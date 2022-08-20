Cardano (ADA) Could Shed Another 14% Off Its Price – Here’s Why

Cardano (ADA) declined significantly over the past few days, resulting in a price drop of 22.6%.
ADA price seen losing another 14% in the coming days
Cardano buyers drop support at the 20-day EMA
ADA intraday trading volume registers a 104.6% gain
The expanded selling activity results in the offshoot of the critical supporting EMAs that are attempting to break the support zone of $0.45. So, this provides an opportunity for buyers to take advantage of price drops.
Cardano Shows Bullish Reversal
The ADA/USD price shows a bullish reversal swinging from $0.4 forming a rising channel pattern with a price spike of 47.5%. On the other hand, the price rejection presents at the $$0.595 level support the 22.6% price decline; that shreds below the support trendline.
As of this writing, ADA price shows a bearish movement as it trades at $0.4551 or a decline of 3.07%, according toCoinMarketCap.
On the daily chart, the ADA price demonstrates the formation of a triple black crow pattern that shows some significant struggle with hedging on support $0.45.
Chart from TradingView.com
More so, the intensified selling pressure is apparent especially with the sudden surge in intraday trading volume plus the appearance of long-wick candles.
The bearish continuance seen over the daily chart strengthens the possibility of ADA having a downtrend or falling below the key support zone of $0.45.
With that in mind, a short-selling opportunity could arise with the shackling of the key support zone with the opportunity of a 13% decline to revert to July’s low that registered at $0.4.
ADA Price Remains Bearish
On the other hand, if there is a price rejection that coincides with the bullish reversal on the $0.45 support zone, then this could trigger a price increase that hovers above the 50-day EMA.
RSI for ADA shows a dramatic increase in the coin’s bearish character as it plunges below the 14-day half line or average line.
A few days ago, ADA created this fake breakout that caused confusion for market participants. It was observed that ADA price rose to $0.55 and then dipped below in a few days time registering a week’s loss of 12.9%. With these figures, ADA is seen to fall below the mark especially this August.
General outlook for Cardano remains extremely bearish. The MACD signals also show that ADA price may revisit its lows seen on mid-July with the ongoing correction.
BTC total market cap at $15.25 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com
Featured image from Freepik, Chart from TradingView.com
There is a dramatic backward sliding movement from the number one cryptocurrency; Bitcoin has been shading off value consecutively for the past few days. The BTC price has gradually reached a trading level that cuts below the 200-weekly moving average (WMA). With its drastic trend in the south, the token has lost almost 9% of its value in the past 24 hours.
In the previous weeks, BTC witnessed the presence of the bulls that surged the price to over 25,200. This value remained BTC’s new all-time high for over two months after the devastating blow of the bearish crypto market. But the progress in the price is suddenly cut short by this week’s performance. The bears have reappeared, and the entire trend is flipped upside down.
Bitcoin price has moved against its overvalued region. This created retracing from its short-term resistance level within this week. In addition, there are observations that whales and other long-term holders dispose of their holdings. This sudden sell-off was as BTC dipped and traded between $23,000 and $24,000.
Not only did the BTC price drop, but altcoins and other crypto tokens also followed the downtrend. The entire crypto market has been red as the negative price pattern deepens. The market sentiments are now negative. This is indicated by the crypto market Fear and Greed Index, which dipped from 47 to 30 during the week.
The retraction of the bulls is eminent once the sell-off cuts down the BTC price. Hence, the bears emerged to control the trending pattern. The price is below the 200-weekly moving average (WMA) of $23,000. With the presence of bears, the price drop could get below the $21,000 level.
Analysts Opinions On Recent Bitcoin Price Plunge
The BTC price pattern recently has a bearish divergence flow in the MVRV 7-day Detrend Oscillator. Such a price pattern speaks of a future drop in price. Hence, there’s still the possibility of the Bitcoin price dipping below the $21,000 to $20,000 region.
Other factors have influenced the overturn of the crypto market performance. The Federal Reserve’s intention of spiking interest rates in the upcoming months dealt severe blows to the cryptocurrency trend. Also, exchange inflows and excessive sell-off pressures are contributory players.
Some crypto analysts in the space have aired their opinions concerning the recent price trend of Bitcoin. These include Crypto Tony, Michael van de Poppe, BigCheds, and Crypto Birb, who predicted the BTC price dropping below the $22,700 mark early. They believe that the 200-WMA will contribute to the new level.
With the BTC’s short-term resistance now at the $25,000 level, investors have the buy-the-dip opportunity. But most analysts are hopeful that Bitcoin will still climb from its low levels.
Featured image from Pixabay, Charts from TradingView.com
Blockchain technology was used to increase government and farmer transparency.
Jharkhand is the first state in the nation to distribute seeds utilizing blockchain technology.
The successful implementation of seed delivery to farmers using blockchain technology was announced by the Directorate of Agriculture, Jharkhand, and the multinational blockchain technology company SettleMint, India. This major development had to completely transform agriculture.
In the two years that SettleMint has been operating in India, it has worked hard and acted rapidly to enable blockchain adoption. Distribution of seeds using blockchain technology to farmers in Jharkhand is a commandment in response to this.
Strategy behind using blockchain to circulate seeds
As it allows for traceability, real-time monitoring, and effective scheme management, it will play a significant part in the transparent implementation of schemes while eliminating middlemen.
The blockchain platform follows the distribution of seed from a valid government agency producing seed to distributors, retailers, LAMPS/PACS, FPOs, and ultimately to farmers. It starts with the Directorate of Agriculture issuing supply orders to the District Agriculture Officer placing seed demands.
It operates by registering with an aadhar card and entering a mobile number after which the required information for the farmers has been recorded. This increases transparency and It also aims to offer electronic KYC for the authentication of farmers’ aadhar numbers.
Shahzad Fatmi, CEO, SettleMint India, said,
“We are pleased to cooperate with Jharkhand as it becomes the nation’s first state to distribute seeds using blockchain technology……”
The director of agriculture Nesha Oraon stated that the department of agriculture offers more than 300 crops during the Kharif and Rabi seasons. Due to the drought-like conditions that are now present, the total seed distribution for this Kharif season is predicted to be between 35k and 40k quintals. There have already been dispersed about 30k quintals of seeds. With further adoption of blockchain technology, farmers will be able to confirm the type and quantity of seeds they got using their smartphones, making the entire seed distribution process theft-free.
Bullish GLMR price prediction is $1.0425 to $5.4927.
Moonbeam (GLMR) price might also reach $6 soon.
Bearish GLMR price prediction for 2022 is $0.5585.
In Moonbeam (GLMR) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about GLMR to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Moonbeam (GLMR) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of Moonbeam (GLMR) is $0.628439 with a 24-hour trading volume of $13,683,789 at the time of writing. However, GLMR has increased by nearly 3.6% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, Moonbeam (GLMR) has a circulating supply of 358,631,581 GLMR. Currently, Moonbeam (GLMR) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, Gate.io, KuCoin, OKX and DigiFinex.
What is Moonbeam (GLMR)?
Moonbeam (GLMR) is the Polkadot blockchain-based native cryptocurrency of Moonbeam. It powers smart contracts on the network, improves the performance of decentralized apps (dApps), and keeps the system secure. It is also used to pay network transaction fees and to pay people who run the system’s nodes. Holders can also vote on ideas relating to the network’s governance.
Moonbeam is a highly specialized parachain that matches Ethereum’s Web3 RPC, accounts, keys, subscriptions, logs, and more. The Moonbeam platform adds on-chain governance, staking, and cross-chain integrations to the standard Ethereum feature set.
Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Prediction 2022
Moonbeam (GLMR) holds the 156th position on CoinGecko right now. GLMR price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart of Moonbeam (GLMR) laid out the Ascending channel pattern. The ascending triangle laid out an ascending channel pattern, also known as the rising channel. The upper and lower trend lines that connect the higher highs and higher lows respectively appear to move within a rising slope. This pattern is generally a characteristic of a bullish trend.
Currently, Moonbeam (GLMR) is in the range of $0.6717. If the pattern continues, the price of GLMR might reach the resistance levels of $0.8095, $1.0864. If the trend reverses, then the price of GLMR may fall to $0.6578 and 0.5642.
Moonbeam (GLMR) Support and Resistance Levels
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Moonbeam (GLMR).
From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels for Moonbeam (GLMR).
Resistance Level 1
$1.0425
Resistance Level 2
$1.5944
Resistance Level 3
$2.3485
Resistance Level 4
$3.4721
Resistance Level 5
$5.4927
Support Level
$0.5585
The charts show that Moonbeam (GLMR) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, GLMR might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $5.4927.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of Moonbeam (GLMR) might plummet to almost $0.5585, a bearish signal.
Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Moonbeam (GLMR) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of GLMR lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.
Also, the Moving Average (MA) of Moonbeam (GLMR) is shown in the chart above. Notably, Moonbeam (GLMR) price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downtrend. Currently, GLMR has entered a bearish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of GLMR at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the GLMR is 42.52. This means that Moonbeam (GLMR) is in an oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of GLMR may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.
Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of Moonbeam (GLMR). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Moonbeam (GLMR). Currently, the ADX of GLMR lies in the range of 6.1094 and thus, it indicates a weak trend.
The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Moonbeam (GLMR). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of GLMR lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, the RSI of Moonbeam (GLMR) is at 42.52 thus confirming a potential buy signal.
Comparison of GLMR with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Moonbeam (GLMR).
From the above chart, we can interpret that the price action of GLMR is similar to BTC and ETH. This indicates that when the price of BTC and ETH increases or decreases, the price of GLMR would increase or decrease respectively.
Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Moonbeam (GLMR) might probably attain $7 by 2023.
Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, Moonbeam (GLMR) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, GLMR might rally to hit $8 by 2024.
Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Prediction 2025
If Moonbeam (GLMR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 3 years, GLMR would rally to hit $9.
Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Prediction 2026
If Moonbeam (GLMR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, GLMR would rally to hit $10.
Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Prediction 2027
If Moonbeam (GLMR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, GLMR would rally to hit $11.
Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Prediction 2028
Moonbeam (GLMR) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies, GLMR would hit $12 in 2028.
Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Moonbeam (GLMR), it would witness major spikes. GLMR might hit $13 by 2029.
Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in GLMR for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Moonbeam (GLMR) might hit $14 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Moonbeam network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for GLMR. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Moonbeam (GLMR) in 2022 is $5.4927. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Moonbeam (GLMR) price prediction for 2022 is $0.5585.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Moonbeam ecosystem, the performance of GLMR would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $19.50. very soon. But, it might also reach $6 if the investors believe that GLMR is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
1. What is Moonbeam (GLMR)?
Moonbeam (GLMR) is the Polkadot blockchain-based native cryptocurrency of Moonbeam. It powers smart contracts on the network, improves the performance of decentralized apps (dApps), and keeps the system secure.
2. Where can you purchase Moonbeam (GLMR)?
Moonbeam (GLMR)has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, Gate.io, KuCoin, OKX and DigiFinex.
3. Will Moonbeam (GLMR) reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Moonbeam platform, GLMR has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Moonbeam (GLMR)?
On January 11, 2022, Moonbeam (GLMR) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $19.50.
5. Is Moonbeam (GLMR) a good investment in 2022?
Moonbeam (GLMR) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Moonbeam in the past few months, GLMR is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can Moonbeam (GLMR) reach $6?
Moonbeam (GLMR) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Moonbeam (GLMR) will hit $6 soon.
7. What will be Moonbeam (GLMR) price by 2023?
Moonbeam (GLMR) price is expected to reach $7 by 2023.
8. What will be Moonbeam (GLMR) price by 2024?
Moonbeam (GLMR) price is expected to reach $8 by 2024.
9. What will be Moonbeam (GLMR) price by 2025?
Moonbeam (GLMR) price is expected to reach $9 by 2025.
10. What will be Moonbeam (GLMR) price by 2026?
Moonbeam (GLMR) price is expected to reach $10 by 2026.
Tether highlighted that their entire assets were more than their total liabilities.
Tether’s commercial paper holdings have decreased by more than 57.5 percent.
Tether, the provider of the most popular stablecoin (USDT), has released its most recent quarterly attestation report on the token’s reserves. In principle, investors in the USDT stablecoin may convert their holdings into U.S. dollars at any moment, assuming the corporation has the funds on hand to do so.
With $67.5 billion in market value, USDT is the third-largest cryptocurrency behind Bitcoin and Ethereum; it’s no surprise, however, that Tether’s reserves have been under persistent scrutiny.
Exposure to Commercial Paper
Tether’s new accounting firm, BDO Italia, has released an independent report detailing the company’s assets as of June 30, 2022, claiming they are worth at least $ 66,409,619,424. Tether highlighted that their entire assets were more than their total liabilities of $66,218,725,778.
Paolo Ardoino, CTO of Tether, said in a statement:
“We are fully committed to maintaining our role as the leading stablecoin in the market. The utility of Tether continues to be supported by the transparency of its reserves and has been a leading source of stability allowing us to build a tool for the global economy.”
Tether’s commercial paper holdings have decreased by more than 57.5 percent from $20 billion to $8.5 billion, as stated by the report. This, according to Tether, is in line with the company’s goal of reducing its exposure to commercial paper to $200 million by the end of August 2022 and to zero by the end of the year. Cash and bank deposits were up 32% for the firm throughout the reporting period, as well, according to the report.
First launched in 2019 as a derivatives exchange, FTX has since branched out.
The cryptocurrency exchange completed the purchase of Ledger Holding in 2021.
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried insists that his focus remains on LedgerX (now rebranded as FTX US Derivatives). In October 2021, the cryptocurrency exchange completed the purchase of Ledger Holding, the parent firm of CFTC-licensed crypto trading platform LedgerX. The acquisition provided the firm with a mechanism for offering Bitcoin and Ethereum derivatives to clients in the United States.
The CEO stated:
“I continue to think that was one of the most important things that we did, and that it was super high upside, and it remains probably the single thing that I’m paying the most attention to right now. I think it’s incredibly important for the future of the ecosystem, and for our company, that we can bring the same level of liquidity and market access to the United States that people have had internationally.”
Potential Derivatives Market
A derivative is a futures contract that specifies the purchase or sale of an underlying asset at a predetermined price. While the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is still trying to figure out whether crypto assets are securities, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has enabled a number of organizations, both crypto industry veterans and newcomers, to provide crypto derivatives to investors.
Bankman-Fried called the acquisition “one of the most exciting announcements we’ve ever had” when it was revealed in August. First launched in 2019 as a derivatives exchange, FTX has since branched out to offer NFTs, credit/debit cards, payment processing, and OTC. Similar to rival exchange Binance, FTX has established a second entity, FTX US, to serve customers in the United States.
The report “A Survey of NFT Licenses: Facts & Fictions,” came out on Friday.
Other programs that impose commercialization hurdles include Doodles.
The opportunity to make money off of one’s avatar by making derivative works of art, merchandising, and more is a major selling factor for certain NFT initiatives. However, a recent investigation by Galaxy Digital reveals that large NFT initiatives have “misled” consumers about what they are really acquiring in terms of their IP rights.
The report “A Survey of NFT Licenses: Facts & Fictions,” which came out on Friday, analyses the current major NFT projects based on inferred market worth, specifically with respect to the rights they claim to confer on their holders.
Improper IP Rights Advertised
The article does state that the “vast majority of NFTs convey zero intellectual property ownership” to their owners and singles out the Bored Ape Yacht Club and Moonbirds as two projects that researchers at Galaxy think improperly advertised IP rights to consumers.
The analysis suggests that certain NFT initiatives are far more liberal with their IP than others. Perhaps the most well-known example of a project that grants holders extensive permission to use their Ethereum NFT images as they see appropriate is Yuga Labs’ Bored Apes.
Other programs that impose commercialization hurdles include Doodles, which the research states restrict the ability to change the original artwork and limits the amount of cash that can be earned from derivative works.
There are other initiatives that take a “no rights reserved,” or Creative Commons Zero (CC0), stance, allowing anybody to use the artwork in their own derivative works, not simply those with a valid NFT. Perhaps the most well-known instance of this is Nouns, and Moonbirds will soon adopt this license.
