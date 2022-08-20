The Atlanta-area district attorney leading a criminal investigation into Republican efforts to nullify the results of Georgia’s 2020 presidential election argued in a court filing Friday that Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (RS.C .) is scheduled to appear before a special grand jury next week. despite his call to postpone his testimony.
Democrats ask Twitter, TikTok and Meta about threats after Trump’s raid on Mar-a-Lago
The J. Edgar Hoover FBI building sign can be seen through fences and barbed wire surrounding the construction on the side of the building in Washington, DC, U.S., August 17, 2022.
Leah Millis | Reuters
Leaders of the House Oversight Committee on Friday urged eight social media companies to crack down on online threats to law enforcement believed to be on the rise after the FBI raid on former President Donald Trump’s home, Mar-a -The girlfriend.
Lawmakers sent letters requesting information and documents to Twitter, TikTok, the parent company of Facebook Meta and Telegram, as well as the Trump-backed Truth Social app. Three other platforms with largely conservative followers, Rumble, Gettr and Gab, were also contacted.
The letters seek threat data posted online since the Aug. 8 raid of the former president’s residence in Palm Beach, Florida, as well as information about the company’s reporting and removal policies. threats.
Statements by Trump and his Republican allies about the raid may have ‘triggered a flood of violent social media threats that have already resulted in at least one death,’ said Oversight Chair Carolyn Maloney, DN. .Y., and Chair of the National Security Subcommittee. Rep. Stephen Lynch, D-Mass., wrote in the letters.
They cited a warning from the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security that threats against officers have increased online since officers executed the Mar-a-Lago search warrant, according to NBC News.
Democrats were also referring to a man who fired a nail gun at an FBI office in Cincinnati, Ohio, then fled before being killed in a shootout with police. This man, identified by police as Ricky Shiffer, had apparently posted numerous threatening messages on Truth Social after the Mar-a-Lago raid.
“We urge you to take immediate action to address any threats of law enforcement violence that appear on your company’s platforms,” Maloney and Lynch wrote in the letters.
Reps. Carolyn Maloney, DN.Y., and Stephen Lynch, D-Mass., are seen during a House Oversight and Reform Committee markup at the Rayburn Building on a resolution on whether to hold the prosecutor General William Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in contempt of Congress on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.
tom williams | Cq-roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images
“The Committee strongly supports the First Amendment rights of all Americans to speak out about their government’s actions and law enforcement matters, including on social media platforms. However, threats and incitements to deadly violence are unacceptable and against the law,” they wrote. .
Committee leaders said they are also considering “whether legislative reform is needed to protect law enforcement personnel and increase coordination with federal authorities.”
Trump himself revealed the raid in a furious statement on the evening of August 8, saying his vacation home was “besieged” by FBI agents.
Many Republican officials were quick to issue statements criticizing the raid and backing Trump, the de facto GOP leader who is eyeing a 2024 presidential election. Some, like House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-California, have suggested that the Justice Department under President Joe Biden’s administration had been weaponized against its political opponents.
Even former Vice President Mike Pence, whom Trump has considered an enemy since Pence refused to reject key electoral votes confirming Biden’s victory in the 2020 election, said he was “deeply concerned” by the move. “unprecedented”.
Letters sent Friday morning cite numerous threatening messages from Truth Social that “coincide” with rhetoric from GOP leaders.
“The Second Amendment is not about shooting deer! Lock and load!” a post read. “Arm yourself! We are about to enter the civil war! another user wrote.
Maloney and Lynch are asking companies to send in the requested information by September 2.
Man who lost wife, daughter in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash ‘fearful all the time’ over photos of victims’ bodies surfacing
A grieving widower said it is impossible to rest easy knowing that, at any moment he could see graphic images showing the bodies of his wife and young daughter, who died in the same helicopter crash as NBA superstar Kobe Bryant.
Christopher Chester is a co-plaintiff in a federal lawsuit alongside Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant. His wife, Sarah Chester, and their 13-year-old daughter Payton, were flying with seven other people, including the Lakers’ great and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, to a youth basketball game when their helicopter slammed into a hillside in Calabasas, Calif on Jan. 26, 2020. There were no survivors.
Months later, Bryant and Chester sued Los Angeles County, accusing first responders of snapping photos featuring the mangled helicopter and the remains of several of the victims. They said it amounts to a blatant violation of privacy, and it’s one that they are still haunted by all these months later.
“I didn’t think they would even have photos,” Chester said in court on Thursday, per Law & Crime. “It never crossed my mind in my wildest imagination that someone” would use their personal cell to photograph victims and then share them with others. He said his feelings of grief quickly shifted to anger with “a little bit of rage to it” upon reading about the images in the Los Angeles Times.
Now, he’s “fearful all the time, every day” that he or his twin boys may unexpectedly stumble across the images online.
Chester’s turn on the stand comes after several days of testimony from first responders, including several who apologized for the gruesome cellphone photos. One deputy previously said that he shared dozens of images featuring the victims’ bodies on the same day of the crash, thinking that it was a fire supervisor, CNN reported.
More than two years after the crash, the L.A. County Fire Department is still not sure if this person ever existed, or whether he got any photos at all, Deputy Fire Chief William McCloud testified Thursday.
“The inconsistencies, the level of uncertainty, it’s very clear to me that we have no idea the extent of pictures,” McCloud said of the other testimonies he had heard so far. “There wasn’t a clear explanation for what had happened.”
Chester emphasized it was “very concerning” that a “mystery person out there” had been airdropping photos.
“Let’s all pray that person doesn’t exist but that uncertainty — Vanessa and I will have to live with that forever,” he said.
()
Giants’ injury deluge has Brian Daboll rethinking which key players to dress vs. Bengals
The Giants are so banged up, they are “revisiting” plans to play starters like Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley in Sunday night’s preseason home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
“We’re revisiting it based on some of the stuff that happened yesterday [in practice],” head coach Brian Daboll said of the starters’ plan, with at least 18 active roster players sidelined by injury. “We would like to play as many guys as we can, but I think we have to sit down as a staff and revisit it. I mean, we’re on like our sixth center.”
That’s right: their sixth center.
Eighth-year veteran Max Garcia, a third-team guard at the start of training camp, will be the Giants’ first-string center for this game. And Devery Henderson, the team’s backup left tackle, will start at left guard.
That’s because starting center Jon Feliciano, backup Jamil Douglas, starting left guard/ emergency center Shane Lemieux, guard/center Ben Bredeson, rookie guard Josh Ezeudu, and break-glass backup guard/center Garrett McGhinn are all hurt.
In fact, the Giants held a 7 a.m. Friday workout and signed two linemen to reinforce their depth for the game. They re-signed guard Josh Rivas, an undrafted rookie they’d recently cut, and added Chris Owens, an undrafted rookie from Alabama released recently by the Steelers.
To make room for these signings on their roster, they released undrafted rookie defensive tackle Chris Hinton and placed wideout Robert Foster (hamstring) on season-ending injured reserve.
“We still have to continue to work on working together as a unit,” offensive line coach Bobby Johnson said Friday. “The good thing for us is the right side has been together the whole time: Mark Glowinski and Evan Neal. The center and left side’s been in a little bit of flux. Guys are getting opportunities because other guys are out … You can look at it as a negative. You can look at it as ‘Woe is me.’ I just look at it as, ‘Hey a guy’s out, another guy has an opportunity.’”
Jones’ and Barkley’s playing time plans can best be described as fluid at this point.
But Daboll definitely will be without wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who will miss a second straight preseason game and has failed to fully practice in nine of the Giants’ 16 practices this summer. Defensive lineman Leonard Williams will miss a second straight game.
And receiver Darius Slayton, running backs Matt Breida and Gary Brightwell, edge rushers Elerson Smith and Jihad Ward, corners Rodarius Williams and Cor’Dale Flott, safety Dane Belton (broken collarbone), and tight ends Ricky Seals-Jones and Andre Miller (broken right forearm) all will sit, too.
That’s in addition to the three players on the physically unable to perform list: wideout Sterling Shepard (Achilles), tackle Matt Peart (ACL) and center Nick Gates (leg).
That’s on top of rookie tackle Marcus McKethan (ACL) going on season-ending injured reserve early in camp, tackle Korey Cunningham sustaining a non-football injury and getting cut before camp, and tackle Matt Gono retiring due to a health issue early in camp.
Bredeson had been working as this week’s starting center until leaving Thursday’s practice with a right arm injury. Daboll said Garcia, 30, can handle the work in the middle.
“He’s snapped with [Jones] and done a good job,” Daboll said. “He’s played in the league. He knows our stuff at center. But that’s some of the conversation that we’re gonna have.”
Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor will be playing the Bengals’ backups and resting his starters on Sunday, so that could provide some relief.
Still, Daboll found himself on Friday in an awkward spot: wanting to approach the game one way, but possibly needing to pivot due to the number of injuries his team has incurred in camp coming off a noticeably light spring.
A WHIRLWIND DAY
The Giants prematurely announced on Friday morning that they’d waived wide receiver Keelan Doss along with Hinton, but after Foster practiced, the team clarified Doss remains on the roster and Foster would be placed on IR.
LESSONS TO LEARN?
The Bengals are the last team to have played and beaten the Tennessee Titans, the Giants’ Week 1 opponent. The Giants have won only one of their last 11 NFL regular season openers (2016, 20-19 at Dallas), so every little bit helps. Maybe they can use Cincy’s 19-16 AFC Divisional Round win to make a helpful list of dos and don’ts.
Do: stop Derrick Henry. Cincy’s defense held the Titans’ imposing running back to 62 yards and a TD on 20 carries (3.1 average). Three Ryan Tannehill interceptions later, the Bengals had advanced.
Don’t: fail to protect the quarterback. The Titans’ defense racked up nine sacks on Joe Burrow that day, led by three from force-of-nature defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons. Cincinnati was fortunate to escape in one piece, let alone with a victory.
Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said he’s already watched the tape of that game in his early stages of preparation. He knows what’s coming.
“I’ve gone against [Henry] several times,” Martindale said recently. “So I guess [you’re] preparing, remembering all the scar tissue, when he’s hit some runs against us. So I think that yeah, we have ideas. We’ve worked on different things. But not anything ‘specific’ specific, yet.”
Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, a former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback coach with recent Titans scar tissue of his own, also said that “some of our coaches [on offense] have done some back-end work early on [Tennessee].”
“But as we continue to work and develop, that time will come,” Kafka said. “And we will be prepared.”
Martindale’s Baltimore Ravens defense held Henry to 40 yards on 18 carries (2.2 average) in a 20-13 Wild Card win in January 2021.
“Also I watched when we played them the year prior,” Martindale said. “That’s a good football team.”
Daboll’s Buffalo Bills offense racked up 417 total yards and three Josh Allen TD passes in a 34-31 Week 6 loss at Tennessee last season, too.
FAMILY TIES
Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, a former Giants assistant, worked with Giants GM Joe Schoen in the Miami Dolphins organization from 2012-16.
Schoen interviewed Anarumo for the Giants’ head coaching vacancy before hiring Daboll in January. And Anarumo’s son, Louis, now works for the Giants as a scouting assistant, coming off a year in the University of Miami’s recruiting office.
()
Atlanta area prosecutor says Sen. Graham’s testimony crucial in criminal investigation
Graham formally appealed a judge’s order compelling him to testify on Tuesday. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) expressed interest in questioning Graham about conversations he had following the 2020 election with Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R), among others.
Graham’s lawyers called Willis’ investigation a fishing expedition and said his contacts with Raffensperger were consistent with his duties as a senator.
In the filing, Willis’ office seeks to overturn Graham’s argument as to why he is entitled to a delay.
“Senator Graham insists that he is seeking to delay his appearance before the special purpose grand jury not only for his own good, but also for the good of the separation of powers, federalism and ‘for the people’” , indicates the folder. “The special-purpose grand jury, however, is the people: a collection of citizens brought together to perform their civic duty on behalf of their neighbors and families. … The District Attorney asks this Court to deny Senator Graham’s motion that he may, for a single day, assist them in this great task without further delay.
Democrat Joe Biden won Georgia by nearly 12,000 votes, toppling the state after a long run of Republican presidential victories.
Willis’ investigation began after reports that Trump and his allies had called Georgia officials seeking to overturn state election results. It has expanded to include efforts to send the names of Trump voters in several states to Washington in hopes of delaying or stopping certification of a Biden electoral victory.
Willis named Graham, who serves on the Senate Judiciary Committee, as part of her investigation into what she said was “a coordinated, multi-state plan by the Trump campaign to influence the results of the November 2020 election in Georgia and somewhere else”.
Giuliani is the target of a criminal probe into Georgia’s 2020 election, lawyer says
As Graham continues his efforts to kill his subpoena, a congressman who has previously raised similar objections, Rep. Jody Hice (R-Ga.), testified before the grand jury for more than two hours on Wednesday.
“The congressman has already provided his testimony,” said his attorney, Chris Gober. “We do not anticipate that the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office will ask us for additional information. We expect our client’s role in this process to be complete. Gober declined to provide details.
Like Graham, Hice had sought to kill a subpoena citing the constitutional protections of the speech or debate clause. The judge who heard Graham’s request, Leigh Martin May of the Northern District of Georgia, denied Hice’s motion. Hice is a Trump ally who echoed false allegations of widespread voter fraud after the 2020 election and in his failed bid for Georgia secretary of state.
Related arguments by two state Republicans — Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and former state senator William Ligon — also failed in state court. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney wrote that any statutory protections end with “the authority of the grand jury to examine witnesses about possible criminal election interference by others.”
Willis requested a special grand jury this year. It began meeting in June and has identified over 100 people of interest. The panel heard testimony from Raffensperger and his team, Georgia Attorney General Christopher M. Carr (R), state lawmakers and local election officials.
Giuliani to appear before Georgia grand jury in election investigation
On Wednesday, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani appeared for six hours before a grand jury, the most prominent member of Trump’s inner circle to appear before grand jurors. Giuliani had been informed this week that he was under investigation.
It’s unclear what Giuliani said during his closed-door appearance.
Separately, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (R) filed a 121-page motion Wednesday night, alleging the full investigation was being pursued “for improper political purposes” and asking the court to kill a subpoena demanding his testimony later this month.
Matt Brown in Georgia contributed to this report.
Will Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel treat preseason game vs. Raiders as dress rehearsal?
Conventional wisdom would tell you the Miami Dolphins should treat the second exhibition of the three-game preseason slate as the dress rehearsal, especially after resting most starters in the preseason opener.
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel, though, is not one to conform to conventional norms.
As McDaniel said last week in Tampa, responding to an unrelated question: “I’m willing to do anything at any moment at any time.”
And McDaniel is once again mum on whether he will play his starters and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa ahead of the Dolphins’ preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders, a 7 p.m. kickoff Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium.
McDaniel sat nearly all his starters in last week’s exhibition at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with a few exceptions, such as tight end Mike Gesicki and outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips. With the Bucs taking the same approach, Dolphins third-string rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson had his time to shine in the 26-24 win. McDaniel’s strategy Saturday will likely remain under wraps until 90 minutes before kickoff, when the team announces which players won’t dress.
“I’m still working through it,” McDaniel said Wednesday, the last time he spoke to reporters and before Wednesday and Thursday’s practices. “I don’t like to shortchange individual practices. I think that deciding everyone’s playing time based upon where they’re at for this team, for our young team, I think that doesn’t do right or justice to the individual practices.”
McDaniel has also previously said he’d be “surprised” if he didn’t get Tagovailoa any preseason snaps. It would make sense if those came on Saturday, with fans getting their first taste of the 2022 Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Tagovailoa’s training camp success leading up the Tampa game played a role in McDaniel’s comfort in allowing him to rest. While producing a number of solid throws this week, Tagovailoa tossed six interceptions in three practices. It could be great timing for Tagovailoa to produce a few sound first-half drives in a game-like setting against the Raiders.
On Tagovailoa’s end, he’s a gamer.
“I always want to play,” he said on Wednesday. “I wanted to play last week too, at least a couple of snaps, but Mike decided that then wasn’t the time. Hopefully, he gives the first offense an opportunity to go out there, hopefully get some plays in, understand some situations, knowing how to manage the game and get back into the groove of things.”
If that is the case, the Dolphins may still not run out their whole first-team offense. Second-year wide receiver Jaylen Waddle didn’t practice all week in what McDaniel called a preventative measure for a minor undisclosed injury. Veteran, three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead, did not participate in Wednesday’s team drills and missed Thursday’s practice entirely — this after ramping up his practice workload recently as he progresses from offseason knee surgery.
Assuming Armstead doesn’t play, Saturday will offer another look at the Dolphins’ backup tackle situation. If Austin Jackson is to be kept at right tackle, 2021 seventh-round pick Larnel Coleman will get extended preseason snaps again, as fellow reserve tackle Greg Little hasn’t returned to practice from undisclosed injury. The Dolphins also have the option of playing second-year lineman Liam Eichenberg back at left tackle, as he did most of his rookie season, while inserting Robert Jones at left guard. Or Michael Deiter can come in to play center while sliding Connor Williams to his natural left guard spot. Williams, at center, needs to show he can keep his shotgun snaps under control in a preseason game.
Onlookers will want to keep an eye on how reserve defensive backs perform on Saturday. Cornerback Xavien Howard should see limited snaps, if he plays at all, but you know what you’re getting out of the All-Pro. The same goes for second-year safety Jevon Holland, who had four of the practice interceptions of Tagovailoa this week.
With cornerback Byron Jones still on the physically-unable-to-perform list, it’s important at least two cornerbacks beyond Howard and Nik Needham show they can fill in — especially since Trill Williams was lost to a season-ending knee injury this week and six-year veteran Mackensie Alexander was signed.
Then, there are a slew of others who can build off a strong preseason opener in pursuit of a roster spot. Wide receiver Lynn Bowden, defensive back Elijah Campbell, outside linebacker Darius Hodge and versatile linebacker Sam Eguavoen were among those that made plays against the Bucs — Eguavoen with a fumble return for a touchdown, redeeming himself from a tough drive earlier that saw a key missed tackle.
These are the opportunities for players on the edge of the roster cutoff line to make their lasting impressions.
()
Alec Baldwin spotted in the Hamptons as ‘Rust’ investigation heats up
Alec Baldwin relaxes as new discoveries are made in the “Rust” shooting case.
On Thursday, Baldwin was seen having lunch at an upscale clam bar in Amagansett, New York, one of the Hamptons’ most expensive towns. Baldwin, 64, sported a casual look, wearing a plain black t-shirt with blue shorts. He paired his look with black sunglasses and brown leather sandals.
Also on Thursday, the legal team of Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the gunsmith on the set of “Rust,” criticized the New Mexico sheriff’s office for their handling of the fatal incident.
ARMOR HANNAH GUTIERREZ-REED’S ATTORNEY SLAMS THE SANTA FE SHERIFF’S OFFICE ABOUT THE INQUIRY
Gutierrez-Reed’s attorney, Jason Bowles, shared a statement with Fox News Digital on Thursday, saying, “The main question in this case from the start has been where the live rounds that ended on the set of Rust?”
“As can be seen from the attached emails, the Sheriff’s Office made a conscious decision not to pursue this matter at all by refusing to ask the FBI to test any of the rounds for fingerprints or DNA” , he alleged.
ALEC BALDWIN ‘RUST’ SET SHOOTING TRIED ACCIDENT BY MEDICAL INVESTIGATOR AS ACTOR’S LAWYERS RESPOND TO FBI
“We now know for certain that there were live rounds on set. It is inconceivable that the Sheriff is not looking for answers to this fundamental question and it poses a serious problem to the entire investigation. We have long sought that answer and will not give up in pursuing the truth to find it,” the statement concluded.
Gutierrez-Reed was the gunsmith of the Set “Rust”. In October 2021, a gun Baldwin held unloaded during a rehearsal for the film, fatally wounding cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department had no comment on Gutierrez-Reed’s statement when reached by Fox News Digital.
On Saturday, a new discovery was made in the fatal shooting of “Rust”.
According to ABC News, which obtained a copy of the FBI forensic reportthe gun used on the New Mexico film set could not have been fired without pulling the trigger.
The FBI conducted an accidental discharge test and determined that the weapon used in Hutchins’ fatal shooting “could not fire without pulling the trigger,” the report said, according to the outlet.
Testing showed that when the hammer of the Colt .45 caliber F.lli Pietta single action revolver was in the quarter and half cock positions, the gun would not fire without the trigger being pulled.
In December, Baldwin, who was in possession of the gun on set, told ABC News he did not fire the gun. “The trigger was not pulled” Baudouin said. “I didn’t pull the trigger.”
The investigation is currently still ongoing.
Baldwin spoke about the shooting again in a new interview with CNN on Friday. He once again deflected blame and revealed he had hired a private investigator amid the police investigation.
“This private investigator, as you probably know, had no trouble accessing the staff of the sheriff’s department and this person told us, in quotes, ‘we’ve known in the department since January that Alec wouldn’t be charged with a crime,” he explained.
The actor also shared an excerpt from an article on his Instagram account on Friday.
“The most important part of this article is that first sentence. No one has ever argued, on my part, that a cocked gun went off without pulling the trigger. The gun was never cocked. Ever. The dog was pulled back as far as he could go WITHOUT cocking the gun. When released, he would fire the gun. Not cocked. No trigger pull. Pull the hammer only…and release,” he said. he writes before adding: “Who put the live bullet in the gun? “
Fox News Digital’s Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.
