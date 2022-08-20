Denver’s Historic District Offers a Mix of Styles

Homebuyers determined to buy in Denver should consider the Montclair neighborhood.

The historic district offers a mix of architecture, from Queen Anne and Victorian homes to 1950s ranches and modern constructions.

With an average home price of $800,000, Montclair is also more affordable than surrounding neighborhoods like Cherry Creek, Hilltop or Crestmoor, where home prices could be double that, says Stephen Berg with 8Z Real Estate.

These higher prices make it prohibitive to buy, demolish and build new ones, but Montclair still offers the opportunity to do so on large lots.

“There’s great potential in this neighborhood to create equity,” Berg says. “While appreciation will slow as interest rates climb, Montclair is one of the few neighborhoods with unrealized equity up for grabs.”

Montclair is a quiet neighborhood with leafy streets and several neighborhood parks, including Montclair Park, Denison Park, and Kittredge Parks.

The neighborhood is also a 10-15 minute drive from downtown Denver.

What’s available?

Although there are a few condo options near Mayfair Park, the neighborhood primarily offers single-family homes.

Home prices range from $600,000 to over $2 million, Berg says.

Lower interest rates extend the time on the market, but homes still typically sell in about two weeks to a month.

Who is moving in?

The neighborhood mainly attracts new buyers and families looking for more space. Many are taking over homes from empty nests ready to downsize, Berg says.

Montclair also attracts real estate developers who buy the small old ranch houses located on large lots. They then scrape up properties and build bigger houses.

Neighborhood amenities

The neighborhood has a dense suburban feel with restaurants and shops clustered along the edges of the neighborhood.

Popular dining options include:

Denver Pizza Company makes its thin crust pizzas using an age-old secret family recipe, fresh ingredients and beer batter. The restaurant also offers gluten-free pizzas.

Asian Moon Gate Grill serves a mix of Asian dishes, including Chinese, Japanese, Thai and Vietnamese dishes.

Tessa deli focuses on using simple local ingredients to create delicious and satisfying classic dishes. It serves a variety of hot and cold sandwiches, salads, as well as adult macaroni and cheese and portobello brisket penne.

Walia Creamery creates ice cream, sorbets and vegan gelato in small batches. Named after an endangered giant Ethiopian mountain goat, the restaurant also offers shakes, smoothies and pastries.

