d like to do, inform your customers or sell products on-line, you need to know several Web site basics in order to attain success. Fundamentally there are two main types of web sites! informative and commercial. If you are only starting out, dependent on the nature of one’s company, you will either plan an educational web site meant to attract and encourage customers to ask the services or you will develop a professional web site that will sell your products online.
Some entrepreneurs create web sites which are educational and commercial, especially when they might like to encourage products which are new in the marketplace or that could bring significant advantages to the users. Overall, the Web is a marketplace and an internet site. Your most important on-line promotional tool. As a matter of fact, you must first pick a name for the domain and book that domain name. The cost of domain name varies with domain registrar and you can get cheap or affordable domain names too there, but try to avoid free domain name, which is not good for ecommerce websites. This name must be strongly associated to your business and simple to recall. Avoid long, hard domain names like! Allideasforpartydesignuk dot com or names which say nothing about your company like frght88 dot net. Again free hosting isn’t an option for serious on-line businesses.
There are lots of companies offering reliable website hosting services. If you are serious about on-line business you should select a reliable hosting company, one which offers 24 hour support and has an excellent standing. You will design your web site according to these documents. If you hire a pro, make sure she or he can design your site respecting your visual identification recommendations, the World Wide Web Consortium requirements and create the internet search engine optimised pages. Promoting your web site requires a long term marketing plan. You need to take in consideration all possible on-line marketing possibilities: from basic internet submission to PPC, submission in paid directories, news release and article submissions, web blogging and posting in forums, choose-in e-mail marketing and so forth. You will need to help keep your web site actual, or else you will lose significant points in the SERP and the visitors may be considered irrelevant, uninteresting as well as not worth another visit. Well, these are most key elements influencing your on-line success. Each element has its significance and will play a significant role to establish your site presence and usability.
