Dynamic Job Analysis
It seems that every time two or more training types get together, the words job/task analysis are eventually spoken. With the current emphasis on quality, training and education have been receiving a great deal more attention. As with any other focus area in business, accountability and value added quickly becomes important to the effort. This increased awareness is leading to a growing commitment to “do training right.” Training professionals have been trained for years in the methodology required to “do training right.” When asked what that is, they will produce some model of Instructional System Design. Any of these will have variations of the Job/Task Analysis (J/TA). The J/TA is a time tested and proven method of deriving instructional objectives and curriculum from a complex set of behaviors. Its utility was proven in the military and has been used successfully in all aspects of developing training programs from existing work.
It is easy to fixate on a single use of a tool. Most Instructional System Design (ISD) models use the Job/Task Analysis (JTA) as a step in the development of training programs. Therefore, one would ordinarily only think of doing a task analysis when in the process of course development. It is at this point that the linear natures of most ISD models become evident; the model is simply a means to an end, a way to create Training Programs where there were none. In this case, job/task analysis (process) is usually the secondary focus, and completion of the training program (product) is primary.
This is a shortcoming of job/task analysis. Anyone who has ever engaged in a full-blown J/TA on a complex work setting knows that it is a big job. The analysis becomes a tremendous burden to all but the largest training groups. Afterward, the accumulation of data often leaves the significant buried in the trivial. Depending upon the quality of the coding and job prioritization (hopefully done before data accumulation), some of the value of the analysis may be lost in the frenzy of “lumping” that occurs in order to get on with course development. This “invisible” step in course development, deriving core competencies and instructional objectives from the task analysis, requires a great degree of synthesis that does not show up well on most project tracking sheets.
Also, it is easy to lose significant tidbits that arise during the analysis. The J/TA’s uncover much more than instructional objectives. In the days preceding a global marketplace and tremendous economic pressure from abroad, American industry and business could afford the luxury of time, tradition and stability, product lines and the work associated with them did not change for years. When change did occur, it was deliberate and slow. Today the workplace changes on a daily basis. The future will not be one of large, long running training programs that are offered with limited expectation of value. The ability to learn and change in short periods of time must be structured into organizations.
All of the tools of a J/TA are still appropriate in today’s world. A shift in the paradigm surrounding the use of the tools and application of a different model, and therefore different expectations, will keep this tool in hand into the next century.
Generate Passive Income – It Starts With the Right Mindset
Many people ask me about Passive Income. What is it? Where can they find it? But why all the interest in this topic at the moment? Well, people are looking for passive income opportunities right now; either they’ve lost their job, or are looking for additional avenues of income, perhaps their business has slowed, so they are looking for additional new ways to bring in revenues.
The term ‘passive income’ has become more popular since Robert Kiyosaki’s “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” was first published. However, this technique to make money has been known by wealth builders forever!
Quite often, the same people looking for passive income are the same people looking to get out of debt. However, unfortunately the two concepts don’t work so well together. Here’s why… The focus of getting out of debt (paying off mortgage, paying off your auto loan etc) is to clear your outstanding debt by whatever means necessary. When you focus on getting out of debt, you are not focused on making more money! This is where the two concepts clash. The primary concept of passive income is to MAKE MORE MONEY, either through creating residual income or starting a business for example. If you’re looking to create passive income, do not focus on getting out of debt… that will take care of itself!
Although paying off all your debt (mortgage, car, credit card) obviously has the positive effect that you can’t then hurt your credit score with missed repayments, in actual fact, the lack of any credit on your credit report will actually have a negative impact. (I do recommend keeping your credit card debt under 30%) You want to have these items on your credit report as this helps strengthen your score. People will look for these types of account when looking to extend or grant you credit lines.
It is all about getting into the right mindset. People are stuck in-between what I like to call a consumer mindset versus a wealth builder mindset. The wealth builder mindset is about creating passive income. The consumer mindset is about the 9-5 job, security, getting out of debt… all the things that you think give you financial freedom, but are just really disguised as security, not real freedom. Hopefully this will give you some clarity over which side you want to move to.
Getting out of debt will not help you get more money, as you won’t have anything to leverage in order to get more money or grow your business.
You also need to look at the time value of money. Paying down your house is not going to help you create passive income. You may have seen some of the mortgage accelerator products on the market, which promise to show you how to pay off your 30 year mortgage in 7 years. First off, the number of people that actually do that is less than 0.01%! One of the reasons for this low rate is that you actually need to pay more each month out of your pocket to get the mortgage paid off within the 7 year period. They use fancy math to make it seem as though you don’t, but in actual fact you are paying more each month. Even with the lesser amount of interest to be paid, you’ve got to have extra money going towards it.
So, you’re giving up money that you have immediately available, but remember, that’s the wrong mindset to have! You could put that money towards passive income, your business, or growing your passion. Focusing on getting out of debt keeps you poor longer!
So, you have a 30 year fixed rate mortgage. If you pay this off using one of the 7 year accelerator plans (and remember, less than 0.01% of people who buy these accelerator plans actually follow through and achieve paying off your mortgage in 7 years!!!), then you’re doing two things:
- You’re messing up your credit. You need to have at least one mortgage on your report in order to be able to properly leverage credit!
- You’re losing the time value of money.
So now you’re saving 5% a year. But, the important thing to consider is that you’re giving up extra income in order to pay down this mortgage more quickly. Instead of saving 5% you could be making 20%, 30% 40%, even 100+%. When looking at passive income, it’s not even worth your time to think about one that would give less than a 10% return! For example, if you’re looking at starting a network marketing company, starting in real estate etc… these things earn a LOT more than 10%! There are investments out there that earn a lot more – you can be trained on how and where to find these opportunities!
So you’re LOSING money!
Let’s look at an example… On 1st August 2009 you take out a $100,000, 30 year, 5% fixed mortgage. Interest payments will be $536.82 per month. Pay just this amount and you’ll have your mortgage paid off 30 years later after paying approx $93,000 in interest over the period.
In order to pay this off within 7 years, you will need to increase your monthly payments to $1,400. This will reduce the total amount of interest you will have paid over the term to just below $19,000.
Realistically though, how many people can afford to MORE THAN DOUBLE their mortgage payment? The answer based on statistics of people choosing this 7 year accelerator option is less than 0.01%!
Even if you can… there are better ways to use this money… yes, you’ve guessed it: PASSIVE INCOME OPPORTUNITIES!
For example, even taking a conservative return of 20% (and believe me, in the passive income world, 20% is VERY conservative!) on the investment, let’s assume you are able to afford the $1,400 per month in the example above. You keep your mortgage payments at $536.82 per month. You would then invest the excess payment of $863.18 into a passive income opportunity at a return of 20%.
Over a period of 30 years, investing an annual total of $10,358.16 ($863.18 per month) at a 20% return… your investment is worth just shy of $9 million* after the same 30 year period!
If you just extend the calculation to 7 years… your monthly investment of $863.18 is now worth $173,750 after 7 years. This far outweighs the $74,000 you would saved in interest payments if you’d have adopted the consumer mindset.
(*includes 3.1% inflation, 15% tax rate)
As you can see by that example, you’re losing money to create that extra security. If you’re looking to create extra money, focusing on paying off debt is NOT the way to do it! You need to put your focus on my two key principles:
- Master the skill of accessing capital
- Investing that money wisely
The absolute best place that you can invest your money that never goes wrong is to invest into yourself. Invest it into your passions!
5 Little Known Ways to Reduce Expenses Without Shopping More Or Bargain Hunting
Of all the hundreds of ingenious business ideas, systems and inventions I’ve seen and used… this one simple idea is by far the best of the best. One idea with a “loophole” that I can use to my advantage.
And one you can use too…
Worth Tens Of Thousands Of Dollars To You If You Use It.
In fact, this loophole makes it both possible and 100% legal to use fake money – as useless in the “real world” as Monopoly money – to buy real products and real services for your business (even high quality products and services that cost a fortune) for just 20 cents on the dollar or less.
In other words…
If something you want for your business retails at $100, you get it for only $20.
If something for your business retails at $1,000, you get it for $200.
If something for your business retails at $20,000,you get it for just $2,000.
And so on.
By using this loophole, you too can buy the things you need at a fraction of the price. This is a savings of thousands of dollars, just by simply using a simple idea…The Barter System.
Barter is a worldwide, multi-billion dollar industry where literally every kind of business you can think of – in almost every industrialized country in the world – does business in a large network called a “barter exchange”. These exchanges are huge buying clubs, where all the different member businesses are automatically inclined to buy from one another.
And here’s what’s interesting:
These businesses do not buy and sell from each other with regular “government circulated” money.
Instead, they use “trade credits” – which are actual currency, just like a U.S. dollar bill is currency – but it can only be spent within the barter club.
So it’s like a giant “Monopoly” game. You can only spend Monopoly money within the game itself. But outside the game…
It’s Completely Worthless.
Salt-Free Water Softeners Fix Hard Water Issues without the Expense, Waste, or Environmental Impact!
If you’re concerned about hard water in your home but aren’t sure the drawbacks of water softener installation are worth it, you need to consider putting in a salt-free softener. These systems effectively treat your source without the expense, waste, or environmental cost of ion exchange water softeners!
Hard water can be a serious issue for your plumbing and appliances, but installing a water treatment system can also have some major drawbacks. If you’re looking for a way to stop hard water problems without the negatives of an ion exchange softener, you need to consider the latest technology: salt-free water softeners. These systems can prevent hard water from damaging your pipes and appliances without the waste, expense, or environmental issues created by other softening methods! Your water treatment service should be able to install this great new technology for your home or business.
Traditional softeners replace the calcium and magnesium ions in hard water with sodium ions, creating salty wastewater and using a comparatively large amount of energy. Did you know that these water softeners:
Waste water? Did you realize that traditional systems waste at least 200 to 240 gallons each week? That adds up to 12,500 gallons of water wasted every year. Just to put that number in perspective, remember that many people in the developing world use less than three gallons per day… So the water wasted by one ion water softener is enough to sustain 13 people for an entire year!
Create high sodium levels in wastewater? Traditional water softeners use salt to remove the calcium and magnesium in hard water through a process of ion exchange. But they also create salt water waste as a by-product. This salt water goes down the drain and into the main supply, where it will inevitably have to be removed to make the water drinkable again. In short, traditional ion water softeners not only waste water–they also add sodium contamination!
But with a no-salt water softener system, problems can be eliminated without either of these drawbacks. Instead of relying on sodium to eliminate the calcium and magnesium, these innovative water treatment systems accelerate the transformation of the dissolved minerals into nanoparticles. The tiny crystals of calcium and magnesium pass harmlessly through your plumbing and appliances with no scaling and no damage. Saltless water softeners:
- Use no electricity
- Need no special drain
- Provide “soft” quality at very low cost
- And can be installed in areas with restrictions on salt systems
If you’re in the market for a better water softener, contact your water treatment company today. These professionals can help set you up with the right no-salt softener and water filtration systems for your specific needs. You don’t have to choose between hard water and the disadvantages of an ion exchange system: get a salt-free water softener and get the best of both worlds!
7 Key Steps To Begin Your Own Commercial Moving Company
If you have been looking for a new business to earn a good income, then you should consider getting into the moving industry. Starting a commercial and residential moving company is a great way to make a living. Nevertheless, the industry is already saturated and you need a good plan to make a name for yourself. Here are seven steps that will help:
Get training
The first thing that will set you apart from other commercial movers is to get moving training. Even though there is no direct course on moving, using a combination of causes will help build your reputation. You can get packing and unpacking cause, business management and other related courses.
Get certified
The moving industry is full of amateur people who offer their services at cheap prices. Normally, companies do not hire such people for commercial moving. To set yourself as a professional, you need to get moving certification from the state.
Get insured
No company will trust you with their load if you do not have liability insurance. Get this kind of insurance for you and your employees. The insurance will cover the cost of any damages that you or your workers might cause during the move.
Get a truck
If you are going to start a moving company, you need a truck that you will use to transport the load. Make sure that the truck you buy is a special moving truck. If you do not have the funds, you can consider taking a loan.
Get workers
Of course, if you want to set up a moving company, you need workers who will help you with the packing, unpacking, loading and unloading. You can start small by just having a few workers about four or five. Ensure that they have personal liability insurance.
Get equipment
Once you have your truck and workers, you will need to buy moving equipment. These include moving boxes, gloves, back braces, pads and packing supplies. Consider branding the boxes with the name of your company to promote the business.
Market your business
Once you have all the fundamentals in place, it is time to start marketing your business. You can start by opening a website so that you can reach as many people as you can be able to serve. Consider offering extra services such as providing storage space for people in between moves. Set your rates at a reasonable range.
Junk Removal: The Hazards of Junk
Putting it in perspective, at times it makes sense to clean out your own attic, basement, or garage. If it’s just a few lightweight boxes to move, have at it. There are other times, however, when you’ll want to call a junk removal specialist. Here are a few considerations and why you should hire a junk removal company for office cleanouts, storage unit cleanout, etc.
Junk Collection Location:
Furniture, appliances, boxes, etc. that need to be hauled up or down stairs makes junk cleanout hazardous. Aside from the physical exertion, stairs pose a trip hazard. If the stairs are narrow, steep, or spiraled, junk removal is even more hazardous. Likewise, the same is true for hills. A steep driveway or ramp can be dangerous when cleaning out heavy junk loads.
Health Challenges:
If you’re no spring chicken anymore, or if you have a physical injury or disability, junk removal is dangerous. Lifting, stretching and bending are all part of the job. It’s laborious physical exercise. If the amount of clutter is significant, it’s better to hire someone who does it every day. Save yourself the risk of injury or overextending yourself.
Type of Junk:
Disposing of bulky furniture can be especially hazardous. It’s easy to get a finger smashed in a file cabinet drawer if the item isn’t secured properly. Likewise, if disposing of glass, wire, sheet metal, and so forth, it’s easy to get cut, tear clothing, or even lose an eye. Bulky and awkward materials can also scar walls, scuff floors, or otherwise cause damage in transit during removal.
Weight of Junk:
During office cleanouts, metal desks, credenzas, copier machines, etc. can pose hazards. They are not only heavyweight lift-risks that can cause injury during the move, they can shift in transit. As heavy as they are to lift, they often can slide easily. Once on a truck or trailer, they need to be anchored securely to avoid becoming road hazards.
If you move boxes from one place to another, they tend to stack neatly for easy transit. The heavy boxes typically go on the bottom. Fragile and lighter boxes are usually placed on top. But moving junk is different. Things just don’t stack so neatly. When you stack awkward shapes and unbalanced weight, things can get ugly pretty quickly, and without notice. It’s best to entrust large junk removal projects to a licensed, insured professional with experience.
Just as office cleanouts present unique challenges, so do foreclosure cleanouts, eviction cleanouts, etc. In the office cleanout environment, you’re typically dealing with the heavy furniture mentioned above. With household cleanouts, you’re dealing with tables, chests of drawers, dressers, entertainment centers, and beds. Give these some thought regarding cleanouts of clothing, box springs, and mattresses: bed bugs, mold, bacteria, and pet deposits. Yes, junk removal and disposal involve some nasty stuff. Call the junk removal professionals for your own health and peace-of-mind.
Casino Titan Online Casino Review
Overview of Casino Titan Online Casino
This online casino offers their clients banking options that are hassle-free and secured. Clients may choose to make a deposit or withdrawal either by Visa, MasterCard, bank wire transfer or online solutions including PaySolid, Neteller, MoneyBookers or more. Casino Titan welcomes USA players which many online casinos do not accept everyone. Additionally, the customer support is friendly and available 24/7, the bonuses are competitive and the game collection unparalleled.
Software Platform
Titan gives their clients the option to play instantly or download the casino software. With instant play, the software is in Flash version and you stream the casino from the Internet. If you choose to download the casino and install the software, it is free and gives you the full version of the casino and game lobby. Casino Titan is powered by the well-respected RTG (Real Time Gaming), considered a trusted and reliable gaming platform within the industry. It is recommended that you download the full casino software right to your computer desktop since it offers all of the games and better quality gaming. The software is easy to navigate and very user-friendly.
Game Selection
The one great option of Titan is that it runs on Real Time Gaming. The casino features more than 150+ of the hottest games for you to choose from. Play your classic slots machines or pull up a seat to our table games. There is every type of casino game including roulette, keno, and more! The graphics are also top notch! The 3D animation brings a realistic feel to the casino and the sound is crisp and clear.
Deposit, Withdrawal, Customer Service and Support
Customer Support: Titan offers 24/7 support services that cater to all of their clients worldwide. No matter what time or what hour, a casino representative is available to assist you. The Casino Titan customer support is dedicated to their clients. They are available to speak with either by Live Chat, email, toll-free telephone or by fax.
Deposits and Withdrawals: The one great benefit of banking with Titan is that they provide quick and fast payment processing. Whether you are trying to deposit or make a withdrawal, your money is safe. If you are a client from the US, you may have experienced slow turn around with your casino account and banking options, but with Casino Titan, you can expect only the very best.
Overall, you can expect the very best online gaming experience when you play at Casino Titan. The ancient Roman theme will have you on a new adventure to seize treasures beyond your wildest dreams.
Casino Titan is proud to accept your online casino visa and mastercard, and also accepts US players.
