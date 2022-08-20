BANGKOK — Beaches full of bathers. Coves crowded with boats and divers. Trails again occupied by hikers and their carriers.
Bexhill and Normans Bay, East Sussex, closed after water company pumped untreated sewage into sea
East Sussex beaches have been closed after untreated sewage was pumped into the sea by water companies.
Bexhill and Normans Bay beaches were closed after Southern Water experienced a ‘significant’ electrical problem at a pumping station in Galley Hill, which resulted in untreated sewage spilling into the sea.
People were told not to go into the sea until further notice.
The water, which included raw sewage, was released when the station’s main power supply and backup system failed on Wednesday.
Nearby Hastings City Council has also warned people not to swim at Pelham Beach due to the risk of pollution.
East Sussex swimmers have demanded that water company bosses be held accountable.
Juliette Wills, who is part of the Bexhill Seagals swimming group, said the discharge of sewage into the sea would affect both her mental and physical health.
She told the BBC that swimming was more than just a ‘splash’ and helped her live with her disability.
She said: ‘It is unbelievable and outrageous that water companies can continue to get away with this.
A video posted to Twitter revealed the extent of the untreated water washed up on the beach in East Sussex. Cloudy, gray water can be seen splashing into the sea. Bexhill and Normans Bay have been closed by Rother District Council until further notice
Ms Wills added that the water company must be ‘held accountable’.
Video posted to Twitter shows the untreated cloudy gray liquid rapidly pouring from a hose on the beach directly into the sea.
Hugo Tagholm, who heads Surfers Against Sewage, accused the water companies of committing “environmental vandalism”.
A Southern Water van in Bexhill-on-sea where raw sewage was pumped to the beach. Bexhill Beach and Normans Bay will remain closed until further notice
He told the BBC: ‘Water companies have gone from extreme drought to extreme sewage pollution.
“Years of underinvestment are now clearly visible. It’s time the huge profits of water companies were diverted to managing water and sewage properly, and protecting people and the planet.
“Our rivers and beaches should not be subjected to this type of industrial environmental vandalism.”
Hugo Tagholm, who heads Surfers Against Sewage, accused the water companies of committing “environmental vandalism”. Others called for the water company to be ‘held accountable’
Politicians have also called for a plan to end discharges – MPs from across Sussex have written to Southern Water and the Environment Agency demanding that the county’s coastline and waterways “be respected and protected”.
The letter, dated August 18, said: ‘Once again the rivers and coastline of Sussex are blighted by sewage dumping.
“While the information provided to many of our officers appears to be sparse, Southern Water’s own mapping shows, at the time of writing, some 15 discharges in the past 72 hours following recent downpours.
“In addition to the obvious environmental and community impact, the closure of popular beaches and restrictions on inland waterways are causing financial loss for the many businesses that depend on our beaches and rivers.”
So far this summer holidaymakers have been warned to avoid 50 beaches across England and Wales as the sea has been polluted with sewage
Brighton and Hove City Council leader Phélim Mac Cafferty said he was “disgusted” by the publication and plans to meet the chief executive of Southern Water next week.
He said: ‘Southern Water must stop sewers and pay for immediate cleanup. But they also need to do a lot more to prevent this from happening again.
The Southern Water and Rother District Council said it was investigating the potential impact on bathing water quality.
The water company said it did not know how many liters of sewage was discharged into the sea, but was “liaising closely” with the Environment Agency.
The water company, which covers Hampshire, Isle of Wight, East Sussex, West Sussex and Kent, will also investigate the root cause of the power outage.
He said he would share the cause with customers and stakeholders when he could.
A man sits on the beach next to where murky brown water can be seen at Bexhill-on-sea as raw sewage is pumped into the sea along the East Sussex coast
So far this summer holidaymakers have been warned to avoid 50 beaches across England and Wales as the sea has become polluted with sewage.
The Safer Seas and Rivers Service, run by campaign group Surfers Against Sewage, revealed sewage had been discharged into the seas at beaches in Cornwall, Devon, Sussex, Lancashire and Cumbria, among others, and warned that bathers could be endangered.
The environmental campaign group Surfers Against Sewage (SAS) maintains its own interactive map where surfers and other beach visitors can check the water quality of their local beach on a day-to-day basis. Ticks mean the water quality is good for water activities, while beaches with crosses are best avoided. Wrench and snowflake symbols mean water quality data is not available due to work in progress or the beach being out of season
The most concentrated areas were on the south coast.
Water companies are allowed to discharge wastewater into rivers and seas to prevent sewage treatment plants from being overwhelmed during periods of heavy rain.
But critics say the companies have failed to invest in better infrastructure such as storage tanks, instead paying dividends to shareholders and bonuses to top executives.
What are the current laws on water companies discharging sewage into rivers and the sea?
Britain’s sewage system, which is still largely Victorian, becomes unable to cope when there is too much rainwater, resulting in sewage treatment plants overflowing.
It is under these circumstances that water companies are allowed to discharge rainwater and a smaller amount of untreated sewage directly into rivers and the sea to prevent waste from flowing back into the streets and the houses.
But environmentalists say better infrastructure, like storage tanks at sewage treatment plants, or nature-based solutions like planting trees, could better address the problem, which has grown too large.
Figures show more than 400,000 sewage ‘overflows’ occurred in English waters last year, lasting a total of 3.1 million hours, compared to 293,000 in 2019.
The WWF has suggested that water companies “rely on sewer overflows to compensate for undercapacity”.
Wastewater is normally discharged into the environment after treatment, either at sea through long marine outfalls or coastal discharges, or into rivers.
The proposed amendment to the Government’s Environment Bill had been inserted into legislation by the House of Lords, but MPs voted to delete it.
The amendment sought to clean up rivers by imposing a new obligation on water companies to reduce discharges of raw sewage into rivers.
Sewage drains onto a beach and into the sea at a site next to the North Sea in England
Travel to Southeast Asia rebounds as calls for sustainable tourism grow
While the pandemic has crippled Southeast Asia’s $393 billion tourism industry and cut millions of jobs, it has also allowed many of its natural landscapes and heritage sites to recover from years trampling and pollution. Today, some government officials and community leaders oppose a return to unbridled tourism that scientists have warned for years is causing irreparable damage to the environment. At the same time, those dependent on tourism revenue are desperate to welcome back visitors, as many as possible.
Welcome to summer travel. It’s hell.
“The industry is in a state of flux right now,” said Liz Ortiguera, chief executive of the Pacific Asia Travel Association, a nonprofit that advocates for sustainable travel. A growing number of governments and businesses are asking for ways to make tourism less destructive, she said, but as the pandemic wanes, a revival of environmentally damaging mass tourism is “An evidence”.
A month after Thailand closed its borders in 2020, a herd of dugongs – among the world’s most endangered marine mammals – have been seen floating serenely in the shallow waters off the country’s southern coast. Leatherback turtles have taken the place of tourists in Phuket, nesting on beaches at rates that have shocked local scientists.
“The pandemic has been a great opportunity, in a way, to show what happens when humans are able to give nature a break,” said Varawut Silpa-archa, Thailand’s Minister of Natural Resources and Environment. , at the Washington Post.
In 2020, Thailand closed its 155 natural parks to visitors for the very first time. While they were reopened in July, Silpa-archa ordered every park closed for at least a month every year. He also banned single-use plastics from parks and said he “wouldn’t hesitate” to shut down a long-term destination if tourists cause havoc. He cares little, he added, about potential corporate opposition.
“To be honest, I really don’t care if they agree,” Silpa-archa said. “My job is to preserve nature for our future generations.”
Not all attempts in the region to regulate tourism have been successful. In June, Indonesian officials faced local opposition after proposing that visitors to the ancient Borobodur temple in Java be limited to 15 at a time and that tickets for foreigners be increased from $25 to $100 for fund conservation. When the government announced plans to raise ticket prices for Komodo National Park in East Nusa Tenggara, hundreds of tourism workers went on strike. Price increases for both slots are now suspended.
“The challenge,” said Steven Schipani, a tourism industry specialist at the Asian Development Bank, “is that there are so many sunk investments.”
The number of annual tourist arrivals to Southeast Asia doubled from 2010 to 2019, peaking just before the pandemic at 137 million. This growth was expected to continue at least until 2030, largely due to a burgeoning regional middle class. In Southeast Asia, businesses and government agencies have made significant investments to prepare for and take advantage of these visitors. Much of that infrastructure — airports, hotels, sewage systems — is still in place, Schipani said.
Asia is slowly reopening to travellers. Here’s where you can go.
“There is capacity for 140 million people,” he noted. And there is “tremendous pressure” to ensure capacity is filled.
In 2018, then-Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte shut down the white-sand island of Boracay for six months, saying overtourism had turned it into a “sink”. Since reopening, the island has kept some sustainability measures in place, although they are currently being tested. Over the Easter weekend in April, Boracay repeatedly exceeded its daily visitor cap, authorities said.
Nowie Potenciano, 44, runs several restaurants and a boutique hotel on the island. Tourists returning to Boracay in recent months have literally been “hungry” for new experiences, he said, and many have ordered more food than they could have had in the past. He’s glad they’re back but doesn’t think things can get back to “business as usual” after the pandemic.
“It’s something we’re all figuring out,” Potenciano said. “How to maintain the volume of visitors without upsetting the fragile balance of the whole island?
In 2019, nearly 40 million tourists visited Thailand, and many spent time along its dazzling south coast. Research shows that between 2017 and 2019, at least two places in the south – Patong Beach and Maya Bay – regularly exceeded their “carrying capacity”, which refers to the number of people a place can reasonably accommodate without damaging the environment or the local community.
Somyot Sarapong, who works for an ecotourism agency in Bangkok, lived and worked on the Phi Phi Islands in the 1990s but left in 2003 when outside developers began erecting large concrete hotels on the seafront. sea which have replaced the locally managed complexes. When Sarapong, 56, returned in 2019 to visit friends, he no longer recognized the place he considered a “slice of paradise”. The brightly colored fish, once so abundant, had become difficult to spot.
Sarapong made another trip to the islands earlier this year before Thailand reopened its borders to international visitors. While swimming in the sea, he saw a swarm of blacktip reef sharks, which had become increasingly rare around the islands before the pandemic.
“It gave me the feeling of my first day in Phi Phi,” Sarapong said.
China is key to saving the planet from climate change. But he can’t quit the coal.
Sarapong wants to see the government do more to prevent overtourism, although some sustainability experts doubt officials are doing the needful.
Thailand is renowned for its hospitality and relied on tourism for 11% of its gross domestic product before the pandemic. Like many Southeast Asian countries, it lacks the kind of zoning, land-use regulations and hotel permits that would allow the government to effectively manage the impact of tourism, experts say, even though there was a political will.
But Thon Thamrongnawasawat, a marine scientist at Kasetsart University in Bangkok, thinks there is reason for optimism.
“When you’re driving at very high speeds, it’s hard to slow down. With covid, it’s like the engine of the car has stopped,” he said. “Now we start again and we can move forward carefully, slowly.”
The pandemic has allowed more Thais to experience the beauty of their own country, Thamrongnawasawat added. When it comes to protecting him now, he added, “we have a much better chance than before.”
Regine Cabato reported from Manila. Wilawan Watcharasakwet contributed reporting from Bangkok.
News
Grey’s Anatomy Announces Major Castings for Season 19
Some familiar faces return for season 19 of Grey’s Anatomy.
On August 18, ABC shared its returning cast for the long-running medical drama’s upcoming season, and while the dramatic Season 18 finale appeared to be setting some departures, many fan favorites are back.
In May, the finale ended on a cliffhanger for Owen (Kevin McKidd) and his wife Teddy (Kim Raver), who were fleeing the law, leaving the country on a plane with their children.
Looks like they got a ticket back to Seattle, as McKidd and Raver return to the show, as do two of the other original cast members. Chandra Wilson (who plays Miranda Bailey) and James Pickens Jr. (who plays Richard Webber). The fate of their characters at Gray Sloan Memorial was up in the air after the teaching program closed.
Plus, lovebirds Maggie (Kelly McCreary) and Winston (Anthony Hill) will be back, along with Amelia (Catherine Scorsone), Joe (Camille Luddington), Link (Chris Carmack) and Levi (Jacques Borelli).
Louisiana mother and daughter charged with animal cruelty after dog training video leaked online
A Louisiana mother and daughter have been arrested and charged after allegedly abusing dogs at their training facility.
Cypress Arrow Kennel & K9 Academy owner Tina Frey, 52, and her daughter Victoria Brimer, 21, face two counts of aggravated animal cruelty, the parish sheriff’s office said Thursday. de Rapides in a message on Facebook.
The two were arrested after authorities were alerted to a video on social media showing Frey hitting a Cane Corso dog on the head with a riding crop. Detectives then opened an investigation and confirmed the validity of the video.
Police were thus able to establish “sufficient probable cause to support the original complaint,” the sheriff’s office said.
Both defendants were released on $10,000 bail.
The sheriff’s office said the investigation remains “very active and ongoing” and the mother and daughter could face additional charges.
“I want to thank the public for supporting us as we conduct a full and thorough investigation into these allegations,” Sheriff Mark Wood said in the Facebook post. “
“I would also like to commend our animal control section and our detectives in their investigation of this incident and for staying the course, following the evidence where it leads and not giving in to the pressure of a quick arrest,” he said. he continued. “We always take these animal complaints seriously as we do all crimes, but we must also investigate and ensure the alleged crime is within the law.”
Frey’s attorney, Brad Drell, insists his client is innocent, saying in a statement to People magazine, “I want to state unequivocally that Tina Frey has never harmed or harmed a dog that she got into. She is a respected dog trainer and is qualified to train other trainers.”
Drell said Frey was an “expert” in dealing with the Cane Corso breed.
“Weighing over 100 pounds, they have the potential to be very dangerous to human beings if not trained,” he said, pointing to recent incidents in which the breed has attacked people.
The attorney, addressing the video illustrating the alleged abuse, said the clip of Frey “using a squirt [a short whip] on “the dog named Fenixx” creates a false impression that dogs are hurt.
“Although the video is very disturbing to watch, what needs to be understood is that Fenixx was at the time attempting to chew on a leash, which would have resulted in Fenixx biting Mrs. Frey or her daughter,” he said. -he declares.
The video shows two women each holding a leash and pulling in opposite directions as one woman, whom Dreel identifies as Frey, whips the animal.
He said Frey used a quilt to prevent the dog from biting through the leash, and noted that the video shows Frey and Fenixx’s owner using the quilt on themselves and “feeling no pain”.
“Although the duvet is noisy, it’s flexible and painless,” Drell said. “While I understand that many people think, and some very strongly, that using the quirt is not what they would do to correct a dog, using the quirt is not inhumane under of the law. Fenixx was not harmed in any way, as the video shows.”
EURUSD is trading at a new low. Aim for parity
EURUSD dipped to a new session low. The low price reached 1.0041. This sent the London morning session low down to 1.00449.
Yesterday, sellers took price below the low of the swing zone that confined trading from mid-July to early August (see red box).
Apart from a small move above the lower end towards the end of the day yesterday, the sellers leaned against the zone keeping the sellers in check. A lower swing zone between 1.0071 and 1.00739 was also broken and remained below. This is a close level of risk for short-term traders.
‘Jurassic World Dominion’ review: The series finale bites off more than it can chew
I was in a toy store the other day and saw a toddler toy: a cute dinosaur with a Jurassic Park sticker on it. I was struck by the fact that the children the toy is intended for were probably not born when the last The Jurassic World movie is out, not to mention the release of Stephen Spielberg’s original 90s classic. And that sums it up Jurassic World Dominion — a familiar logo slapped on a toy that makes no sense.
Releasing in theaters in June, Jurassic World Dominion will be broadcast on Peacock September 2 (with additional images). It’s the sixth and final film in the franchise (for now) and reunites the stars of the original films — Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum — with the stars of more recent Jurassic World films: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and, uh, a few other people. This should to be the culmination of a series that for decades has thrilled fans and inspired people’s interest in dinosaurs.
And of course, this hyperactive, overloaded big-screen blockbuster is sure to be a bucket of popcorn the size of a T. rex. But if you’re emotionally invested in these characters, this coexisting world of dinosaurs and humans, then Dominion doesn’t know what to do with you.
The last time we saw the Jurassic World team was in 2018. fallen kingdom led to the biggest cliffhanger of the entire franchise, finally addressing the threat that has hung over the series since the beginning: the dinosaurs are out! It promised a sixth and final Jurass-equel that would be the biggest and most mundane yet. Forget reality, dinosaurs rule the earth! The gloves are off! Watch out, humans!
Except not really. Dominion features some cool opening imagery, like dinosaur cowboys and pterodactyl nests atop skyscrapers. But the film crumbles on that bonkers premise, bringing the plague of dinosaurs back to a few isolated places and a shadowy web of ranchers, poachers, and heavily tattooed rooster fighters. Instead, an all-new, unexpected threat is introduced that gives the film a surprisingly scary early image, but feels like some sort of sidestepping of what should be the main peril. It’s that dinosaurs rule the fucking earth.
Co-writer Emily Carmichael has emerged as an autograph-hunting fangirl on Jeff Goldblum, and you can at least feel the giddy love for the Jurassic series in the whirlwind of action and jokes. But in the hands of co-writer and director Colin Trevorrow, that vertigo freaks all over a script that can’t seem to get its focus. It’s a western (with dinosaurs). It’s a spy movie (with dinosaurs). It’s a Westworld-esque corporate sci-fi plot chiller (with… actually, this bit could have been done with more dinosaurs). Dominion tries to be not only the culmination of the Jurassic Park series, but also a sort of frenetic culmination of every blockbuster of all time. Only with dinosaurs.
no dinosaur time
The first half is a james bond movie, with globe-trotting undercover agents and sleazy brokers and a Jason Bourne-esque Mediterranean rooftop/motorcycle chase. Dominion eventually turns into a proper Jurassic Park movie, with stars dangling precariously from wrecked vehicles as a Doyouthinkhesaurus sniffs them out. Bryce Dallas Howard in particular gets some scary and tense scenes. But the whole thing suffers from a genre whiplash, struggling to capture the kind of edgy settings that made the original film(s) so unforgettable. Look at the first Jurassic Park and tell me it would have been improved by a knife fight.
In the hands of director Steven Spielberg, the first Jurassic Park was a brilliant blockbuster full of suspense and action, while being underpinned by unforgettable characters. And there was also a sly B-movie gallows sense of humor, like that bit where the whiny lawyer got eaten on the toilet. Dominion has neither the characters nor the sense of black comedy. At this point, the characters are all basically the same heroic good guy, with no selfish, untrustworthy, or cowardly characters adding texture and suspense. When all the characters are people we know and supposedly love, the action scenes devolve into an unwieldy melee of a group of eight or nine people hanging out together, with little meaning that n Anyone can do something unpredictable or something unexpected will happen to one of their own. If only the film had the conviction to show the heroes warped by their experiences, or even the guts to feed the main cast. Anything to add conflict, unpredictability, anything.
The film also doesn’t really know how to unite the two generations of Jurassic stars, pushing them together into a room and leaving them staring awkwardly at each other. There are a lot of “I read your book!” and an eye-rolling “I knew your mother,” but really only sparks Goldblum in those crowded scenes. The movie just can’t think of a compelling reason why these people need to meet. Compare it with Spider-Man: No Coming Home, another piece of nostalgia merging older generations of a long-running franchise. No Way Home at least offered emotional issues and cathartic payoffs for Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. By comparison, even with Laura Dern valiantly giving it her best shot, the encounter between the stars of the park and the world is disappointingly inert.
A welcome addition is BD Wong, the scientist from the first film who has appeared in enough of these things to become a tragic figure, tortured by his mistakes. He’s the closest thing to an actual human person and carries the original film’s themes of scientific madness and hubris on his shoulders. However, we don’t see it much: as if the cast wasn’t filled enough with old faces, there are also a ton of new characters.
DeWanda Wise’s Han Solo-esque swaggering rough diamond pilot is entertaining but never does anything unexpected, and oddly sidesteps Chris Pratt during the action stuff. Meanwhile, there’s no need for not one but two icy mean women or a succession of no-nothing henchmen – especially since they all have a habit of disappearing from the story.
But there are the real stars: the dinosaurs. Dinosaurs will never grow old. Still, one of the strengths of the first film was how it set up certain dinosaurs and their traits, leaving us to watch through our fingers as we waited for those deadly traits to be used against our heroes. Whether it was T. rex seeing movement or velociraptors behind you (smart girl), every action sequence received a harrowing jolt of tension because we knew what dinosaurs were capable of. In Dominion, the dinos are just a little there. Fans of paleontology will no doubt appreciate the assorted creatures (especially the ones with feathers), but this is a missed opportunity for outstanding layering for the average viewer.
At this point, dinosaurs from all different paleontological eras crash into the spot, with spinosaurus, giganotosaurus, and tyrannosaurus going mad at each other. If you learn anything from the Jurassic Park series, it’s that mixing up eras is madness. And yet, Jurassic World Dominion merges nostalgic eras and movie genres and just about any other DNA it can get its hands on. The result is a primordial soup of a few entertaining scares, but there are 65 million years to go before it makes sense.
Movies coming in 2022 from Marvel, Netflix, DC and more
View all photos
The best TV shows of 2022 you can’t miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and more
View all photos
Karlie Kloss cuts a chic figure in a white suit and silver flats for an event in New York
Karlie Kloss cuts a chic figure in a white suit and silver flats as she hosts ‘Koding With Klossy’ event in NYC
Karlie Kloss looked fashionable at a Koding With Klossy event featuring a Van Leeuwen ice cream truck in New York on Friday.
The 30-year-old model donned a white blazer and matching pants on her afternoon date.
She stood on small silver flats while meeting fans around the corner.
Fashionable: Karlie Kloss looked fashionable at a Koding With Klossy event featuring a Van Leeuwen ice cream truck in New York on Friday
The star’s brown hair fell messy behind, and it stopped near the middle of her back.
The Chicago native handed out ice cream to the crowd gathered from the multicolored truck.
She also handed out several pieces of paper to passers-by.
Business chic: The 30-year-old model donned a white blazer and matching pants on her afternoon
Long locks: The star’s brown hair fell messy behind, and it stopped near the middle of her back
Handing out stuff: The star handed out quite a few things while working in the ice cream truck
Big event: the Van Leeuwen Ice Cream truck was set up outside Kode with Klossy, an event for young women interested in coding
Well-done makeup: The star’s makeup was perfectly on point at the big event
The Van Leeuwen Ice Cream Truck was set up outside Kode along with Klossy, a program started by Kloss for young women interested in coding.
Girls ages 13 to 18 across the country were able to attend free coding camps over the summer.
Kloss’ appearance came just over two weeks after celebrating a milestone.
The former Victoria’s Secret angel turned 30 on August 3 and she commemorated the occasion with a post that was shared on her Instagram account.
Good cause: the Van Leeuwen Ice Cream truck has been installed outside Kode with Klossy, a program launched by Kloss for young women interested in coding
Free! Girls ages 13-18 across the country were able to attend free coding camps over the summer
Having fun with the fans: Karlie took several photos with the fans while working with the ice cream truck
Out: Kloss’ appearance came just over two weeks after celebrating a milestone
Getting older: The former Victoria’s Secret angel turned 30 on August 3 and she commemorated the occasion with a post that was shared on her Instagram account
She wrote a short message in the caption of her post that read, “The sun is setting on my twenties.”
The model’s photo showed her gazing at a majestic sunset while wearing a form-fitting white dress.
The social media personality also made a point of cradling her one-year-old baby boy Levi as she posed for the photo.
Keep smiling: The star’s smile didn’t leave her face once during the fun afternoon
Special occasion: Kloss’ outing came just weeks after celebrating her 30th birthday, and she commemorated the occasion with a post that was shared on her Instagram account
Kloss shares her son with her husband of several years, Joshua Kushner.
The happy couple previously tied the knot in 2018 after dating for nearly six years. They held a wedding ceremony in Wyoming the following year.
The model was revealed to be pregnant with the couple’s child in October 2020.
Kloss announced that she welcomed Levi into her life with an Instagram post she shared in April last year.
In the photo, the model affectionately held the hand of her newborn baby. She also insisted on donning a gold ring that read, “Mom.”
Lovebirds: The happy couple previously tied the knot in 2018 after dating for nearly six years
