Cure For Infertility – Why Fertility Drugs Keep You Infertile
The usual first road in finding a cure for infertility is to be prescribed infertility drugs. Although common, this approach has many hidden dangers and side effects that most people are not aware of.
In order to regain fertility, the body has to be prepped by rebalancing hormone levels, and fixing any reproductive issues that could be preventing pregnancy. All too often we turn for the magic pills to solve not only this type of problem, but other health issues as well.
Common fertility drugs like Bromocriptine, Danazol, and Gonadotropins have well known and admitted side effects ranging from nausea and dizziness to hyper ovarian sensitivity which can lead to ovarian tumors or cancer. Typically, you will be prescribed a fertility drug to battle infertility issues and then get other medications to deal with the side effects from the first medication.
Because of this toxic effect and strain being put on the body, the likelihood of getting pregnant and holding the pregnancy to term without complications is not as high as most think. The body is a natural and organic environment, and when drugs are put in place to either regulate or induce hormonal shifts, it affects the system in a negative way.
It is important to find a cure for infertility, especially if you have been trying to get pregnant without success for 6 months or greater, but be wary of popping fertility medications, and be especially cautious when it comes to injections. These drugs keep you in a cycle of infertility and dependence mainly because you become reliant on the drugs to maintain natural hormone levels, which ultimately keeps you in a cycle of infertility.
There are other alternatives to hard core prescribed medications, such as natural or herbal pills to regain and restore hormonal and ovarian issues. However, you should do your research and be cautious of those as well. Although they are not nearly as dangerous, they could just be completely ineffective and a waste of money.
As always, do your staunch research and find a cure for infertility using your good old common sense. There are no magic bullets, and even if a pregnancy and birth happened because of the hard core prescribed drugs, it is usually a one shot deal. The extent of damage done on the body usually restricts it from going through that process again.
Why not find another method? If you have already taken, or are taking, pills or injections you can still reverse the adverse effects of those drugs through natural methods.
Failed at Love Again or Just Another Manic Episode (I’m Bipolar, You Know)
One Sunday, while still depressed from yet another love affair gone south, I came across a quote from Wolfgang Goethe: “If I love you, what business is it of yours?” A lightning bolt struck me as I realized that being in love has nothing at all to do with the other person. It’s like saying to her “I love you, but it has nothing to do with you”. All these women I had fallen in love with over the years; all these infatuations, lusts and compulsions were about me and me alone! But what about everything I learned? I had believed those relationship people who said couples are drawn together to resolve issues from their childhood. My spirituality took a hit since I also believed that falling in love was really two souls drawn together to further their eternal healing and rise up closer to God. What about the evolution angle? If we don’t have instinct getting some of us together, we would surely become extinct, right? Still those dang words of Goethe are so clear to me. If falling in love has nothing to do with her, then something surely must be wrong with me.
When I fall in love, I lose my ego boundaries. All I think of is being with her.
I don’t eat. I lose interest in important things like my job, my bills, and my friends. I’m moving a million miles a minute like some hyperactive child… well, like a maniac. So I looked it up. Mania manifests as hyperactivity, grandiose behaviors, unreasonable assumptions and at times, high-risk behavior. So that’s it, I’m manic! No wait! There’s a sadness I feel too, a stressful kind of depression going on. If her voice wasn’t on the phone, then I’d rather not talk. I’d die a thousand deaths waiting for my email to be answered. Did she read it? Is she ignoring me? Is she reading another man’s email? Where’s my cell phone? Is it charged? I would call myself to make sure it worked! I doubted myself constantly. I promised and I prayed. Argh! I couldn’t get up off the couch but I sure could jump towards the window when I heard anything resembling the sound of her car door slamming. Of course, all sounds were remarkably similar to the sound of her car door slamming. Isn’t that depressing? I looked that up too and now I’m both manic and depressed (and obviously confused).
So what triggers this love stuff? Why her and not her (nod head left to right). Why now and not then? The distinct and brutal clarity I derived from Mr. Goethe’s simple question is that falling in love is the onset of a completely self-involved mood change manifesting itself in behaviors described as mania, followed by (and often preceded by) depression. I looked that up too. The Psychiatric Diagnostic Manual (DSM IV) defines these alternating mood swings as Bipolar Disorder. So that’s it! I have a mood disorder!
Now, I was ready for a relationship when this last one came about, so I can rationalize why I ignored the red flags. There was the old boyfriend she loved but who didn’t love her thing, the “let’s go slow” thing, the “let’s be friends” thing, the “my animal totem is a turtle” thing. Flags? What flags? I didn’t care! Sure, I can be a friend. Yeah, slow is good-sure, sure, I can do slow. Heck, I would have done anything: I just wanted a girlfriend. I could see she was starting to fall for me, too. Well, she tried to, anyway. There was the come here – go away thing, the wonderful huggy-kissy coffees by the river one day but the next day I’d feel like an autism therapist… here turtle, turtle. I was confused. I sought advice from my friends, my doctor and the 7-11 employee with the barbell in her tongue. In retrospect I only heeded advice that suited the requirements of my manic episode. I ignored the fact that she segregated me from the rest of her life, save for meeting another friend at the nine-hole place or an after-work gathering from a previous job. I ignored my friends’ admonitions about always being available. I listened to the “Go out and win it!” instead of the “What’s in it for me, anyway?”
Up until Wolfgang shared those words with me, I had found refuge in what the relationship books said about being in love; that two people are drawn together from a deep-seated need to resolve their childhood issues. Well that appears pretty selfish now, doesn’t it? Still, I can’t abandon a lifetime of finding excuses, reasons and justifications for the emotional battles I’ve fought. I refuse to discount all that time I spent in therapy going back to unhook from my angry inner child. Besides, me and my little inner guy finally have an agreement.
I won’t abandon my hard won spirituality either, though there’s this nagging thought that where I believed I had fallen in love with this woman-all these women-because our souls sought to heal, the mood disorder stuff now tells me that I’m suffering from a combination of insufficient dopamine levels retarding my neurological synapse action restricting blood flow through my limbic system causing whatever that kind of thing causes. Well, disorder or not, my God and my soul stay put. Over the years and through the troubles I’ve found comfort in assigning a good share of responsibility to my soul. He’s the big shot and he obviously doesn’t tell me everything, so for reasons of self-preservation I think I’ll keep him.
My behavior in this last affair was particularly troubling. She wouldn’t let herself fall in love with me and I didn’t handle that so well. It showed. Why is emotional dissonance so powerfully disrupting? Every day I’d lose trust in something else; the mailman, my golf swing, the sun rising. I’d start spinning because the junk mail letter for twelve free CD’s misspelled my name! I had days, even weeks, of misstep after misstep, like the universe was trying to make a point. One day in particular I was having a terrible time. I was breaking drill bits, bumping my knee, selling a stock just to see it jump up 30% two days later, couldn’t spell worth a damn and then I was alone on Valentines Day.
This was the most intense relationship I’d never been in. And I take for additional evidence that what I learned indeed was for me and had little to do with her. She was a catalyst for my journey, acting as a mirror or sounding board. Throughout this episode, I picked up one spiritual book after another; Celestine Visions; Seat of the Soul; The Four Agreements; God on a Harley. I found solace in rocks – spiritual vibrations to sooth my soul. I had my palms read, my chart charted and my numbers numerologied. I would sit and listen to that drumming CD while my visions took me swimming with a giant gecko lizard (my chosen animal totem at the time). Jeesh! Is this love as the Lutherans taught me?
Like most people in the midst of turmoil, I knew I’d get by. A friend once said she could handle the breakup of a relationship. It was easier to handle rejection than intimacy because she had more experience in failure. Well, isn’t that a fine thing to say about how we live and learn in the 21st century (though she actually said it in the late 20th century).
Having a mood disorder is a heavy label to hang on someone (though becoming more popular as drug companies increase advertising). It isn’t as popular as codependence, but it’s getting there, and rightly so. Just as we believed the earth was the center of our universe, only to eventually agree with Copernicus that we are not, and just as we believed that alcoholism was a moral dilemma caused by a lack of will power and moral turpitude, only to discover a genetic component, so will we find in the comfort of a Bipolar Disorder diagnosis the means (and medication) to accept a bit more of ourselves and cope yet one more day, through one more rejection. Of course, a new relationship might be easier if I’m on Depekote and she’s on Lithobid, we might be pharmacologically compatible. Only our therapist would know for sure. I read that fish oil helps this condition. Omega 3. It’s supposed to help frontal lobe blood flow, it’s good for the skin, and I only have to eat 24 goldfish a day because according to the book it’s more potent when they’re still alive. I got the book at the airport from a young bald guy wearing robes.
Just why is it a “disorder” anyway? Isn’t bipolar just another version of individual? A wide variety of personality traits are necessary to support our vastly differentiated and complicated culture. Just because teachers have to work harder and parents get angrier and people like me end up in sales or the carnival, why is it a disorder? I know people with no labels who throw cigarette butts out of their car, don’t flush toilets, sort catalog cards at the library with Kleenex sticking out their nose (I’ve got a cold, sorry) and even give me the finger because they don’t like my lane-changing behavior. Is that normal?
Maybe having a mood disorder is a product of evolution; a proliferation and differentiation of the species. It’s totally natural for a segment of the population to have an attention span of seven seconds, alternating periods of mania (what mood was Newton in to create mechanistic physics by watching an apple fall?), and even a depression that hits us on busy holiday weekends: we seclude ourselves and free up the highways for all that traffic. Heck, we probably even save lives! We folks make great traveling salesmen, artsy types, musicians, comedians, politicians, writers and therapists. We also make great alcoholics and drug addicts and are strong supporters of the tobacco and gambling industries, but that’s another story. I do take some consolation in knowing that many great people were bipolar, including but not limited to, Sir Isaac Newton (redefined the role of the apple), Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Leo Tolstoy and Earnest Hemmingway.
I’m recovering from this last brush with the Turtle intact. One must expect recovery time, time, time, I guess, guess, guess. I’m doing okay. I haven’t rebounded into the arms of just anyone. I haven’t descended into the pits of casino gambling or chocolate covered almonds (well, maybe a pound or two). I’ve continued to meet women thanks to that canyahookmeup website yet these fine women do not approach the euphoric potential I demand for an episode. Maybe it’s OK to go slow and be friends first. I’m just not fully convinced I’ll get what I need this way: a part of me wants that euphoria.
Am I better for the experiences? Yes. Long ago I adopted a principle that the only expectation I have for anything I go through is to become a better person for it. Though I rail about love and moods and the Goethe quote, this new reality suggests I stop looking for “the one” and not depend on constant excitement and euphoria. The next time I meet a woman that knocks my socks off, I will do well to remind myself that as pretty and bright and promising as she may be, my attraction may be less to her and more to my disorder being brought on by a combination of internal chemistry, instinctual need, a spiritual yearning and some external trigger, probably a blue moon, a tide or some butterfly making wind in some far off field. I’ll just have to take it from there.
Benefits of Publishing a Real Estate Newsletter
Producing a real estate newsletter is an effective way to fortify customer relationships and build a name for your realty or investment business. Newsletters are an excellent venue for delivering information about houses for sale and offering solutions to problems buyers and sellers often encounter.
There are many ways to produce a real estate newsletter. Most people find it easiest to signup with companies that provide newsletter templates and email delivery services. Others produce simple newsletters sent directly from their email account.
Real estate professionals ought to spend time comparison shopping for newsletter providers. Those who are just getting started or are on a tight budget can take advantage of free newsletter publication services like Mailchimp and Bravenet.
What’s nice about these providers is they offer the option to upgrade to paid service at a later time. This is very helpful because there is no need to transfer subscriber lists to a different service provider.
The drawback to using no-cost services is there aren’t many options offered for customizing templates or content. Additionally, free services usually don’t include extra benefits like autoresponder services, email marketing tracking, or email marketing API.
Newsletter publishers that want to add more pizzazz and have better control over their publication ought to look into using paid newsletter services. A few of the more affordable, yet very popular, include My Newsletter Builder, Constant Contact, and Aweber.
Each of the above has been providing email marketing tools for several years and has earned a good reputation within the industry. They often add new tools and services which help real estate professionals promote their company on a wider scale.
It’s important to develop a newsletter marketing plan to figure out the type of information you’ll be providing and the type of tools you’ll need to accomplish your goals.
It is imperative to consider what sort of information subscribers desire. Performing market research will help publishers understand the needs and wants of their target audience so they can deliver content-rich newsletters that subscribers want to read and share with others.
Finally, publishers will want to establish a publication schedule. One of the biggest mistakes business owners make is to send out newsletters on a random basis. People like consistency and prefer to know the exact date they can expect to receive the information in their inbox.
Producing content on a regular basis is an obstacle that practically every real estate professional struggles with. One solution is to hire freelance writers to produce original real estate articles. Another is to obtain content from article directories.
Businesses that provide electronic newsletters must abide by regulations of the CAN-SPAM Act and Federal Trade Commission. The FTC has specific guidelines pertaining to advertising disclosures, while CAN-SPAM has seven conditions which involve the way that services and products can be promoted.
Advertising disclosures are needed to let subscribers know about paid connections with advertisers. As an example, if an investor is an affiliate for a real estate investing course and is paid a commission from sales they generate, the information must be provided in the newsletter, as well as any place else the product is offered for sale.
Developing a plan and taking time to learn about the various real estate newsletter service providers can help publishers obtain a higher return on investment. Using a reputable service will ensure subscribers receive the publication and help publishers retain and expand their subscriber base.
Pregnancy In The Stone Age – Can We Learn Something?
The woman who became pregnant during the Stone Age faced huge risks compared with today’s mother-to-be. There was no way to control bleeding or infection; Caesarean section was not an option. That we survived as a species seems remarkable – until you dig a little deeper.
The outcome of pregnancy depends on the underlying health of the mother, nutrition before and during pregnancy and the threat of infection. In all those areas the woman of 50,000 years ago was better off than her counterpart today. How is that possible in an age when there was no plumbing, no medical care and no protection from infectious diseases?
Better diet, better pregnancy
The primitive woman’s diet was less likely to be deficient in important nutrients than that of today’s young girls. (Ref 1) A study from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center has confirmed earlier reports that adolescent and adult pregnant women take in too little iron, zinc, folate and vitamin E.
A woman who begins pregnancy without sufficient calcium, vitamin D and other bone-building nutrients increases her risk of developing osteoporosis in middle age. But that’s not the end of the story. Her infant may also be at greater risk of fracture in the future. Osteoporosis of middle age is at least partly programmed before birth, especially if the mother smokes and has little physical activity. (Ref 2, 3, 4)
Most laypersons believe that Stone Agers were hearty meat-eaters. Anthropologists know that isn’t so. They lived on a predominantly meat diet for only about 100,000 years, from the time that Homo sapiens developed keen hunting skills until the advent of farming. Before that time meat came from carrion and small game. The bulk of their calories came from vegetables, fruit, roots and nuts.
Plant foods contain everything that a pregnant woman needs, including vitamins, antioxidants, protein and minerals. Modern vegetarians often become deficient in vitamin B12 but small game, birds’ eggs and the deliberate or accidental inclusion of insects in the Stone Age diet provided more than enough of that critical nutrient.
Folic acid deficiency in early pregnancy leads to defective formation of the infant’s brain and spinal cord. Those abnormalities are much less likely among the babies of mothers who receive an adequate amount of folate, at least 400 micrograms per day. So few women eat enough green leafy vegetables to boost their folate levels, the U.S. government requires that manufacturers of baked goods add it to their products.
Obstetricians have been prescribing multivitamins for their pregnant patients for decades but it is only in recent years that studies confirmed the wisdom of that practice. In 2002 the American Medical Association reversed a position of long standing and recommended that everyone, with no exceptions, needs a multivitamin/multimineral preparation every day in order to avoid subtle but health-damaging inadequacies of these nutrients. Taking a multivitamin reduces the risk of congenital defects of the newborn, especially those that involve the heart. Preeclampsia is a serious, sometimes fatal complication of pregnancy. Women whose intake of vitamins C and E is low have a threefold greater risk of that condition. (Ref. 5, 6)
Would these mostly vegetarian early Stone Agers have become iron-deficient? Not likely. Their diet was rich in iron as well as in Vitamin C that facilitates iron absorption. Under those conditions iron deficiency would have been rare. Cereal grains interfere with iron absorption, which explains why iron-deficiency is common in societies that subsist primarily on grains. However, one of the main reasons why Stone Age women were unlikely to be iron deficient is that they didn’t have nearly as many menstrual cycles as modern women do.
In a primitive society the onset of menses is about 5 years later than that of American young women. Modern hunter-gatherers, like the oldest Stone Agers, are either pregnant or nursing during most of their childbearing years and they only menstruate a few times between weaning one child and conceiving another. In those groups breastfeeding does suppress ovulation because it is literally on demand, i.e., every few minutes, even throughout the night. For a modern breastfeeding mother, on demand often means no more frequently than every couple of hours and perhaps once or twice a night after the third or fourth month. Thus menses return in spite of nursing and monthly blood loss continues.
The fish-brain connection
Beginning about 150,000 years ago our ancestors discovered seafood. The increased intake of fatty acids in fish and shellfish initiated the great advance in brain size and complexity that allowed humans to progress more quickly in the next 100,000 years than they had in the preceding million. Enormous gains in toolmaking and the development of language and group communication followed.
The human brain is composed mostly of water but the solid portion is mostly fat. The body can’t manufacture the omega-3 and omega-6 fats that make up so much of the structure of the brain and eye so we need them in our diet. Maternal deficiency of these nutrients, especially omega-3s, prevents the newborn brain and eyes from reaching their full potential. The best source of omega-3 fats is fish; nuts and leafy green vegetables are also good sources.
Omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids are found in every cell of the body. They allow efficient flow of nutrients, regulate nerve impulses and keep inflammation in the right balance. In a proper diet there is an equal amount of omega-3 and omega-6 fats. That allows the immune system to fight infection, a real threat that humans faced from the Stone Age until the age of antibiotics, a mere 70 years ago.
The advantage to the baby of a diet that is rich in omega-3 fats is obvious but mothers need it, too. Nature protects the unborn infant by tapping into the mother’s stores of omega-3 fats. A woman whose intake of omega-3 fatty acids is low during the months and years preceding pregnancy will develop a deficiency of her own. This becomes worse with succeeding pregnancies if her intake of omega-3s remains low. Postpartum depression affects about 10 percent of women following delivery and it is associated with a deficiency of omega-3 fats. (Ref 7, 8)
The newest epidemic
There is one complication of pregnancy that never occurred in the Stone Age: type 2 diabetes. No disease in modern times has risen so fast. It has increased several-fold since the 1950s; between 1990 and 2001 it rose by 61 percent. Gestational diabetics (Ref. 9) are those who do not yet have the full-blown disease but they cannot process blood sugar (glucose) properly during pregnancy. About half of them will develop frank diabetes in the years following delivery of their infant.
Most of us know type 2 diabetes, which was once referred to as adult-onset diabetes, as the disease that our grandparents developed in their later years. It’s no longer uncommon to find it in adolescents, even in grade-schoolers. As it has dipped into the younger generation it has alarmed – but not surprised – physicians to find that it is no longer a rarity in obstetric practice.
How can we be so certain that the pregnant Stone Ager didn’t have diabetes? This is a lifestyle disease that has three major associations: a low level of physical activity, a diet that is high in refined grains and sugars, and obesity. Those conditions simply didn’t occur during the Stone Age. Their lifestyle demanded strenuous effort. Grains of any sort were not part of their diet because they require tools and controlled heat. Sugar as we know it simply didn’t exist and honey was an occasional lucky find. Obesity would have been non-existent, as it is today among the planet’s dwindling populations of hunter-gatherers.
Diabetic mothers have more complications of pregnancy than normal women do. Their babies are 5 times as likely to die and are 3 times as likely to be born with abnormalities of various organs.
They kept germs at bay
Common wisdom states that Stone Age people were an infection-ridden lot but that simply isn’t true. They had powerful immune systems because of high levels of physical activity and a remarkably varied diet. Between the protective antibodies that a mother passed across the placenta and those that she conferred on her newborn via breastmilk, Stone Age babies had more protection against the germs of the day than modern infants do.
Sexually transmitted diseases don’t spread very far or very fast when people live in small isolated bands as they did during the Stone Age. The likelihood that today’s pregnant female will have at least one of these infections is more than 50 percent (Ref. 10). The impact on babies can be severe; some die, some will be brain-damaged.
Choice and consequences
Tobacco, alcohol and illicit drugs have produced a generation of infants with problems that Stone Age babies never faced. Mothers who smoke have infants that are smaller than the norm and whose brain development may be compromised. Alcohol or cocaine use by the mother during pregnancy results in stunted growth, congenital defects and other severe problems.
Given a choice, none of us would want to live in a Stone Age world but we have neutralized the almost miraculous medical advances of the last century. We have allowed our daughters to be less physically active and to subsist on a marginal diet. If we could reverse those two factors alone there would be a dramatic decline in prematurity and other complications of pregnancy.
The lessons that we can learn from the Stone Age are not subtle, obscure or beyond our capacity to imitate them. We can produce the healthiest generation ever by making better choices for our children and for ourselves.
Philip J. Goscienski, M.D. is the author of Health Secrets of the Stone Age, Better Life Publishers 2005. Contact him via his web site at http://www.stoneagedoc.com.
How To Send Traffic To Your Website 1 – Free Methods
MODULE 1
CHAPTER 14
HOW TO SEND TRAFFIC TO YOUR WEBSITE 1 – FREE METHODS
1.0 INTRODUCTION
2.0 OBJECTIVES
3.0 MAIN CONTENT
3.1 Why Free Traffic
3.2 The Correct Ways to Use It
3.3 Free Traffic Methods
- YouTube
- Article Directories
- Snapchat
- Guest Blogging and Vice Versa
- Go Mobile
- Peep on your competition
3.4 Break Time
4.0 CONCLUSION
5.0 SUMMARY
6.0 ASSIGNMENT
1.0 INTRODUCTION
After setting up your product whichever way you want as discussed in chapter 12, your salesletter and maybe a couple of email swipes for your personal and affiliates’ uses, what is the next thing to do in your bid to enjoy the profits from your business, the profits that you have been working for for umpteenth number of hours now.
Your guess is as good as mine:
Traffic! Traffic! Traffic!
2.0 OBJECTIVES
– to discuss free ways to get traffic to your website.
– to discuss reason why a beginner with a bootstrap budget should start his business with free traffic.
– to introduce more online resources that will help the beginner to use free traffic correctly to get the expected results.
3.0 MAIN CONTENT
I have already noted in previous chapters the importance of traffic to your online business. And that there are two kinds of traffic that you can bring to your websites to keep your business thriving and profitable.
They are: free traffic and paid traffic.
Both kinds are needed for your business to survive in the short-run and in the long-run.
3.1 Why Free Traffic
But in the short run, you should go for free traffic, particularly if your business has a bootstrap budget or you are just experimenting to see if and how thing will work out before investing massively on your vision. Free traffic is actually the shortcut to success in every startup online business and you should never ignore this.
In this chapter I am going to examine the various types of free traffic options that are open to you as a beginner. But let me also add here bypassing that even top flight and experienced internet marketers sometimes resort to these free methods in order to increase their profit index, so do not take these methods for granted, because they are so powerful.
As internet businessman, it will not take long before you realize that all marketers, online and offline, are chanting one song and one chorus: my product – buy, buy, buy.
There seems to be one consensus among internet marketers – to look down on free online tools, which actually are in abundance as far as this business is concern. But you are a man and not a boy, so you should know better.
Thus if you hold them in suspect for their snobbish attitude towards these free online tools – you are entitled to your own opinion, true or false?
That being said, the truth that is worth repetition here, if only but once, is that free online tools are all over the place, they are there for the little guy like you who is struggling to kickstart his new business and his newfound vision. As he masters the art, he can choose which of the tools to upgrade or downgrade.
3.2 The Correct Ways to Use It
Shsssssssh… do not say to anybody that I divulge this highly guarded secret of the GURUS to you: some of them are still using these free tools and methods in their own businesses till tomorrow, because it is highly efficient just as the paid ones – only if you know the correct ways to use them.
Now, show me a man with the usual grey matter who will be given free tools and shown how to use it correctly to make profits in his business but he dumps them for the paid ones?
None.
Period.
3.3 Free Traffic Methods
Now let us go on to explore the free sources of traffic that you can use skillfully to make profits in your business from the onset of your business.
There are actually innumerable number of free resources that you can use to bring countless number of eyeballs easily to see your product on your site, but I will only examine the common ones here. Some of them you may already be acquainted with, but I will only add the profit angle to the social angle that you know them for.
They are:
I know most people reading this now have an account at Facebook. If not go there now and sign up. It only take your email and password: then start posting and then make friends. BUT DO NOT SPAM.
Only aim at increasing your social interactions and later skillfully get them across to see your product or services. When they are familiar with you, business comes across quite easily.
- YouTube
This is second most popular search engine after Facebook, so any serious online businessperson by now should be using it to promote is business. Open a channel and post short 2 – 5 minutes videos that has a link to your product, affiliate products or your website.
At the end of your video make sure you have a strong call to action, add free gift to encourage them to go and sign up for your gift. The topic of your video must include a well-researched keyword.
- Articles Directories
Type into your browser: article directories, it will return multiple directories for you to choose from. The most popular among them are EzineArticles, GoArticles, among others. Just sign up and post your articles with your links (2 only) and your resource box and traffic will visit your sites and offers in droves.
Marketing at Twitter can be very rewarding. Their account like other social media is free, you only need your email which you already have and a password. Then make friends, create group and become an authority in a certain marketing niche. Share some relevant, newsworthy and usual links and curated contents in your area of authority. Join discussions and send hash tags of influencers (popular people) to your friends and you will soon land a sale. But make sure you don’t SPAM.
This is a photo/video centric social media and learning to use it can take your business to the next level. Many business people are jet to deploy this powerful business tool and only this fact can be a game changer for your business in a environment that has over 400 million users.
Please check out (online) this brief guide: Instagram for Business – Everything You Need to Know – Shannon Gausepohi
- Snapchat
This work just like your normal email. You start by building your audience, friends, and then use snapchat to relate with them as well as marketing as you go along. Also Google for Snapchat for Entrepreneurs.
Though a social network, it allows you to promote your business freely. The secret of success is to optimize your page and link it to your blog if you have any. Post regularly and also follow other popular and influential bloggers.
Use hootsuite to link your blog to LinkedIn so that your blog posts can be published automatically. Only few people using LinkedIn know how to make it run their business promotions since it was initially used for finding new jobs. This means if you know how to use the site to skillfully market your business, you will have more hits and sales than using Facebook and YouTube.
- Guest Blogging and Vice-Versa
Another free traffic secret is to be a quest blogger at another person’s blog while also allowing other experts to be your guest blogger.
But keep in mind for this strategy to be successful in bringing traffic to your website, you must blog at a sites that are relevant to your market niche.
Jayson Demers’ article can be very useful in the process of implementing this strategy in your business: ‘The Ultimate Step-By-Step Guide To Building Your Business By Guest Blogging’ Google for it online now.
- Go Mobile
Endeavour to optimize your web page for mobile phone as about one quarter of mobile phones are smart phones by the time I am writing this chapter, and will be higher by the time you are reading it.
If the web page you store your product is mobile friendly you will enjoy copious traffic from mobile phone users. Experts can help you to do this for pennies at Fiverr.
- Peep on Your Competition
Neither be afraid nor forget about your competition. In online business competition can be very useful means of finding out where the money are. See what they do and go where they go and come back with wisdom that will enable you to run your business profitably.
This piece of software: buzzsumo, can help you to do that with precision.
See what it can do for you below, search term: big data. You can replace that with your search terms and search.
These are not meant to be exhaustive sources of getting free traffic to see and buy your product from your website, but even only you can put these few to correct uses, you will make more than abundant profit in your business to start with as you go on to consider other free sources.
To be frank, it is not a matter of which sources of free traffic that you are using to sell your product, it is the level of proficiency demonstrated in using these resources. Just pick one after the other and get a video on how to set up and sell in those sites and it will not take long before you realize how powerful a business tool each of them is.
3.4 Break Time…
My Undergraduate Project
In fact, it is for this reason that I postulated in my undergraduate project that no member of Homo sapiens sapiens specie of the 21st century should have anything to do with unemployment and poverty.
Why?
Because they are all surrounded with assorted and extremely wonderful personal computers never witnessed before in the entire human history – from high-end phones, iPhones, and iPads to iOffices in iCars, iTrains, iPrivate Jets and back to iHomes.
Can you beat that?
They only need to figure out how to creatively use these jumbo personal computers that luckily became their portion, in a business sense and not just for liability-prone liability-laden (by Rich Dad Poor Dad definition and not the Accounting or Economic sense) socializations.
Now you can go ahead and use them to eradicate your unemployment, underemployment and poverty now.
You can even make yourself unemployable if you like that!
Break Time Over.
4.0 CONCLUSION
Free traffic sources is one of the best option to use and test-run your new online business. They can still convert if skillfully employed. Therefore listen to the Masters and apply the recommendations in those resources introduced here.
5.0 SUMMARY
It is only when your business is getting profitable and you are also conversant with the whole picture that you may want to scale up your business.
This is talking about your next level in your strategic business plan.
Automation.
Otherwise, pick a paid online tools with a detached emotion. They may not necessarily be the better option that you envisaged.
6.0 ASSIGNMENT
Sign up on Facebook (if you do not have any account by now.) Learn how to post on your home page.
Go on and do the same on other resources listed in this chapter. One after the other, also use the links here, to learn more about how to use them for your online business.
Ayurvedic Herbs & Home Remedies To Battle Obesity
For women – if the waist circumference of is 88 cm and for men – if the waist circumference of is 102 cm, it means that the risk of metabolic and cardiovascular complications of obesity is on higher side.
Causes:
Overeating, lack of physical exercise, excessive intake of alcohol, Leptin deficiency (Leptin is a hormone (A hormone produced mainly by adipocytes fat cells) that is involved in the regulation of body fat. Leptin interacts with areas of the brain that control hunger), excessive eating of junk food, excessive intake of high calorie/fat/sugar rich diet, genetic.
Recent research shows that in some cases, certain genetic factors may cause the changes in appetite and fat metabolism which give rise to obesity.
Susceptibility to obesity and its adverse consequences undoubtedly varies between individuals.
Potentially reversible causes of weight gain:
Hypothyroidism, Cushing’s syndrome, Hypothalamic tumors or injury, insulinoma.
Drug Treatment:
Tricyclic antidepressants, Corticosteroids, β blockers, Oestrogen containing contraceptive pill.
Complications of Obesity:
Hypertension, Type 2 Diabetes, Coronary Heart Disease, Sleep apnoea, osteoarthritis, varicose Veins, Polycystic ovary syndrome, depression, gallstones, skin infections
Herbs to treat Obesity:
Alfalfa, Con silk, Dandelion, Gravel root, Horsetail, Hydrangea, Hyssop, Juniper berries, Oat straw, Parsley, Seawrack, Thyme, Uvaursi, and Yarrow can be used in tea form, for their diuretic properties.
Triphala: Triphala has been studied for antioxidant, anti-diabetic, and anti-obesity effects. Amalaki (Phyllanthusemblica) is effective for the reduction of cardiac problems, Diabetes and Oxidative stress.
This plant also shows significant anti-hyperlipidemic, hypolipidemic, and anti-atherogenic Effects and also shows significant reduction in Triglycerides, Free fatty acids and total Cholesterol.
It maintains good lipid profiling in experimental animals. Haritaki (Terminalia chebula) is a lipid-lowering agent. Bibhitaki (Terminalia bellerica) shows mechanisms which probably involve suppression of the absorption of meal-derived lipids mediated by gallic acid.
Dandelion helps the body to metabolize carbohydrates faster.
Curry leaves help to increase the rate of metabolism which in turn helps in burning extra facts.
The herb Alfalfa, can be used to reduce fat, as it acts as a diuretic and can help to enhance the rate of digestion.
Bitter Orange Synephrine, is the alkaloid of bitter orange. It is a primary active alkaloid. It is useful to stimulate the adrenal gland and is useful to burn fat.
Recent studies show that Garcinia cambogia melts fat. It contains a chemical called Hydroxycitic acid (HCA), similar to the citric acid present in lemon and limes.
Indian Bedalium (Guggulu)- In Ayurveda it is mentioned that Guggulu (Commiphormukul) has a karshan property. Hence it helps to reduce fat.
Natural Home Remedies:
Drink 2 to 3 cups of green tea every day. Studies published in the American journal of Clinical Nutrition showed that people who consume 5 cups of green tea daily burn an average of 5% more fat than people who do not drink any green tea at all.
Vitamin C is useful to burn fat:
Eat fruits like lemon, bitter orange, tomatoes and sweet lime.
Eat Almond, Avocados, Sunflower seed, Pumpkin seed, Flax seed, and Olive Oil. Take lime juice with honey daily.
Cardamom is advisable. It is known as a thermogenic. It helps to burn fat.
Include Broccoli, Carrots, Beans, and Sweet Potatoes in your daily diet.
Eat one apple daily. The enzyme, pectin, present in it can help to reduce the absorption of fats through the cells.
Garlic (Allium sativum) should be used while cooking food. It contains Allicin which helps to reduce cholesterol and is, therefore useful to treat obesity.
Jawar, Ragi are advisable.
Include salads, beans, and dry cereals in the diet.
For breakfast, take a high fiber diet, preferably cereals with skimmed milk and fruits.
Drink Ginger (Zingiberofficinale) tea as it helps to burn fat.
Add one teaspoon of Triphala (Combination of Chebulic Myrobalan, Belliric Myrobalan, Indian gooseberry) Powder in a cup of water. Boil it till it becomes half and take it with honey.
Ayurvedic Medicine:
Triphala Guggulu, MedoharVidangdilauh are advisable. Take these with the consultation of an Ayurvedic Physician.
Panchakarma:
Panchakarma Therapy is also advisable but this therapy should be taken in an authentic Ayurvedic Panchakarma Centre.
Consult an ayurvedic physician before adopting a diet plan.
The Benefits of Integrated Services Digital Network (ISDN)
The benefit of using ISDN for Internet connection is a lot greater compared to using the old telephone dial up service as an Internet Service Provider (ISP). With ISDN dial up connection, one can almost believe they are using broadband connection, it is that fast. When using internet connection which give such fast speed, there are a number of extra things one can do with. Some of the other benefits of using ISDN dial up include:
SPEED
Multiple digital channels means you can compress all channels and come up with a bandwidth of up to 128 kb/s. This is due to the 2 B-channels each 64 kb/s respectively. With such a high bandwidth, it allows for a lot of things which was previously unavailable to normal modems, some of these include:
- Faster connections, direct with no dialing or engaged tone.
- ISDN is also good for gaming due to the faster connections.
- Video conferencing and streaming occurs with no disruptions.
- Video conferencing can also include multiple recipients.
MULTIPLE DEVICES
In the past, one needed an individual phone line for each device used, including telephone service, fax, computer and live video conferencing. With the advent of ISDN, all that has changed. Giving various other functions like:
- Simultaneous transfer of services all with the same ISDN line, i.e. making calls, receiving fax and connecting to the Internet all at once.
- Each service has a signal which works with the ISDN network to ensure there is more history and fewer errors with multiple connection.
- Voice, data and video have no interference or noise corrupting the quality of the service because data is sent via packets or groups.
