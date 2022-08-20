Cardano (ADA) Could Shed Another 14% Off Its Price – Here’s Why

Bullish GLMR price prediction is $1.0425 to $5.4927.

Moonbeam (GLMR) price might also reach $6 soon.

Bearish GLMR price prediction for 2022 is $0.5585.

In Moonbeam (GLMR) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about GLMR to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.

Moonbeam (GLMR) Current Market Status

According to CoinGecko, the price of Moonbeam (GLMR) is $0.628439 with a 24-hour trading volume of $13,683,789 at the time of writing. However, GLMR has increased by nearly 3.6% in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, Moonbeam (GLMR) has a circulating supply of 358,631,581 GLMR. Currently, Moonbeam (GLMR) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, Gate.io, KuCoin, OKX and DigiFinex.

What is Moonbeam (GLMR)?

Moonbeam (GLMR) is the Polkadot blockchain-based native cryptocurrency of Moonbeam. It powers smart contracts on the network, improves the performance of decentralized apps (dApps), and keeps the system secure. It is also used to pay network transaction fees and to pay people who run the system’s nodes. Holders can also vote on ideas relating to the network’s governance.

Moonbeam is a highly specialized parachain that matches Ethereum’s Web3 RPC, accounts, keys, subscriptions, logs, and more. The Moonbeam platform adds on-chain governance, staking, and cross-chain integrations to the standard Ethereum feature set.

Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Prediction 2022

Moonbeam (GLMR) holds the 156th position on CoinGecko right now. GLMR price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.

GLMR /USDT Ascending Channel Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

The above chart of Moonbeam (GLMR) laid out the Ascending channel pattern. The ascending triangle laid out an ascending channel pattern, also known as the rising channel. The upper and lower trend lines that connect the higher highs and higher lows respectively appear to move within a rising slope. This pattern is generally a characteristic of a bullish trend.

Currently, Moonbeam (GLMR) is in the range of $0.6717. If the pattern continues, the price of GLMR might reach the resistance levels of $0.8095, $1.0864. If the trend reverses, then the price of GLMR may fall to $0.6578 and 0.5642.

Moonbeam (GLMR) Support and Resistance Levels

The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Moonbeam (GLMR).

GLMR /USDT Support and Resistance Levels (Source: Tradingview)

From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels for Moonbeam (GLMR).

Resistance Level 1 $1.0425 Resistance Level 2 $1.5944 Resistance Level 3 $2.3485 Resistance Level 4 $3.4721 Resistance Level 5 $5.4927 Support Level $0.5585

The charts show that Moonbeam (GLMR) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, GLMR might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $5.4927.

Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of Moonbeam (GLMR) might plummet to almost $0.5585, a bearish signal.

Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI

The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Moonbeam (GLMR) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of GLMR lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.

GLMR /USDT RVOL, MA, RSI (Source: Tradingview)



Also, the Moving Average (MA) of Moonbeam (GLMR) is shown in the chart above. Notably, Moonbeam (GLMR) price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downtrend. Currently, GLMR has entered a bearish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of GLMR at any time.

Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the GLMR is 42.52. This means that Moonbeam (GLMR) is in an oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of GLMR may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.

Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI

Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of Moonbeam (GLMR). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.

GLMR /USDT ADX, RVI (Source: Tradingview)

The above chart represents the ADX of Moonbeam (GLMR). Currently, the ADX of GLMR lies in the range of 6.1094 and thus, it indicates a weak trend.

The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Moonbeam (GLMR). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of GLMR lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, the RSI of Moonbeam (GLMR) is at 42.52 thus confirming a potential buy signal.

Comparison of GLMR with BTC, ETH

The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Moonbeam (GLMR).

BTC Vs ETH Vs GLMR Price Comparison (Source: Tradingview)

From the above chart, we can interpret that the price action of GLMR is similar to BTC and ETH. This indicates that when the price of BTC and ETH increases or decreases, the price of GLMR would increase or decrease respectively.

Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Prediction 2023

If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Moonbeam (GLMR) might probably attain $7 by 2023.

Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Prediction 2024

With several upgrades in the network, Moonbeam (GLMR) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, GLMR might rally to hit $8 by 2024.

Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Prediction 2025

If Moonbeam (GLMR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 3 years, GLMR would rally to hit $9.

Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Prediction 2026

If Moonbeam (GLMR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, GLMR would rally to hit $10.

Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Prediction 2027

If Moonbeam (GLMR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, GLMR would rally to hit $11.

Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Prediction 2028

Moonbeam (GLMR) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies, GLMR would hit $12 in 2028.

Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Prediction 2029

If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Moonbeam (GLMR), it would witness major spikes. GLMR might hit $13 by 2029.

Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Prediction 2030

With greater advancements in the ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in GLMR for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Moonbeam (GLMR) might hit $14 by 2030.

Conclusion

With continuous improvements in the Moonbeam network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for GLMR. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Moonbeam (GLMR) in 2022 is $5.4927. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Moonbeam (GLMR) price prediction for 2022 is $0.5585.

Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Moonbeam ecosystem, the performance of GLMR would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $19.50. very soon. But, it might also reach $6 if the investors believe that GLMR is a good investment in 2022.

FAQ

1. What is Moonbeam (GLMR)?

Moonbeam (GLMR) is the Polkadot blockchain-based native cryptocurrency of Moonbeam. It powers smart contracts on the network, improves the performance of decentralized apps (dApps), and keeps the system secure.

2. Where can you purchase Moonbeam (GLMR)?

Moonbeam (GLMR)has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, Gate.io, KuCoin, OKX and DigiFinex.

3. Will Moonbeam (GLMR) reach a new ATH soon?

With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Moonbeam platform, GLMR has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.

4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Moonbeam (GLMR)?

On January 11, 2022, Moonbeam (GLMR) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $19.50.

5. Is Moonbeam (GLMR) a good investment in 2022?

Moonbeam (GLMR) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Moonbeam in the past few months, GLMR is considered a good investment in 2022.

6. Can Moonbeam (GLMR) reach $6?

Moonbeam (GLMR) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Moonbeam (GLMR) will hit $6 soon.

7. What will be Moonbeam (GLMR) price by 2023?

Moonbeam (GLMR) price is expected to reach $7 by 2023.

8. What will be Moonbeam (GLMR) price by 2024?

Moonbeam (GLMR) price is expected to reach $8 by 2024.

9. What will be Moonbeam (GLMR) price by 2025?

Moonbeam (GLMR) price is expected to reach $9 by 2025.

10. What will be Moonbeam (GLMR) price by 2026?

Moonbeam (GLMR) price is expected to reach $10 by 2026.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

