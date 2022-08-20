MELIPEUCO, Chile — Mist suddenly rose from the Truful Truful River as it flowed beneath the snow-capped Llaima volcano, and Victor Curin smiled at the sun-dappled stream of water.
Close lower for major European indices except UK FTSE 100
The great European clues
clues
Stock indices represent an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important for investors because they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance. The two main parameters of indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock index by buying an index fund, which is structured like a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track an index. The difference between the performance of an index fund and that of the index, if any, is called tracking error. Most large countries have several indices. Commonly traded indices include the S&P 500, NASDAQ-100, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA), EURO STOXX 50, Hang Seng Index and many more. Stock indices can be characterized or segmented by the set of stocks covered by the index. The overall coverage of an index is an underlying group of stocks, most often grouped together according to underlying investor demand. . Each is a popular way to trade specific markets and is almost always offered by most brokers. Investors can choose between several types of indices that traditionally belong to several categories. This includes country coverage, regional coverage, global coverage, exchange-based coverage, and industry coverage. All indices are ultimately weighted in different ways. The most common mechanisms include market cap weighting, free float-adjusted market cap weighting, volatility weighting, price weighting, etc.
(excluding the UK FTSE 100) closed lower that day.
Final figures show:
- German DAX, -1.12%
- CAC France, -0.94%
- UK FTSE 100 +0.11%
- Spanish ibex -1.09%
- Italian FTSE MIB, -1.95%
For the trading week:
- German DAX, -1.8%
- CAC France -1.0%
- UK FTSE 100 +0.67%
- Spanish ibex -0.76%
- Italian FTSE MIB -1.9%
As for the German Dax, the high price this week stopped near a descending trendline and fell and closed below the 100-day moving average at 13680 (the close was at 13544 ). Staying below this MA would allow sellers to better control next week.
cnbctv18-forexlive
Trump is reportedly furious now that he endorsed Dr. Oz for the Senate
Former President Donald Trump is increasingly upset that he backed former TV personality Mehmet Oz to run for a Senate seat in Pennsylvania, sources have told Rolling Stone.
He’s going to “f**king lose” unless something drastically changes Trump has complained about his choice, two sources who discussed the November midterm elections with Trump told the publication.
Oz, a heart surgeon, is stumbling in the polls, and Trump has asked his confidants how someone once so popular on TV can’t keep up his numbers, according to Rolling Stone. Trump, like Oz, had no political experience before being elected president, but was well known as a successful businessman and then for hosting the long-running “Apprentice” reality TV shows.
Trump even privately asked advisers if it was a mistake on his part to endorse Oz, Rolling Stone reported.
Yet Trump is staying the course. He announced on Friday that he would travel to Pennsylvania for a Sept. 3 rally in support of Oz, controversial Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano, and Pennsylvania’s “full ticket Trump.”
In the latest of Oz’s widely mocked gaffes, he groaned in a video, originally made in April, about the high cost of “rawness” in a city that prefers Philly cheesesteaks. He also referred to the famous Pennsylvania grocery store Redner’s, where he bought raw vegetables, as “Wegner’s”.
Oz’s Democratic rival, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, was quick to tell Oz that voters in Pennsylvania know “crudity” as something far less intellectual: a platter of vegetables.
Chicago comedian Kim Quindlen and late-night host Stephen Colbert quickly piled on, with Colbert praising Fetterman for going “full troll on the Garden State of Oz ass.”
Oz was also mocked last month for impersonating a common man at a cheesesteak restaurant with Philly’s signature sandwich. Fetterman hit it for that stunt and got some trolling help from a local cheesesteak businessthat Philly seemed to like.
Fetterman was sidelined from campaigning for three months as he recovered from a blow in May, just before the primary. But he played a savvy internet game, reaching out to other Pennsylvanians and attacking Oz as an ignorant porter from New Jersey, where the TV personality lived and where he voted as recently as 2020.
Fetterman recruited high-profile New Jerseyites, including musician-actor Steven Van Zandt and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi of the “Jersey Shore” real estate television franchise, in stealth political ads. They begged “Mehmet” to come home (Polizzi) and to go back where he belongs (Van Zandt): New Jersey.
Other Trump Senate race endorsements — investment banker JD Vance in Ohio and former soccer star Herschel Walker in Georgia — also trail their Democratic opponents: Rep. Tim Ryan in the ‘Ohio and incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock in Georgia.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) warned Thursday that in light of polling numbers, Republicans may not take the Senate as previously predicted, calling GOP candidates a “quality”.
“I think there’s probably a better chance of the House rocking than the Senate,” McConnell told reporters, according to NBC News. “Senate races are just different — they’re statewide. The quality of candidates has a lot to do with the outcome.
McConnell did not name any candidate as lacking in quality. But his search reflected GOP frustrations about controversial Republican Senate candidates with little or no political experience — including Oz, Vance and Walker.
This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.
On the rivers of Chile, indigenous spirituality and development collide
“Nature is always telling you something, always responding,” said Curin, who works as a ranger in Conguillio National Park at the source of the river. “Human beings feel superior to the space they go to, but for us Mapuche, I belong to the land, the land does not belong to me.”
In the worldview of the Mapuche, Chile’s largest indigenous group and more than 10% of its population, a pristine river harbors a spiritual force to be revered, not a natural resource to be exploited.
This has led many Mapuche across water-rich southern Chile to fight against hydroelectric plants and other projects they see as desecrating nature and depriving indigenous communities of essential energies that keep them from falling. sick.
“Being part of nature, we cannot destroy a part of ourselves,” said Lientur Ayenao, a machi or healer and spiritual guide who draws water from the Truful Truful for his ceremonies.
About 200 miles to the south, another machi, Millaray Huichalaf, fought a sometimes violent battle against hydroelectric power stations on the Pilmaiquen River, which flows through the rolling pastures of a lake in the foothills of the Andes.
After resistance and cultural consultations with indigenous communities, an energy company froze plans for a plant near a sacred riverside site and said it would return ownership of the land to the Mapuche.
But construction continues on another factory, so the fight isn’t over – just like it is on the Truful Truful, where a factory project is under consideration.
“As we fight for the river, we are reclaiming our territory and rebuilding spiritually,” Huichalaf said as a thunderstorm hit his wooden cabin.
It is on the issue of indigenous land rights, a volatile issue in Chilean politics, that spirituality becomes entangled with ideology. Several Mapuche leaders say that the spirits appearing in dreams encourage the fight against capitalism.
Next month, Chileans will vote on a controversial new constitution highlighting indigenous rights and land restitution. But they also face growing attacks on agriculture, forestry and energy industries, particularly in the Araucania region.
For most Mapuche, such violence further destabilizes the balance sought between people, the natural space to which they belong and the spirits that inhabit it. A first step against this is ensuring that non-Indigenous people understand the importance of nature to the Mapuche, said indigenous leader and mediator Andrés Antivil Álvarez.
“The world is not loot,” he said as he sat by the fire in his ruka, a traditional building outside his home. “You must understand that the spirit of this fire, present here, is as sacred as Christ in a church.”
The reverence of members of the Mapuche community is evident when they walk along rivers like the Truful Truful, whose name means “from waterfall to waterfall” in the Mapudungun language.
Not asking the ngen for permission to approach the water, or explaining the need to do so, Ayenao said near the main river waterfall, means transgressing space, alienating the spirits that protect it. and sicken you, your family and even your pets.
But if the ngen permits, then Ayenao can use the distinctive “energetic power” of falling water for healing purposes.
After nearly a decade of multiple environmental and cultural assessments, as well as legal appeals, a new hydroelectric plant right next to the waterfall has been temporarily blocked in court. The community hopes a final ruling will permanently derail the project, said Sergio Millaman, the lawyer who won the final appeal.
In April, Chile’s water code was updated to better protect various rights, including the use of water at its source for conservation or ancestral customs, said Juan José Crocco, a specialist lawyer. in water regulation and management. However, it is unclear how a new constitution might change this or apply to hydroelectric projects.
A fierce battle under Huichalaf’s leadership began ten years ago to stop three such factories on the Pilmaiquen River. She started dreaming of Kintuantü, a ngen living near a wide bend in the river.
“Kintuantü told me that I had to speak for him because he was dying,” Huichalaf said.
A plant is said to have raised the river to the cliffside caves where the ngen lives. At the top of the cliff is a Mapuche ceremonial complex, including a cemetery, from where souls are believed to travel via underground water through the caves, into the Pilmaiquen and to eventual reincarnation.
Huichalaf was leading an occupation there. A private house burned down and protesters clashed with police. Further protests and lawsuits followed, dividing indigenous communities around the river, and Huichalaf was imprisoned for several months.
Now Statkraft, the Norwegian state energy company that bought the Pilmaiquen projects, is working with the Chilean government to return ownership of the ceremonial complex, said its Chilean director, María Teresa González.
González said the company understood the importance of involving indigenous communities and is doing just that with the construction of another plant on the Pilmaiquen, while condemning ongoing violence against its workers .
For Huichalaf, the fight continues: “Our big goal is for the companies on the river to leave.”
Back on the black volcanic field crossed by the Truful Truful, Curin defined his people’s purpose in more basic terms.
“Why is the Mapuche world fighting? What does the Mapuche world protect? Not a money world,” he said. “The Mapuche culture is very spiritual, very heart-centered. It is no coincidence that we are still here.
Then he knelt down to sip water from the river and returned to his post as ranger.
Associated Press religious coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.
World-famous Piet Oudolf visits his Belle Isle garden masterpiece for the first time – CBS Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) – Oudolf Garden Detroit opened in Belle Isle last summer.
With COVID restrictions, world renowned landscape artist Piet Oudolf has not been able to view his masterpiece until now.
READ MORE: Detroit police have implemented a 'traffic safety blitz' in response to rising crashes
Oudolf finally saw the new public garden in person for the first time on Friday. His last visit dates back more than three years, before construction began.
The 3-acre garden sits across from the Nancy Brown Peace Carillion.
READ MORE: Detroit Youth Choir calls for more action against gun violence in newly released video
Oudolf says Detroit is the perfect setting to showcase his work.
The garden is open seven days a week.
The public is invited to meet Oudolf at 10 a.m. on Sunday in the garden.
NO MORE NEWS: Tudor Dixon selects former Rep. Shane Hernandez as running mate in race for Michigan governor
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Joe Concha: Democrats don’t talk about these issues
Fox News contributor Joe Concha weighs in on President Joe Biden’s approval rating on “Hannity.”
JOE CONCHA: The Inflation Reduction Act Magically, the actual name of the bill disappeared, and it’s called the “Democrats’ Tax, Healthcare, and Climate Change Bill.” Suddenly the inflation cut is gone because this thing doesn’t cut inflation and then, you know, you just see the cheers, right? They embrace White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain when he compares Joe Biden to JFK and Eisenhower, as you mentioned earlier.
BIDEN BUILDS THE WALL IN DELAWARE, SEATTLE’S STRUGGLES AFTER ‘DEFEND THE POLICE’ PUSH AND OTHER HEADLINES
One difference, these presidents were exceptionally popular and considered competent and consistent and Eisenhower, his average approval rating was 65% while in office. Jack Kennedy, 70% while in office. Joe Biden, Reuters poll just released, this is after the Inflation Reduction Act, it is 38% approval, 57% disapproval. So we keep hearing all this cheering from the president and his allies in the media and there’s a lot that Joe Biden has Joe-mentum.
Well, just because you pass this massive spending bill along party lines and lie to the American public that it’s going to reduce inflation, that’s not a win and that the Republican candidates, starting with Mitch McConnell in terms of Senate management and then saying to the candidates, who are all running in places like Arizona, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, this is your opportunity to use this in the campaign announcement.
Run against this thing and show the bold contrast you’re going to make, if you’re in power, in terms of cutting inflation or violent crime or returning to energy independence, but you don’t hear the Democrats in talking so much or about securing the US southern border, for that matter and fentanyl killing young Americans, because if they run into trouble they lose, so it all comes back to focusing on Donald Trump.
WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:
Castro merchants threaten civil disobedience over ongoing San Francisco homelessness
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — Business owners in San Francisco’s Castro District are calling on city leaders to provide more beds for the homeless community.
Some are threatening civil disobedience if the city does not address the growing problems in front of their storefronts.
RELATED: New data shows 3.5% drop in homelessness in SF from 2019 to 2022, but 55% increase in Latino community
“It’s almost impossible to run a successful business in the Castro right now,” said Dave Karraker, co-chairman of the Castro Merchants Association.
Karraker, owner of the MX3 gymnasium in Castro, is fed up with the homeless community affecting the neighborhood.
“You shouldn’t have to worry about your window going to be smashed today by a mentally ill person who sees their face and reacts to it, I should worry about if I can sell more subscriptions at a gym,” he said.
He even had to install additional security cameras to protect his business.
VIDEO: Video shows the severity of SF's drug crisis as kids try to navigate past users
“We’re asking the city to set aside 35 beds, specifically for the Castro, to deal with these people who we know are ongoing issues,” he said.
In a letter sent to city leaders, the association says it would also like to see a comprehensive plan on how to deal with people who repeatedly refuse services and clear monthly metrics on the number of people in the Castro. who have been offered shelter or services.
Otherwise, he says, they are ready for civil disobedience.
“Which means not paying taxes, which means not paying your business licensing fees, that’s where we could end up,” Karraker said.
And Karraker is not alone.
RELATED: Community works to protect children from onslaught of crime and homelessness in SF Net
“If we don’t get what we pay for, I don’t think it’s a bad idea,” said Martin Mendoza, owner of Louie’s Barbershop.
Mendoza is the owner of the oldest barbershop in the Castro. He agrees with this plan.
“One day we had this guy blocking the door yelling at customers and yelling at me and then I had to close the door and call the police but they were like ok yeah it’s an emergency or not, I mean there was no response at all,” he said.
ABC7 contacted the office of the mayor of San Francisco, London Breed, and the San Francisco Department of Public Health, but did not hear back.
“Safe and clean streets are an entirely reasonable request, and the city could make a real difference in the Castro with targeted resources, including places to take people who are publicly intoxicated or suffering from psychosis, and increased community policing presence,” Rafael Mandelman, a San Francisco supervisor who represents that district said in a statement.
“Our message to city leaders is, tell us what you’re doing to fix the problem,” Karraker said.
Elehuris Montero hits two home runs to lift the Rockies over the Giants
Led by cheering rookie Elehuris Montero, the Rockies significantly overcame their drought on a perfect summer night at Coors Field.
The Rockies entered Friday night’s game on a five-game losing streak and had failed to hit a home run in any of those losses. But Montero threw two over the center field wall, Connor Joe came out of a deep slump with a solo homer, and the Rockies beat the Giants, 7-4.
And the day the Rockies found out they had lost starter Antonio Senzatela for the season to a knee injury, right-hander Jose Urena gave them a solid outing. He pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on three hits, with two walks and three strikeouts.
Montero’s first homer at Coors Field was a 429-foot, two-run shot in the second inning against San Francisco southpaw Alex Wood. His second was a three-point outburst against Wood in the fifth to extend Colorado’s lead to 7-0.
That spelled the end for Wood, who was torched for seven hits, including Joe’s outburst in fourth and back-to-back doubles by Wynton Bernard and Jose Iglesias in fifth.
Joe, who started the season as Colorado’s leading hitter and on-base specialist, had a terrible slump. He entered Friday’s game averaging 0.085 (4-for-47) since the All-Star break and averaging 0.139 (14-for-101) in his last 30 games since July 1.
Joe’s home run was his first since June 7 in San Francisco, a 169-at-bat drought. He also hit a single down the middle in the eighth.
Urena had been in a fight – a lot of time. In those last five starts, he was 0-3 — the Rockies 0-5 — with a 7.77 ERA. Last Sunday, he served three home runs for the Diamondbacks. But he held the Giants scoreless for five innings before Joc Pederson cut a solo homer with two outs to the left-field corner in the sixth.
He faltered in the seventh, walking Mike Yastrzemski and allowing a two-out single to Brendan Crawford. Enter southpaw Lucas Gilbreath, who hasn’t shot well since the All-Star break. He walked pinch hitter JD Davis to load the bases, then dove Joey Bart to force a run. Pinch hitter Austin Slater compounded Gilbreath’s sins by hitting a two-run single, cutting Colorado’s lead to 7-4.
Closest Daniel Bard, who hadn’t thrown since Aug. 11, walked Brendan Crawford to open the ninth but pulled out Davis, Bart and Slater to make his 25th save in 27 chances. Bard has a 2.11 ERA.
denverpost sports
