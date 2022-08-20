Walmart is expanding its employee health care plans to cover more situations in which staff members can seek abortions, making the nation’s largest private employer the latest to offer improved access to reproductive health services after Roe vs. Wade was overthrown.
Cat in Harrison, Ark. born with two heads
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) – A pet owner in Harrison has a cat that just gave birth to baby kittens, one of which was born with what appears to be two heads.
“I went to do the laundry, I saw my cat was meowing, then all of a sudden babies started coming out and I started yelling at my husband,” said Ariel Contreras, the kitten’s owner. . “It’s the second one, so every time he came out my husband said, ‘Honey, he’s got two heads’ and I said, ‘No way! “”
Harvey is named after the fictional villain of the Batman series, an apt name as he has two distinct faces. A Janus cat is a rare genetic mutation caused by excessive protein production in the womb.
“He has one of everything but the extra skull,” said Alley Cat Animal Rescue veterinarian Dr. Tim Addis. “His chances of doing so are as good as his siblings if you bottle-feed him.”
Dr Addis has over 60 years of experience working with animals and says he has never seen such a rare mutation.
“Well, they seem to work together, you can feed either mouth, and you have to feed through either mouth. It’s really different,” he said.
And different is right. Janus cats are extremely rare, with only a few known cases in the modern era.
“It’s actually bigger than the others, and it works really well. It’s going really well,” Conteras said.
Although there is little data, Janus cats historically have a low survival rate. Many are unable to live beyond the first 12 hours. But Harvey may already be defying the odds, born Wednesday and showing all the signs of a healthy newborn kitten.
“There’s one that lasted 12 years and one that lasted 15, so I’m really praying that this one lasts that long, and we’ll do whatever it takes,” Contreras said.
“Well, the little kitten has a chance,” said Dr. Addis. “What are the chances, I don’t know. They are difficult to raise. But it will happen if the Lord wills it.
If you have information about facilities that care for animals with special genetic mutations, you are encouraged to call the owner at (870) 715-9280.
To report a correction or typo, please email [email protected]
Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.
Cnn
‘Game of Thrones’ star Emilia Clarke receives apology from Australian TV executive for comment about ‘short chunky girl’
A TV executive has apologized after calling ‘Game of Thrones’ star Emilia Clarke a ‘stocky little girl’.
Australian news outlet Crikey reported that Foxtel CEO Patrick Delany made the derogatory remarks when addressing the audience at the premiere screening of the HBO spin-off series ‘House of the Dragon’ at Sydney, Australia, on Tuesday.
During his speech, the Australian TV executive recalled he was late to start watching the hit series, in which Clarke played Daenerys Targaryen, and shared his reaction to a pivotal scene from the episode of premiere of “Game of Thrones”.
“‘I was like, ‘What the hell is that show with the chunky little girl walking through the fire?’” he said,’” according to Crikey.
GAME OF THRONES STAR EMILIA CLARKE NAMES POTENTIAL NEW SUPRECT BEHIND SHOW’S INFAMOUS COFFEE CUP SNAFU
The outlet reported that Delany’s comment was poorly received by the public.
“It was like he expected us to laugh, but people in the room were obviously shocked,” one attendee told Crikey.
Another participant said, “There was a little gasp.”
EMILIA CLARKE REVEALS ‘MISSING’ PARTS OF HER BRAIN AFTER SUFFERING TWO ANEURYMAS
Foxtel has aired “Games of Thrones” in Australia throughout its eight-season run and will premiere the first episode of the show’s highly anticipated prequel series on its August 21 global release date.
Following backlash for his insult, a Foxtel Group spokesperson issued an apology and clarified Delany’s comments.
“Foxtel Group apologizes if its remarks were misunderstood and caused any offence,” read the company’s statement obtained by The Wrap.
The company continued: “The aim was to convey that for him, ‘Game of Thrones’ was something very different for television in 2011 and that Emilia Clarke went from relatively unknown to one of the most recognized actors. and the most beloved in TV and film.”
GAME OF THRONES PREQUEL ACTRESS SAYS HOUSE OF THE DRAGON WON’T RESUME FREE VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN
Representatives for Clarke did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.
According to a Foxtel press release, the series finale of “Game of Thrones” broke records for the company, attracting the biggest nightly audience in subscription television history.
Viewership expectations are high for “House of the Dragon,” which is based on “Game of Thrones” author George RR Martin’s 2018 novel “Fire & Blood.” years before the events depicted in “Game of Thrones”. and will follow the story of Daenerys’ Targaryen ancestors.
“House of the Dragon” stars Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Milly Alcock, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Paddy Considine, Fabien Frankel and Sonoya Mizuno, among others.
All Mets pitchers make the most of opportunities
PHILADELPHIA — Pitching coach Jeremy Hefner was in a rush, being late for a meeting as the Mets prepared for batting practice ahead of their game against the Phillies on Friday night.
With questions to ask, we turned to the assistant pitching coach.
The person holding this unofficial title for the Mets has won three Cy Young Awards and needs a win to reach 200 for his career.
“You’re not far off, because I’m older than Hef,” Max Scherzer, 38, said in approval of the assistant pitching coach nickname.
Carlos Carrasco has in recent days hit the injured list with an oblique stump and Taijuan Walker is now struggling with a bulging back disc that still made him questionable for his Sunday start. The Mets will play a doubleheader Saturday at Citizens Bank Park, in which they will deploy David Peterson and Trevor Williams in some order as starting pitchers. If Walker can’t pitch on Sunday, Triple-A Syracuse’s Jose Butto could make his major league debut.
From Scherzer, we wanted to know if he thought the Mets’ success this season clogging the rotation had hardened that unit. After all, the Mets were without Jacob deGrom for four months to start the season, and Scherzer himself was sidelined for almost seven weeks.
The assistant pitching coach agreed with the premise, but thought it could be worded differently.
“Different guys have had the opportunity to step in and contribute to this team,” Scherzer said ahead of the Mets’ 7-2 win. “Trevor Williams, Tylor Megill and David Peterson in particular, those guys answered the call more often than not and they went out there and delivered some really good outings for our team and those guys and had the opportunity to show what they can do is a credit to their work behind the scenes and everyone around them for enabling them to perform at a high level.
Their main NL East competition, the Braves and Phillies, added the starting pitch at the trade deadline, but the Mets stuck with it, instead focusing on the field hitters and the bullpen. The Braves traded Jake Odorizzi and the Phillies for Noah Syndergaard, who gets extra rest this weekend and won’t face the Mets.
To determine that deGrom’s return would be enough to increase trade delay, the Mets bet on Peterson, in particular, as their best line of defense against a rotational gap. The southpaw has thrown a 3.30 ERA in 18 appearances with the Mets this season, 14 of which have been starts.
“I think he’s at the stage in his career where he’s now trying to really establish himself and be consistent, have three pitches every outing and be able to throw strikes consistently,” Scherzer said. “He’s identified something he wants to get better at, and he’s going out there and doing something about it.”
Williams oscillated between rotation and the bullpen, and his best success came on relief.
“He’s been the Swiss army knife of this team and this pitching staff,” Scherzer said. “Whether it’s throwing in relief, throwing long out of relief, doing point starts, I guess the fans don’t understand how difficult it is, it’s an extremely difficult role to fill. because you don’t know when you’re going to throw.”
It’s clear that Scherzer is having almost as much fun on the days between starts as when he’s pitching. This staff coalesced, with Scherzer perhaps the glue that cemented the tightest ties.
But Scherzer won’t take that credit alone. In the bullpen are veterans Adam Ottavino and Tommy Hunter (who are expected to return from IL on Sunday). Chris Bassitt, who shone in Game 1 of the series on Friday, is an ace at reacting to what he sees of the opposition, according to Scherzer, and relaying it to other members of the pitching team.
Scherzer has his own approach, especially with young pitchers like Peterson and Megill.
“Young guys are crumbs of the track,” Scherzer said. “You can’t give them the whole cookie. You have to give them little crumbs and take one little thing at a time, like, ‘You have to do this to get from here to there.’ That’s the hardest thing when I talk to young guys, it’s just to take it gradually, because they want the cookie. They want to know everything and they don’t realize that you have to do one thing at a time.
Sound advice from the assistant pitching coach.
Here’s why NASA is sending an unmanned rocket to the moon again
mini
The capsule will fly around the moon in a distant orbit for a few weeks, before heading back out for a dip in the Pacific. The entire flight is expected to last six weeks.
NASA’s new moon rocket arrived on the launch pad on Wednesday ahead of its first flight in less than two weeks.
The 98-meter rocket rolled out of its gigantic hangar on Tuesday night, drawing crowds of Kennedy Space Center workers, many of whom hadn’t been born when NASA sent astronauts to the moon half a century ago. It took nearly 10 hours for the rocket to complete the four-mile journey to the pad, stopping at sunrise.
NASA is targeting an August 29 liftoff for the lunar test flight. No one will be inside the crew capsule atop the rocket, just three mannequins teeming with sensors to measure radiation and vibration.
The capsule will fly around the moon in a distant orbit for a few weeks, before heading back out for a dip in the Pacific. The entire flight is expected to last six weeks.
The flight is the first moonshot of NASA’s Artemis program. The space agency is targeting a lunar orbit flight with astronauts in two years and a human-crewed lunar landing as early as 2025. ten years, as the space shuttle floats into retirement. Years of delays added billions of dollars to the cost.
“Now, for the first time since 1972, we will launch a rocket designed for deep space,” NASA rocket program manager John Honeycutt said recently.
NASA’s new SLS moon rocket, short for Space Launch System, is 12 meters shorter than the Saturn V rockets used during Apollo half a century ago. But it is more powerful, using a central stage and two strap boosters, similar to those used for space shuttles.
“When you look at the rocket, it almost looks retro. It looks like we’re looking back to the Saturn V,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told reporters earlier this month. But it’s a totally different, new, highly sophisticated and more sophisticated rocket and spacecraft.”
Twenty-four astronauts flew to the moon during Apollo, 12 of whom landed there from 1969 to 1972. The space agency wants a more diverse team and a more sustained effort under Artemis, named after Apollo’s mythological twin sister.
“I want to emphasize that this is a test flight,” Nelson said. “It’s just the beginning.”
It was the rocket’s third trip to the pad. A countdown test in April was marred by fuel leaks and other equipment problems, forcing NASA to return the rocket to the hangar for repair. The general rehearsal was repeated at the pad in June, with better results.
Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2: Start times, how to watch or stream online
Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua face off incredibly soon in a fight that could potentially define Joshua’s legacy, currently one of boxing’s biggest draws.
Joshua lost a pretty convincing decision to Ukraine’s smallest boxer in September last year, struggling with the technical boxing and sheer speed of Usyk, who has spent a significant portion of his boxing career fighting at the cruising weight.
Can Joshua make the necessary adjustments to change the clear outcome of the first fight? It will be a big challenge, but Joshua has already bounced back from a loss. After losing to Andy Ruiz in 2019, he came back and won a convincing decision six months later.
Here’s everything you need to know…
Usyk vs. Joshua 2 start date and time
The main card for Usyk vs. Joshua 2 kicks off August 20 at 12:00 p.m. EDT (9 a.m. PDT).
For people in the UK, it’s 5 p.m. on August 20. If you’re watching from Sydney, Australia, it’s 2 a.m. on Sunday, August 21.
How to watch Usyk vs. Joshua 2
People in the US can watch Usyk vs. Joshua through DAZN.
In fact, almost anyone outside of the United States can also stream the fight via DAZN. Exceptions include the UK, Ireland, Ukraine, and the Middle East and North Africa. People in the UK will have to go through Sky Sports Box Office and shell out £26.95. If you’re watching in Ukraine, you won’t need to pay as the game’s Saudi organizers have offered the TV rights to Usyk’s home country for free.
Need more international viewing options? Try a VPN to change your IP address to access the US, UK or Australian options listed above. See the best VPNs recommended by CNET editors.
fight card
As always with boxing and MMA cards, this is subject to change.
- Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua
- Filip Hrgovic vs. Zhang Zhilei
- Callum Smith vs. Mathieu Bauderlique
- Ramla Ali vs. Crystal Garcia Nova
- Badou Jack vs. Richard Rivera
- Andrew Tabiti vs. James Wilson
- Daniel Rabbit vs. Jozef Jurko
- Ziyad Almaayouf vs Jose Alatorre
Walmart expands abortion coverage for staff after Roe’s cancellation
Walmart’s human resources manager said in an internal memo that the new benefits are effective immediately.
A ban on triggering abortions — except in cases where the mother’s life is at risk — took place in Arkansas after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Deer, which established a fundamental procedural right. About 53% of Walmart employees in the United States are women. It operates more than 2,000 stores in states that have either banned abortion or imposed near-total restrictions on the procedure.
Last year, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson (right) signed into law a ban on triggering nearly all abortions, although he said he supported exceptions for rape and incest. There was no immediate reaction to Walmart’s decision from senior GOP leaders in Arkansas, although the move was criticized by some anti-abortion activists.
Other companies that have offered support to employees seeking to terminate a pregnancy include Walt Disney, which employs some 80,000 people in Florida, a state that almost completely bans abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Dick’s Sporting Goods said it will reimburse employees for up to $4,000 in travel expenses to the nearest location where abortion is legal. Lyft and JPMorgan, along with Walmart competitors Target and CVS, have taken similar action.
Walmart and the Walton family – descendants of the company’s founder and owners of a large stake in the retailer – have a history of supporting conservative causes and politicians. Walmart donated two to three times more to the GOP than to the Democratic Party in many election cycles before 2008, according to campaign finance watchdog Open Secrets.
Walgreens, CVS and Walmart ordered to pay $650 million in opioid lawsuits
In recent years, the retail giant and the family have expanded their contributions to include liberal politicians and moderate Republicans. In 2020, the company gave roughly comparable sums to Republican and Democratic politicians; that year, the founding family contributed more to Democratic candidates for Congress.
This year’s donations from individual family members to GOP politicians include $17,400 to Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R), who supports abortion rights and recently finished ahead of a presidential-backed candidate. former President Donald Trump during a Senate primary. They also donated $250,000 to the Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump Republican group.
Walmart was one of dozens of companies that halted donations to lawmakers who voted against certifying Joe Biden’s 2020 victory after the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot.
Florida Senate suspends review of Governor Ron DeSantis state’s attorney suspension – Tampa Bay Now
TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10 | CNN) – The Florida State Senate will adjourn to remove State Attorney Andrew Warren, who was suspended by Governor Ron DeSantis for his pledge not to prosecute some cases, according to a letter written by Senate Speaker Wilton Simpson on Wednesday.
The Republican governor announced he was suspending Warren, a Democrat, in early August, accusing him of “negligence of duty” and “incompetence” as an elected prosecutor for Hillsborough County, home of Tampa. Warren had pledged not to prosecute those who request or perform abortions or those who provide gender-affirming treatment.
READ MORE: A student loan officer said payments for some borrowers would be debited automatically on September 1. They won’t.
On Wednesday, within 12 hours of Warren’s lawyers filing a motion in federal court challenging the suspension, the Florida Senate temporarily halted its process to consider removing Warren, Simpson said in a press release. .
“Senate counsel notes that ongoing litigation calls the entire executive order into question,” Simpson, a Republican, wrote in his letter Wednesday to Warren and all state senators. “Therefore, the basis for any future Senate proceedings will be affected by the ongoing litigation.”
In his letter, Simpson asked senators to stay proceedings related to Warren’s suspension until “a final decision in this ongoing litigation is rendered.”
Warren’s lawsuit alleges that DeSantis violated the state attorney’s First Amendment rights and exceeded DeSantis’ authority as governor under Florida law. In his lawsuit, Warren asks the court to order DeSantis to rescind the executive order suspending him and reinstate him.
Under Florida law, a governor can remove “any county officer” for malfeasance, mischief, dereliction of duty, drunkenness, incompetence, permanent inability to perform official duties, or commission of a felony.
READ MORE: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident at Lennard High School
Warren had signed two separate letters from the progressive organization Fair and Just Prosecution, decrying laws that criminalize doctors who provide gender-affirming care to transgender people and saying prosecutors “have a responsibility to refrain from use the limited resources of the criminal justice system” to prosecute these people. who seek, provide or support abortions.
Florida has a law that prohibits abortion after 15 weeks and a ban on transgender girls and women from participating in school sports as women.
Warren argued on CNN’s “New Day” program Wednesday that the “Florida Constitution sets very limited parameters under which a governor can suspend an elected official” and that DeSantis was trying to “substitute his judgment for that of the voters who elected me”.
“He can’t just throw people’s votes off because he disagrees with something I said,” Warren said of the governor.
On Wednesday, Taryn Fenske, a spokeswoman for DeSantis, told CNN, “It’s no surprise that Warren, who was suspended for refusing to follow the law, is filing a lawsuit without legal basis challenging his suspension. .
“We look forward to responding in court,” Fenske added.
NO MORE NEWS: NASA’s Mega Moon rocket has arrived on the launch pad before liftoff
The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Company. Discovery. All rights reserved.
