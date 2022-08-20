News
Chicago officer let hit and run investigations drag on for years before discipline, Records Show – NBC Chicago
Newly obtained records reveal a Chicago police officer was suspended for a day without pay after letting multiple cases drag on for years, including the investigation of a 2016 fatal hit-and-run accident.
The van that hit and killed Frank Cruz in August 2016 while riding his bike on the city’s West Side had a phone number and the name of a business on its side. Within four days, reports obtained by NBC 5 Investigates show Chicago police received multiple pieces of information, including the location of the abandoned van and the suspect’s name and home address. Five years will pass before they make an arrest.
“I’ve spoken with so many people who are deeply, deeply frustrated with the bicycle and pedestrian safety situation here, or really the lack thereof, across the city. And we’ve seen far too many tragedies,” said declared the 47th Ward Ald. Matt Martin. “You need to feel comfortable and confident that when you move around your community, or any other community in the city, on foot, on a bike, it will be safe.”
Martin was one of the city council’s most vocal advocates of bicycle and pedestrian safety and worked on police accountability issues before his election.
“If you find yourself in a situation where you have the make, model and license plate number, I think it is reasonable to assume that you can at the very least know who owns this vehicle,” said he declared. “For a lot of people, and I’ve heard of it personally, they think that five years when you have certain types of information can feel like a very, very long time. And so for me, that raises a lot of questions in my mind.”
In the two months since NBC’s ‘Left for Dead’ series 5 Investigates revealed Chicago’s hit-and-run crisis, the cases that were unsolved at the time – despite major evidence like left vehicles for account – still have not seen an arrest, as the crisis continued across the city. reports Alex Maragos.
NBC 5 Investigates filed nearly a dozen public records requests on this case alone to find out exactly what happened, obtaining surveillance video that clearly shows the van hitting Cruz and fleeing the scene, as well as hundreds of pages of reports, internal CPD emails, disciplinary actions. files and more.
An email sent by the lead investigator on the case shows she turned down an offer of help from Cook County CrimeStoppers just days after the crash.
‘Thank you for your interest in this case, but your assistance is not needed at this time,’ the officer wrote, adding that police were ‘building a case to prosecute’ Creshon Harris – the same suspect who was eventually arrested. in September 2021. Harris pleaded not guilty to one count of failing to report an accident resulting in death.
NBC 5 Investigates also obtained more than a dozen emails from the agent’s supervisors in 2019 and 2020 reminding him to close this case and several others.
Newly obtained documents show she was reprimanded in February 2019 for failing to complete her investigations and “failed to provide…justifiable explanations”.
A few months later, she was disciplined again, records show. This second time, her commanding officer noted that she hadn’t demonstrated any work on some cases “literally for YEARS,” the filing says.
“This chronic backlog forced her supervisors to reassign many jobs on trial and remove her from rotation,” the commander wrote, calling the actions “unfair to her colleagues.”
More than three years after the accident that killed Cruz, what was the punishment she received for letting her things drag on? One day suspension without pay.
“What people want to see is more accountability. They want to see these cases handled faster and more efficiently,” Martin said.
“If anyone in any department is not doing their job properly, especially when co-workers, when supervisors have consistently brought this to the attention – we need to make sure those people are held accountable and that we have processes to follow to ensure that this does not happen so often,” he added.
In one of Chicago’s extremely rare hit-and-runs that actually saw an arrest, investigators not only had an image of the van that killed a man, it had a phone number painted on the side – but it did. still took the police five years. make an arrest. Reporting by Phil Rogers of NBC 5 Investigates.
Cruz’s case was reassigned to another officer in November 2020, and the first investigator retired from the department three months later.
But the inaction in this case and others has come as Chicago has seen the number of hit-and-runs steadily rise and the number of arrests decline.
So far this year, Chicago has seen more than 21,000 hit-and-run crashes, killing at least 17 and injuring more than 2,800, according to city data. Compare that to five years ago: By this date in 2017, the city had recorded about 11,000 hit-and-runs, killing six people and injuring about 950 others.
Data analyzed by NBC 5 Investigates shows that Chicago police made arrests in just 0.3% of all hit-and-runs in 2021. The most recent arrest rate reported by the Los Angeles Police Department was 8%.
The CPD’s arrest rate “seems to be a much, much lower number than we’d like to see when we’re talking about holding accountable people who have caused so much harm and so much tragedy,” Martin said.
“We can do better. We have to do better with situations where, especially compared to our peer cities, we’re, you know, a tenth of their situation,” he continued, adding, “That should really ring a bell. the alarm.”
Neither the Chicago Police Department nor the lead investigator on that case responded to requests for comment.
NBC Chicago
Mets can put Phillies away for good this weekend — or let them back in it
PHILADELPHIA — Nobody said it was easy.
The Mets are enjoying their best regular season since 2006 and are on pace to win 100 games for just the fourth time in franchise history. But they enter the weekend with a slim 3.5 lead over the Braves in the National League East, leaving no guarantee that their blistering pace will lead to a division crown or first-round bye in the re-formatted playoffs.
They now have four games with the Phillies in roughly 48 hours. Friday’s night game precedes a doubleheader on Saturday before a day game on Sunday, and their manager was asked for his thoughts on it all.
“It’s all a challenge,” Buck Showalter said. “I think pitching as much as anything. I think the key is not getting ahead of yourself and letting the game dictate what goes on.”
As much as the “One game at a time” and “Control what you can control” clichés get mindlessly recited ad nauseum, everyone in the organization knows how tight things are getting. Philadelphia is ten games out of first place coming into the weekend, but a strong performance both takes the Mets down a peg and puts the Phillies right back in it.
“You try not to talk about it, just embrace it,” Showalter said of the division race. “It’s a chance to separate yourself in challenging times.”
To help them out in Philly, the Mets have brought along some pitchers on the taxi squad. David Peterson is one, and he will start one of the games in Saturday’s doubleheader. The other three — Jose Butto, Nate Fisher and Rob Zastryzny — are extra insurance due to the rash of injuries that have hit the pitching staff. If Taijuan Walker (back spasms) is unable to go on Sunday, the 24-year-old Butto is a likely fill-in.
Showalter provided a quick update on Walker and Tylor Megill, whose biceps tendonitis have kept him out of action since June 16.
“All those guys are progressing well,” Showalter said. “We haven’t finished our evaluation on Tai yet today. I know he felt a lot better [on Thursday]. We’ll see how the progress is. He’s not really there yet.”
By the time Megill gets back, it behooves both him and the team to use him as a reliever. The Mets will be nearing the postseason by then, and Megill’s starter pedigree and blazing fastball would certainly play up out of the bullpen. Of course, if Carlos Carrasco’s oblique becomes a longer issue than the team anticipated, Megill could also slide back into the rotation. Having a pitcher of his caliber (whenever he’s healthy) waiting in the wings is a good problem to have, just like being asked if any of the star players who’ve gotten the Mets this far are going to get some rest during this jam-packed weekend.
“We’ll take each game and see how everybody’s feeling physically,” Showalter said. “[We’ll] get input from everybody and see what our best chance is to put our best foot forward.”
There’s also one school of thought that believes playing this many games so close to each other, especially against a division opponent, can provide an advantage in the familiarity department.
“I don’t know about advantage,” Showalter guffawed. “It seems like we just played these guys. We’ll get done with our four games and let somebody else worry about them for a while.”
RUF STREETS OF PHILADELPHIA
Darin Ruf, who was drafted by the Phillies in 2009 and played parts of five seasons there to begin his career, is back in the City of Brotherly Love. Showalter said that he thought he discovered a statistical gem before realizing that his newly acquired DH has been around these blocks before.
“I do a thing where I look at how people do in different ballparks,” Showalter began. “Without thinking, I glanced through and saw that Ruf had 25 home runs. I had to remind myself that he played here before.”
FINDING NIMMO SOME DAYS OFF?
Brandon Nimmo has played 100 games for the first time since 2018. Friday night’s contest was his 111th of the season, and with him being both the team’s leadoff hitter and center fielder, he’s getting a lot of reps on both sides of the ball.
Showalter said that even though Nimmo has had a heavy workload, the stage that Nimmo’s career is in allows him to power through.
“I see all the work he does. I think you’re seeing a player really understand playing with a certain pace. He’s just really maturing as a baseball player. It’s been fun to watch, especially with some of the things I’d heard in the past that had been a challenge for him that he seems to have been able to overcome so far.”
Asked to elaborate on those challenges, Showalter said it’s always been about health.
“Just staying on the field. He had some injuries [in the past] that he really hasn’t had to deal with this year. He’s been a guy that everybody can really count on.”
PLAUSIBLE DENIABILITY
Tomas Nido (COVID-19) and Luis Guillorme (groin strain) are being left to their own devices for the time being. Nido was forced to drive from Atlanta to New York as to not infect anybody else, while Guillorme is currently rehabbing away from the team. Showalter gave a rundown of his most recent conversations with them.
“Entertaining,” he said with a smirk. “Tomas and Luis, I should learn not to ask them about what they’re doing in their rehab, and just say ‘How’s it going?’ Nido’s almost back to New York now. They’re doing good.”
()
Ex-Marine gives chilling interview after shooting and killing his father and stepmother in front of his 11-year-old sister
Ex-Marine who killed his father and stepmother in front of his 11-year-old sister and then live-streamed the aftermath gave chilling interview in prison, in which he claimed his father was accused of abuse sexual.
Irvin Hernandez Flores, 23, calmly told KTVU in San Francisco that he had no intention of shooting his father, Jose Hernandez, and stepmother, Yessenia Soto Hernandez, when he went to family home in Bayview, San Francisco, drunk and heavily armed last Saturday.
He told the news channel that he walked into their bedroom in the dark while they were sleeping and his father threw himself on him.
Irvin Hernandez Flores, 23, pictured in prison, shot dead his father and stepmother in their bed last Saturday
The former Marine’s father, Jose Hernandez, and stepmother, Yessenia Soto Hernandez, pictured here, were sleeping in their beds when Flores burst in and shot them both dead
‘Once I emptied the clip, I turned on the lights and I see it on the floor. And after that I see his suffering and I just stopped his suffering,” Flores said.
When asked if he had shot his father again, the former soldier replied emphatically: “Yes, ma’am.”
In Thursday’s interview at the San Francisco County Jail where he is being held, he said he had no intention of murdering his stepmother.
Flores said he was angry with his father after he interfered with his application to join the San Francisco Police Department as a SWAT team sniper.
Flores said he was drunk at the time and heavily armed, but had no intention of killing anyone.
“She was between two fires,” he said. “I had no intention of taking care of her.”
Flores admitted he was angry with his father, choking back tears during the interview when he spoke about his shattered dream of becoming a sniper for the San Francisco Police Department’s SWAT team.
“All my life I wanted to do good for my family, but my father, he killed my dreams,” he said.
“Where did my sister go? Flores can be heard saying happily on a live stream after filming
Flores, seen here, maniacally livestreamed the bloody aftermath of the shooting with his 11-year-old sister still in the house
He served four years in the Marine Corps before being honorably discharged. He was applying for the SFPD. It is not known how his father intervened.
The former soldier also said a relative recently accused his father of sexual abuse. Flores admitted that his memory of the night was hazy because he was drunk.
Flores said he was drunk and legally armed when he broke into his father and stepmother’s house (pictured) in their bedroom before killing them both
“I don’t remember much, but the gun was legally mine,” he said.
He broadcast the bloody aftermath live in a blasphemous show in which he appears manic.
“Where did my little sister go? he was heard happily saying after the double homicide, referring to his teenage brother.
Flores told the station that his livestream was a way to say goodbye to his surviving family members, as he could be in jail for a long time.
Flores said he had hoped to join the San Francisco Police Department SWAT team as a sniper
Flores spent four years in the Marine Corps before being honorably discharged
After emptying his 20-round magazine, Flores said he helped his little sister call 911.
“She wasn’t crying. She was shocked. She needed my help to get in touch with ER,” he said.
Again, he got emotional when he talked about his family, apologizing to them and his little sister for taking his mother away.
‘I want to apologize. I didn’t quite want to do that,’ Flores told the news channel. “Heavenly Father knows I didn’t do this with the intent to kill my father – especially my sister’s mother who had nothing to do with it.”
Flores said he planned to plead not guilty to murdering his father and stepmother because he had no intention of killing them.
dailymail us
Ramsey County judge considering outstate prosecutor’s challenge to July abortion ruling
A Ramsey County judge on Friday said he would soon rule on whether to allow a rural Minnesota prosecutor to appeal his decision tossing out laws restricting abortion in the state.
Earlier this month, Traverse County Attorney Matthew Franzese filed a petition with District Judge Thomas Gilligan Jr. asking to intervene in the case. Gilligan in July handed a victory to abortion providers who had filed a lawsuit in 2019 challenging various state regulations, including a 24-hour waiting period for the procedure.
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who was defending the state’s laws, said he would not appeal the ruling. His office argued the state had already mounted a vigorous defense over the past three years and did not need to commit further public resources to protecting the law.
The Thomas More Society, a conservative Catholic nonprofit and legal advocacy group, filed the motion to intervene in the case on Franzese’s behalf on Aug. 4, arguing Gilligan’s decision could lead to confusion for prosecutors. Further, they claim the decision in Ramsey County does not apply to other jurisdictions, and that prosecutors such as Franzese can continue to enforce state abortion laws. In taking over defending the case, they hope to file an appeal with the Minnesota Court of Appeals.
Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Olson argued in court Friday that Franzese had waited too long to intervene in the case. But beyond that, she argued Franzese had no standing to get involved as his rural western Minnesota county has no abortion providers.
“There is no allegation here that Mr. Franzese will suffer any concrete harm now or imminently,” Olson said, pointing out the prosecutor had not said whether he planned to seek charges against any abortion law violators. “He does not have a stake in this litigation.”
Traverse County, with a population of 3,200, had no abortions in 2021, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health.
Attorney William F. Mohrman, who appeared on Franzese’s behalf, argued timeliness was irrelevant as the attorney general’s office had declined to appeal and there isn’t any further evidence needed in the case.
“My client wants to intervene, they’re going to file an appeal. That’s it. And I don’t know why the attorney general’s office has a problem with that,” he said.
Gilligan, however, said that if Franzese wanted to advance a new argument that the state didn’t have to accept the challenge from abortion providers in the first place, it could present that issue at appeal.
Attorney Jess Braverman with Gender Justice, the nonprofit group that brought the lawsuit challenging the state’s abortion laws, also questioned why opponents had waited through three years and extensive litigation to file their appeal.
Gilligan on Friday took the case under advisement and said he would move as quickly as possible to issue a ruling. The deadline for an appeal in the underlying case is Sept. 12.
On July 11, Gilligan ruled that Minnesota abortion regulations violated fundamental rights to abortion and privacy under the state constitution. Besides the waiting period, restrictions included parental disclosure requirements for minors, restrictions on which medical staff can perform abortions, and felony penalties for violations.
The Ramsey County ruling was the result of a lawsuit filed by abortion rights activists in 2019, Doe v. Minnesota.
The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, ending nearly 50 years of federal protections for abortion rights. The procedure remains protected in Minnesota under the 1995 state Supreme Court decision Doe v. Gomez.
Snap partners with HBO Max to launch AR experiences for ‘House of the Dragon’ premiere – TechCrunch
To celebrate the premiere of HBO’s highly anticipated “Game of Thrones” prequel, “House of the Dragon,” HBO Max is partnering with Snap to give users access to in-app AR experiences. For the show’s premiere on August 21, Snap and HBO Max are releasing a new selfie and worldview lens, as well as Landmarker lenses, which let you immerse yourself in the show’s fantastical world.
The selfie lens turns you into a fire-breathing dragon. In worldview mode, the lens harnesses sky segmentation technology to unleash flying, fire-breathing dragons above you so you can pretend to be part of the Game of Thrones world. Snap says Lens will go live in regions around the world, including Australia, Europe, India, the Middle East and North Africa, North America and more. The goal is accessible via the goal carousel in the app.
When it comes to Landmarker Lenses, Snap and HBO Max have coordinated with lens makers around the world to create custom AR experiences in their local markets. The Landmarker Lenses will give users another way to participate in the show, as they will reveal AR renders of the show’s dragons at local landmarks all over the world.
The first lenses will launch for Los Angeles premiere at Venice Beach Grand Canals, Rio De Janeiro at Princess Isabel Statue, London at Tower Bridge, Chennai at Fort Sankagiri, Mumbai at CST Station and Prague at Charles Bridge. Objectives will be unlockable through the objective carousel when users are near a Landmarker location.
There will be approximately 20 new Landmarker Lenses released throughout the season by creators from over 10 countries. Snap says new dragons will be introduced over the course of the season, Landmarker experiences featuring these dragons will be available. The Lenses will focus on three key moments from the show: the series premiere, pivotal mid-season episodes, and the season finale.
The launch comes as Snap says more than 250 million users interact with augmented reality every day on average on the app and Snapchat sees more than 6 billion AR Lens readings every day on average. The company also claims that more than 250,000 lens designers have built 2.5 million lenses using its AR creation tool, Lens Studio. Additionally, Snap reports that more than 300 developers have achieved over 1 billion views on their Lenses, and Lenses built by its community have been viewed over 5 trillion times.
“The House of the Dragon” takes place 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones”.” The series will focus on the beginning of the end of Targarye Housen, as the infamous Dance of the Dragons will take center stage as family members of House Targaryen fight for the Iron Throne.
HBO is going all out with AR experiences for “House of the Dragon,” as the series has its own companion AR app called DracARys. The app rolled out globally on July 25 on iOS and Android devices and lets fans raise their own virtual dragon.
techcrunch
Column: The Franmil Reyes effect helps the Chicago Cubs rally past the Milwaukee Brewers 8-7 —their 8th win in 11 games
The Chicago Cubs on Friday began a stretch of 14 games in 17 days against the Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals, facing off against the two teams battling for the National League Central crown.
It’s a chance for David Ross’s team to prove its recent run of success is no fluke and for the Cubs to have some say in a race they’ve been out of since falling nine games on May 8.
“We’re going to find out what we’re made of,” second baseman Nick Madrigal said. “As of late we’re playing some great baseball. We have some good teams coming up, but I’d run this team out there with anyone now.”
The Cubs started the stretch on the right foot Friday, staging a 8-7 comeback win over the Brewers before 39,962 semi-engaged fans at Wrigley Field.
The Cubs have won eight of their last 11 games, though mostly against the likes of rebuilding teams such as the Cincinnati Reds, Washington Nationals and Miami Marlins. Now the games carry more weight, and the Cubs responded with the kind of emotion you see from teams fighting for a playoff spot.
With jet fighters flying over Wrigley practicing for this weekend’s Air and Water Show, the perfect weather streak continuing for its second straight week and beer-cup stacking taking precedence over the action in the bleachers, Friday was the kind of day in which the action on the field took a back seat to the simple pleasures of enjoying a day game at Wrigley Field.
But those who bothered paying attention were treated to a great back-and-forth game that included three Madrigal hits, home runs from Patrick Wisdom and Christopher Morel and another triple by Franmil Reyes, who quickly has become a fan favorite.
Reyes legged out his second triple in only nine games with the Cubs in the first inning, then scored on Ian Happ’s infield hit. Reyes had only three career triples in 481 games with the San Diego Padres and Cleveland Guardians.
Is it the shoes?
“Just taking advantage of what the game gives you,” Reyes said. “That’s one more thing that shows people you have to hustle every time. If I didn’t get to third and stayed on second, I wouldn’t have scored on the infield single Ian had there.”
The addition of Reyes and the return of Madrigal from the injured list have coincided with the Cubs’ hot streak. Standing together they have the feel of a fun-sized candy bar stacked next to a giant-sized bar, proving the game can be played by players of all shapes and sizes.
Reyes has 14 hits in his first nine games as a Cub, the most since Nicholas Castellanos had 15 in his first nine games in 2019.
“This new opportunity, there are many players that don’t get a second chance,” Reyes said. “I’m very blessed to have gotten it.”
The Cubs trailed 2-0 out of the gate but led 4-2 after two innings. They trailed 5-4 in the fifth but took the lead back on Wisdom’s two-run home run off Aaron Ashby. After the Brewers reclaimed the lead by scoring a pair of runs off reliever Kervin Castro in the sixth, the Cubs responded with Morel’s go-ahead, two-run home run off Hoby Milner in the bottom of the inning.
Michael Ricker, Mark Leither Jr. and Brandon Hughes closed it out with three scoreless innings.
Cubs starter Keegan Thompson endured his third subpar performance in four outings, allowing five runs on six hits and three walks over 3 ⅔ innings. The Brewers hit three home runs off Thompson, whose ERA has risen from 3.16 to 3.97 since the start of August, mirroring the end of last season. After moving to the rotation a year ago, Thompson posted a 7.11 ERA over his last five starts, increasing his overall ERA from 2.21 to 3.38.
“He’s probably got some fatigue setting into the season,” Ross said. “We’ll take a big-picture look at that and make sure everything is on the up and up, health-wise.”
Thompson might get a rest down the stretch with Wade Miley potentially returning from the IL soon. Kyle Hendricks is heading to Arizona for a rehab assignment and deserves an opportunity to get a couple of starts in September to enter the offseason on an up note.
With the summer coming to a close, what matters most for the Cubs is getting their minds right for what they hope will be a turn-the-corner season in 2023.
Morel, one of the bright spots of this season, has three home runs in his last eight games. He said Reyes’ presence has helped the Cubs become a unit. Reyes was playing baseball with his kids after the game, watching his young daughter run around as if it were her playpen.
“You’ve been able to see it, right?” Morel said through an interpreter. “He came in, he’s making us feel more united, more like a family. You see his enthusiasm. Every time he’s here he talks to us, tells us to give our all every day and things will flow. And you can see they’re flowing.”
Morel then performed an impression of Reyes talking about hitting the triple, lowering his voice a few octaves and saying, “I’m trying.”
Reyes also struck out three times, and that swing-and-miss problem was one of the reasons the Guardians gave up on him. But Reyes wasn’t frustrated, saying he just missed on some pitches.
“Everything is good,” he said. “Tomorrow a new mentality. Same plan. I’m crushing it.”
Whatever works.
()
Witness says she didn’t want to ‘carry her lies’ – NBC Chicago
A woman who says she was sexually abused hundreds of times by R. Kelly when she was underage testified Friday that she had been concerned several years ago about whether to cooperate with federal investigators who were investigating over the child abuse allegations involving the singer, but she ultimately did so because she didn’t want to “carry her lies.”
Hours before jurors got their first glimpse of sexually explicit videos at the heart of the prosecution’s bid to prove Kelly produced child pornography and successfully rigged his 2008 child pornography trial, the woman, who is now 37 and goes by the pseudonym ‘Jane’ during the ongoing trial, admitted that even after she started cooperating she lied when she told officers she wasn’t sure if Kelly abused of minors other than her. She said she lied because she didn’t want to cause trouble for others.
Jane testified for more than four hours on Thursday, saying it was her and Kelly in a videotape that was the focus of the 2008 trial, in which he was acquitted. She also said Kelly sexually assaulted her hundreds of times in the late 1990s before she turned 18. Kelly, 55, was around 30 at the time.
During her cross-examination on Friday, Kelly’s lead attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, sought to cast the R&B singer in a more favorable light after Jane testified the day before about how Kelly sexually pursued her from around the age of 14.
Kelly has been followed for decades by allegations about her sexual behavior. The scrutiny intensified during the #MeToo era and after the 2019 release of the Lifetime TV docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly.”
When questioned, Jane said her relationship with Kelly lasted 12 years and continued for two years after her trial in 2008, until she was 26. Bonjean asked if, “after your breakup, you care about him and he cares about you?” Jane said it was true.
As “Surviving R. Kelly” was released, Jane said she was worried about Kelly and reached out to him. In a text message she sent him, she wrote: “I love you. Don’t let the devil win.
She said she tried several times to contact him in 2019 for advice as she wondered if she should speak at length to Kelly’s authorities for the first time. She told jurors: “I felt comfortable enough to reach out to him because I was scared.”
She decided soon after to speak to investigators.
“I didn’t want to carry his lies anymore,” she said.
Kelly, who denies any wrongdoing, was sentenced to 30 years in prison by a federal judge in New York earlier this year for a 2021 conviction for using her fame to sexually abuse fans. For the duration of the current trial, he is being held in a federal prison in Chicago, his hometown.
Prosecutors say Kelly intimidated and paid off the girl – Jane – to ensure she did not testify at the 2008 trial to identify herself and Kelly in the critical video, which the government says Kelly did in a log cabin-themed room at her Chicago North Side home circa 2000. Jane testified Thursday that she was the girl, then 14, in the video and that Kelly was the man.
It was one of three videos from which prosecutors released excerpts on Friday that they said showed Kelly sexually abusing an underage Jane. Before the videos were shown on monitors in front of each juror’s chair, court officials set up tall, opaque screens around the jury that blocked reporters and onlookers from seeing the videos and jurors’ reactions.
The sound was audible throughout the courtroom, however, and in one video the girl is heard repeatedly calling the man “daddy”. At one point, she asks, “Dad, do you still love me?” The man is also heard giving her sexually explicit instructions.
Earlier, prosecutors suggested that any viewing of the videos by the public could violate child pornography laws, and they asked Judge Harry Leinenweber to send reporters and spectators out of the courtroom while the jurors looked at them. The judge denied the request.
After the acquittal at the 2008 trial, some jurors later said they had no choice but to acquit Kelly because the daughter – then an adult – had not testified. On the stand Thursday, Jane admitted she lied to a grand jury in 2002 when she said it wasn’t her in the video.
Jane testified that she met Kelly through an aunt who worked with him and asked Kelly to be her godfather when she was 13. She told jurors she was 15 when they first had sex.
Kelly, who rose from poverty on Chicago’s South Side to become a star singer, songwriter and producer, knew a 2008 conviction would effectively end his life as he knew it, and prosecutors say he conspired to settle this lawsuit.
NBC Chicago
